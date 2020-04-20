BancorpSouth Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

BancorpSouth Bank

Apr 20, 2020, 16:30 ET

TUPELO, Miss., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 included:

  • Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.
  • Recorded provision for credit losses of $46.0 million primarily as a result of the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on the economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology; implemented Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses" ("CECL") effective January 1, 2020.
  • Generated $91.7 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Mortgage production volume of $477.1 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $20.6 million; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $11.1 million.
  • Completed the acquisition of Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, effective January 1, 2020, which added $185 million in loans and $370 million in deposits to the Company's Central Texas presence; merger-related expenses totaled $4.5 million for the quarter.
  • Repurchased 3.3 million shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $26.42 per share.
  • Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 13.73 percent at March 31, 2020 compared to 11.55 percent at March 31, 2019.

"Our first quarter efforts were obviously largely focused on navigating the health, logistical and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "We have worked diligently to create an environment that protects the health and wellbeing of our teammates while also meeting the needs of our customers.  Although it is still too early to predict the ultimate impact of the pandemic on our customers and loan portfolio, particularly in light of the government stimulus programs, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million for the quarter primarily as a result of the deterioration of economic factors included in our reserve methodology.  Otherwise, we continue to be pleased with our financial performance given the current operating environment.  We reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $91.7 million for the quarter, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which is actually an improvement over both the first and fourth quarters of 2019." 

"As we look more specifically at our first quarter performance, our mortgage team had a great quarter, generating $477 million in total production.  Refinance activity has historically helped our Company during periods of declining rates, and the first quarter was no different as mortgage production and servicing income totaled $20.6 million for the quarter.  The rate environment certainly had a negative impact on our net interest margin and we expect this trend to continue into the second quarter.  Finally, we deployed a portion of the $470 million in capital that we raised late last year through the closing of our merger with Texas First as well as the repurchase of 3.3 million shares of our common stock.  With that said, our regulatory capital metrics remain strong.  As of the end of the quarter, each ratio was in excess of 300 basis points above the regulatory prescribed 'well-capitalized' levels.   We will continue to monitor the stability of the economy very closely with respect to any potential future share repurchase activity."

The Company is a participant in the U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Preferred Lender Program.  The Company is actively assisting its customers to obtain the stimulus aid provided by the CARES Act, including the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").  The Company has received approval for and is currently in the process of funding approximately 8,500 loans totaling $1.0 billion under the PPP program.  The Company continues to take applications and is prepared to process them should additional funding be approved.  Rollins added, "When you look at our balance sheet composition and footprint, small businesses are at the core of who we are as a company.  They are critical to the economic success of the geographies we serve.  Our relationship officers, credit administrators, and operational support staff have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to accomplish what seemed to be an insurmountable task.  The customer experience during this unprecedented time provides a real opportunity to broaden and deepen relationships."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $51.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and net income available to common shareholders of $65.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $55.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $67.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The Company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $91.7 million, or 1.74 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $72.5 million, or 1.63 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2019 and $85.8 million, or 1.68 percent of average assets, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $167.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.8 percent from $152.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 1.9 percent from $170.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 3.86 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Yields on net loans and leases were 5.00 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 5.09 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 5.13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.27 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 4.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 3.74 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 3.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.93 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 4.95 percent for both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2019.  The average cost of deposits was 0.67 percent for the first quarter of 2020, compared with 0.63 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $135.0 million during the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding acquired balances, loans decreased approximately $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.  Deposits increased $477.2 million during the first quarter of 2020.  Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $105.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, or 2.6 percent on an annualized basis.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 reflect a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and no provision for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $13.7 million, compared with net charge-offs of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and net recoveries of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Of the $13.7 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, $12.7 million were acquired loans that were previously recorded as purchased credit impaired prior to the adoption of CECL and were subsequently classified as purchase credit deteriorated loans.  The allowance for credit losses was $218.2 million, or 1.53 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020, compared with $116.5 million, or 0.89 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019, and $119.1 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019. 

The Company implemented CECL effective January 1, 2020.  The increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from this implementation was $62.6 million.  Of this increase, $22.6 million was a result of the reclassification of non-accretable difference on previously purchased credit impaired loans that are now considered purchase credit deteriorated loans, while $40.0 million was the result primarily of the requirement of estimating credits losses over the life of the loan portfolio.  The adoption of this standard impacted the comparability of credit quality and coverage metrics to prior periods.

Total non-performing assets were $137.8 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020, compared with $97.0 million, or 0.74 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2019, and $118.3 million, or 0.84 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019.  Other real estate owned was $9.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $9.7 million at March 31, 2019 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2019.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $76.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $64.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $74.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.   

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.9 million for both the first and fourth quarters of 2019.  Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2020 was $477.1 million, compared with $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $504.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Of the total mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2020, $85.6 million was portfolio loans, compared with $54.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $106.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Deposit service charge revenue was $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Wealth management revenue was $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Insurance commission revenue was $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $30.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Other noninterest revenue was $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2020 included a $4.2 million gain associated with the sale of a book of business within the Company's insurance agency.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $168.0 million, compared with $150.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $162.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits expense was $108.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $97.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $97.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Occupancy expense was $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Other noninterest expense was $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $46.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Additionally, merger-related expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million, compared with merger-related expense of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.75 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 12.16 percent at March 31, 2019 and 12.75 percent at December 31, 2019.  The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.99 percent at March 31, 2020, compared with 8.41 percent at March 31, 2019 and 8.09 percent at December 31, 2019.

In November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million  of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 3,300,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $26.42 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 4,700,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization which expires on December 31, 2020.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency interim final rule published on March 31, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances".  The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at March 31, 2020, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.11 percent and total risk-based capital of 13.73 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification. 

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we move forward, we believe our Company is well positioned to weather the economic effects of this pandemic.  We have worked diligently over the past several years to further diversify our loan portfolio and enhance our credit underwriting standards.  We are pleased with our regulatory capital ratios and other liquidity metrics, including additional off balance sheet funding availability.  Finally, we have a resilient team of professionals dedicated to serving our customers and communities as well as improving shareholder value."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company.  Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA").  As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First.  For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020.  The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company.  Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida.  As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions.  For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on September 3, 2019.  The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company, and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company.  Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama.  As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million.  Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions.  For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. 

