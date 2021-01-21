BancFirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $35.4 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $35.5 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $99.6 million, or $3.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to $134.9 million, or $4.05 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The results for 2020 were negatively impacted by a higher provision for credit losses. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes the entire year of net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019, and the income and expenses associated with the purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities on March 5, 2020, from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah. The results for the prior year include Pegasus Bank acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $1.4 million a year ago and $57.7 million through the first three quarters of 2020. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Our provision for credit losses was substantially reduced from previous quarters due to improvements in projected outcomes for the economic effects of the pandemic. The rollout of the vaccine and extension of the Cares Act stimulus, combined with improved energy prices and jobs data, justify a cessation to the outsized provisions seen in prior quarters."

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $79.5 million compared to $73.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to loan growth, PPP fee income of approximately $8.0 million and the decrease in interest rates paid on deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.54% compared to 3.78% a year ago. The Company had net charge-offs for the quarter of 0.30% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of 0.06% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.4 million, compared to $35.5 million last year. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $65.6 million compared to $66.3 million last year. Overall noninterest expense decreased during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to $2.3 million of amortization of new market tax credits in 2019. However, deposit insurance, net expense from other real estate owned, net occupancy and depreciation increased during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. The Company's effective tax rate was 20.3% compared to 15.0% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was lower due to the purchase of tax credits during the quarter.

At December 31, 2020, the Company's total assets were $9.2 billion, an increase of $646.6 million from December 31, 2019. Securities of $555.2 million were up $63.6 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.4 billion, an increase of $775.1 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.1 billion, an increase of $581.1 million from the December 31, 2019 total. The increase in assets, loans and deposits were primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus. At December 31, 2020, the balance of the Paycheck Protection Program loans was $652.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $62.9 million over December 31, 2019. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.58% of total loans at December 31, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019, but down from 1.24% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets represented 0.90% of total assets at December 31, 2020, up from 0.63% at December 31, 2019 as a result of loan migration from non-accrual loans to other real estate owned (OREO) during the fourth quarter of 2020. The allowance to total loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2020, up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was approximately 243% at December 31, 2020, compared to 302% at year-end 2019, and 129% at September 30, 2020.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "In a very challenging year the Company was able to report earnings of $3.00 per diluted share while substantially building loan loss reserves, increasing our dividend for the 27th consecutive year and growing total stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share. The outlook for 2021 is certainly better today than we would have projected at the outset of the pandemic; however, many consumers and certain sectors of the economy continue to struggle and the ultimate outcome for many businesses when the stimulus subsides is far from certain."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2020



2020



2020



2020



2019



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:





































Net interest income $ 79,535



$ 75,852



$ 77,208



$ 74,073



$ 73,939

Provision for credit losses

4,992





18,740





19,333





19,583





1,412

Non-interest income:





































Trust revenue

2,976





3,131





3,368





3,655





3,682

Service charges on deposits

19,796





19,078





16,760





18,804





19,938

Securities transactions

156





—





(595)





50





(9)

Income from sales of loans

1,852





1,873





1,561





781





1,089

Insurance commissions

5,680





5,197





4,443





5,676





5,076

Cash management

3,135





3,701





4,255





4,320





4,258

Other

1,825





1,595





2,290





1,859





1,490

Total noninterest income

35,420





34,575





32,082





35,145





35,524









































Non-interest expense:





































Salaries and employee benefits

40,750





41,995





42,226





39,756





40,375

Occupancy expense, net

4,533





4,503





3,839





3,546





3,738

Depreciation

3,779





3,795





3,544





3,491





3,355

Amortization of intangible assets

915





968





968





964





1,007

Data processing services

1,763





1,669





1,629





1,692





1,634

Net expense from other real estate owned

420





196





(12)





(2,135)





(424)

Marketing and business promotion

1,671





1,485





1,485





2,355





2,327

Deposit insurance

857





723





365





136





147

Other

10,923





10,749





10,607





11,580





14,137

Total noninterest expense

65,611





66,083





64,651





61,385





66,296

Income before income taxes

44,352





25,604





25,306





28,250





41,755

Income tax expense

8,994





4,714





4,576





5,642





6,248

Net income $ 35,358



$ 20,890



$ 20,730



$ 22,608



$ 35,507

Per Common Share Data:





































