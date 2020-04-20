BancorpSouth Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million , or $0.21 per diluted common share and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $34.4 million , or $0.33 per diluted common share.

Recorded provision for credit losses of $46.0 million primarily as a result of the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on the economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology; implemented Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses" ("CECL") effective January 1, 2020 .

Generated $91.7 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mortgage production volume of $477.1 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $20.6 million ; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $11.1 million .

Completed the acquisition of Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, effective January 1, 2020 , which added $185 million in loans and $370 million in deposits to the Company's Central Texas presence; merger-related expenses totaled $4.5 million for the quarter.

Repurchased 3.3 million shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $26.42 per share.

Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 13.73 percent at March 31, 2020 compared to 11.55 percent at March 31, 2019 .

"Our first quarter efforts were obviously largely focused on navigating the health, logistical and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked diligently to create an environment that protects the health and wellbeing of our teammates while also meeting the needs of our customers. Although it is still too early to predict the ultimate impact of the pandemic on our customers and loan portfolio, particularly in light of the government stimulus programs, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million for the quarter primarily as a result of the deterioration of economic factors included in our reserve methodology. Otherwise, we continue to be pleased with our financial performance given the current operating environment. We reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $91.7 million for the quarter, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which is actually an improvement over both the first and fourth quarters of 2019."

"As we look more specifically at our first quarter performance, our mortgage team had a great quarter, generating $477 million in total production. Refinance activity has historically helped our Company during periods of declining rates, and the first quarter was no different as mortgage production and servicing income totaled $20.6 million for the quarter. The rate environment certainly had a negative impact on our net interest margin and we expect this trend to continue into the second quarter. Finally, we deployed a portion of the $470 million in capital that we raised late last year through the closing of our merger with Texas First as well as the repurchase of 3.3 million shares of our common stock. With that said, our regulatory capital metrics remain strong. As of the end of the quarter, each ratio was in excess of 300 basis points above the regulatory prescribed 'well-capitalized' levels. We will continue to monitor the stability of the economy very closely with respect to any potential future share repurchase activity."

The Company is a participant in the U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Preferred Lender Program. The Company is actively assisting its customers to obtain the stimulus aid provided by the CARES Act, including the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has received approval for and is currently in the process of funding approximately 8,500 loans totaling $1.0 billion under the PPP program. The Company continues to take applications and is prepared to process them should additional funding be approved. Rollins added, "When you look at our balance sheet composition and footprint, small businesses are at the core of who we are as a company. They are critical to the economic success of the geographies we serve. Our relationship officers, credit administrators, and operational support staff have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to accomplish what seemed to be an insurmountable task. The customer experience during this unprecedented time provides a real opportunity to broaden and deepen relationships."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $51.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and net income available to common shareholders of $65.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $55.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $67.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $91.7 million, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $72.5 million, or 1.63 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2019 and $85.8 million, or 1.68 percent of average assets, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $167.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.8 percent from $152.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 1.9 percent from $170.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.00 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 5.09 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 5.13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.27 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 4.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.93 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 4.95 percent for both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.67 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 0.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $135.0 million during the first quarter of 2020. Excluding acquired balances, loans decreased approximately $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Deposits increased $477.2 million during the first quarter of 2020. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $105.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, or 2.6 percent on an annualized basis.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 reflect a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and no provision for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $13.7 million, compared with net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Of the $13.7 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, $12.7 million were acquired loans that were previously recorded as purchased credit impaired prior to the adoption of CECL and were subsequently classified as purchase credit deteriorated loans. The allowance for credit losses was $218.2 million, or 1.53 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020, compared with $116.5 million, or 0.89 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019, and $119.1 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019.

The Company implemented CECL effective January 1, 2020. The increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from this implementation was $62.6 million. Of this increase, $22.6 million was a result of the reclassification of non-accretable difference on previously purchased credit impaired loans that are now considered purchase credit deteriorated loans, while $40.0 million was the result primarily of the requirement of estimating credits losses over the life of the loan portfolio. The adoption of this standard impacted the comparability of credit quality and coverage metrics to prior periods.

Total non-performing assets were $137.8 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020, compared with $97.0 million, or 0.74 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019, and $118.3 million, or 0.84 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019. Other real estate owned was $9.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $9.7 million at March 31, 2019 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $76.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $64.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $74.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.9 million for both the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2020 was $477.1 million, compared with $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $504.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2020, $85.6 million was portfolio loans, compared with $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $106.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2020 included a $4.2 million gain associated with the sale of a book of business within the Company's insurance agency.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $168.0 million, compared with $150.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $162.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $108.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $97.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $97.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $46.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million, compared with merger-related expense of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.75 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 12.16 percent at March 31, 2019 and 12.75 percent at December 31, 2019. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.99 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 8.41 percent at March 31, 2019 and 8.09 percent at December 31, 2019.