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").  A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions"  beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic.  At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company is actively participating in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In this news release, the Company has sought to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest revenue and net interest margin.  Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control.  Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on April 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time).  This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets.  BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com.  Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Texas First merger on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Texas First of the Company's products and services after the closing of the merger, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on Series A Preferred Stock or the Notes or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue and net interest margin, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, increases in the provision and allowance for credit losses and interest rate pressure on net interest revenue and net interest margin, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Texas First merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Texas First merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas First to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the Texas First merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas First merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.  New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

Earnings Summary:




Interest revenue

$                    202,064

$                    203,812

$                    199,004

$                    191,063

$                    181,133

Interest expense

34,534

33,038

32,405

31,046

28,579

Net interest revenue

167,530

170,774

166,599

160,017

152,554

Provision for credit losses

46,000

-

500

500

500

Net interest revenue, after provision




   for credit losses

121,530

170,774

166,099

159,517

152,054

Noninterest revenue

76,496

74,697

75,432

66,332

64,220

Noninterest expense

168,006

162,351

159,614

157,674

149,968

Income before income taxes

30,020

83,120

81,917

68,175

66,306

Income tax expense

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708

Net income

$                      24,261

$                      65,849

$                      63,757

$                      53,057

$                      51,598

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

-

Net income available to common shareholders

$                      21,889

$                      65,849

$                      63,757

$                      53,057

$                      51,598






Balance Sheet - Period End Balances




Total assets

$               21,032,524

$               21,052,576

$               19,850,225

$               18,936,814

$               18,314,183

Total earning assets

18,939,750

18,891,021

17,619,053

16,948,009

16,426,872

Total securities

4,468,340

4,481,974

2,766,446

2,760,732

2,692,499

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

14,224,645

14,089,683

14,120,783

13,658,527

13,071,059

Allowance for credit losses

218,199

119,066

116,908

115,691

116,499

Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above)

1,661,329

1,628,265

1,845,056

1,421,303

1,191,673

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans

22,286

46,240

53,137

38,408

30,782

Total deposits

16,887,916

16,410,699

16,025,756

15,136,648

14,692,609

Long-term debt

4,721

5,053

5,161

5,271

5,503

Junior subordinated debt securities

296,723

296,547

-

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

2,681,904

2,685,017

2,489,427

2,327,120

2,226,585

Common shareholders' equity

2,514,911

2,517,996

2,489,427

2,327,120

2,226,585






Balance Sheet - Average Balances




Total assets

$               21,189,637

$               20,243,023

$               19,170,926

$               18,637,258

$               18,033,513

Total earning assets

19,113,449

18,125,676

17,148,574

16,693,115

16,156,235

Total securities

4,461,298

3,555,014

2,738,691

2,733,335

2,704,383

Loans and leases, net of unearned income

14,226,788

14,061,118

13,726,755

13,549,591

13,078,221

Total deposits

16,905,229

16,218,715

15,509,511

15,080,885

14,445,834

Long-term debt

4,800

5,138

5,303

5,403

5,826

Junior subordinated debt securities

296,617

135,535

-

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

2,658,699

2,572,750

2,378,882

2,298,512

2,212,748

Common shareholders' equity

2,491,678

2,498,033

2,378,882

2,298,512

2,212,748






Nonperforming Assets:




Non-accrual loans and leases

$                    110,074

$                      78,796

$                      76,383

$                      71,076

$                      68,949

Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing

7,272

17,531

16,659

8,053

8,471

Restructured loans and leases, still accruing

11,284

15,184

15,033

10,676

9,874

Non-performing loans (NPLs)

128,630

111,511

108,075

89,805

87,294

Other real estate owned

9,200

6,746

7,929

6,179

9,686

Non-performing assets (NPAs)

$                    137,830

$                    118,257

$                    116,004

$                      95,984

$                      96,980






Financial Ratios and Other Data:




Return on average assets

0.46%

1.29%

1.32%

1.14%

1.16%

Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR*

0.70%

1.33%

1.44%

1.33%

1.26%

Return on average shareholders' equity

3.67%

10.15%

10.63%

9.26%

9.46%

Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*

5.56%

10.46%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24%

Return on average common shareholders' equity

3.53%

10.46%

10.63%

9.26%

9.46%

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR*

5.55%

10.78%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24%

Return on average tangible equity*

5.56%

15.47%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27%

Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR*

8.42%

15.94%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45%

Return on average tangible common equity*

5.54%

16.19%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27%

Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR*

8.71%

16.68%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45%

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets

1.74%

1.68%

1.87%

1.73%

1.63%

Noninterest income to average assets

1.45%

1.46%

1.56%

1.43%

1.44%

Noninterest expense to average assets

3.19%

3.18%

3.30%

3.39%

3.37%

Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent

3.54%

3.76%

3.88%

3.87%

3.86%

Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion




  on acquired loans and leases

3.48%

3.61%

3.76%

3.79%

3.74%

Net interest rate spread

3.24%

3.44%

3.56%

3.56%

3.56%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)*

68.65%

65.92%

65.68%

69.36%

68.85%

Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)*

63.89%

64.39%

63.01%

65.46%

66.89%

Loan/deposit ratio

84.23%

85.86%

88.11%

90.23%

88.96%

Price to earnings multiple (close)

9.46

13.60

13.77

13.26

16.60

Market value to common book value

77.21%

130.38%

124.62%

125.60%

125.56%

Market value to common book value (avg)

107.86%

128.18%

120.12%

125.47%

132.05%

Market value to common tangible book value

120.81%

201.13%

193.15%

191.45%

189.14%

Market value to common tangible book value (avg)

168.76%

197.74%

186.17%

191.25%

198.92%

Employee FTE

4,737

4,693

4,674

4,581

4,370






*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.






Credit Quality Ratios:




Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.39%

(0.06%)

(0.02%)

0.04%

0.12%

Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized)

1.30%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases

1.53%

0.85%

0.83%

0.85%

0.89%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases

169.63%

106.78%

108.17%

128.83%

133.46%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

158.31%

100.68%

100.78%

120.53%

120.13%

Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases

0.90%

0.79%

0.77%

0.66%

0.67%

Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding




  acquired loans and leases

0.64%

0.65%

0.66%

0.61%

0.62%

Non-performing assets to net loans and leases

0.97%

0.84%

0.82%

0.70%

0.74%

Non-performing assets to net loans and leases, excluding




  acquired loans and leases

0.68%

0.68%

0.69%

0.63%

0.65%






Equity Ratios:




Total shareholders' equity to total assets

12.75%

12.75%

12.54%

12.29%

12.16%

Total common shareholders' equity to total assets

11.96%

11.96%

12.54%

12.29%

12.16%

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets*

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41%












Capital Adequacy:




