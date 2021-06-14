Bambuser to Present at VivaTech 2021 as part of the LVMH Innovation Award Program

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced its participation in VivaTech, Europe's biggest startup and tech event. Hosted by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Bambuser will present Live Video Shopping to event attendees as part of the luxury goods conglomerate's annual Innovation Award program. LVMH, a founding partner of VivaTech, selected Bambuser as one of just 28 companies whose technologies represent the future of customer experiences. The event will take place from June 16 to 19, 2021 at the Expo Porte de Versaille in Paris as well as online.

Now in its fifth year, VivaTech brings together startups and major corporations, encouraging collaborations that drive digital transformation and innovation for the common good. The last edition of the event, held in 2019, drew some of the world's brightest entrepreneurs, executives and investors as well as an audience of over 124,000 visitors.

Reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, LVMH will host Bambuser among the finalists for the annual Innovation Awards, a program that celebrates creative and best-in-class solutions to the challenges faced by the industry. For the 2021 edition, the start- and scaleups selected for the LVMH Lab and e-Lab will present their solutions in line with this year's challenge theme of "The Future of Customer Experience is here." Bambuser's Live Video Shopping is among those chosen in the Omnichannel & Retail Experience category, and the company will be providing live and virtual demonstrations from Exhibit Hall 1 booth H22-003.

"We are elated to be selected by LVMH for honor, and look forward to sharing our perspective on and solutions for more engaging customer experiences with their team as well as the event's many high-profile attendees," said Bambuser Chief Commercial Officer Sophie Abrahamsson, who will be representing Bambuser at the event. "The past year certainly made it clear that customer expectations have evolved faster than many of the technologies at the heart of today's retail experiences. We look forward to standing side-by-side with the pioneers and innovators who share our commitment to building solutions that offer engaging experiences, today and tomorrow."

Representing the diverse array of technologies that intersect with the luxury market, the award categories also include Media & Brand Awareness, Data & AI, Operations & Excellence Manufacturing and Employee Experience & Sustainability. The full list of finalists can be seen here.

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

ABOUT VIVA TECHNOLOGY

In only 4 years, VivaTech has become Europe's biggest startup and tech event and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. VivaTech brings together in Paris every year business leaders, startuppers, investors, researchers and thinkers from around the world for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and innovation discovery. Starting 2021, VivaTech will be enriched with a digital platform that will bring together an even larger community of innovators. In 2019, VivaTech had already reached 231 million people worldwide, bringing together 124,000 visitors including more than 13,000 start-ups, 3,000 venture capital firms and 2,500 journalists from 124 countries. The 5th edition of VivaTech will be held on June 16-19, 2021. For more information, visit vivatechnology.com.