In November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 3,300,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $26.42 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 4,700,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization which expires on December 31, 2020.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency interim final rule published on March 31, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at March 31, 2020, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.11 percent and total risk-based capital of 13.73 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we move forward, we believe our Company is well positioned to weather the economic effects of this pandemic. We have worked diligently over the past several years to further diversify our loan portfolio and enhance our credit underwriting standards. We are pleased with our regulatory capital ratios and other liquidity metrics, including additional off balance sheet funding availability. Finally, we have a resilient team of professionals dedicated to serving our customers and communities as well as improving shareholder value."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company. Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company, and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company is actively participating in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In this news release, the Company has sought to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest revenue and net interest margin. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on April 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Earnings Summary:









Interest revenue $ 202,064 $ 203,812 $ 199,004 $ 191,063 $ 181,133 Interest expense 34,534 33,038 32,405 31,046 28,579 Net interest revenue 167,530 170,774 166,599 160,017 152,554 Provision for credit losses 46,000 - 500 500 500 Net interest revenue, after provision









for credit losses 121,530 170,774 166,099 159,517 152,054 Noninterest revenue 76,496 74,697 75,432 66,332 64,220 Noninterest expense 168,006 162,351 159,614 157,674 149,968 Income before income taxes 30,020 83,120 81,917 68,175 66,306 Income tax expense 5,759 17,271 18,160 15,118 14,708 Net income $ 24,261 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 51,598 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,889 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 51,598











Balance Sheet - Period End Balances









Total assets $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 Total earning assets 18,939,750 18,891,021 17,619,053 16,948,009 16,426,872 Total securities 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,224,645 14,089,683 14,120,783 13,658,527 13,071,059 Allowance for credit losses 218,199 119,066 116,908 115,691 116,499 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,661,329 1,628,265 1,845,056 1,421,303 1,191,673 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 22,286 46,240 53,137 38,408 30,782 Total deposits 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 Long-term debt 4,721 5,053 5,161 5,271 5,503 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,723 296,547 - - - Total shareholders' equity 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 Common shareholders' equity 2,514,911 2,517,996 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585











Balance Sheet - Average Balances









Total assets $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 Total earning assets 19,113,449 18,125,676 17,148,574 16,693,115 16,156,235 Total securities 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 2,704,383 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,226,788 14,061,118 13,726,755 13,549,591 13,078,221 Total deposits 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 14,445,834 Long-term debt 4,800 5,138 5,303 5,403 5,826 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,617 135,535 - - - Total shareholders' equity 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 Common shareholders' equity 2,491,678 2,498,033 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748











Nonperforming Assets:









Non-accrual loans and leases $ 110,074 $ 78,796 $ 76,383 $ 71,076 $ 68,949 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 7,272 17,531 16,659 8,053 8,471 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 11,284 15,184 15,033 10,676 9,874 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 128,630 111,511 108,075 89,805 87,294 Other real estate owned 9,200 6,746 7,929 6,179 9,686 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 137,830 $ 118,257 $ 116,004 $ 95,984 $ 96,980











Financial Ratios and Other Data:









Return on average assets 0.46% 1.29% 1.32% 1.14% 1.16% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 0.70% 1.33% 1.44% 1.33% 1.26% Return on average shareholders' equity 3.67% 10.15% 10.63% 9.26% 9.46% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 5.56% 10.46% 11.63% 10.82% 10.24% Return on average common shareholders' equity 3.53% 10.46% 10.63% 9.26% 9.46% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 5.55% 10.78% 11.63% 10.82% 10.24% Return on average tangible equity* 5.56% 15.47% 16.23% 14.06% 14.27% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 8.42% 15.94% 17.75% 16.42% 15.45% Return on average tangible common equity* 5.54% 16.19% 16.23% 14.06% 14.27% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 8.71% 16.68% 17.75% 16.42% 15.45% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets 1.74% 1.68% 1.87% 1.73% 1.63% Noninterest income to average assets 1.45% 1.46% 1.56% 1.43% 1.44% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.19% 3.18% 3.30% 3.39% 3.37% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.54% 3.76% 3.88% 3.87% 3.86% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion









on acquired loans and leases 3.48% 3.61% 3.76% 3.79% 3.74% Net interest rate spread 3.24% 3.44% 3.56% 3.56% 3.56% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 68.65% 65.92% 65.68% 69.36% 68.85% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 63.89% 64.39% 63.01% 65.46% 66.89% Loan/deposit ratio 84.23% 85.86% 88.11% 90.23% 88.96% Price to earnings multiple (close) 9.46 13.60 13.77 13.26 16.60 Market value to common book value 77.21% 130.38% 124.62% 125.60% 125.56% Market value to common book value (avg) 107.86% 128.18% 120.12% 125.47% 132.05% Market value to common tangible book value 120.81% 201.13% 193.15% 191.45% 189.14% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 168.76% 197.74% 186.17% 191.25% 198.92% Employee FTE 4,737 4,693 4,674 4,581 4,370











*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.











Credit Quality Ratios:









Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.39% (0.06%) (0.02%) 0.04% 0.12% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 1.30% 0.00% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 1.53% 0.85% 0.83% 0.85% 0.89% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 169.63% 106.78% 108.17% 128.83% 133.46% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 158.31% 100.68% 100.78% 120.53% 120.13% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.90% 0.79% 0.77% 0.66% 0.67% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding









acquired loans and leases 0.64% 0.65% 0.66% 0.61% 0.62% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.97% 0.84% 0.82% 0.70% 0.74% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases, excluding









acquired loans and leases 0.68% 0.68% 0.69% 0.63% 0.65%











Equity Ratios:









Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.75% 12.75% 12.54% 12.29% 12.16% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.96% 11.96% 12.54% 12.29% 12.16% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.82% 8.92% 8.47% 8.42% 8.41% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 7.99% 8.09% 8.47% 8.42% 8.41%