Common  Equity Tier 1 capital

10.08%

10.57%

10.54%

10.52%

10.75%

Tier 1 capital

11.11%

11.60%

10.54%

10.52%

10.75%

Total capital

13.73%

14.17%

11.28%

11.28%

11.55%

Tier 1 leverage capital

8.85%

9.69%

9.14%

8.96%

9.03%

   Estimated for current quarter










Common Share Data:




Basic earnings per share

$                          0.21

$                          0.63

$                          0.63

$                          0.53

$                          0.52

Diluted earnings per share

0.21

0.63

0.63

0.53

0.52

Operating earnings per share*

0.25

0.67

0.66

0.55

0.52

Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR*

0.33

0.65

0.69

0.61

0.56

Cash dividends per share

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.17

0.17

Book value per share

24.50

24.09

23.76

23.12

22.48

Tangible book value per share*

15.66

15.62

15.33

15.17

14.92

Market value per share (last)

18.92

31.41

29.61

29.04

28.22

Market value per share (high)

31.61

32.97

30.54

31.10

33.45

Market value per share (low)

17.24

28.13

26.47

26.92

25.76

Market value per share (avg)

26.43

30.88

28.54

29.01

29.68

Dividend payout ratio

88.20%

29.43%

29.36%

32.24%

32.78%

Total shares outstanding

102,632,484

104,522,804

104,775,876

100,651,798

99,066,856

Average shares outstanding - basic

104,354,328

104,739,906

101,168,730

100,610,746

99,506,952

Average shares outstanding - diluted

104,733,897

105,144,032

101,493,247

100,888,164

99,717,119












Yield/Rate:




(Taxable equivalent basis)




Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income

5.00%

5.13%

5.16%

5.12%

5.09%

Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding




  net accretion on acquired loans and leases

4.93%

4.95%

5.02%

5.02%

4.95%

Available-for-sale securities:




  Taxable

1.99%

2.00%

2.13%

2.10%

2.04%

  Tax-exempt

4.44%

4.69%

5.56%

4.53%

4.63%

Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments

1.53%

1.95%

2.41%

2.52%

2.67%

  Total interest earning assets and revenue

4.27%

4.48%

4.63%

4.61%

4.57%

Deposits

0.67%

0.68%

0.71%

0.68%

0.63%

  Demand - interest bearing

0.84%

0.88%

0.94%

0.91%

0.85%

  Savings

0.26%

0.28%

0.28%

0.29%

0.30%

  Other time

1.64%

1.68%

1.67%

1.60%

1.46%

Short-term borrowings

1.25%

1.51%

1.90%

2.14%

2.16%

Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings

0.95%

1.01%

1.07%

1.06%

1.01%

Junior subordinated debt

4.42%

4.17%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Long-term debt

4.96%

4.83%

4.93%

4.87%

4.88%

  Total interest bearing liabilities and expense

1.03%

1.04%

1.07%

1.06%

1.01%

Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets

70.81%

69.37%

70.15%

70.47%

71.15%

Net interest tax equivalent adjustment

$                           714

$                           800

$                           972

$                           974

$                        1,035






*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$                253,495

$                261,773

$                333,108

$                212,080

$                207,486

Interest bearing deposits with other banks




and Federal funds sold

29,490

71,233

466,650

314,172

490,667

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

4,468,340

4,481,974

2,766,446

2,760,732

2,692,499

Loans and leases

14,241,912

14,107,743

14,137,563

13,674,990

13,086,801

  Less:  Unearned income

17,267

18,060

16,780

16,463

15,742

             Allowance for credit losses

218,199

119,066

116,908

115,691

116,499

Net loans and leases

14,006,446

13,970,617

14,003,875

13,542,836

12,954,560

Loans held for sale

194,321

210,361

229,514

175,898

138,379

Premises and equipment, net

497,669

480,901

480,819

447,564

432,540

Accrued interest receivable

70,463

65,173

62,818

60,598

59,038

Goodwill

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

699,073

Other identifiable intangibles

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

49,396

Bank owned life insurance

327,312

326,417

328,670

315,398

305,315

Other real estate owned

9,200

6,746

7,929

6,179

9,686

Other assets

268,201

291,694

287,203

300,954

275,544

Total Assets

$           21,032,524

$           21,052,576

$           19,850,225

$           18,936,814

$           18,314,183

Liabilities




Deposits:




  Demand:  Noninterest bearing

$             4,861,155

$             4,661,821

$             4,770,907

$             4,329,172

$             4,201,695

                  Interest bearing

7,268,053

7,176,934

6,745,329

6,511,332

6,353,731

  Savings

2,013,343

1,937,985

1,898,813

1,861,247

1,855,024

  Other time

2,745,365

2,633,959

2,610,707

2,434,897

2,282,159

Total deposits

16,887,916

16,410,699

16,025,756

15,136,648

14,692,609

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

538,962

513,422

529,788

439,541

481,567

Federal funds purchased




   and other short-term borrowing

290,224

725,000

480,000

730,000

630,000

Accrued interest payable

17,482

15,124

13,120

12,225

9,718

Junior subordinated debt securities

296,723

296,547

-

-

-

Long-term debt

4,721

5,053

5,161

5,271

5,503

Other liabilities

314,592

401,714

306,973

286,009

268,201

Total Liabilities

18,350,620

18,367,559

17,360,798

16,609,694

16,087,598

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock

166,993

167,021

-

-

-

Common stock

256,581

261,307

261,940

251,629

247,667

Capital surplus

558,114

605,976

611,115

506,201

462,256

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

17,849

(62,663)

(50,538)

(53,252)

(69,924)

Retained earnings

1,682,367

1,713,376

1,666,910

1,622,542

1,586,586

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,681,904

2,685,017

2,489,427

2,327,120

2,226,585

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$           21,032,524

$           21,052,576

$           19,850,225

$           18,936,814

$           18,314,183

BancorpSouth Bank

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)







Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$                246,860

$                244,444

$                229,814

$                202,564

$                213,415

Interest bearing deposits with other banks




and Federal funds sold

239,766

300,495

486,716

254,951

238,194

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

4,461,298

3,555,014

2,738,691

2,733,335

2,704,383

Loans and leases

14,244,649

14,078,793

13,743,876

13,565,632

13,094,817

  Less:  Unearned income

17,861

17,675

17,121

16,041

16,596

             Allowance for credit losses

193,796

117,668

116,232

116,339

118,352

Net loans and leases

14,032,992

13,943,450

13,610,523

13,433,252

12,959,869

Loans held for sale

147,798

173,649

157,691

117,995

86,294

Premises and equipment, net

494,413

481,623

458,758

453,239

430,675

Accrued interest receivable

64,010

60,678

57,941

54,977

54,296

Goodwill

844,635

823,812

761,084

735,540

695,787

Other identifiable intangibles

58,805

60,559

59,253

49,058

50,115

Bank owned life insurance

326,808

328,567

319,894

313,550

306,134

Other real estate owned

8,151

7,820

6,908

7,313

9,555

Other assets

264,101

262,912

283,653

281,484

284,796

Total Assets

$           21,189,637

$           20,243,023

$           19,170,926

$           18,637,258

$           18,033,513

Liabilities




Deposits:




