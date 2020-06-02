Banana Republic Donates Over $20 Million Of New Clothing To Americans In Need

In partnership with Delivering Good – a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support Americans affected by poverty and tragedy – Banana Republic will donate clothing to a variety of partner organizations in states that have been most impacted, including Hour Working Women Program in New York, Central City Neighborhood Partners in Los Angeles, Family Focus Englewood in Chicago, among others. This donation will help people as they build a brighter future.

"During this unique moment in history, it's more necessary than ever to work together to support one another, especially those in need," said Mark Breitbard, Head of Banana Republic and Gap Inc. specialty brands. "As America faces historic unemployment rates, Banana Republic Will Work for a Better Republic, helping Americans get back to work by providing confidence through clothing they can wear for interviews and in different work environments, including working from home."

"By supporting Delivering Good, Banana Republic is helping men and women across the US, including those facing poverty, homelessness, and job loss," said Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "Among our network of more than 700 community partners, we will focus this donation on nonprofits with workforce training and re-entry programs and markets that have been especially affected by the current crises. This donation will have such a positive impact on men, women and disadvantaged young adults."

This donation is the latest in Banana Republic's ongoing efforts to support its communities and be the change, together. Banana Republic believes we are stronger together and better together. WE belong. We believe in a world of equality and opportunity, for everyone. Banana Republic, along with Gap Inc. brands Athleta, Gap and Old Navy, have come together to donate $250,000 to support the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and EmbraceRace to fight for equal rights.

The Gap Foundation also previously announced a $1 million donation to local, state, national and international non-profit organizations to support underserved families during the coronavirus crisis. Banana Republic and the Gap Inc. family of brands will continue to support Americans in need. In addition, parent company Gap Inc. has leveraged its supply chain to connect hospital networks with millions of critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers in response to COVID-19. Banana Republic's first reusable face mask was sold in benefit to Feeding America®'s COVID-19 Response Fund. This is just the beginning of how the brand Will Work for a Better Republic and is dedicated to doing more than selling clothes.

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile pieces designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected, and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites—clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances—all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in nearly 600 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide. Visit www.bananarepublic.com for more information.

About Delivering Good @deliveringgood

The national charity Delivering Good helps people impacted by the challenges of COVID-19 by providing new, essential products donated by manufacturers and retailers. Delivering Good has 35 years of crisis experience and a network of more than 700 community partners to distribute the donations to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and families. This new merchandise can provide hope, dignity and self-esteem to families and individuals, especially for people facing poverty, homelessness, job loss and more. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org.

