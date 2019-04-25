Banana Republic Style Ambassador And Star Quarterback, Jared Goff, Proves The Power Of Natural Performance In Summer 2019 Campaign Highlighting Core Temp Collection

"As a fierce competitor known for his cool confidence on and off the field, Jared is the perfect athlete to bring the benefits of our Core Temp product to life," says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. "This product innovation, and Jared's style of play, are both examples of natural performance that is cool under pressure."

Developed in-house by Banana Republic Creative Director, Len Peltier, Goff's Banana Republic Core Temp campaign hits broadcast and digital media today, coinciding with the pro-football draft and the collection's launch. Shot in California and Hawaii, the campaign juxtaposes the dynamic natural performance of Goff against dramatic, flaming lava effects to illustrate the volcanic sand 'active' ingredient that drives the body temperature regulation.

"Shooting this campaign was an awesome experience," says Goff. "We really pushed Banana Republic's performance clothing to the max on-set. Not even fire and volcano special effects could stop this stuff. Comfort, movement and style are key for me, and this Core Temp collection delivers."

Available in-stores and online at bananarepublic.com/jaredgoff today, the Core Temp collection features a new summer blazer, drawstring pant and coach's jacket, along with more separates and outerwear – all engineered with temperature regulation, quick dry, wrinkle resistant and stretch properties to keep you in peak performance all day, everyday.

Follow the journey @BananaRepublicMens #BRMens @jaredgoff

About Banana Republic @BananaRepublic and @BananaRepublicMens

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile classics designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites – clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances – all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in about 700 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide.

About Jared Goff @jaredgoff

In three short years, Jared Goff has established himself as one of the young superstars of the NFL. In 2019, he became the fastest No. 1 overall pick in the history of the League to advance to the Super Bowl. Born and raised in the Bay area, Goff is a graduate of Marin Catholic High School where he earned a scholarship to play quarterback at the University of California at Berkeley. After three years at Cal, Goff declared for the 2016 NFL Draft and was selected as the top pick by the LA Rams.

SOURCE Banana Republic