  Demand:  Noninterest bearing

$             4,717,202

$             4,803,104

$             4,479,698

$             4,307,570

$             4,078,027

                  Interest bearing

7,466,674

6,872,921

6,655,962

6,485,523

6,283,089

  Savings

1,975,690

1,913,650

1,869,045

1,872,552

1,837,197

  Other time

2,745,663

2,629,040

2,504,806

2,415,240

2,247,521

Total deposits

16,905,229

16,218,715

15,509,511

15,080,885

14,445,834

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

541,707

530,217

507,558

484,950

457,875

Federal funds purchased




   and other short-term borrowing

502,257

487,272

487,456

499,385

664,056

Accrued interest payable

19,205

14,942

13,756

12,239

9,998

Junior subordinated debt securities

296,617

135,535

-

-

-

Long-term debt

4,800

5,138

5,303

5,403

5,826

Other liabilities

261,123

278,454

268,460

255,884

237,176

Total Liabilities

18,530,938

17,670,273

16,792,044

16,338,746

15,820,765

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock

167,021

74,717

-

-

-

Common stock

261,065

261,905

254,881

252,351

248,810

Capital surplus

600,880

611,667

538,665

511,786

475,390

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,367)

(53,111)

(52,204)

(66,048)

(78,255)

Retained earnings

1,666,100

1,677,572

1,637,540

1,600,423

1,566,803

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,658,699

2,572,750

2,378,882

2,298,512

2,212,748

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$           21,189,637

$           20,243,023

$           19,170,926

$           18,637,258

$           18,033,513

BancorpSouth Bank

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

INTEREST REVENUE:








Loans and leases

$      177,019

$     182,269

$        178,729

$      172,748

$     163,679

Deposits with other banks

739

1,225

2,456

1,292

1,516

Federal funds sold, securities purchased








   under agreement to resell, FHLB and 








      other equity investments

315

426

735

542

374

Available-for-sale securities:








    Taxable

21,508

17,241

13,759

13,223

12,437

    Tax-exempt

1,060

1,266

1,883

1,890

2,121

Loans held for sale

1,423

1,385

1,442

1,368

1,006

        Total interest revenue

202,064

203,812

199,004

191,063

181,133










INTEREST EXPENSE:








Interest bearing demand

15,522

15,202

15,689

14,741

13,139

Savings

1,290

1,334

1,341

1,348

1,338

Other time

11,168

11,134

10,546

9,635

8,065

Federal funds purchased and securities sold








   under agreement to repurchase

1,436

1,591

1,857

1,972

1,775

Short-term and long-term debt

1,857

2,293

2,971

3,349

4,262

Junior subordinated debt

3,261

1,482

-

-

-

Other

-

2

1

1

-

        Total interest expense

34,534

33,038

32,405

31,046

28,579










        Net interest revenue

167,530

170,774

166,599

160,017

152,554

  Provision for credit losses

46,000

-

500

500

500

        Net interest revenue, after provision for








          credit losses

121,530

170,774

166,099

159,517

152,054










NONINTEREST REVENUE:








Mortgage banking

9,470

10,102

7,289

351

2,040

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874

Deposit service charges

11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766

Security gains(losses), net

(85)

(41)

117

59

39

Insurance commissions

29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180

Wealth management

6,570

6,617

6,651

5,906

5,635

Other

10,080

8,342

8,146

4,780

6,686

        Total noninterest revenue

76,496

74,697

75,432

66,332

64,220










NONINTEREST EXPENSE:








Salaries and employee benefits

108,272

97,137

101,154

100,981

97,228

Occupancy, net of rental income

12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551

Equipment

4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888

Deposit insurance assessments

1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740

Other

40,831

46,022

39,423

38,117

34,561

        Total noninterest expense

168,006

162,351

159,614

157,674

149,968

        Income before income taxes

30,020

83,120

81,917

68,175

66,306

Income tax expense

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708

        Net income

$        24,261

$       65,849

$          63,757

$        53,057

$       51,598

Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

-

        Net income available to common shareholders

$        21,889

$       65,849

$          63,757

$        53,057

$       51,598










Net income per common share: Basic

$            0.21

$           0.63

$              0.63

$            0.53

$           0.52

                                                   Diluted

$            0.21

$           0.63

$              0.63

$            0.53

$           0.52

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

2,008,043

1,979,507

1,887,817

1,832,016

1,728,897

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

2,290,585

2,268,813

2,276,338

2,157,292

2,128,763

      Total commercial and industrial

4,298,628

4,248,320

4,164,155

3,989,308

3,857,660

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

339,539

337,349

347,866

332,902

309,931

   Construction, acquisition and development

1,582,039

1,577,342

1,538,073

1,441,269

1,322,671

   Commercial real estate

3,303,537

3,220,914

3,345,166

3,287,453

3,169,117

      Total commercial real estate

5,225,115

5,135,605

5,231,105

5,061,624

4,801,719

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

3,572,277

3,543,075

3,519,449

3,422,661

3,242,769

   Home equity

686,202

683,515

678,294

670,352

663,120

   Credit cards

93,896

102,559

101,213

101,024

99,260

      Total consumer

4,352,375

4,329,149

4,298,956

4,194,037

4,005,149

All other

348,527

376,609

426,567

413,558

406,531

      Total loans

$  14,224,645

$  14,089,683

$  14,120,783

$  13,658,527

$  13,071,059










ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:








Balance, beginning of period

$      119,066

$      116,908

$      115,691

$       116,499

$      120,070










Impact of adopting ASC 326 - cumulative effect adjustment

40,000

-

-

-

-










Impact of adopting ASC 326 - purchased loans with credt








   deterioration

22,634

-

-

-

-










Loans and leases charged-off:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

(10,792)

(1,273)

(218)

(866)

(819)

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(184)

(192)

(65)

-

-

     Total commercial and industrial

(10,976)

(1,465)

(283)

(866)

(819)

