Banc of California Announces Matthew Ashworth as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Banking

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE : BANC ), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. ("Bank") today announced it has hired Matthew Ashworth to serve as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Banking for the Bank. Mr. Ashworth joins the Bank from City National Bank, where he served as the Senior Vice President, Business Banking Manager.

"We are delighted to announce the hiring of Matt as part of the Bank's acceleration of its Business Banking platform. Matt and his team will focus on building outstanding banking relationships throughout Southern California and our focus on building a strong core deposit franchise," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer. Jason Pendergist, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking, added, "Matt has built a very successful career focused on business banking and his experiences are a valuable asset to the Bank. He is a great addition and I'm confident he will enhance the build of a high performing team of business bankers."

Mr. Ashworth has over fifteen years of business banking experience at various regional banks. In his role, he will partner with community banking, treasury management, small business banking and operations teams to deliver banking products across Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Ashworth was the Business Banking Manager with City National Bank. Previously, Mr. Ashworth served in various business banking roles with US Bank and Regions Financial Corp. Mr. Ashworth holds a B.A. degree from the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE : BANC ) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

