Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("4Q19"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)

The Bank's net income totaled Ps.13.3 billion in 4Q19. This result was 1% higher than the result posted in 3Q19 and 153% higher than in 4Q18. In 4Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 59% and 10.4%, respectively. In FY2019 Net Income totaled Ps.40.8 billion increasing 159% or Ps.25 billion compared with FY2018.

In 4Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% or Ps.18.7 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.211.6 billion and increased 22% or Ps.38.6 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Overdrafts and Others stand out; with a 32% and a 52% increase respectively QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans increased 27% QoQ.

In 4Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 1% or Ps.3.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.262.9 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 3% or Ps.6.4 billion QoQ.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.69 billion, 27.3% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 20% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 59% of its total deposits in 4Q19.

As of 4Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 32.3%, improving from the 37.9% posted in 4Q18.

In 4Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 2.07% and the coverage ratio reached 123.08%.