Capital Adequacy:









Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.08% 10.57% 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% Tier 1 capital 11.11% 11.60% 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% Total capital 13.73% 14.17% 11.28% 11.28% 11.55% Tier 1 leverage capital 8.85% 9.69% 9.14% 8.96% 9.03% Estimated for current quarter





















Common Share Data:









Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.63 0.63 0.53 0.52 Operating earnings per share* 0.25 0.67 0.66 0.55 0.52 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.33 0.65 0.69 0.61 0.56 Cash dividends per share 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.17 Book value per share 24.50 24.09 23.76 23.12 22.48 Tangible book value per share* 15.66 15.62 15.33 15.17 14.92 Market value per share (last) 18.92 31.41 29.61 29.04 28.22 Market value per share (high) 31.61 32.97 30.54 31.10 33.45 Market value per share (low) 17.24 28.13 26.47 26.92 25.76 Market value per share (avg) 26.43 30.88 28.54 29.01 29.68 Dividend payout ratio 88.20% 29.43% 29.36% 32.24% 32.78% Total shares outstanding 102,632,484 104,522,804 104,775,876 100,651,798 99,066,856 Average shares outstanding - basic 104,354,328 104,739,906 101,168,730 100,610,746 99,506,952 Average shares outstanding - diluted 104,733,897 105,144,032 101,493,247 100,888,164 99,717,119























Yield/Rate:









(Taxable equivalent basis)









Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 5.00% 5.13% 5.16% 5.12% 5.09% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding









net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.93% 4.95% 5.02% 5.02% 4.95% Available-for-sale securities:









Taxable 1.99% 2.00% 2.13% 2.10% 2.04% Tax-exempt 4.44% 4.69% 5.56% 4.53% 4.63% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 1.53% 1.95% 2.41% 2.52% 2.67% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.27% 4.48% 4.63% 4.61% 4.57% Deposits 0.67% 0.68% 0.71% 0.68% 0.63% Demand - interest bearing 0.84% 0.88% 0.94% 0.91% 0.85% Savings 0.26% 0.28% 0.28% 0.29% 0.30% Other time 1.64% 1.68% 1.67% 1.60% 1.46% Short-term borrowings 1.25% 1.51% 1.90% 2.14% 2.16% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 0.95% 1.01% 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% Junior subordinated debt 4.42% 4.17% N/A N/A N/A Long-term debt 4.96% 4.83% 4.93% 4.87% 4.88% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 1.03% 1.04% 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 70.81% 69.37% 70.15% 70.47% 71.15% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 714 $ 800 $ 972 $ 974 $ 1,035











*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 253,495 $ 261,773 $ 333,108 $ 212,080 $ 207,486 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 29,490 71,233 466,650 314,172 490,667 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 Loans and leases 14,241,912 14,107,743 14,137,563 13,674,990 13,086,801 Less: Unearned income 17,267 18,060 16,780 16,463 15,742 Allowance for credit losses 218,199 119,066 116,908 115,691 116,499 Net loans and leases 14,006,446 13,970,617 14,003,875 13,542,836 12,954,560 Loans held for sale 194,321 210,361 229,514 175,898 138,379 Premises and equipment, net 497,669 480,901 480,819 447,564 432,540 Accrued interest receivable 70,463 65,173 62,818 60,598 59,038 Goodwill 848,242 825,679 822,093 734,473 699,073 Other identifiable intangibles 59,345 60,008 61,100 65,930 49,396 Bank owned life insurance 327,312 326,417 328,670 315,398 305,315 Other real estate owned 9,200 6,746 7,929 6,179 9,686 Other assets 268,201 291,694 287,203 300,954 275,544 Total Assets $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,861,155 $ 4,661,821 $ 4,770,907 $ 4,329,172 $ 4,201,695 Interest bearing 7,268,053 7,176,934 6,745,329 6,511,332 6,353,731 Savings 2,013,343 1,937,985 1,898,813 1,861,247 1,855,024 Other time 2,745,365 2,633,959 2,610,707 2,434,897 2,282,159 Total deposits 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 538,962 513,422 529,788 439,541 481,567 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 290,224 725,000 480,000 730,000 630,000 Accrued interest payable 17,482 15,124 13,120 12,225 9,718 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,723 296,547 - - - Long-term debt 4,721 5,053 5,161 5,271 5,503 Other liabilities 314,592 401,714 306,973 286,009 268,201 Total Liabilities 18,350,620 18,367,559 17,360,798 16,609,694 16,087,598 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 167,021 - - - Common stock 256,581 261,307 261,940 251,629 247,667 Capital surplus 558,114 605,976 611,115 506,201 462,256 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,849 (62,663) (50,538) (53,252) (69,924) Retained earnings 1,682,367 1,713,376 1,666,910 1,622,542 1,586,586 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 246,860 $ 244,444 $ 229,814 $ 202,564 $ 213,415 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 239,766 300,495 486,716 254,951 238,194 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 2,704,383 Loans and leases 14,244,649 14,078,793 13,743,876 13,565,632 13,094,817 Less: Unearned income 17,861 17,675 17,121 16,041 16,596 Allowance for credit losses 193,796 117,668 116,232 116,339 118,352 Net loans and leases 14,032,992 13,943,450 13,610,523 13,433,252 12,959,869 Loans held for sale 147,798 173,649 157,691 117,995 86,294 Premises and equipment, net 494,413 481,623 458,758 453,239 430,675 Accrued interest receivable 64,010 60,678 57,941 54,977 54,296 Goodwill 844,635 823,812 761,084 735,540 695,787 Other identifiable intangibles 58,805 60,559 59,253 49,058 50,115 Bank owned life insurance 326,808 328,567 319,894 313,550 306,134 Other real estate owned 8,151 7,820 6,908 7,313 9,555 Other assets 264,101 262,912 283,653 281,484 284,796 Total Assets $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,717,202 $ 4,803,104 $ 4,479,698 $ 4,307,570 $ 4,078,027 Interest bearing 7,466,674 6,872,921 6,655,962 6,485,523 6,283,089 Savings 1,975,690 1,913,650 1,869,045 1,872,552 1,837,197 Other time 2,745,663 2,629,040 2,504,806 2,415,240 2,247,521 Total deposits 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 14,445,834 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 541,707 530,217 507,558 484,950 457,875 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 502,257 487,272 487,456 499,385 664,056 Accrued interest payable 19,205 14,942 13,756 12,239 9,998 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,617 135,535 - - - Long-term debt 4,800 5,138 5,303 5,403 5,826 Other liabilities 261,123 278,454 268,460 255,884 237,176 Total Liabilities 18,530,938 17,670,273 16,792,044 16,338,746 15,820,765 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 167,021 74,717 - - - Common stock 261,065 261,905 254,881 252,351 248,810 Capital surplus 600,880 611,667 538,665 511,786 475,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,367) (53,111) (52,204) (66,048) (78,255) Retained earnings 1,666,100 1,677,572 1,637,540 1,600,423 1,566,803 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 INTEREST REVENUE:

















