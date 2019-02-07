Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Feb 08, 2019, 17:00 ET
Date and time:
Thursday, February 28, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID: 8034
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's Fourth quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release will be announced on Thursday, February 28, 2019 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
The Bank will also be announcing its quarterly dividend declaration simultaneously with its quarterly earnings releases.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
VP, Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563
