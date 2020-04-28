Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov.

It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at https://www.grupobancolombia.com/wps/portal/about-us/corporate-information/investor-relations

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact [email protected]

CONTACT:

Alejandro Mejía

IR Manager

Tel.: (574) 4041837

SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.