Net income-basic $ 1.08



$ 0.64



$ 0.64



$ 0.69



$ 1.09

Net income-diluted

1.06





0.63





0.63





0.68





1.07

Cash dividends declared

0.34





0.34





0.32





0.32





0.32

Common shares outstanding

32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691





32,646,691





32,694,268

Average common shares outstanding -





































Basic

32,690,296





32,668,789





32,651,262





32,679,587





32,673,438

Diluted

33,275,550





33,168,938





33,075,493





33,287,359





33,366,848

Performance Ratios:





































Return on average assets

1.45 %



0.86 %



0.88 %



1.07 %



1.66 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.25





7.89





7.99





8.87





13.76

Net interest margin

3.54





3.40





3.54





3.82





3.78

Efficiency ratio

57.08





59.84





59.16





56.20





60.56











































BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



Twelve months ended



December 31,



2020



2019

Condensed Income Statements:













Net interest income $ 306,668



$ 281,921

Provision for credit losses

62,648





8,287

Non-interest income:













Trust revenue

13,130





13,599

Service charges on deposits

74,438





76,581

Securities transactions

(389)





812

Income from sales of loans

6,067





3,619

Insurance commissions

20,996





20,296

Cash management

15,411





16,866

Other

7,569





5,456

Total noninterest income

137,222





137,229

















Non-interest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

164,727





153,024

Occupancy expense, net

16,421





12,704

Depreciation

14,609





12,623

Amortization of intangible assets

3,815





3,366

Data processing services

6,753





5,843

Net expense from other real estate owned

(1,531)





(785)

Marketing and business promotion

6,996





8,554

Deposit insurance

2,081





1,143

Other

43,859





44,829

Total noninterest expense

257,730





241,301

Income before income taxes

123,512





169,562

Income tax expense

23,926





34,683

Net income $ 99,586



$ 134,879

Per Common Share Data:













Net income-basic $ 3.05



$ 4.13

Net income-diluted

3.00





4.05

Cash dividends declared

1.32





1.24

Common shares outstanding

32,719,852





32,694,268

Average common shares outstanding -













Basic

32,672,522





32,639,396

Diluted

33,210,952





33,329,844

Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

1.06 %



1.69 % Return on average stockholders' equity

9.52





14.04

Net interest margin

3.57





3.85

Efficiency ratio

58.06





57.57



BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)











































2020



2020



2020



2020



2019



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:













































































Total assets $ 9,212,357



$ 9,618,868



$ 9,612,453



$ 8,669,096



$ 8,565,758

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,336,394





1,609,462





1,583,116





1,356,826





1,646,238

Debt securities

555,196





596,941





608,031





591,987





491,626

Total loans

6,448,225





6,660,694





6,696,856





6,006,065





5,673,144

Allowance for credit losses

(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)





(70,080)





(54,238)

Deposits

8,064,704





8,495,891





8,486,671





7,573,200





7,483,635

Stockholders' equity

1,067,885





1,043,752





1,034,199





1,023,380





1,004,989

Book value per common share

32.64





31.94





31.66





31.35





30.74

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

27.47





26.74





26.43





26.09





25.50

Balance Sheet Ratios:





































Average loans to deposits

77.02 %



78.55 %



79.78 %



77.75 %



75.83 % Average earning assets to total assets

91.82





91.99





92.23





91.51





91.50

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

10.91





10.90





10.96





12.02





12.04

Asset Quality Data:





































Past due loans $ 4,802



$ 6,412



$ 5,382



$ 10,065



$ 11,834

Nonaccrual loans (5)

