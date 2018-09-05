Bambu Global Expands Executive Team With Addition Of John O'Callaghan

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Global, a family of innovative companies advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™," announces today that John O'Callaghan has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development.

With 20 years of experience driving business success, O'Callaghan is leading the charge in developing and executing a business strategy focused on increasing sales and marketing initiatives. With experience advising the co-founder of Jiffy Lube and helping co-found Concordia Capital, O'Callaghan has extensive knowledge in assessing and working with companies across industries.

"From helping combat the blue light epidemic to conserving energy with our cool roof coatings, Bambu is poised to disrupt a myriad of markets," said Bambu Global's CEO Robb Osinski. "In support of that mission, it's imperative we have a world-class team in place. John's work in developing strategies for leading companies is exactly what we need to effectively penetrate and succeed in these markets."

"Bambu Global is one of the more innovative companies I've had the pleasure of working with," said O'Callaghan. "From cool roof paints to LED lighting, Bambu is prepared to improve lives via a variety of industries, and I'm eager to build and execute strategies that will help propel the company forward."

O'Callaghan earned his B.A. at Tufts University and his MBA at Carroll Graduate School at Boston College. Early in his career, O'Callaghan helped establish SSGA's strategies division, which ultimately grew to $1.6 billion in assets within two years.

About Bambu Global



Bambu Global is a family of innovative companies with a portfolio of advanced technologies designed to disrupt the life science, lighting, renewable energy, safety, tattoo and defense industries throughout the world. Located in Lowell, Massachusetts, the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution, Bambu Global draws on the inspiration of the city's rich history and the brightest minds of technology-rich Massachusetts to advance its mission. With a creative perspective and cross-discipline team of scientists, Bambu Global is advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™." Learn more about Bambu Global at www.bambuglobal.com.

