Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("4Q18"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)

Summary

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.5.2 billion in 4Q18. This result was 37% higher than the Ps.3.8 billion posted in 3Q18 and 67% higher than in 4Q17. In 4Q18, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 30.7 % and 5.8%, respectively. Net income of Ps.15.8 billion in FY2018 was 55% higher than net income in FY2017.

In 4Q18, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 2% or Ps.3.8 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.171.5 billion and increased 34% or Ps.44 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Documents stand out, with a 9% growth QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans rose 7% QoQ.

In 4Q18, the efficiency ratio reached 35.8%, improving from the 39.1% posted in 3Q18 and the 40.2% in 4Q17. In FY2018 the efficiency ratio was 37.9% improving from 40% in FY2017.

In 4Q18, Banco Macro's total deposits grew 12% QoQ, totaling Ps.238 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits grew 14% QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.45.7 billion 26.5% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 19.7% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 57.1% of its total deposits in 4Q18.

In 4Q18, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.91% and the coverage ratio reached 117.74%.

4Q18 Earnings Release Conference Call



Monday, March 11, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please dial:

Argentina Toll Free:

(011) 3984 5677

Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

+1 (844) 450 3847

Participants International Dial In:

+1 (412) 317 6370

Conference ID: Banco Macro

Webcast: click here

Webcast Replay: click here

Available from 03/11/2019 through 03/25/2018

With the presence of: Jorge Pablo Brito (Vice Chairman), Gustavo Manriquez (CEO) and Jorge Scarinci (CFO).

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

Related Links

http://www.macro.com.ar