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

(65)

(11)

-

-

-

   Construction, acquisition and development

(3,173)

(26)

-

(45)

-

   Commercial real estate

(67)

-

(49)

(250)

(3,815)

     Total commercial real estate

(3,305)

(37)

(49)

(295)

(3,815)

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

(524)

(687)

(255)

(237)

(185)

   Home equity

(236)

(173)

(39)

(124)

(353)

   Credit cards

(798)

(797)

(631)

(922)

(955)

     Total consumer

(1,558)

(1,657)

(925)

(1,283)

(1,493)

All other

(914)

(965)

(895)

(912)

(831)

     Total loans charged-off

(16,753)

(4,124)

(2,152)

(3,356)

(6,958)










Recoveries:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

355

353

835

747

360

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

1,179

30

49

71

100

     Total commercial and industrial

1,534

383

884

818

460

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

6

4

3

10

4

   Construction, acquisition and development

245

584

480

63

714

   Commercial real estate

135

4,212

29

218

78

     Total commercial real estate

386

4,800

512

291

796

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

397

407

278

244

1,081

   Home equity

80

216

731

179

75

   Credit cards

285

218

224

223

218

     Total consumer

762

841

1,233

646

1,374

All other

344

258

240

293

257

     Total recoveries

3,026

6,282

2,869

2,048

2,887










Net (charge-offs)recoveries

(13,727)

2,158

717

(1,308)

(4,071)










Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration

4,226

-

-

-

-










Provision:








   Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter

1,000

-

-

-

-

   Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases

45,000

-

500

500

500

     Total provision

46,000

-

500

500

500










Balance, end of period

$      218,199

$      119,066

$      116,908

$       115,691

$      116,499










Average loans for period

$ 14,226,788

$ 14,061,118

$ 13,726,755

$ 13,549,591

$ 13,078,221










Ratio:








Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

0.39%

(0.06%)

(0.02%)

0.04%

0.12%

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)













Quarter Ended


Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:




















Loans and leases charged off:









Commercial and industrial









   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$           (230)

$          (844)

$          (185)

$           (773)

$          (651)

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(19)

(184)

(65)

-

-

     Total commercial and industrial

(249)

(1,028)

(250)

(773)

(651)

Commercial Real estate









   Agricultural

(65)

(6)

-

-

-

   Construction, acquisition and development

(121)

(26)

-

(45)

-

   Commercial real estate

(67)

-

(49)

(250)

(3,815)

     Total real estate

(253)

(32)

(49)

(295)

(3,815)

Consumer









   Consumer mortgages

(357)

(648)

(255)

(237)

(178)

   Home equity

(236)

(173)

(39)

(124)

(353)

   Credit cards

(798)

(797)

(631)

(922)

(955)

     Total consumer

(1,391)

(1,618)

(925)

(1,283)

(1,486)

All other

(704)

(782)

(848)

(832)

(823)

     Total loans charged off

(2,597)

(3,460)

(2,072)

(3,183)

(6,775)











Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial









   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

325

277

833

720

357

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

1,177

30

49

41

100

     Total commercial and industrial

1,502

307

882

761

457

Commercial Real estate









   Agricultural

4

4

3

10

4

   Construction, acquisition and development

244

583

480

63

714

   Commercial real estate

135

4,212

29

218

78

     Total real estate

383

4,799

512

291

796

Consumer









   Consumer mortgages

395

405

275

241

1,081

   Home equity

79

215

729

177

75

   Credit cards

285

218

224

223

218

     Total consumer

759

838

1,228

641

1,374

All other

316

245

226

291

253

     Total recoveries

2,960

6,189

2,848

1,984

2,880











Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$            363

$         2,729

$           776

$        (1,199)

$        (3,895)

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:


















Loans and leases charged off:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$       (10,562)

$          (429)

$            (33)

$            (93)

$          (168)

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(165)

(8)

-

-

-

     Total commercial and industrial

(10,727)

(437)

(33)

(93)

(168)

Commercial Real estate








   Agricultural

-

(5)

-

-

-

   Construction, acquisition and development

(3,052)

-

-

-

-

   Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

     Total real estate

(3,052)

(5)

-

-

-

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

(167)

(39)

-

-

(7)

   Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

   Credit cards

-

-

-

-

-

     Total consumer

(167)

(39)

-

-

(7)

All other

(210)

(183)

(47)

(80)

(8)

     Total loans charged off

(14,156)

(664)

(80)

(173)

(183)










Recoveries:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

30

76

2

27

3

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

2

-

-

30

-

     Total commercial and industrial

32

76

2

57

3

Commercial Real estate








   Agricultural

2

-

-

-

-

   Construction, acquisition and development

1

1

-

-

-

   Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

     Total real estate

3

1

-

-

-

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

2

2

3

3

-

   Home equity

1

1

2

2

-

   Credit cards

-

-

-

-

-

     Total consumer

3

3

5

5

-

All other

28

13

14

2

4

     Total recoveries

66

93

21

64

7










Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$       (14,090)

$          (571)

$            (59)

$           (109)

$          (176)

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS








NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:








  Nonaccrual Loans and Leases








    Commercial and industrial








       Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$    16,589

$       11,105

$       10,430

$      9,456

$       10,431

       Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

11,212

7,838

7,446

8,648

8,782

         Total commercial and industrial

27,801

18,943

17,876

18,104

19,213

    Commercial real estate








       Agricultural

5,454

4,772

4,423

6,115

6,263

       Construction, acquisition and development

13,899

6,225

2,231

2,071

2,710

       Commercial real estate

29,697

16,199

16,823

13,064

12,283

         Total commercial real estate

49,050

27,196

23,477

21,250

21,256

    Consumer








       Consumer mortgages

29,834

28,879

31,744

28,779

25,680

       Home equity

2,597

2,993

2,767

2,432

2,259

       Credit cards

122

63

85

86

160

         Total consumer

32,553

31,935

34,596

31,297

28,099

    All other

670

722

434

425

381

         Total nonaccrual loans and leases

$  110,074

$       78,796

$       76,383

$    71,076

$       68,949










  Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

7,272

17,531

16,659

8,053

8,471

  Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing

11,284

15,184

15,033

10,676

9,874

     Total non-performing loans and leases

$  128,630

$      111,511

$      108,075

$    89,805

$       87,294










OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED:

