Banana Loca is Bringing a Bunch of Fun to West Chester University for National Banana Day (4/20/2022)

Banana Loca sponsors a time-honored tradition at WCU, birthplace of National Banana Day

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual fun, Banana Loca and West Chester University are throwing a very "ap-peeling" National Banana Day party on campus. The party will take place on April 20, 2022 starting at 9AM. Everyone is invited!

"This year will be the 26th anniversary of National Banana Day, so we've partnered with Banana Loca to go all-out for our students," said Fanny Ortiz, VP of Traditions for WCU Student Activities.

Banana Loca Celebrating National Banana Day

Banana Loca will have a variety of games and activities on offer:

Painted Community Art Mural

Time Capsule

Banana Toss and Cornhole

Coloring Station

TikTok Dance #BananaLocaChallenge

"We're thrilled to help celebrate one of America's favorite college traditions! We'll be taking over the Main Hall Patio in the Academic Quad -- even complete with our mascot Loca going bananas with WCU's favorite Golden Ram, Rammy," said Banana Loca co-inventor Bechara Jaoudeh.

Banana Loca is not only helping students de-stress before finals, but they are also giving back to the extended neighborhood as well. Banana Loca will be donating over 3,300 pounds of bananas to help a local food bank.

"We are thankful for Banana Loca's generous donation to help fight food insecurity in our community," said Loree D. Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Philabundance. "Partnerships like this help Philabundance serve nutritious food to more than 90,000 people each week -- An astounding one-third of whom are children."

All things bananas will be shared on @MyBananaLoca Instagram, which will also include a teaser event for Banana Lover's Day on August 27th.

About Banana Loca®: Banana Loca is a new innovative kitchen gadget that straightens a banana, cores it while still in the peel, and allows you to fill it with a variety of tasty food pairings like yogurt, honey, jams & jellies, peanut butter and Nutella!

For years, best friends Bechara Jaoudeh and Renee Heath frequented invention trade shows and shared cool gadget finds. One fruitful day when Bechara was talking about eating Nutella and bananas as a child in Lebanon, Renee commented about how her 15 nieces and nephews love banana slices with peanut butter. And the idea of Banana Loca was born! Besides wanting to do it because there's nothing like it on the market, bananas are just inherently funny right?! Just saying the word seems to make people smile, so they decided to make Banana Loca a reality. The thought of Banana Loca helping families have fun in the kitchen while giving tummies something yummy is everything to them!

Banana Loca recently secured a deal on ABC's Shark Tank. Jaoudeh and Heath sought $250,000 in exchange for 25% of their company and there was no monkey business when negotiating. They first impressed Robert Herjavec, but Mr. Wonderful and Mark Cuban came in with a strong joint deal that was ripe for the picking!

