Banco Santander México Will Report 1Q21 Results After Market Close On April 28th, 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

A conference call will be held on April 29th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on April 28th, 2021. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144457

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on April 29th and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on May 6th, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13718888. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