Loans and leases $ 177,019

$ 182,269

$ 178,729

$ 172,748

$ 163,679 Deposits with other banks 739

1,225

2,456

1,292

1,516 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

















under agreement to resell, FHLB and

















other equity investments 315

426

735

542

374 Available-for-sale securities:

















Taxable 21,508

17,241

13,759

13,223

12,437 Tax-exempt 1,060

1,266

1,883

1,890

2,121 Loans held for sale 1,423

1,385

1,442

1,368

1,006 Total interest revenue 202,064

203,812

199,004

191,063

181,133



















INTEREST EXPENSE:

















Interest bearing demand 15,522

15,202

15,689

14,741

13,139 Savings 1,290

1,334

1,341

1,348

1,338 Other time 11,168

11,134

10,546

9,635

8,065 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreement to repurchase 1,436

1,591

1,857

1,972

1,775 Short-term and long-term debt 1,857

2,293

2,971

3,349

4,262 Junior subordinated debt 3,261

1,482

-

-

- Other -

2

1

1

- Total interest expense 34,534

33,038

32,405

31,046

28,579



















Net interest revenue 167,530

170,774

166,599

160,017

152,554 Provision for credit losses 46,000

-

500

500

500 Net interest revenue, after provision for

















credit losses 121,530

170,774

166,099

159,517

152,054



















NONINTEREST REVENUE:

















Mortgage banking 9,470

10,102

7,289

351

2,040 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874 Deposit service charges 11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766 Security gains(losses), net (85)

(41)

117

59

39 Insurance commissions 29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180 Wealth management 6,570

6,617

6,651

5,906

5,635 Other 10,080

8,342

8,146

4,780

6,686 Total noninterest revenue 76,496

74,697

75,432

66,332

64,220



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits 108,272

97,137

101,154

100,981

97,228 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551 Equipment 4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888 Deposit insurance assessments 1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740 Other 40,831

46,022

39,423

38,117

34,561 Total noninterest expense 168,006

162,351

159,614

157,674

149,968 Income before income taxes 30,020

83,120

81,917

68,175

66,306 Income tax expense 5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708 Net income $ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

-

-

-

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,889

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598



















Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 2,008,043

1,979,507

1,887,817

1,832,016

1,728,897 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,290,585

2,268,813

2,276,338

2,157,292

2,128,763 Total commercial and industrial 4,298,628

4,248,320

4,164,155

3,989,308

3,857,660 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 339,539

337,349

347,866

332,902

309,931 Construction, acquisition and development 1,582,039

1,577,342

1,538,073

1,441,269

1,322,671 Commercial real estate 3,303,537

3,220,914

3,345,166

3,287,453

3,169,117 Total commercial real estate 5,225,115

5,135,605

5,231,105

5,061,624

4,801,719 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,572,277

3,543,075

3,519,449

3,422,661

3,242,769 Home equity 686,202

683,515

678,294

670,352

663,120 Credit cards 93,896

102,559

101,213

101,024

99,260 Total consumer 4,352,375

4,329,149

4,298,956

4,194,037

4,005,149 All other 348,527

376,609

426,567

413,558

406,531 Total loans $ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527

$ 13,071,059



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691

$ 116,499

$ 120,070



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - cumulative effect adjustment 40,000

-

-

-

-



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - purchased loans with credt

















deterioration 22,634

-

-

-

-



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate (10,792)

(1,273)

(218)

(866)

(819) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (184)

(192)

(65)

-

- Total commercial and industrial (10,976)

(1,465)

(283)

(866)

(819) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural (65)

(11)

-

-

- Construction, acquisition and development (3,173)

(26)

-

(45)

- Commercial real estate (67)

-

(49)

(250)

