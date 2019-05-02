Banco Santander México Announces That Marcos Martínez Gavica, Chairman Of The Board Of Directors, Communicates His Intention To Step Down From Such Position

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX;NYSE: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México" or the "Bank") announced today that Mr. Marcos Martínez Gavica, Chairman of the Board of Directors, announced his intention to step down from his position in April 2020, after an almost 23 year career at Banco Santander México and its predecessor companies, and as a natural step in a period which has seen the orderly transition in the evolution of the Bank to where it is today.

In accordance with the current nomination policy for Banco Santander S.A. (the "Santander Group") and its subsidiaries, the Santander Group will carry out the selection and nomination of Mr. Gavica's successor, which will conclude in April 2020.

Marcos Martínez Gavica commented that "having had the opportunity to contribute to building Banco Santander Mexico from practically its beginning is one of my greatest professional and personal satisfactions. For almost 23 years, I have been able to lead a group of people committed to creating the best bank in Mexico and giving their best for the good of our country. First as General Director of the Bank for 19 years and then as Chairman of the Board for almost four years, I have witnessed the transformation and leadership of our bank in Mexico." He added that "as part of our solid and transparent corporate governance, I communicated my intention to step down from my responsibilities as Chairman of the Board in the future, in order to initiate a succession process that allows an orderly and transparent transition, that contributes to the evolution of our Board and our organization."

Ana Botín, Executive Chairman of Santander Group, noted that "it has been a privilege to work with Marcos during all of these years. His great work and dedication helped to shape what is now our bank in Mexico, a bank of which we are very proud of at Santander Group. Although there is still a year to go before his departure, I would like to thank him for his almost 23 years of commitment and dedication, and on behalf of the entire Santander Group, I wish him every success in the new phase that will begin once he finishes his responsibilities on our Board."

The Board of Directors and the management team of Banco Santander México recognized the leadership and the enormous contribution of Ing. Martínez Gavica in building what is today one of the main financial groups in our country, which resulted from the merger of Banco Mexicano and Banca Serfin, in leading the most important equity offerings in the Mexican stock market and the second most important worldwide in 2012, in introducing innovative products and services that transformed the banking industry in Mexico, as well as in having a leading role in the history of banking in our country by having chaired the Mexican Association of Banks in the periods 2005-2007 and 2017-2019.

