Bamboo Industry Insights and Projections, 2015-2025 Featuring Kerala State Bamboo Corp, Epitome Bamboowood Products, BILT, Amlai Paper Mill, Green Gold Bamboo Tech, and Kolan India
May 07, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bamboo Market By Species (Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa, Others), By Type (Clumping, Running, Dwarf, Rare, Others), By Structure, By Length, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bamboo Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of bamboo across various industries. Additionally, the exceptional physical and environmental properties possessed by bamboo make it an important resource, which can be used by diverse set of end-users. Furthermore, bamboo is rapidly substituting wood in producing pulp, paper, board, charcoal, among others thereby propelling the bamboo market across the globe.
The Global Bamboo Market is segmented based on species, type, structure, length and region. Based on species, the market can be categorized into Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa and others. Bambusa Vulgaris is expected to dominate the market since it is the most widely cultivated variety of bamboo in the tropical and sub-tropical regions. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into clumping, running, dwarf, rare and others. The running type occupies the largest market share as they can be grown anywhere unlike the clumping type, which only grow in very warm climate zones.
Regionally, the Global Bamboo Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall bamboo market because bamboo is an important economic asset in this region, especially in countries like India where bamboo is referred as poor-man's timber. Additionally, China, Indonesia and Vietnam are the major producers and exporters of bamboo.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Bamboo Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Bamboo Market based on species, type, structure, length and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bamboo Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bamboo Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Bamboo Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share and Forecast
5.2.1. By Species (Bambusa Vulgaris, Dendrocala Strictus, Phyllostachys Edulio, Dendrocala Giganteus, Bambusa Balcooa, Others)
5.2.2. By Type (Clumping, Running, Dwarf, Rare, Others)
5.2.3. By Structure (Uniform vs. Non-Uniform)
5.2.4. By Length (0-10m, 10-20m, 20-30m, Above 30m)
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractive Index
6. Asia-Pacific Bamboo Market Outlook
7. Europe Bamboo Market Outlook
8. North America Bamboo Market Outlook
9. South America Bamboo Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Bamboo Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd.
- Epitome Bamboowood Products
- Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT)
- Amlai Paper Mill
- Green Gold Bamboo Tech Pvt. Ltd.
- Kolan India