(3,815) Total commercial real estate (3,305)

(37)

(49)

(295)

(3,815) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (524)

(687)

(255)

(237)

(185) Home equity (236)

(173)

(39)

(124)

(353) Credit cards (798)

(797)

(631)

(922)

(955) Total consumer (1,558)

(1,657)

(925)

(1,283)

(1,493) All other (914)

(965)

(895)

(912)

(831) Total loans charged-off (16,753)

(4,124)

(2,152)

(3,356)

(6,958)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 355

353

835

747

360 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1,179

30

49

71

100 Total commercial and industrial 1,534

383

884

818

460 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 6

4

3

10

4 Construction, acquisition and development 245

584

480

63

714 Commercial real estate 135

4,212

29

218

78 Total commercial real estate 386

4,800

512

291

796 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 397

407

278

244

1,081 Home equity 80

216

731

179

75 Credit cards 285

218

224

223

218 Total consumer 762

841

1,233

646

1,374 All other 344

258

240

293

257 Total recoveries 3,026

6,282

2,869

2,048

2,887



















Net (charge-offs)recoveries (13,727)

2,158

717

(1,308)

(4,071)



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 4,226

-

-

-

-



















Provision:

















Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter 1,000

-

-

-

- Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 45,000

-

500

500

500 Total provision 46,000

-

500

500

500



















Balance, end of period $ 218,199

$ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691

$ 116,499



















Average loans for period $ 14,226,788

$ 14,061,118

$ 13,726,755

$ 13,549,591

$ 13,078,221



















Ratio:

















Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.39%

(0.06%)

(0.02%)

0.04%

0.12%

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:









































Loans and leases charged off:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$ (230)

$ (844)

$ (185)

$ (773)

$ (651) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(19)

(184)

(65)

-

- Total commercial and industrial

(249)

(1,028)

(250)

(773)

(651) Commercial Real estate



















Agricultural

(65)

(6)

-

-

- Construction, acquisition and development

(121)

(26)

-

(45)

- Commercial real estate

(67)

-

(49)

(250)

(3,815) Total real estate

(253)

(32)

(49)

(295)

(3,815) Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

(357)

(648)

(255)

(237)

(178) Home equity

(236)

(173)

(39)

(124)

(353) Credit cards

(798)

(797)

(631)

(922)

(955) Total consumer

(1,391)

(1,618)

(925)

(1,283)

(1,486) All other

(704)

(782)

(848)

(832)

(823) Total loans charged off

(2,597)

(3,460)

(2,072)

(3,183)

(6,775)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

325

277

833

720

357 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

1,177

30

49

41

100 Total commercial and industrial

1,502

307

882

761

457 Commercial Real estate



















Agricultural

4

4

3

10

4 Construction, acquisition and development

244

583

480

63

714 Commercial real estate

135

4,212

29

218

78 Total real estate

383

4,799

512

291

796 Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

395

405

275

241

1,081 Home equity

79

215

729

177

75 Credit cards

285

218

224

223

218 Total consumer

759

838

1,228

641

1,374 All other

316

245

226

291

253 Total recoveries

2,960

6,189

2,848

1,984

2,880





















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$ 363

$ 2,729

$ 776

$ (1,199)

$ (3,895)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:





































Loans and leases charged off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ (10,562)

$ (429)

$ (33)

$ (93)

$ (168) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (165)

(8)

-

-

- Total commercial and industrial (10,727)

(437)

(33)

(93)

(168) Commercial Real estate

















Agricultural -

(5)

-

-

- Construction, acquisition and development (3,052)

-

-

-

- Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- Total real estate (3,052)

(5)

-

-

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (167)

(39)

-

-

(7) Home equity -

-

-

-

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer (167)

(39)

-

-

(7) All other (210)

(183)

(47)

(80)

(8) Total loans charged off (14,156)

(664)

(80)

(173)

(183)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 30

76

2

27

3 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2

-

-

30

- Total commercial and industrial 32

76

2

57

3 Commercial Real estate

















Agricultural 2

-

-

-

- Construction, acquisition and development 1

1

-

-

- Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- Total real estate 3

1

-

-

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 2

2

3

3

- Home equity 1

1

2

2

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer 3

3

5

5

- All other 28

13

14

2

4 Total recoveries 66

93

21

64

7



















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries $ (14,090)

$ (571)

$ (59)

$ (109)

$ (176)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 16,589

$ 11,105

$ 10,430

$ 9,456

$ 10,431 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 11,212

7,838

7,446

8,648

8,782 Total commercial and industrial 27,801

18,943

17,876

18,104

19,213 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 5,454

4,772

4,423

6,115

6,263 Construction, acquisition and development 13,899

6,225

2,231

2,071

2,710 Commercial real estate 29,697

16,199

16,823

13,064

12,283 Total commercial real estate 49,050

27,196

23,477

21,250

21,256 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 29,834

28,879

31,744

28,779

25,680 Home equity 2,597

2,993

2,767

2,432

2,259 Credit cards 122

63

85

86

160 Total consumer 32,553

31,935

34,596

31,297

28,099 All other 670

722

434

425

381 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 110,074

$ 78,796

$ 76,383

$ 71,076

$ 68,949



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 7,272

17,531

16,659

8,053

8,471 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 11,284

15,184

15,033

10,676

9,874 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 128,630

$ 111,511

$ 108,075

$ 89,805

$ 87,294



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 9,200

6,746

7,929

6,179

9,686



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984

$ 96,980



















BXS originated assets $ 85,908

$ 78,295

$ 84,413

$ 76,816

$ 77,110 Acquired assets 51,922

39,962

31,591

19,168

19,870 Total Non-performing Assets $ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984

