Banana paper market to grow by 4.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of banana paper will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana paper market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel, products, and region

In 2017, the banana paper market was valued at USD 183.60 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 87.49 million. The banana paper market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.78 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.05%, according to Technavio.

Banana paper market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Banana paper market - Vendor insights

The global banana paper market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. These vendors focus on factors such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also focusing on developing innovative products to sustain itself in the competitive market. As the rivalry among vendors is moderate, vendors are opting for various pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group - The company offers banana paper manually made by artisans.

- The company offers banana paper manually made by artisans. Blick Art Materials LLC - The company offers banana papers such as blank ink Thai banana paper.

- The company offers banana papers such as blank ink Thai banana paper. Bluecat Paper - The company offers banana papers such as tree-free paper, which is handmade and 100% sustainable

Banana paper market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Increased application of banana paper

Environmental impact of conventional paper production

Reduced production cost

Key challenges:

Availability of numerous alternatives

Lack of product awareness and product penetration

Criticality of inventory management and product sourcing

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

The banana paper market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this banana paper market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the banana paper market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the banana paper market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the banana paper market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of banana paper market vendors

Banana Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

