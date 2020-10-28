Banco Santander México Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of Ps.5,030 Million

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30th, 2020.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.5,030 million in 3Q20, representing a YoY decrease of 8.8% and a QoQ increase of 18.9%. On a cumulative basis, net income for 9M20 reached Ps.14,674 million, representing a 10.6% YoY decrease.

HIGHLIGHTS























Results (Million pesos)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

%QoQ %YoY

9M20 9M19

%YoY Net interest income

16,089 15,931 16,589

1.0 (3.0)

48,916 49,626

(1.4) Fee and commission, net

4,690 4,598 4,580

2.0 2.4

13,985 13,703

2.1 Core revenues

20,779 20,529 21,169

1.2 (1.8)

62,901 63,329

(0.7) Provisions for loan losses

4,596 8,350 4,478

(45.0) 2.6

18,111 13,250

36.7 Administrative and promotional expenses

10,429 9,599 9,783

8.6 6.6

29,813 28,521

4.5 Net income

5,030 4,230 5,517

18.9 (8.8)

14,674 16,416

(10.6) Net income per share1

0.74 0.62 0.81

18.9 (8.9)

2.16 2.42

(10.8)

























Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19

%QoQ %YoY

Sep-20 Sep-19

%YoY Total assets

1,858,684 1,929,350 1,460,741

(3.7) 27.2

1,858,684 1,460,741

27.2 Total loans

735,330 751,219 697,326

(2.1) 5.4

735,330 697,326

5.4 Deposits

772,984 789,740 683,590

(2.1) 13.1

772,984 683,590

13.1 Shareholders´ equity

151,475 146,536 139,700

3.4 8.4

151,475 139,700

8.4

























Key Ratios (%)

3Q20 2Q20 3Q19

bps QoQ bps YoY

9M20 9M19

bps YoY Net interest margin

4.50 4.48 5.74

2 (124)

4.78 5.69

(91) Net loans to deposits ratio

91.78 91.81 98.89

(3) (711)

91.78 98.89

(711) ROAE

13.87 11.86 16.63

201 (276)

13.49 16.49

(300) ROAA

1.23 1.01 1.55

22 (32)

1.20 1.54

(34) Efficiency ratio

48.14 40.71 45.11

743 303

44.16 44.74

(58) Capital ratio

17.16 16.69 16.89

47 28

17.16 16.89

28 NPLs ratio

2.09 2.51 2.33

(42) (24)

2.09 2.33

(24) Cost of Risk

3.13 3.14 2.62

(1) 51

3.13 2.62

51 Coverage ratio

167.94 138.81 130.82

2,913 3,712

167.94 130.82

3,712

























Operating Data

Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19

%QoQ %YoY

Sep-20 Sep-19

%YoY Branches2

1,050 1,050 1,223

0.0 (14.1)

1,050 1,223

(14.1) Branches and offices3

1,407 1,406 1,411

0.1 (0.3)

1,407 1,411

(0.3) ATMs

9,365 9,142 8,866

2.4 5.6

9,365 8,866

5.6 Customers

18,796,611 18,641,282 17,739,345

0.8 6.0

18,796,611 17,739,345

6.0 Employees

20,922 20,062 19,876

4.3 5.3

20,922 19,876

5.3

1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Internal reclassification as of 2Q20. The bank continues to operate with the same number of customer offices. 3) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "This quarter, we delivered robust financial and operating results that were achieved in a still very weak and complex operating environment. Our loan book grew mid-single-digits year-over-year, while demand for mortgages, auto and commercial loans was healthy. Consumer and SME loans, on the other hand, continued contracting, consistent with market trends and weak demand conditions. Deposits have proven resilient, though, registering double-digit growth which, together with our prudent balance sheet strategy, have enabled us to maintain ample levels of liquidity while growing net income around 19% sequentially and increasing ROAE +201 bps to 13.9%. On top of this, we closed 3Q20 with the strongest capital ratio since becoming a listed company.

In terms of asset quality, we are pleased to report that close to 85% of the loan portfolio under the payment holiday program, which is supporting our retail and SMEs customers, remains current. Only 8% of these loans have missed one or two payments and 7% is being restructured. The program has not had a negative impact, yet, on our NPL ratio. Performance has been better-than-expected and we estimate that the preemptive loan loss provisions of Ps.3.9 billion that we made in the previous quarter are adequate at this time. Furthermore, we continue executing our recoveries and restructuring plan, which has enabled us to act swiftly and preemptively to effectively respond to the challenging operating environment, as well as help customers overcome temporary financial difficulties.

In addition to our focus on managing risk under this environment, we continue advancing our core strategy, such as growing our base of loyal customers. We also continue making new investments under the bank's transformation plan, mainly in IT and digitalization, while seeking efficiencies in other lines and maintaining tight control of costs in support of our bottom line.

I would like to thank all our employees for the extraordinary work they have done throughout these challenging times. Their commitment to executing our growth plans with excellence, in addition to our bank's strong liquidity and capital positions, make us confident that we are not only well positioned to continue effectively weathering the current economic challenges but to capitalize on growth opportunities that will undoubtedly arise under current circumstances. Our commitment and financial strength also mean our Bank can continue supporting our customers, as we recover together from these unprecedented challenges."

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,859 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 18.7 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,407 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 20,922 employees.

