Bambu Way Launches Remarkable Range of Photoluminescent Paints in Multiple Vibrant Colors for Safety, Egress Markings, and a Range of Additional Applications

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Way, a subsidiary of Bambu Global, today launched its line of CereusTM photoluminescent paints which provide light without electricity. Inspired by the candle-like form of cactus species that blooms at night, Cereus paint can be used in any dark challenging environment, such as for wayfinding, safety, egress, and disaster recovery. In addition, the ability to deliver effective photoluminescent light in colors opens up uses in advertising and specialty markings where color is important and informational.

Using its proprietary, patented phosphor technology, Bambu Way creates luminescent paints, inks, and tape products to provide light in darkness. Bambu Way has a unique patented method of color formation which makes it the only company that can provide a broad spectrum of high intensity daytime and nighttime colors. Unlike simpler and less resilient glow-in-the-dark products, Cereus photoluminescent products are brighter, longer-lasting, and can be applied to many different surfaces, including wood, plastic, asphalt, cement, metal, and fabric; and used in many different applications, such as on roads, pathways, stair treads, railings, sport and safety apparel, and even promotional billboards. The paint is available in both solvent and water-based formulations for optimal application in indoor and outdoor environments.

After charging for only 10 minutes in natural light, the paint will illuminate from 10-12 hours, depending on applied thickness. Off the shelf paint is available in 6 vibrant colors (white, green, yellow, blue, red and orange). A wide range of custom colors are also available. Design options abound as it is possible to create similar or dissimilar daytime and nighttime color schemes.

Photoluminescent paint offers several advantages over standard emergency lighting back-up systems. Safety standards require that emergency lights last for 90 minutes in the event of a power outage. Cereus paint easily surpasses that requirement by many hours, giving facility managers peace-of-mind that their staff, patrons and partners will be safe in the event of an emergency. In addition, Cereus paints use zero energy and require no maintenance.

"Our mission at Bambu Way is to transform light and color into applications that enhance and save lives," said CEO Robb Osinski. "Today, protecting your facility or venue and the people in it means that they can easily find their way out in dark or emergency conditions. Our photoluminescent paint achieves that goal by dramatically improving visibility and reducing accidents under these conditions, while doing so in a way that saves energy and is safe for the environment."

"Cereus paints are also unique in that they are available in a wide range of colors, thereby providing not only safety, but messaging capabilities. The different colors open up a world of usage possibilities limited only by imagination, such as for commercial or advertising purposes," continued Osinski.

Bambu Way's technology was created by a team of world-recognized experts in the development of photoluminescent materials. Bambu Way's patented formulations are unique in that they convert the light energy emitted from phosphors without added pigments. Added pigment can retard the charging of phosphors and block emission of light; without it, Cereus paints shine longer and brighter. Its phosphor materials are completely inert, non-toxic, non-radioactive, non-flammable and offer brilliant photoluminescent effects with potentially unlimited future applications, both indoors and out. Cereus paints are manufactured in the US.

To learn more, visit the Bambu Way and Bambu Global booth (#1316) at ABX 2018 in Boston MA, from November 28-29, 2018.

About Bambu Way

Bambu Way enhances and saves lives by lighting the way under dark challenging conditions. Using its patented phosphor technology, Bambu Way creates and manufactures photoluminescent paints that last longer and shine brighter than simple glow-in-the-dark products, save on energy costs, and require no maintenance. Bambu Way is a subsidiary of Bambu Global.

About Bambu Global

Bambu Global is a family of innovative companies with a portfolio of advanced technologies designed to disrupt the life science, lighting, renewable energy, safety, tattoo and defense industries throughout the world. Located in Lowell, Massachusetts, the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution, Bambu Global draws on the inspiration of the city's rich history and the brightest minds of technology-rich Massachusetts to advance its mission. With a creative perspective and cross-discipline team of scientists, Bambu Global is advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™." Learn more about Bambu Global at www.BambuGlobal.com.