9,200

6,746

7,929

6,179

9,686










Total Non-performing Assets

$  137,830

$      118,257

$      116,004

$    95,984

$       96,980










  BXS originated assets

$    85,908

$       78,295

$       84,413

$    76,816

$       77,110

  Acquired assets

51,922

39,962

31,591

19,168

19,870

Total Non-performing Assets

$  137,830

$      118,257

$      116,004

$    95,984

$       96,980










Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter

$    47,523

$       25,147

$       26,331

$    22,002

$       15,419










Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:








    BXS originated loans

$    54,315

$       44,559

$       40,668

$    42,968

$       34,591

    Acquired loans

14,405

23,054

16,741

14,042

10,840

         Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing

$    68,720

$       67,613

$       57,409

$    57,010

$       45,431

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











March 31, 2020







Purchased



Special



Credit


Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Impaired

Deteriorated (Loss)

Total

LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$   1,936,032

$         3,424

$       53,713

$        191

$            667

$    1,769

$              12,247

$          2,008,043

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

2,224,075

-

56,824

-

-

5,568

4,118

2,290,585

     Total commercial and industrial

4,160,107

3,424

110,537

191

667

7,337

16,365

4,298,628

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

324,412

-

12,006

-

-

711

2,410

339,539

   Construction, acquisition and development

1,551,667

2,045

14,739

-

-

7,778

5,810

1,582,039

   Commercial real estate

3,199,726

-

74,263

-

-

24,205

5,343

3,303,537

     Total commercial real estate

5,075,805

2,045

101,008

-

-

32,694

13,563

5,225,115

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

3,476,631

-

94,324

-

-

596

726

3,572,277

   Home equity

679,135

-

7,067

-

-

-

-

686,202

   Credit cards

93,896

-

-

-

-

-

-

93,896

     Total consumer

4,249,662

-

101,391

-

-

596

726

4,352,375

All other

336,028

1,660

10,761

-

-

-

78

348,527

     Total loans

$ 13,821,602

$         7,129

$      323,697

$        191

$            667

$  40,627

$              30,732

$         14,224,645










  BXS originated loans

$ 12,150,616

$         2,045

$      225,506

$        191

$                -

$  22,356

$                    -

$         12,400,714

  Acquired loans*

1,670,986

5,084

98,191

-

667

18,271

30,732

1,823,931

     Total Loans

$ 13,821,602

$         7,129

$      323,697

$        191

$            667

$  40,627

$              30,732

$         14,224,645











December 31, 2019


Special



Purchased


Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Impaired

Credit Impaired

Total

LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$   1,914,055

$                -

$       56,035

$        194

$                -

$    1,054

$                8,169

$          1,979,507

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

2,214,870

-

44,077

-

-

4,296

5,570

2,268,813

     Total commercial and industrial

4,128,925

-

100,112

194

-

5,350

13,739

4,248,320

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

326,983

-

8,200

-

-

757

1,409

337,349

   Construction, acquisition and development

1,554,291

-

11,759

-

-

5,457

5,835

1,577,342

   Commercial real estate

3,130,489

-

74,606

-

-

11,934

3,885

3,220,914

     Total commercial real estate

5,011,763

-

94,565

-

-

18,148

11,129

5,135,605

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

3,455,307

-

86,373

-

-

596

799

3,543,075

   Home equity

675,642

-

7,873

-

-

-

-

683,515

   Credit cards

102,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

102,559

     Total consumer

4,233,508

-

94,246

-

-

596

799

4,329,149

All other

364,783

2,240

9,568

-

-

-

18

376,609

     Total loans

$ 13,738,979

$         2,240

$      298,491

$        194

$                -

$  24,094

$              25,685

$         14,089,683










  BXS originated loans

$ 12,080,336

$              -

$      202,017

$        194

$                -

$  17,110

$                    -

$         12,299,657

  Acquired loans*

1,658,643

2,240

96,474

-

-

6,984

25,685

1,790,026

     Total Loans

$ 13,738,979

$         2,240

$      298,491

$        194

$                -

$  24,094

$              25,685

$         14,089,683




















*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Loan Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)































Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:








Pass

$ 13,821,602

$ 13,738,979

$ 13,782,584

$ 13,363,023

$  12,757,342

Special Mention

7,129

2,240

2,530

490

534

Substandard

323,697

298,491

280,059

244,585

264,138

Doubtful

191

194

194

218

786

Loss

667

-

-

-

-

Impaired

40,627

24,094

24,948

24,048

25,545

Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)

30,732

-

-

-

-

Purchased Credit Impaired

-

25,685

30,468

26,163

22,714

   Total

$ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527

$  13,071,059










BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY








   ASSIGNED GRADE:








Pass

$ 12,150,616

$ 12,080,336

$ 11,901,311

$ 11,876,557

$  11,537,493

Special Mention

2,045

-

-

-

534

Substandard

225,506

202,017

192,133

181,045

205,512

Doubtful

191

194

194

218

786

Loss

-

-

-

-

-

Impaired

22,356

17,110

24,379

22,821

25,545

Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

Purchased Credit Impaired

-

-

-

-

-

   Total

$ 12,400,714

$ 12,299,657

$ 12,118,017

$ 12,080,641

$  11,769,870










ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY








   ASSIGNED GRADE:








Pass

$  1,670,986

$   1,658,643

$  1,881,273

$   1,486,466

$    1,219,849

Special Mention

5,084

2,240

2,530

490

-

Substandard

98,191

96,474

87,926

63,540

58,626

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Loss

667

-

-

-

-

Impaired

18,271

6,984

569

1,227

-

Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss)

30,732

-

-

-

-

Purchased Credit Impaired

-

25,685

30,468

26,163

22,714

   Total

$  1,823,931

$   1,790,026

$  2,002,766

$   1,577,886

$    1,301,189

BancorpSouth Bank

Geographical Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











March 31, 2020

Alabama








and Florida








Panhandle

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Tennessee

Texas

Other

Total

LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$    161,379

$    147,987

$    245,925

$    569,402

$      73,625

$      90,747

$    713,421

$       5,557

$   2,008,043

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

280,031

177,657

260,897

636,396

63,915

139,738

731,951

-

2,290,585

     Total commercial and industrial

441,410

325,644

506,822

1,205,798

137,540

230,485

1,445,372

5,557

4,298,628

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

31,654

71,630

27,448

69,331

6,649

11,992

120,835

-

339,539

   Construction, acquisition and development

151,040

53,615

72,365

303,362

18,206

120,200

863,251

-

1,582,039

   Commercial real estate

347,572

350,034

325,375

687,595

227,905

212,568

1,151,833

655

3,303,537

     Total commercial real estate

530,266

475,279

425,188

1,060,288

252,760

344,760

2,135,919

655

5,225,115

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

579,516

338,882

337,456

846,244

100,368

318,084

987,688

64,039

3,572,277

   Home equity

110,978

50,228

90,722

243,681

17,080

137,408

35,993

112

686,202

   Credit cards

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

93,896

93,896

     Total consumer

690,494

389,110

428,178

1,089,925

117,448

455,492

1,023,681

158,047

4,352,375

All other

59,698

38,146

24,908

113,905

2,817

14,855

84,782

9,416

348,527

     Total loans

$ 1,721,868

$ 1,228,179

$ 1,385,096

$ 3,469,916

$    510,565

$ 1,045,592

$ 4,689,754

$    173,675

$ 14,224,645










Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during








    the quarter (annualized)

