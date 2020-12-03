Bambuser: Premiere of The Lobby Live, the First Studio of Its Kind in Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lobby Live, a studio for Live Video Shopping and pop-up spaces for physical retail, is now opening in MOOD Stockholm. The Lobby Live is an initiative from AMF Fastigheter and the interactive live video provider Bambuser with the common goal of integrating digital and physical retail through innovative technology. The studio is the first of its kind in Europe.

AMF Fastigheter is the first real estate company in Sweden to enter into a partnership with Bambuser. Together, the companies are now inaugurating The Lobby Live in MOOD Stockholm to offer more brands to take part in the technology that links digital and physical retail. This is the first time Live Video Shopping is embedded into the offering of a shopping mall.

The initiative brings retailers the ability to secure short-term space in one of Sweden's most fashionable retail districts. In addition to space for in-person shopping, The Lobby Live offers a studio in which they can host Live Video Shopping experiences using Bambuser's platform.

- The Lobby Live is a unique initiative that links digital and physical retail. Retail has for a long time been in a shift where the boundaries between e-commerce and physical stores are increasingly blurred, The Lobby Live is a platform where offline and online can collaborate and strengthen each other in a symbiosis, says Annelie Gullström, Head for New Business and Innovation at AMF Fastigheter.

Interest in live shopping has grown sharply during the year and is now one of the major global retail trends in 2020. The Lobby Live enables more brands and retailers to test the format that increases both digital reach and sales and at the same time drives traffic to the physical store.

- In a short time, live shopping as a phenomenon has grown enormously strongly in China and interest is growing at an ever faster pace in Sweden and Europe. At Bambuser, we have further developed the concept to take it to the next level. The fact that we are now, together with AMF Fastigheter, opening Europe's first studio for both digital and physical shopping is a milestone in the development of Live Video Shopping in both the Swedish and European markets, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

By adding Live Video Shopping to their customer engagement strategies, retailers can give consumers opportunities to shop during hosted live streams with an integrated purchase function. During the broadcasts, which are often presented by experts, influencers and store staff, consumers can ask questions and interact with the hosts, which enhances the experience and provides a sense of urgency that boosts sales.

- For us at AMF Fastigheter, it feels fantastic to be able to offer retail players a unique way to market themselves, especially now during such challenging times. With The Lobby Live, they can meet their customers on a new and competitive platform that is not only a sales area but also an innovative marketing channel. It therefore feels incredibly exciting to be able to roll this out together with Bambuser today, concludes Anna Thelander, Head of Marketing and Communications at AMF Fastigheter.

Ai Eyewear and Valerie are some of the brands that have already signed up for The Lobby Live's platform. The Lobby Live will be holding a public live show targeting Swedish retailers tomorrow Friday 4 December 2020 at 09:30 CET at thelobbystockholm.se/live

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO Bambuser | +46 8 400 160 02 | [email protected]

Tina Landelius, Communications Director AMF Fastigheter | +46 722 35 32 69 | [email protected]

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

AMF Fastigheter is one of Sweden's largest property investment and development companies, focusing mainly on urban commercial office and retail premises. AMF Fastigheter, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the pension company AMF, owns several shopping centers including Gallerian, MOOD Stockholm, Fältöversten, Västermalmsgallerian and Ringen Centrum with a property portfolio totaling a market value of approximately $8.2 billion (SEK 73 billion).

