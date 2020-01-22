BancorpSouth Announces Record Annual Earnings

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Annual highlights for 2019 included:

Surpassed $20 billion in total assets for the first time in the Company's history, ending the year at $21.1 billion in total assets.

in total assets for the first time in the Company's history, ending the year at in total assets. Achieved record net income of $234.3 million , or $2.30 per diluted common share, and record net operating income – excluding mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") – of $255.4 million , or $2.51 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of 12.6 percent on a per share basis compared to 2018.

, or per diluted common share, and record net operating income – excluding mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") – of , or per diluted common share, which represents an increase of 12.6 percent on a per share basis compared to 2018. Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – increased to 3.72 percent from 3.64 percent for 2018.

Generated organic total deposit growth of approximately $1.0 billion , or 7 percent for the year.

, or 7 percent for the year. Continued strong credit quality reflected by provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the year; net charge-offs of $2.5 million for 2019, which represents 0.02 percent of average loans.

for the year; net charge-offs of for 2019, which represents 0.02 percent of average loans. Improvement in cost structure; operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – improved to 64.9 percent compared to 66.6 percent for 2018.

Completed mergers with Casey Bancorp, Inc., Merchants Trust, Inc., Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. – collectively contributing $1.0 billion in loans and $1.3 billion in deposits.

in loans and in deposits. Repurchased 2,466,438 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.20 per share.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included:

Achieved quarterly net income of $65.8 million , or $0.63 per diluted common share.

, or per diluted common share. Earnings were positively impacted by a pre-tax MSR valuation adjustment of $3.2 million , while merger-related expenses totaling $5.8 million adversely impacted earnings for the quarter.

, while merger-related expenses totaling adversely impacted earnings for the quarter. Achieved net operating income – excluding MSR – of $67.8 million , or $0.65 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of 14.0 percent on a per share basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted common share, which represents an increase of 14.0 percent on a per share basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. Generated organic total deposit growth for the quarter of approximately $385 million , or 9.5 percent on an annualized basis.

, or 9.5 percent on an annualized basis. Continued strong credit quality reflected by net recoveries of $2.2 million and no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter; non-performing and classified asset levels remained stable.

and no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter; non-performing and classified asset levels remained stable. Repurchased 293,357 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $32.46 per share.

per share. Enhanced capital structure through underwritten public offerings of $300 million of the Company's 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes and $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

of the Company's 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes and of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. Completed the acquisition of Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, effective January 1, 2020 , which will add over $185 million in loans and approximately $370 million in deposits to the Company's Central Texas presence in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $65.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $47.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $67.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $56.4 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Additionally, the Company reported net income of $234.3 million, or $2.30 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $221.3 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $255.4 million, or $2.51 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $220.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and certain other charges.

At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of the Company declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.185 per share of common stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The common stock dividend is payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020. The preferred stock dividend is payable on February 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2020.

"We are pleased to report record financial results for 2019," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "First and foremost, we are excited to pass the $20 billion mark in total assets. This achievement is a tremendous milestone for our Company and a testament to the hard work and success of our teammates in growing our Company both organically and through acquisitions. We also reported record annual income, both on a GAAP basis and an operating basis. Our net operating income – excluding MSR – of $255.4 million, or $2.51 per diluted common share, represented an increase of over 12 percent compared to 2018. While the net interest margin has been under recent pressure primarily as a result of a shift in earning asset mix, we were able to improve our net interest margin – excluding accretable yield from 3.64 percent for 2018 to 3.72 percent for 2019. The earnings asset mix shift was attributable primarily to our ability to grow deposits approximately $1.0 billion, or 7 percent, organically while loans were essentially flat for the year on an organic basis. Finally, our ability to maintain strong credit quality and improve our efficiency has been instrumental in our success."

"As we look at our fourth quarter results, the highlights are much the same. We reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $67.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of 14.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. We had another great quarter of organic deposit growth, which totaled $385 million, or 9.5 percent annualized. We were also active in the capital markets during the quarter, raising $300 million from the offering of subordinated debt and $172.5 million from the offering of preferred stock. These transactions allowed us to take advantage of historically low interest rates and improve our capital structure. As we move into 2020, efficiently managing and deploying this additional capital will be of utmost importance."