37,545





82,385





49,477





45,181





17,965

Restructured loans

7,784





2,837





3,213





3,158





18,010

Total nonperforming and restructured loans

50,131





91,634





58,072





58,404





47,809

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

32,480





4,939





4,948





6,001





6,073

Total nonperforming and restructured assets

82,611





96,573





63,020





64,405





53,882

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.58 %



1.24 %



0.74 %



0.75 %



0.32 % Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.65





1.41





0.84





0.75





0.32

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.78





1.38





0.87





0.97





0.84

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

0.86





1.57





0.99





0.97





0.84

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.90





1.00





0.66





0.74





0.63

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.42





1.59





1.34





1.17





0.96

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)

1.58





1.82





1.52





1.17





0.96

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

243.35





128.82





180.89





155.11





301.91

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans

182.26





115.81





154.12





119.99





113.45

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.30





0.03





0.00





0.02





0.06









































Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):













































































Stockholders' equity $ 1,067,885



$ 1,043,752



$ 1,034,199



$ 1,023,380



$ 1,004,989

Less goodwill

149,922





149,922





149,922





149,923





148,604

Less intangible assets, net

18,999





19,914





20,882





21,850





22,608

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 898,964



$ 873,916



$ 863,395



$ 851,607



$ 833,777

Common shares outstanding

32,719,852





32,679,191





32,662,691





32,646,691





32,694,268

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 27.47



$ 26.74



$ 26.43



$ 26.09



$ 25.50









































(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.









































Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):













































































Total loans $ 6,448,225



$ 6,660,694



$ 6,696,856



$ 6,006,065



$ 5,673,144

Less PPP loans

652,693





831,703





825,093





—





—

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,795,532



$ 5,828,991



$ 5,871,763



$ 6,006,065



$ 5,673,144









































Nonaccrual loans (5)

37,545





82,385





49,477





45,181





17,965

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.65 %



1.41 %



0.84 %



0.75 %



0.32 % Total nonperforming and restructured loans

50,131





91,634





58,072





58,404





47,809

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

0.86 %



1.57 %



0.99 %



0.97 %



0.84 % Allowance for credit losses

(91,366)





(106,126)





(89,500)





(70,080)





(54,238)

Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.58 %



1.82 %



1.52 %



1.17 %



0.96 %







































(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.8 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2020.



BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2020













Interest



Average











Interest



Average





Average



Income/



Yield/



Average



Income/



Yield/





Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



ASSETS















































Earning assets:















































Loans $ 6,599,933



$ 79,815





4.80

% $ 6,432,455



$ 312,195



4.84

% Securities – taxable

558,046





1,926



1.37





556,931





8,591



1.54



Securities – tax exempt

30,131



131



1.73





28,969



616



2.12



Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

1,719,900



463



0.11





1,562,383





6,049



0.39



Total earning assets

8,908,010





82,335



3.67





8,580,738





327,451



3.81





















































Nonearning assets:















































Cash and due from banks

252,082





















220,995



















Interest receivable and other assets

638,173





















611,966



















Allowance for credit losses

(97,046)





















(76,501)



















Total nonearning assets

793,209





















756,460



















Total assets $ 9,701,219



















$ 9,337,198





































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:















































Transaction deposits $ 711,266



$ 131



0.07

% $ 744,632



$ 940



0.13

% Savings deposits

3,404,226



903



0.11





3,273,903





9,385



0.29



Time deposits

684,992





1,434



0.83





695,637





8,147



1.17



Short-term borrowings

1,075



-



0.07





2,745



8





0.30



Long-term borrowings -



-



-





1,107



-



-



Junior subordinated debentures

26,804



492



7.29





26,804





1,966



7.31



Total interest bearing liabilities

4,828,363





2,960



0.24





4,744,828





20,446



0.43





















































Interest free funds:















































Noninterest bearing deposits

3,768,493





















3,503,187



















Interest payable and other liabilities

45,673





















46,048



















Stockholders' equity

1,058,690





















1,043,135



















Total interest free funds

4,872,856





















4,592,370



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,701,219



















$ 9,337,198



















Net interest income







$ 79,375



















$ 307,005











Net interest spread















3.43

%















3.38

% Effect of interest free funds

















0.11

%

















0.19

% Net interest margin

















3.54

%















3.57

%

