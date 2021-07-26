Bamboo Works Launches as Premium Business Content Provider Bridging China and the West

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Works announces its official launch as a premium business content provider (thebambooworks.com) with a focus on Chinese companies listed overseas. In a media realm increasingly divided between content creators and distributors, Bamboo Works is positioned as a creator of high-quality, analytical news, helping investors to better understand a large number of Chinese companies choosing to access global capital markets.

Bamboo Works provides premium content in both English and Chinese, and caters to the needs of publicly listed mid and small-cap companies that have strong investment potential but often go unnoticed simply due to lack of anyone writing about them.

"Investors nowadays are often overwhelmed by the vast universe of information at their fingertips. We are positioning ourselves as the one platform where publicly traded and pre-IPO Chinese companies can tell their stories in a credible way, offering them a new approach in their communications with stakeholders. We will also help larger companies to tell stories about their products and new initiatives that mainstream media often overlook," said Doug Young, a Bamboo Works co-founder with previous experience as senior Reuters journalist and managing editor of Caixin Global, the English edition of China's leading financial news publication.

Bamboo Works offers a wide range of content-centric services in print, video and other formats, from traditional news-style analysis to article and feature writing. It will distribute its offerings in English and Chinese on its own platform (thebambooworks.com) and on social media in both the U.S. and China. It will also distribute over branded channels on a rapidly emerging group of third-party news platforms such as the Seeking Alpha stock trader community in the U.S., and the popular Chinese Toutiao news and Futu stock trading platforms in China.

"As the landscape shifts, in addition to telling their stories in both new and traditional media formats, companies can rely on Bamboo Works to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of English- and Chinese-language publishing channels to get their stories in front of the people who matter most – investors," added Young.

Bamboo Works' founders bring more than a century of experience from global financial media and capital markets, with lengthy tenures at outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba, Hill & Knowlton and JPMorgan. They will use their experience as both journalists and in-house communicators, as well as understanding of capital markets, to help companies craft messages that will resonate well with investors.

Bamboo Works will provide its content services using its own editorial team, working with a network of industry veterans bringing combined experience from top global media including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Bloomberg and the New York Times to help companies shape and write their stories.

Companies can choose from a range of options, including a new format allowing them to sponsor independent-style content that will facilitate their communications with different stakeholders. In addition to content creation, Bamboo Works will help companies create distribution strategies that take advantage of the growing choice of third-party platforms, and also help them design media friendly corporate newsrooms separate from corporate websites.

"With a truly East-West team of writers, strategists and translators, Bamboo Works aims to become a premier provider of in-depth business content for investors in both Asia and the West," Young said.

