Banco de Crédito del Perú Tender Results And Expiration Time Of Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of The Outstanding U.S.$800 Million Aggregate Principal Amount Of 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2020

LIMA, Peru, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco de Crédito del Perú ("BCP") today announced the tender results in connection with its offer to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2020 issued by BCP acting through its Panamanian Branch (the "USD Notes") (the "USD Notes Tender Offer"). The USD Notes Tender Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions (including the USD Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) set forth in the offer to purchase dated August 28, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related letter of transmittal (the "Letter of Transmittal") and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal, the "Offer Documents").

As previously announced, the expiration time for the USD Notes Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 5, 2019 (such date and time, the "USD Expiration Time"). As of the USD Expiration Time, U.S.$425,372,000 in aggregate principal amount of the USD Notes outstanding had been validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer. Settlement of the USD Notes Tender Offer is expected to occur on or about September 12, 2019 (the "USD Notes Settlement Date").

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Notes CUSIP and ISIN

Number(s) Principal Amount

Outstanding Total Consideration Aggregate

Principal

Amount Validly

Tendered and

Accepted for

Purchase(2) Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Giving Effect to

Settlement of the

Tender Offer 5.375% Senior

Notes due 2020 CUSIP:05954TAF8/P0964

6AC7

ISIN:

US05954TAF84/USP0964

6AC75

U.S.$800,000,000 U.S.$1,032.50(1) 425,372,000 374,628,000

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of applicable Notes, validly tendered and accepted for purchase, plus Accrued Interest (as defined in the Offer to Purchase).

(2) Subject to satisfaction of the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents, including, without limitation, the USD Financing Condition.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the USD Notes Tender Offer set forth in the Offer Documents, all USD Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the USD Expiration Time have been accepted for purchase and will be paid in full by BCP on the USD Notes Settlement Date and all Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at any time at or prior to the USD Expiration Time will receive the applicable Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest.

Additionally, we will pay additional amounts such that the Total Consideration and Accrued Interest received by Holders after withholding tax will be equal to the amount that would have been due had there been no withholding tax.

Payment by BCP for USD Notes tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is expected to occur on the USD Notes Settlement Date, subject to, and after, receipt by the tender agent of a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal and all other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, no later than 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on September 9, 2019, the second business day after the USD Expiration Time, all as provided in the Offer to Purchase.

BCP's obligation to purchase USD Notes in the USD Notes Tender Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the USD Financing Condition , described in the Offer Documents.

The information and tender agent for the USD Notes Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (877)732-3614 or email bcp@dfking.com. Additional contact information is set forth below.

By Mail, Hand or Overnight Courier:

48 Wall Street

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

USA

Attention: Andrew Beck By Facsimile Transmission:

(for eligible institutions only)

+1 (212)709-3328

Attention: Andrew Beck

Confirmation by Telephone

+1 (212) 269-5552

Copies of each of the Offer Documents are available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/bcp.

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the USD Notes Tender Offer.

The dealer managers for the USD Notes Tender Offer is:

BofA Merrill Lynch

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036

Attention: Liability Management

Group

Collect: +1 (646) 855-8988

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (888) 292‑0070 Credicorp Capital Sociedad Agente

de Bolsa S.A.

Av. el Derby 055 Edificio Cronos,

Torre 4, 8th Floor, Santiago de Surco,

Lima 33, Peru

Collect: +51 (1) 313-2902 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, New York 10179 U.S. Toll Free: +1 (866) 846-2874

Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

Attention: Liability Management Group

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the USD Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The USD Notes Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer Documents, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. None of BCP, the dealer managers or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their USD Notes pursuant to the USD Notes Tender Offer.

