Banco Santander México Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of Ps.3,279 Million

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ending March 31st, 2021.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.3,279 million in 1Q21, representing decreases of 39.4% YoY and 40.2% QoQ.

HIGHLIGHTS













Results (Million pesos)

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

%QoQ %YoY Net interest income

15,585 16,272 16,896

(4.2) (7.8) Fee and commission, net

4,902 4,709 4,697

4.1 4.4 Core revenues

20,487 20,981 21,593

(2.4) (5.1) Provisions for loan losses

7,075 3,152 5,165

124.5 37.0 Administrative and promotional expenses

9,894 11,102 9,785

(10.9) 1.1 Net income

3,279 5,480 5,414

(40.2) (39.4) Net income per share1

0.48 0.81 0.80

(40.2) (39.4)















Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Mar-21 Dec-20 Mar-20

%QoQ %YoY Total assets

1,748,298 1,856,213 1,802,210

(5.8) (3.0) Total loans

713,989 702,769 775,809

1.6 (8.0) Deposits

767,627 764,444 810,340

0.4 (5.3) Shareholders´ equity

159,654 158,871 141,041

0.5 13.2















Key Ratios (%)

1Q21 4Q20 1Q20

bps QoQ bps YoY Net interest margin

4.42 4.50 5.45

(8) (103) Net loans to deposits ratio

89.76 88.62 92.94

114 (318) ROAE

8.24 14.73 15.48

(649) (724) ROAA

0.73 1.34 1.35

(61) (62) Efficiency ratio

46.62 52.06 43.95

(544) 267 Capital ratio

19.73 19.01 16.23

72 350 NPLs ratio

2.91 3.08 2.16

(17) 75 Cost of Risk

3.15 2.89 2.65

26 50 Coverage ratio

120.12 116.87 135.17

325 —















Operating Data

Mar-21 Dec-20 Mar-20

%QoQ %YoY Branches

1,007 1,013 1,211

(0.6) (16.8)2 Branches and offices3

1,352 1,350 1,406

0.1 (3.8) ATMs

9,497 9,448 9,096

0.5 4.4 Customers

19,068,219 18,707,976 18,374,690

1.9 3.8 Employees

22,280 21,183 19,469

5.2 14.4





1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Reflects the internal reclassification as of 2Q20 and the closing of certain branches. 3) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "We continued to advance on our strategic initiatives, while closing the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, despite the pandemic continuing to weigh on our results. Loan volumes reflect difficult YoY comps, mainly in corporates which is in line with market trends and, soft demand conditions. Mortgages and auto loans continue to perform extremely well, as we again grew above market and gained share while maintaining prudent origination criteria. We have fully absorbed the negative impact of the pandemic, mainly in consumer loans, credit cards and SMEs and we are well positioned to support our customers on the recovery path ahead. While loan volumes in these segments show year on year contractions, we expect to see a gradual turnaround moving forward.

Deposits also reflect difficult base effects, mainly in corporates as companies' liquidity needs have normalized compared with year ago levels. By contrast, individual demand deposits continued to expand above 20%, underscoring the success of our loyalty and customer acquisition strategy. In this context, our strategy remains focused on reinforcing loyalty and advancing digitalization. We remain committed to further improving our digital customer journeys and building ecosystems, while keeping a sustained focus on driving cross selling, non-credit products and insurance to support fee income growth.

In terms of asset quality, NPLs have started to decline benefiting from improving conditions for our customers together with write-offs taken mainly in the segments mostly impacted by the pandemic, such as, consumer, credit cards and SME loans. Although provisions increased this quarter due to specific corporate exposures, we estimate that cost of risk has peaked and should start declining from this point onwards.

During the quarter, our parent company announced that it intends to launch a tender offer for the 8.3% of outstanding shares that it does not currently own in Santander Mexico. Our parent company also stated that it intends to de-list Banco Santander Mexico from the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. This offer reaffirms our parent company's trust in the country and in our business.

Looking ahead, the recent evidence of a quick recovery in the U.S. supported by a strong fiscal stimulus package and a swift vaccination program has improved GDP expectations for the year. While we anticipate an improvement in activity fueled by the external sector and private consumption, we expect the recovery to be gradual. Under this operational environment, we will continue to work to further strengthen our business by reducing costs, while we make additional headway improving our deposit mix and capitalizing on growth opportunities to become a stronger organization."

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31st, 2021, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,748 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 19.0 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,352 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 22,280 employees.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Banco Santander México cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements could be found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief, targets or current expectations in connection with: asset growth and sources of funding; growth of our fee-based business; expansion of our distribution network; financing plans; competition; impact of regulation and the interpretation thereof; action to modify or revoke our banking license; exposure to market risks including interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and equity price risk; exposure to credit risks including credit default risk and settlement risk; projected capital expenditures; capitalization requirements and level of reserves; investment in our information technology platform; liquidity; trends affecting the economy generally; and trends affecting our financial condition and our results of operations. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, many important factors could cause actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies; changes in economic conditions, in Mexico in particular, in the United States or globally; the monetary, foreign exchange and interest rate policies of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México); inflation; deflation; unemployment; unanticipated turbulence in interest rates; movements in foreign exchange rates; movements in equity prices or other rates or prices; changes in Mexican and foreign policies, legislation and regulations; changes in requirements to make contributions to, for the receipt of support from programs organized by or requiring deposits to be made or assessments observed or imposed by, the Mexican government; changes in taxes and tax laws; competition, changes in competition and pricing environments; our inability to hedge certain risks economically; economic conditions that affect consumer spending and the ability of customers to comply with obligations; the adequacy of allowance for impairment losses and other losses; increased default by borrowers; our inability to successfully and effectively integrate acquisitions or to evaluate risks arising from asset acquisitions; technological changes; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; increased costs; unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms; changes in, or failure to comply with, banking regulations or their interpretation; and certain other risk factors included in our annual report on Form 20-F. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could adversely affect our business and financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.

