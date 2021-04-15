Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

Apr 15, 2021, 07:00 ET

PANAMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Date and time:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 68251167 

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release will be announced on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: [email protected] 
Tel: +507 210-8563

