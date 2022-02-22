bamix® cordless - for cordless kitchen adventures that don't stay hidden in the drawer

The cordless from bamix® is available in three different versions (bamix® cordless, cordless PLUS and cordless PRO) with a selectable motor power of up to 15,500 revolutions per minute in booster mode. With its minimalist, luxuriously slim design in black, white and red, the cordless sets new standards.

The cordless is manufactured in Switzerland in Mettlen (TG). It is synonymous with power, flexibility and endurance: Made in Switzerland.

For press editors: For more information on the bamix® cordless and other bamix® products, please visit: https://www.bamix.com/eu_en/.

The picture and video material of the bamix® cordless can be downloaded here.

About bamix® AG

On 6 March 1950, the Swiss engineer Roger Perrinjaquet invented a completely new type of kitchen appliance. The brand "bamix" was born, an abbreviation of the French "battre et mixer" (to beat and mix). Since then, bamix® has stood for innovation in food preparation. As a traditional Swiss company with Swiss production, bamix® has been impressing generations of kitchen adventurers and professionals with reliable and elegant hand blender support since 1954. Headquartered in Mettlen (TG), bamix AG currently employs 60 people and is privately owned. Over the last two decades in particular, the company has been able to establish itself from a small market niche supplier to an internationally renowned brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750528/Bamix_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749933/Bamix_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Lucas Mörgelin

Brand Affairs AG

+41 44 254 80 00

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamix