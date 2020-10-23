Bambuser Partners with Dept to bring Interactive Live Stream E-Commerce Experiences to International Consumer Brands

HAMBURG, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser and Dept, an award-winning international digital agency of experienced thinkers & makers, today announce a partnership to bring interactive live video shopping to global consumer brands through integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. This partnership marks Bambuser's expansion into DACH and BENELUX, closely following the opening of its new offices in London and New York.

Dept has seen an increase in demand for this innovative technology among its client base during the global pandemic as brands seek to create new and exciting experiences with consumers online that deliver impactful results. Through this strategic partnership Dept will marry together its digital experience and Bambuser's industry leading technology to create shoppable experiences for its clients, among whom are well-known fashion and beauty brands in DACH and BENELUX including Artdeco and Samsung.

Bambuser's technology has already helped brands to better engage with their customers in 2020, with the average viewer watching a Bambuser-supported Live Video Shopping show for over 11 minutes and 12 percent adding at least one item to their shopping cart. This increases significantly for beauty retailers using Bambuser, one of the top performing retail segments, with 36 percent of customers adding at least one item to their shopping cart.

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser said, "This partnership is another step in our journey to expand into new global markets. Together with Dept, we are excited to combine our world-class technology and Dept's expertise and impressive client base to create personalised shoppable experiences for forward thinking, innovative brands in the DACH and BENELUX regions."

Jan Gutkuhn, Managing Director at Dept Germany said, "In the near future live video will become the major building block in the customers' experience. It's the perfect tool for inspiration and driving direct sales, but the endless possibilities for service and advisory make it so versatile for e-commerce businesses. Our partnership with Bambuser is an important step for us to strengthen our position as creative business transformers."

To ensure a quick and easy onboarding and implementation of Bambuser's technology for its clients, Dept has developed a Salesforce Commerce Cloud add on, side stepping common technical backlogs to significantly reduce time-to-market as well as long-term costs.

Dept will provide end-to-end support from planning the projects, technical setup, onsite support and show planning all the way through to post show following up utilising data analysis and marketing.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

Dept is a digital agency uniting creativity, technology and data together. We help the world's leading brands build and accelerate their digital products, services and campaigns. Our team of over 1,500 thinkers and makers spans 13 countries across Europe and the Americas. We proudly work for top brands like Samsung, Bose, OTTO, Douglas, Hunkemöller, Deichmann, ERGO, Netflix and more.