(0.99%)

(15.66%)

(17.95%)

8.26%

14.61%

(7.46%)

11.02%

(164.48%)

(1.45%)










NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$          252

$       1,387

$       1,334

$       1,332

$          796

$          427

$      12,022

$          183

$       17,733

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

2,848

2,230

1,295

3,089

-

40

7,569

-

17,071

     Total commercial and industrial

3,100

3,617

2,629

4,421

796

467

19,591

183

34,804

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

509

569

224

81

-

-

4,077

-

5,460

   Construction, acquisition and development

210

219

2,404

12

-

393

10,848

-

14,086

   Commercial real estate

1,100

14

5,134

1,243

-

-

23,515

-

31,006

     Total commercial real estate

1,819

802

7,762

1,336

-

393

38,440

-

50,552

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

7,076

3,880

2,225

14,103

151

2,459

7,563

926

38,383

   Home equity

291

259

391

810

162

1,023

119

-

3,055

   Credit cards

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,111

1,111

     Total consumer

7,367

4,139

2,616

14,913

313

3,482

7,682

2,037

42,549

All other

165

122

10

76

-

18

331

3

725

     Total loans

$      12,451

$       8,680

$      13,017

$      20,746

$       1,109

$       4,360

$      66,044

$       2,223

$      128,630










NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES








   AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:








Commercial and industrial








   Commercial and industrial-non real estate

0.16%

0.94%

0.54%

0.23%

1.08%

0.47%

1.69%

3.29%

0.88%

   Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

1.02%

1.26%

0.50%

0.49%

0.00%

0.03%

1.03%

N/A

0.75%

     Total commercial and industrial

0.70%

1.11%

0.52%

0.37%

0.58%

0.20%

1.36%

3.29%

0.81%

Commercial real estate








   Agricultural

1.61%

0.79%

0.82%

0.12%

0.00%

0.00%

3.37%

N/A

1.61%

   Construction, acquisition and development

0.14%

0.41%

3.32%

0.00%

0.00%

0.33%

1.26%

N/A

0.89%

   Commercial real estate

0.32%

0.00%

1.58%

0.18%

0.00%

0.00%

2.04%

0.00%

0.94%

     Total commercial real estate

0.34%

0.17%

1.83%

0.13%

0.00%

0.11%

1.80%

0.00%

0.97%

Consumer








   Consumer mortgages

1.22%

1.14%

0.66%

1.67%

0.15%

0.77%

0.77%

1.45%

1.07%

   Home equity

0.26%

0.52%

0.43%

0.33%

0.95%

0.74%

0.33%

0.00%

0.45%

   Credit cards

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.18%

1.18%

     Total consumer

1.07%

1.06%

0.61%

1.37%

0.27%

0.76%

0.75%

1.29%

0.98%

All other

0.28%

0.32%

0.04%

0.07%

0.00%

0.12%

0.39%

0.03%

0.21%

     Total loans

0.72%

0.71%

0.94%

0.60%

0.22%

0.42%

1.41%

1.28%

0.90%

BancorpSouth Bank

Noninterest Revenue and Expense

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

NONINTEREST REVENUE:








Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj

$    20,553

$         6,938

$       11,283

$      9,167

$         6,909

MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(4,869)

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees

9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874

Deposit service charges

11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766

Securities gains (losses), net

(85)

(41)

117

59

39

Insurance commissions

29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180

Trust income

4,013

3,951

4,488

3,815

3,788

Annuity fees

55

136

184

245

265

Brokerage commissions and fees

2,502

2,530

1,979

1,846

1,582

Bank-owned life insurance

1,999

3,427

2,529

1,854

1,822

Other miscellaneous income

8,081

4,915

5,617

2,926

4,864

     Total noninterest revenue

$    76,496

$       74,697

$       75,432

$    66,332

$       64,220










NONINTEREST EXPENSE:








Salaries and employee benefits

$  108,272

$       97,137

$      101,154

$  100,981

$       97,228

Occupancy, net of rental income

12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551

Equipment

4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888

Deposit insurance assessments

1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740

Advertising

1,099

1,153

1,382

1,427

947

Foreclosed property expense

924

855

870

519

624

Telecommunications

1,461

1,504

1,400

1,419

1,340

Public relations

680

880

1,069

934

765

Data processing

9,646

10,041

9,066

7,968

8,442

Computer software

4,315

4,478

3,825

3,835

3,699

Amortization of intangibles

2,394

2,508

2,117

2,508

1,985

Legal

898

854

786

1,310

605

Merger expense

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891

Postage and shipping

1,441

1,353

1,281

1,217

1,412

Other miscellaneous expense

13,479

16,614

13,565

13,844

13,851

     Total noninterest expense

$  168,006

$      162,351

$      159,614

$  157,674

$      149,968










INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:








Property and casualty commissions

$    21,246

$       19,994

$       22,643

$    23,429

$       21,238

Life and health commissions

6,175

5,979

6,116

7,355

5,982

Risk management income

532

667

564

622

587

Other

1,650

1,008

2,189

2,545

2,373

     Total insurance commissions

$    29,603

$       27,648

$       31,512

$    33,951

$       30,180

BancorpSouth Bank

Selected Additional Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Quarter Ended

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:




Fair value, beginning of period

$      57,109

$       51,492

$       55,294

$      64,643

$       69,822

Additions to mortgage servicing rights:




   Originations of servicing assets

3,079

4,025

3,410

2,790

1,976

Changes in fair value:




   Due to payoffs/paydowns

(2,506)

(2,323)

(2,542)

(2,739)

(2,052)

   Due to change in valuation inputs or




     assumptions used in the valuation model

(15,438)

3,915

(4,669)

(9,399)

(5,103)

   Other changes in fair value

(1)

-

(1)

(1)

-

Fair value, end of period

$      42,243

$       57,109

$       51,492

$      55,294

$       64,643






MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:




