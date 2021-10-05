Bamboo Airways accelerating technology-led recovery in partnership with IBS Software

As traveler needs evolve, digital touchpoints become ubiquitous and personalization more pervasive. Adopting new technology is even more essential and for the airline, this means working to become the leading digitalized airline in the region.

"Bamboo Airways has leveraged technology to elevate the customers experience and optimize the airline's resources. Bamboo Airways will continue to upgrade and innovate, following our motto 'Put customers at the center of business', to accelerate the process and become an international 5-star airline," says Hoang Ngoc Thach, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of Bamboo Airways.

Since it started operating in January 2019, Bamboo Airways has embraced IBS Software's iFly Res, an omni-channel Software as a Service (SaaS) commerce platform, to underpin its PSS. Bamboo Airways has deployed iFly Res, one of the first New Distribution Capability (NDC) compliant PSS systems in the world, to power functions including passenger reservations, schedules and flight control, inventory control, fares and ticketing, and departure control.

Building on a successful partnership, Bamboo Airways has also chosen IBS Software's iFly Loyalty platform to power its rapidly growing Bamboo Club and achieve its goal of delivering a strong loyalty business proposition. Bamboo Club offers four rewarding membership tiers - Emerald, Gold, Diamond and First - providing exclusive privileges such as accumulate and redeem points on all services offered by Bamboo Airways, and selected services offered by Bamboo Club's partners, priority arrangements in case of flight irregularities, priority seat selection and complimentary upgrades to Bamboo Plus or Bamboo Business.

Together, the iFly Loyalty and iFly Res platforms provide Bamboo Airways with an integrated digital platform to manage everything from passenger information to loyalty memberships that will not only enable efficient operations on a day-to-day basis, but also minimise revenue leakages and impact of service delivery failures in case of disruption.

"A passenger service system is the backbone of an airline, supporting all transactions between a carrier and its customers, and selecting the right partner is one of the single most critical decisions for any airline. We're proud that Bamboo Airways recognised IBS Software as the ideal partner to support their operations and help them thrive in a competitive market," said David Friderici, Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions, IBS Software.

"We're equally thrilled to extend our support to Bamboo Airways' rapidly expanding loyalty programme, which is testament not only to the strength of our technology, but also the depth of our experience in working with airlines of all sizes and commitment to driving their success," he continues. "Bamboo Airways is on an aggressive growth path and IBS Software is excited to be part of the journey."

Bamboo Airways, a member of the FLC Group, a multi-industrial conglomerate in Vietnam, is positioned as a five-star carrier offering premium service at competitive fares. It currently flies on 60 domestic routes. In 2020, it carried over seven million passengers to account for a 20 percent market share, and hopes to increase it to 30 percent this year.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

About Bamboo Airways

Bamboo Airways is the first airline in Vietnam aiming to provide 5-star oriented services, with the core value of hospitality and professionalism. Bamboo Airways currently operates over 60 domestic and international routes, the largest scale in the Vietnam aviation industry.

Its service quality has been recognized by consumers and the media all over the country and the world with customer satisfaction rates reaching 4.5 out of 5. It has led the entire Vietnam aviation industry in terms of on-time performance for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021. Bamboo Airways was voted as the airline with the best service in Vietnam, the favorite carrier of golfers in Vietnam, the Asia's leading regional airline. The airline has successfully operated the first special authorization flight connecting Vietnam and the U.S, laying a solid foundation for its planned commencement of nonstop commercial flights between two countries. For further information, please visit: https://www.bambooairways.com

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected].

SOURCE IBS Software