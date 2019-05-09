Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("1Q19"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.7.3 billion in 1Q19. This result was 40% higher than the Ps.5.2 billion posted in 4Q18 and 106% higher than in 1Q18. In 1Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 50 % and 8.4%, respectively.





In 1Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 1% or Ps.1.1 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.173 billion and increased 21% or Ps.30.6 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Documents and Others stand out, with a 9% and 17% increase QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, personal loans rose 1% QoQ.





In 1Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 28.6%, improving from the 39.7% posted in 4Q18 and the 35.6% in 1Q18.





In 1Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits grew 15% QoQ, totaling Ps.272.6 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits grew 12% QoQ.





Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.52.1 billion 27.7% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 20.6% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 66% of its total deposits in 1Q19.





In 1Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 2.0% and the coverage ratio reached 119.2%.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

1Q19 Earnings Release Conference Call

Friday, May 10, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial:

Argentina Toll Free:

(011) 3984 5677

Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

+1 (844) 450 3847

Participants International Dial In:

+1 (412) 317 6370

Conference ID: Banco Macro

Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay: click here

Available from 05/10/2019 through 05/24/2019

With the presence of: Jorge Pablo Brito (Vice Chairman), Gustavo Manriquez (CEO) and Jorge Scarinci (CFO).

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

Related Links

http://www.macro.com.ar