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $170.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 11.7 percent from $152.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 2.5 percent from $166.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 3.80 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.88 percent for the third quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 4.94 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 5.16 percent for the third quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 4.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 4.63 percent for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.61 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 3.71 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.95 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 4.83 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 5.02 percent for the third quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.68 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 0.52 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.71 percent for the third quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, decreased $31.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and have increased $1.0 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired balances, loans were essentially flat for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2019. Deposits increased $384.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and deposits have increased $2.3 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $1.0 billion, or 7.2 percent, during 2019.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflect no provision for credit losses, compared with a provision of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2.2 million, compared with net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $119.1 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019, compared with $120.1 million, or 0.92 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2018, and $116.9 million, or 0.83 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-performing assets were $118.3 million, or 0.84 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2019, compared with $106.0 million, or 0.81 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2018, and $116.0 million, or 0.82 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019. Other real estate owned was $6.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $9.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $7.9 million at September 30, 2019.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $74.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $59.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. These results include a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $504.9 million, compared with $305.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $536.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2019, $106.4 million was portfolio loans, compared with $47.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $112.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $28.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $162.4 million, compared with $152.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $159.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $97.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $92.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $101.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decline in salaries and employee benefits expense was related to an accrual true-up of approximately $4.0 million as a result of the improved performance of employee benefit plans in 2019 compared to 2018. Occupancy expense was $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $46.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $42.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.8 million, compared with merger-related expense of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.75 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 12.25 percent at December 31, 2018 and 12.54 percent at September 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.09 percent at December 31, 2019, compared with 8.46 percent at December 31, 2018 and 8.47 percent at September 30, 2019.

During November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for general corporate purposes, potentially including repurchases of shares of its common stock, future acquisitions and ongoing working capital needs.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 293,357 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $32.46 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program, which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). For the full year of 2019, the Company repurchased 2,466,438 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.20 per share. On December 12, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of 8.0 million shares of the Company's common stock. This new share repurchase program became effective January 2, 2020 and will expire on December 31, 2020.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at December 31, 2019, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.60 percent and total risk-based capital of 14.17 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2019 and excited about what lies ahead in 2020. We recently closed our previously announced merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc. We are excited to welcome Rodney Kroll and his team to our Company as we enter the Waco, Texas market and expand our presence in other surrounding markets. As we venture into the new year, we will look for ways to continue to grow our Company, enhance our technology and customer experience, and ultimately deliver improved returns to our shareholders."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company. Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020.

Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company, and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.BancorpSouth.investorroom.com/Webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First mergers on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First of the Company's products and services after the closing of the mergers, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's compliance with the consent order it entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the United States Department of Justice related to the Company's fair lending practices (the "Consent Order"), the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on Series A Preferred Stock or the Notes or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, net interest margin, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond BancorpSouth's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to successfully implement and comply with the Consent Order, [the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First mergers, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Grand Bank, Merchants, Texas Star, Summit and Texas First mergers will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the ability of the Company and Texas First to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Texas First merger, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Texas First merger will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the effect of any announcements regarding the Texas First merger on the Company's operating results, the possibility that the Texas First merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 203,812 $ 199,004 $ 191,063 $ 181,133 $ 178,850 $ 775,012 $ 653,493 Interest expense 33,038 32,405 31,046 28,579 25,969 125,068 78,271 Net interest revenue 170,774 166,599 160,017 152,554 152,881 649,944 575,222 Provision for credit losses - 500 500 500 1,000 1,500 4,500 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 170,774 166,099 159,517 152,054 151,881 648,444 570,722 Noninterest revenue 74,697 75,432 66,332 64,220 59,031 280,681 282,037 Noninterest expense 162,351 159,614 157,674 149,968 152,342 629,607 587,634 Income before income taxes 83,120 81,917 68,175 66,306 58,570 299,518 265,125 Income tax expense 17,271 18,160 15,118 14,708 11,473 65,257 43,808 Net income $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 51,598 $ 47,097 $ 234,261 $ 221,317 Less: Preferred dividends - - - - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 51,598 $ 47,097 $ 234,261 $ 221,317