$ 96,980



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 47,523

$ 25,147

$ 26,331

$ 22,002

$ 15,419



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 54,315

$ 44,559

$ 40,668

$ 42,968

$ 34,591 Acquired loans 14,405

23,054

16,741

14,042

10,840 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 68,720

$ 67,613

$ 57,409

$ 57,010

$ 45,431

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2020













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,936,032 $ 3,424 $ 53,713 $ 191 $ 667 $ 1,769 $ 12,247

$ 2,008,043 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,224,075 - 56,824 - - 5,568 4,118

2,290,585 Total commercial and industrial 4,160,107 3,424 110,537 191 667 7,337 16,365

4,298,628 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 324,412 - 12,006 - - 711 2,410

339,539 Construction, acquisition and development 1,551,667 2,045 14,739 - - 7,778 5,810

1,582,039 Commercial real estate 3,199,726 - 74,263 - - 24,205 5,343

3,303,537 Total commercial real estate 5,075,805 2,045 101,008 - - 32,694 13,563

5,225,115 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,476,631 - 94,324 - - 596 726

3,572,277 Home equity 679,135 - 7,067 - - - -

686,202 Credit cards 93,896 - - - - - -

93,896 Total consumer 4,249,662 - 101,391 - - 596 726

4,352,375 All other 336,028 1,660 10,761 - - - 78

348,527 Total loans $ 13,821,602 $ 7,129 $ 323,697 $ 191 $ 667 $ 40,627 $ 30,732

$ 14,224,645



















BXS originated loans $ 12,150,616 $ 2,045 $ 225,506 $ 191 $ - $ 22,356 $ -

$ 12,400,714 Acquired loans* 1,670,986 5,084 98,191 - 667 18,271 30,732

1,823,931 Total Loans $ 13,821,602 $ 7,129 $ 323,697 $ 191 $ 667 $ 40,627 $ 30,732

$ 14,224,645





















December 31, 2019



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,914,055 $ - $ 56,035 $ 194 $ - $ 1,054 $ 8,169

$ 1,979,507 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,214,870 - 44,077 - - 4,296 5,570

2,268,813 Total commercial and industrial 4,128,925 - 100,112 194 - 5,350 13,739

4,248,320 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 326,983 - 8,200 - - 757 1,409

337,349 Construction, acquisition and development 1,554,291 - 11,759 - - 5,457 5,835

1,577,342 Commercial real estate 3,130,489 - 74,606 - - 11,934 3,885

3,220,914 Total commercial real estate 5,011,763 - 94,565 - - 18,148 11,129

5,135,605 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,455,307 - 86,373 - - 596 799

