Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 ("1Q20"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2019 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2020.

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.7.1 billion in 1Q20. This result was 15% higher than the result posted in 4Q19 and 80% higher than in 1Q19. In 1Q20, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 27.3% and 4.9%, respectively.





In 1Q20, Banco Macro's net monetary position resulted in a Ps.295 million gain, improving from the Ps.5.1 billion loss posted in 4Q19 and lower than the Ps.3.2 billion gain registered in 1Q19.





In 1Q20, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector decreased 4% or Ps.9.2 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.219.8 billion and 15% or Ps.38.7 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter commercial loans stand out, among which Documents and Others stand out; with a 8% and a 14% increase respectively QoQ.





In 1Q20, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 10% or Ps.27.9 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.311.3 billion and representing 80% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 7% or Ps.19.6 billion QoQ.





Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an excess capital of Ps.96.4 billion, 32% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 25.4% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 66% of its total deposits in 1Q20.





As of 1Q20, the efficiency ratio reached 39.8%, deteriorating from the 35.5% posted in 4Q19.





In 1Q20, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.36% and the coverage ratio reached 173.49%.

