Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
Mar 08, 2019, 17:22 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("4Q18"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)
Summary
- The Bank's net income totaled Ps.5.2 billion in 4Q18. This result was 37% higher than the Ps.3.8 billion posted in 3Q18 and 67% higher than in 4Q17. In 4Q18, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 30.7 % and 5.8%, respectively. Net income of Ps.15.8 billion in FY2018 was 55% higher than net income in FY2017.
- In 4Q18, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 2% or Ps.3.8 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.171.5 billion and increased 34% or Ps.44 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Documents stand out, with a 9% growth QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans rose 7% QoQ.
- In 4Q18, the efficiency ratio reached 35.8%, improving from the 39.1% posted in 3Q18 and the 40.2% in 4Q17. In FY2018 the efficiency ratio was 37.9% improving from 40% in FY2017.
- In 4Q18, Banco Macro's total deposits grew 12% QoQ, totaling Ps.238 billion and representing 83% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits grew 14% QoQ.
- Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.45.7 billion 26.5% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 19.7% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 57.1% of its total deposits in 4Q18.
- In 4Q18, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.91% and the coverage ratio reached 117.74%.
4Q18 Earnings Release Conference Call
Monday, March 11, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time
To participate, please dial:
Argentina Toll Free:
(011) 3984 5677
Participants Dial In (Toll Free):
+1 (844) 450 3847
Participants International Dial In:
+1 (412) 317 6370
Conference ID: Banco Macro
Webcast: click here
Webcast Replay: click here
Available from 03/11/2019 through 03/25/2018
With the presence of: Jorge Pablo Brito (Vice Chairman), Gustavo Manriquez (CEO) and Jorge Scarinci (CFO).
IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations
Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar
Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores
SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.
