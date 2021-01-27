Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date and time:
Friday, February 12, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer 
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial: 
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants) 
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.) 
Passcode: 51834133 

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, February 12, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Mónica Cosulich 
Senior Vice President 
Finance and Investor Relations  
E-mail address:  [email protected] 
Tel: +507 210-8563 