Production revenue:




   Origination

$      17,906

$         4,326

$         8,922

$       7,016

$         4,068

   Servicing

5,153

4,935

4,903

4,890

4,893

   Payoffs/Paydowns

(2,506)

(2,323)

(2,542)

(2,739)

(2,052)

     Total production revenue

20,553

6,938

11,283

9,167

6,909

Market value adjustment on MSR

(15,438)

3,915

(4,669)

(9,399)

(5,103)

Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge

4,355

(751)

675

583

234

Total mortgage banking revenue

$       9,470

$       10,102

$         7,289

$          351

$         2,040


















Mortgage loans serviced

$ 6,999,383

$   6,898,195

$   6,799,186

$ 6,749,416

$   6,718,236

MSR/mtg loans serviced

0.60%

0.83%

0.76%

0.82%

0.96%






AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value




U.S. Government agencies

3,532,905

3,599,317

2,323,159

$ 2,283,899

$   2,179,699

U.S. Government agency issued residential




   mortgage-back securities

132,902

133,375

128,677

134,648

141,542

U.S. Government agency issued commercial




   mortgage-back securities

595,885

609,009

115,228

94,878

98,941

Obligations of states and political subdivisions

206,648

140,273

199,382

247,307

272,317

Total available-for-sale securities

$ 4,468,340

$   4,481,974

$   2,766,446

$ 2,760,732

$   2,692,499

BancorpSouth Bank

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR,  operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent).  The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented.  Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators.  Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure.  In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:





Quarter ended



3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019












Net income

$      24,261

$   65,849

$          63,757

$          53,057

$          51,598

Plus:

Merger expense, net of tax

3,372

4,339

3,049

2,354

669

Initial provision for acquired loans,










  net of tax

751

-

-

-

-

Less:

Security gains(losses), net of tax

(64)

(30)

88

45

29

Net operating income

$      28,448

$   70,218

$          66,718

$          55,366

$          52,238

Less:

Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

-

Net operating income available to









common shareholders

$      26,076

$   70,218

$          66,718

$          55,366

$          52,238
























Net operating income

$      28,448

$   70,218

$          66,718

$          55,366

$          52,238

Less:

MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

(8,318)

2,374

(2,998)

(6,616)

(3,654)

Net operating income-excluding MSR

$      36,766

$   67,844

$          69,716

$          61,982

$          55,892

Less:

Preferred dividends

2,372

-

-

-

-

Net operating income available to common









shareholders-excluding MSR

$      34,394

$   67,844

$          69,716

$          61,982

$          55,892
























Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue


















Net income

$      24,261

$   65,849

$          63,757

$          53,057

$          51,598

Plus:

Provision for credit losses

46,000

-

500

500

500

Merger expense

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891

Income tax expense

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708

Less:

Security gains(losses)

(85)

(41)

117

59

39

MSR market value adjustment

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(4,869)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$      91,682

$   85,779

$          90,356

$          80,568

$          72,527
























Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:

















Total noninterest expense

$    168,006

$ 162,351

$        159,614

$         157,674

$         149,968

Less:

Merger expense

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

891

Total operating expense

$    163,512

$ 156,569

$        155,552

$         154,538

$         149,077

BancorpSouth Bank

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to 









Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:
























Quarter ended



3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

Tangible assets









Total assets

$ 21,032,524

$  21,052,576

$  19,850,225

$ 18,936,814

$  18,314,183

Less:  

Goodwill

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

699,073

Other identifiable intangible assets

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

49,396

Total tangible assets

$ 20,124,937

$  20,166,889

$  18,967,032

$ 18,136,411

$  17,565,714












PERIOD END BALANCES:









Tangible shareholders' equity









Total shareholders' equity

$   2,681,904

$    2,685,017

$    2,489,427

$   2,327,120

$    2,226,585

Less:

Goodwill

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

699,073

Other identifiable intangible assets

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

49,396

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$   1,774,317

$    1,799,330

$    1,606,234

$   1,526,717

$    1,478,116

Less:

Preferred stock

166,993

167,021

-

-

-

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$   1,607,324

$    1,632,309

$    1,606,234

$   1,526,717

$    1,478,116












AVERAGE BALANCES:









Tangible shareholders' equity









Total shareholders' equity

$   2,658,699

$    2,572,750

$    2,378,882

$   2,298,512

$    2,212,748

Less:

Goodwill

844,635

823,812

761,084

735,540

695,787

Other identifiable intangible assets

58,805

60,559

59,253

49,058

50,115

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$   1,755,259

$    1,688,379

$    1,558,545

$   1,513,914

$    1,466,846

Less:

Preferred stock

167,021

74,717

-

-

-

Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$   1,588,238

$    1,613,662

$    1,558,545

$   1,513,914

$    1,466,846












Total average assets

$ 21,189,637

$  20,243,023

$  19,170,926

$ 18,637,258

$  18,033,513

Total shares of common stock outstanding

102,632,484

104,522,804

104,775,876

100,651,798

99,066,856

Average shares outstanding-diluted

104,733,897

105,144,032

101,493,247

100,888,164

99,717,119












Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41%

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (2)

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

8.42%

8.41%

Return on average tangible equity (3)

5.56%

15.47%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27%

Return on average tangible common equity (4)

5.54%

16.19%

16.23%

14.06%

14.27%

Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (5)

8.42%

15.94%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45%

Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (6)

8.71%

16.68%

17.75%

16.42%

15.45%

Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (7)

0.70%

1.33%

1.44%

1.33%

1.26%

Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (8)

5.56%

10.46%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24%

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (9)

5.55%

10.78%

11.63%

10.82%

10.24%

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (10)

1.74%

1.68%

1.87%

1.73%

1.63%

Tangible book value per common share (11)

$         15.66

$          15.62

$          15.33

$         15.17

$         14.92

Operating earnings per common share (12)

$           0.25

$            0.67

$            0.66

$           0.55

$           0.52

Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (13)

$           0.33

$            0.65

$            0.69

$           0.61

$           0.56

(1)

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.

(2)

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as totalshareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.

(3)

Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.

(4)

Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.

(5)

Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.

(6)

Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.

(7)

Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.

(8)

Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.

(9)

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity.

(10)

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR.

(11)

Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.

(12)

Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.

(13)

Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.

Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions

The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment.  The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense  items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense.  In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

Related Links

http://www.bancorpsouth.com

Also from this source

BancorpSouth Announces Change in Location of its 2020 Annual...

BancorpSouth Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BancorpSouth Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

News provided by

BancorpSouth Bank

Apr 20, 2020, 16:30 ET