Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. Announces Termination Of Tender Offer For Its 7.50% Subordinated Notes Due 2022

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. announced today that it has terminated its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "Notes"). All Notes tendered in the Tender Offer will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Notes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

SOURCE Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.