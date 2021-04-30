Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov.

It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at https://www.grupobancolombia.com/wps/portal/about-us/corporate-information/investor-relations

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact [email protected]

Contacts



Mauricio Rosillo Rojas Jose Humberto Acosta Carlos Daniel Raad Corporate VP Financial VP IRO Tel.: (571) 4885675 Tel.: (571) 4885934 Tel.: (571) 404183