3,543,075 Home equity 675,642 - 7,873 - - - -

683,515 Credit cards 102,559 - - - - - -

102,559 Total consumer 4,233,508 - 94,246 - - 596 799

4,329,149 All other 364,783 2,240 9,568 - - - 18

376,609 Total loans $ 13,738,979 $ 2,240 $ 298,491 $ 194 $ - $ 24,094 $ 25,685

$ 14,089,683



















BXS originated loans $ 12,080,336 $ - $ 202,017 $ 194 $ - $ 17,110 $ -

$ 12,299,657 Acquired loans* 1,658,643 2,240 96,474 - - 6,984 25,685

1,790,026 Total Loans $ 13,738,979 $ 2,240 $ 298,491 $ 194 $ - $ 24,094 $ 25,685

$ 14,089,683







































*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























































Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 13,821,602

$ 13,738,979

$ 13,782,584

$ 13,363,023

$ 12,757,342 Special Mention 7,129

2,240

2,530

490

534 Substandard 323,697

298,491

280,059

244,585

264,138 Doubtful 191

194

194

218

786 Loss 667

-

-

-

- Impaired 40,627

24,094

24,948

24,048

25,545 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 30,732

-

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

25,685

30,468

26,163

22,714 Total $ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527

$ 13,071,059



















BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 12,150,616

$ 12,080,336

$ 11,901,311

$ 11,876,557

$ 11,537,493 Special Mention 2,045

-

-

-

534 Substandard 225,506

202,017

192,133

181,045

205,512 Doubtful 191

194

194

218

786 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 22,356

17,110

24,379

22,821

25,545 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) -

-

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

-

-

- Total $ 12,400,714

$ 12,299,657

$ 12,118,017

$ 12,080,641

$ 11,769,870



















ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 1,670,986

$ 1,658,643

$ 1,881,273

$ 1,486,466

$ 1,219,849 Special Mention 5,084

2,240

2,530

490

- Substandard 98,191

96,474

87,926

63,540

58,626 Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Loss 667

-

-

-

- Impaired 18,271

6,984

569

1,227

- Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 30,732

-

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

25,685

30,468

26,163

22,714 Total $ 1,823,931

$ 1,790,026

$ 2,002,766

$ 1,577,886

$ 1,301,189

BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2020

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 161,379 $ 147,987 $ 245,925 $ 569,402 $ 73,625 $ 90,747 $ 713,421 $ 5,557 $ 2,008,043 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 280,031 177,657 260,897 636,396 63,915 139,738 731,951 - 2,290,585 Total commercial and industrial 441,410 325,644 506,822 1,205,798 137,540 230,485 1,445,372 5,557 4,298,628 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 31,654 71,630 27,448 69,331 6,649 11,992 120,835 - 339,539 Construction, acquisition and development 151,040 53,615 72,365 303,362 18,206 120,200 863,251 - 1,582,039 Commercial real estate 347,572 350,034 325,375 687,595 227,905 212,568 1,151,833 655 3,303,537 Total commercial real estate 530,266 475,279 425,188 1,060,288 252,760 344,760 2,135,919 655 5,225,115 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 579,516 338,882 337,456 846,244 100,368 318,084 987,688 64,039 3,572,277 Home equity 110,978 50,228 90,722 243,681 17,080 137,408 35,993 112 686,202 Credit cards - - - - - - - 93,896 93,896 Total consumer 690,494 389,110 428,178 1,089,925 117,448 455,492 1,023,681 158,047 4,352,375 All other 59,698 38,146 24,908 113,905 2,817 14,855 84,782 9,416 348,527 Total loans $ 1,721,868 $ 1,228,179 $ 1,385,096 $ 3,469,916 $ 510,565 $ 1,045,592 $ 4,689,754 $ 173,675 $ 14,224,645



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) (0.99%) (15.66%) (17.95%) 8.26% 14.61% (7.46%) 11.02% (164.48%) (1.45%)



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 252 $ 1,387 $ 1,334 $ 1,332 $ 796 $ 427 $ 12,022 $ 183 $ 17,733 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,848 2,230 1,295 3,089 - 40 7,569 - 17,071 Total commercial and industrial 3,100 3,617 2,629 4,421 796 467 19,591 183 34,804 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 509 569 224 81 - - 4,077 - 5,460 Construction, acquisition and development 210 219 2,404 12 - 393 10,848 - 14,086 Commercial real estate 1,100 14 5,134 1,243 - - 23,515 - 31,006 Total commercial real estate 1,819 802 7,762 1,336 - 393 38,440 - 50,552 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 7,076 3,880 2,225 14,103 151 2,459 7,563 926 38,383 Home equity 291 259 391 810 162 1,023 119 - 3,055 Credit cards - - - - - - - 1,111 1,111 Total consumer 7,367 4,139 2,616 14,913 313 3,482 7,682 2,037 42,549 All other 165 122 10 76 - 18 331 3 725 Total loans $ 12,451 $ 8,680 $ 13,017 $ 20,746 $ 1,109 $ 4,360 $ 66,044 $ 2,223 $ 128,630



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.16% 0.94% 0.54% 0.23% 1.08% 0.47% 1.69% 3.29% 0.88% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1.02% 1.26% 0.50% 0.49% 0.00% 0.03% 1.03% N/A 0.75% Total commercial and industrial 0.70% 1.11% 0.52% 0.37% 0.58% 0.20% 1.36% 3.29% 0.81% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 1.61% 0.79% 0.82% 0.12% 0.00% 0.00% 3.37% N/A 1.61% Construction, acquisition and development 0.14% 0.41% 3.32% 0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 1.26% N/A 0.89% Commercial real estate 0.32% 0.00% 1.58% 0.18% 0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 0.00% 0.94% Total commercial real estate 0.34% 0.17% 1.83% 0.13% 0.00% 0.11% 1.80% 0.00% 0.97% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 1.22% 1.14% 0.66% 1.67% 0.15% 0.77% 0.77% 1.45% 1.07% Home equity 0.26% 0.52% 0.43% 0.33% 0.95% 0.74% 0.33% 0.00% 0.45% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.18% 1.18% Total consumer 1.07% 1.06% 0.61% 1.37% 0.27% 0.76% 0.75% 1.29% 0.98% All other 0.28% 0.32% 0.04% 0.07% 0.00% 0.12% 0.39% 0.03% 0.21% Total loans 0.72% 0.71% 0.94% 0.60% 0.22% 0.42% 1.41% 1.28% 0.90%

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 20,553

$ 6,938

$ 11,283

$ 9,167

$ 6,909 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment (11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(4,869) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874 Deposit service charges 11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766 Securities gains (losses), net (85)

(41)

117

59

39 Insurance commissions 29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180 Trust income 4,013

3,951

4,488

3,815

3,788 Annuity fees 55

136

184

245

265 Brokerage commissions and fees 2,502

2,530

1,979

1,846

1,582 Bank-owned life insurance 1,999

3,427

2,529

1,854

1,822 Other miscellaneous income 8,081

4,915

5,617

2,926

4,864 Total noninterest revenue $ 76,496

$ 74,697

$ 75,432

$ 66,332

$ 64,220



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits $ 108,272

$ 97,137

$ 101,154

$ 100,981

$ 97,228 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551 Equipment 4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888 Deposit insurance assessments 1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740 Advertising 1,099

1,153

1,382

1,427

947 Foreclosed property expense 924

855

870

519

624 Telecommunications 1,461

1,504

1,400

1,419

1,340 Public relations 680

880

1,069

934

765 Data processing 9,646

10,041

9,066

7,968

8,442 Computer software 4,315

4,478

3,825

3,835

3,699 Amortization of intangibles 2,394

2,508

2,117

2,508

1,985 Legal 898

854

786

1,310

605 Merger expense 4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891 Postage and shipping 1,441

1,353

1,281

1,217

1,412 Other miscellaneous expense 13,479

16,614

13,565

13,844

13,851 Total noninterest expense $ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 149,968



















INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

















Property and casualty commissions $ 21,246

$ 19,994

$ 22,643

$ 23,429

$ 21,238 Life and health commissions 6,175

5,979

6,116

7,355

5,982 Risk management income 532

667

564

622

587 Other 1,650

1,008

2,189

2,545

2,373 Total insurance commissions $ 29,603

$ 27,648

$ 31,512

$ 33,951

$ 30,180

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294 $ 64,643 $ 69,822 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 3,079 4,025 3,410 2,790 1,976 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) (2,052) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) (5,103) Other changes in fair value (1) - (1) (1) - Fair value, end of period $ 42,243 $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294 $ 64,643











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 17,906 $ 4,326 $ 8,922 $ 7,016 $ 4,068 Servicing 5,153 4,935 4,903 4,890 4,893 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) (2,052) Total production revenue 20,553 6,938 11,283 9,167 6,909 Market value adjustment on MSR (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) (5,103) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 4,355 (751) 675 583 234 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 9,470 $ 10,102 $ 7,289 $ 351 $ 2,040



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 6,999,383 $ 6,898,195 $ 6,799,186 $ 6,749,416 $ 6,718,236 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.60% 0.83% 0.76% 0.82% 0.96%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies 3,532,905 3,599,317 2,323,159 $ 2,283,899 $ 2,179,699 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 132,902 133,375 128,677 134,648 141,542 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 595,885 609,009 115,228 94,878 98,941 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 206,648 140,273 199,382 247,307 272,317 Total available-for-sale securities $ 4,468,340 $ 4,481,974 $ 2,766,446 $ 2,760,732 $ 2,692,499

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:







Quarter ended





3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019























Net income

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

3,372

4,339

3,049

2,354

669

Initial provision for acquired loans,





















net of tax

751

-

-

-

- Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

(64)

(30)

88

45

29 Net operating income

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

- Net operating income available to



















common shareholders

$ 26,076

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238















































Net operating income

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

(8,318)

2,374

(2,998)

(6,616)

(3,654) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 36,766

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 55,892 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

- Net operating income available to common



















shareholders-excluding MSR

$ 34,394

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 55,892















































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue





































Net income

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598 Plus: Provision for credit losses

46,000

-

500

500

500

Merger expense

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891

Income tax expense

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708 Less: Security gains(losses)

(85)

(41)

117

59

39

MSR market value adjustment

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(4,869) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 91,682

$ 85,779

$ 90,356

$ 80,568

$ 72,527















































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



































Total noninterest expense

$ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 149,968 Less: Merger expense

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891 Total operating expense

$ 163,512

$ 156,569

$ 155,552

$ 154,538

$ 149,077

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



















Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:

















































Quarter ended





3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019 Tangible assets



















Total assets

$ 21,032,524

$ 21,052,576

$ 19,850,225

$ 18,936,814

$ 18,314,183 Less: Goodwill

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

699,073

Other identifiable intangible assets

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

49,396 Total tangible assets

$ 20,124,937

$ 20,166,889

$ 18,967,032

$ 18,136,411

$ 17,565,714























PERIOD END BALANCES:



















Tangible shareholders' equity



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,681,904

$ 2,685,017

$ 2,489,427

$ 2,327,120

$ 2,226,585 Less: Goodwill

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

699,073

Other identifiable intangible assets

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

49,396 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,774,317

$ 1,799,330

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,478,116 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

167,021

-

-

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,607,324

$ 1,632,309

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,478,116























AVERAGE BALANCES:



















Tangible shareholders' equity



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,658,699

$ 2,572,750

$ 2,378,882

$ 2,298,512

$ 2,212,748 Less: Goodwill

844,635

823,812

761,084

735,540

695,787

Other identifiable intangible assets

58,805

60,559

59,253

49,058

50,115 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,755,259

$ 1,688,379

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,513,914

$ 1,466,846 Less: Preferred stock

167,021

74,717

-

-

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,588,238

$ 1,613,662

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,513,914

$ 1,466,846























Total average assets

$ 21,189,637

$ 20,243,023

$ 19,170,926

$ 18,637,258

$ 18,033,513 Total shares of common stock outstanding

102,632,484

104,522,804

104,775,876

100,651,798

99,066,856 Average shares outstanding-diluted

104,733,897

105,144,032

101,493,247

100,888,164

99,717,119























Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41% Return on average tangible equity (3)

5.56%

15.47%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27% Return on average tangible common equity (4)

5.54%

16.19%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (5)

8.42%

15.94%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (6)

8.71%

16.68%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (7)

0.70%

1.33%

1.44%

1.33%

1.26% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (8)

5.56%

10.46%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (9)

5.55%

10.78%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (10)

1.74%

1.68%

1.87%

1.73%

1.63% Tangible book value per common share (11)

$ 15.66

$ 15.62

$ 15.33

$ 15.17

$ 14.92 Operating earnings per common share (12)

$ 0.25

$ 0.67

$ 0.66

$ 0.55

$ 0.52 Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (13)

$ 0.33

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.61

$ 0.56



(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as totalshareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity. (4) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity. (6) Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (7) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets. (8) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity. (9) Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity. (10) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR. (11) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (12) Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (13) Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.

Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

