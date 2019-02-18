'Bamboo Ceiling' Campaigner Named in 101 Top Global Coaching Leaders in the World

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Kan, Break Out Consulting Asia's founder and chief experience officer, has been named one of CHRO Asia's 101 Top Global Coaching Leaders.

Kevin Kan receiving the 101 Top Global Coaching Leaders award

CHRO, a global platform for Human Resource heads, conferred the award at the 27th World HRD Congress, a meeting that recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the profession. According to CHRO Asia, the "101 Top Global Coaching Leaders" award is a recognition of the recipient's professional achievement and leadership in the industry and contribution of value. Award recipients were recommended by peers and nominees were then vetted by an advisory board.

"I am so humbled and honored to have been named to the 101 Top Global Coaching Leaders 2019," said Kevin, who specializes in executive and leadership coaching and has pioneered the development of strategies to increase the number of Asians in large corporations by breaking the "bamboo ceiling" for Asians in top executive roles. This was the topic of his presentation during the 27th World HRD Congress: "Breaking the Bamboo Ceiling: From Manager to Leader."

One of the things holding Asian managers back from being appointed to leadership positions was a "perceived" lack of confidence. As a staunch believer in "competency breeds confidence," Kevin developed the Leader Wheel, which is used during his coaching with clients. His clients work through the four components of the wheel. Each client was rigorously tested against the Achievement, Network, Personal Branding and Executive Presence components.

"I have been working as a coach since 2007 and my clients have been from all demographics and industries. This award recognizes that effective coaching can bridge unconscious performance desires and real-life outcomes. A coach facilitates and supports clients in unlocking and increasing their personal resources and hidden skills which ultimately is what improves their performance, communication and relationships. Coaching is a personal leadership, performance and social innovation approach to achieving results desired."

Kevin, who has had an award-winning career spanning over 30 years in corporate and multinational organizations, is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) by the International Coach Federation (ICF). In management consulting and senior executive leadership roles, he has led and inspired employees to ensure successful business outcomes and meaningful personal and career development. Using creativity and coaching, Kevin has been able to help companies and individuals achieve their goals.

About Break Out Consulting Asia

Break Out Consulting Asia helps organizations transform businesses through executive and leadership coaching, unlocking resources and hidden skills that lead to enhanced performance. Our mission is to help on both a macro-organizational scale and on the people level, helping organizations attain results and for people to reach their goals and to succeed in business and life.

About CHRO Asia

CHRO- Asia currently has members in Asian, GCC and African countries. CHRO - Asia promotes a cross-geography exchange of information and knowledge. It recommends the latest books, learning materials and other sources that help in the evolution of the HR profession. The CHRO - Asia is affiliated with the World Federation of Human Resource Professionals that associates with HR professionals all across the globe. It is a platform for the community, by the community and of the community.