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 21,052,576 $ 18,001,540 Total earning assets 18,891,021 17,619,053 16,948,009 16,426,872 16,144,098 18,891,021 16,144,098 Total securities 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188 4,481,974 2,749,188 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,089,683 14,120,783 13,658,527 13,071,059 13,112,149 14,089,683 13,112,149 Allowance for credit losses 119,066 116,908 115,691 116,499 120,070 119,066 120,070 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,628,265 1,845,056 1,421,303 1,191,673 1,310,089 1,628,265 1,310,089 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 46,240 53,137 38,408 30,782 37,366 46,240 37,366 Total deposits 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966 16,410,699 14,069,966 Long-term debt 5,053 5,161 5,271 5,503 6,213 5,053 6,213 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,547 - - - - 296,547 - Total shareholders' equity 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,685,017 2,205,737 Common shareholders' equity 2,517,996 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,517,996 2,205,737















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081 $ 19,027,644 $ 17,240,092 Total earning assets 18,125,676 17,148,574 16,693,115 16,156,235 16,056,656 17,036,618 15,599,570 Total securities 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 2,704,383 2,784,437 2,934,654 2,867,439 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,061,118 13,726,755 13,549,591 13,078,221 13,063,422 13,606,951 12,481,534 Total deposits 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 14,445,834 14,072,416 15,319,130 13,641,476 Long-term debt 5,138 5,303 5,403 5,826 17,403 5,415 29,508 Junior subordinated debt securities 135,535 - - - - 34,162 3,169 Total shareholders' equity 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852 2,366,745 2,086,922 Common shareholders' equity 2,498,033 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852 2,347,913 2,086,922















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 78,796 $ 76,383 $ 71,076 $ 68,949 $ 70,555 $ 78,796 $ 70,555 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 17,531 16,659 8,053 8,471 18,695 17,531 18,695 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 15,184 15,033 10,676 9,874 7,498 15,184 7,498 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 111,511 108,075 89,805 87,294 96,748 111,511 96,748 Other real estate owned 6,746 7,929 6,179 9,686 9,276 6,746 9,276 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 118,257 $ 116,004 $ 95,984 $ 96,980 $ 106,024 $ 118,257 $ 106,024















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.29% 1.32% 1.14% 1.16% 1.05% 1.23% 1.28% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.33% 1.44% 1.33% 1.26% 1.25% 1.34% 1.28% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.15% 10.63% 9.26% 9.46% 8.52% 9.90% 10.60% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.46% 11.63% 10.82% 10.24% 10.20% 10.79% 10.57% Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.46% 10.63% 9.26% 9.46% 8.52% 9.98% 10.60% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.78% 11.63% 10.82% 10.24% 10.20% 10.88% 10.57% Return on average tangible equity* 15.47% 16.23% 14.06% 14.27% 12.66% 15.04% 15.22% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 15.94% 17.75% 16.42% 15.45% 15.15% 16.40% 15.95% Return on average tangible common equity* 16.19% 16.23% 14.06% 14.27% 12.66% 15.22% 15.22% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 16.68% 17.75% 16.42% 15.45% 15.15% 16.60% 15.95% Noninterest income to average assets 1.46% 1.56% 1.43% 1.44% 1.31% 1.48% 1.64% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.18% 3.30% 3.39% 3.37% 3.38% 3.31% 3.41% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.76% 3.88% 3.87% 3.86% 3.80% 3.84% 3.72% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 3.61% 3.76% 3.79% 3.74% 3.71% 3.72% 3.64% Net interest rate spread 3.44% 3.56% 3.56% 3.56% 3.53% 3.53% 3.50% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 65.92% 65.68% 69.36% 68.85% 71.52% 67.38% 68.22% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 64.39% 63.01% 65.46% 66.89% 66.86% 64.90% 66.62% Loan/deposit ratio 85.86% 88.11% 90.23% 88.96% 93.19% 85.86% 93.19% Price to earnings multiple (close) 13.60 13.77 13.26 16.60 11.67 13.60 11.67 Market value to common book value 130.38% 124.62% 125.60% 125.56% 118.27% 130.38% 118.27% Market value to common book value (avg) 128.18% 120.12% 125.47% 132.05% 131.34% 122.58% 146.37% Market value to common tangible book value 201.13% 193.15% 191.45% 189.14% 178.79% 201.13% 178.79% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 197.74% 186.17% 191.25% 198.92% 198.55% 189.09% 221.26% Employee FTE 4,693 4,674 4,581 4,370 4,445 4,693 4,445















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.











BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Credit Quality Ratios:













Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.06%) (0.02%) 0.04% 0.12% 0.06% 0.02% 0.02% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% 0.04% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.85% 0.83% 0.85% 0.89% 0.92% 0.85% 0.92% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases 0.96% 0.95% 0.95% 0.98% 1.02% 0.96% 1.02% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 106.78% 108.17% 128.83% 133.46% 124.11% 106.78% 124.11% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 100.68% 100.78% 120.53% 120.13% 113.25% 100.68% 113.25% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.79% 0.77% 0.66% 0.67% 0.74% 0.79% 0.74% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.84% 0.82% 0.70% 0.74% 0.81% 0.84% 0.81%















Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.75% 12.54% 12.29% 12.16% 12.25% 12.75% 12.25% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.96% 12.54% 12.29% 12.16% 12.25% 11.96% 12.25% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.92% 8.47% 8.42% 8.41% 8.46% 8.92% 8.46% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.09% 8.47% 8.42% 8.41% 8.46% 8.09% 8.46%































Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.57% 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 10.57% 10.84% Tier 1 capital 11.60% 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 11.60% 10.84% Total capital 14.17% 11.28% 11.28% 11.55% 11.68% 14.17% 11.68% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69% 9.14% 8.96% 9.03% 9.06% 9.69% 9.06% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 2.31 $ 2.24 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.63 0.53 0.52 0.47 2.30 2.23 Operating earnings per share* 0.67 0.66 0.55 0.52 0.51 2.40 2.22 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.65 0.69 0.61 0.56 0.57 2.51 2.23 Cash dividends per share 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.71 0.62 Book value per share 24.09 23.76 23.12 22.48 22.10 24.09 22.10 Tangible book value per share* 15.62 15.33 15.17 14.92 14.62 15.62 14.62 Market value per share (last) 31.41 29.61 29.04 28.22 26.14 31.41 26.14 Market value per share (high) 32.97 30.54 31.10 33.45 33.50 33.45 35.55 Market value per share (low) 28.13 26.47 26.92 25.76 24.31 25.76 24.31 Market value per share (avg) 30.88 28.54 29.01 29.68 29.03 29.53 32.35 Dividend payout ratio 29.43% 29.36% 32.24% 32.78% 35.93% 30.76% 27.72% Total shares outstanding 104,522,804 104,775,876 100,651,798 99,066,856 99,797,271 104,522,804 99,797,271 Average shares outstanding - basic 104,739,906 101,168,730 100,610,746 99,506,952 99,541,965 101,506,583 98,965,115 Average shares outstanding - diluted 105,144,032 101,493,247 100,888,164 99,717,119 99,720,219 101,810,640 99,134,861































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 5.13% 5.16% 5.12% 5.09% 4.94% 5.13% 4.73% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.95% 5.02% 5.02% 4.95% 4.83% 4.98% 4.64% Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 2.00% 2.13% 2.10% 2.04% 1.92% 2.06% 1.80% Tax-exempt 4.69% 5.56% 4.53% 4.63% 4.47% 4.82% 4.39% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 1.95% 2.41% 2.52% 2.67% 2.84% 2.37% 2.00% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.48% 4.63% 4.61% 4.57% 4.45% 4.57% 4.22% Deposits 0.68% 0.71% 0.68% 0.63% 0.52% 0.68% 0.40% Demand - interest bearing 0.88% 0.94% 0.91% 0.85% 0.70% 0.89% 0.52% Savings 0.28% 0.28% 0.29% 0.30% 0.30% 0.29% 0.20% Other time 1.68% 1.67% 1.60% 1.46% 1.26% 1.61% 1.04% Short-term borrowings 1.51% 1.90% 2.14% 2.16% 2.06% 1.93% 1.71% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 1.01% 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% 0.91% 1.03% 0.71% Junior subordinated debt 4.17% N/A N/A N/A N/A 4.17% N/A Long-term debt 4.83% 4.93% 4.87% 4.88% 4.12% 4.88% 4.11% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 1.04% 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% 0.92% 1.04% 0.72% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 69.37% 70.15% 70.47% 71.15% 69.79% 70.25% 70.01% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 800 $ 972 $ 974 $ 1,035 $ 1,088 $ 3,782 $ 4,390















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.

























BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)















Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18



(Dollars in thousands)

Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 261,773 $ 333,108 $ 212,080 $ 207,486 $ 239,960

Interest bearing deposits with other banks











and Federal funds sold 71,233 466,650 314,172 490,667 92,476

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188

Loans and leases 14,107,743 14,137,563 13,674,990 13,086,801 13,129,012

Less: Unearned income 18,060 16,780 16,463 15,742 16,863

Allowance for credit losses 119,066 116,908 115,691 116,499 120,070

Net loans and leases 13,970,617 14,003,875 13,542,836 12,954,560 12,992,079

Loans held for sale 210,361 229,514 175,898 138,379 140,300

Premises and equipment, net 480,901 480,819 447,564 432,540 361,859

Accrued interest receivable 65,173 62,818 60,598 59,038 57,054

Goodwill 825,679 822,093 734,473 699,073 695,720

Other identifiable intangibles 60,008 61,100 65,930 49,396 50,896

Bank owned life insurance 326,417 328,670 315,398 305,315 308,324

Other real estate owned 6,746 7,929 6,179 9,686 9,276

Other assets 291,694 287,203 300,954 275,544 304,408

Total Assets $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540

Liabilities











Deposits:











Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,661,821 $ 4,770,907 $ 4,329,172 $ 4,201,695 $ 4,124,744

Interest bearing 7,176,934 6,745,329 6,511,332 6,353,731 5,898,851

Savings 1,937,985 1,898,813 1,861,247 1,855,024 1,836,167

Other time 2,633,959 2,610,707 2,434,897 2,282,159 2,210,204

Total deposits 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 513,422 529,788 439,541 481,567 416,008

Federal funds purchased











and other short-term borrowing 725,000 480,000 730,000 630,000 1,095,000

Accrued interest payable 15,124 13,120 12,225 9,718 8,543

Junior subordinated debt securities 296,547 - - - -

Long-term debt 5,053 5,161 5,271 5,503 6,213

Other liabilities 401,714 306,973 286,009 268,201 200,073

Total Liabilities 18,367,559 17,360,798 16,609,694 16,087,598 15,795,803

Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock 167,021 - - - -

Common stock 261,307 261,940 251,629 247,667 249,493

Capital surplus 605,976 611,115 506,201 462,256 484,482

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,663) (50,538) (53,252) (69,924) (80,491)

Retained earnings 1,713,376 1,666,910 1,622,542 1,586,586 1,552,253

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540

















BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)















Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18



(Dollars in thousands)

Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 244,444 $ 229,814 $ 202,564 $ 213,415 $ 218,553

Interest bearing deposits with other banks











and Federal funds sold 300,495 486,716 254,951 238,194 62,516

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 2,704,383 2,784,437

Loans and leases 14,078,793 13,743,876 13,565,632 13,094,817 13,079,321

Less: Unearned income 17,675 17,121 16,041 16,596 15,899

Allowance for credit losses 117,668 116,232 116,339 118,352 120,426

Net loans and leases 13,943,450 13,610,523 13,433,252 12,959,869 12,942,996

Loans held for sale 173,649 157,691 117,995 86,294 96,588

Premises and equipment, net 481,623 458,758 453,239 430,675 372,488

Accrued interest receivable 60,678 57,941 54,977 54,296 54,156

Goodwill 823,812 761,084 735,540 695,787 668,544

Other identifiable intangibles 60,559 59,253 49,058 50,115 47,567

Bank owned life insurance 328,567 319,894 313,550 306,134 305,888

Other real estate owned 7,820 6,908 7,313 9,555 15,048

Other assets 262,912 283,653 281,484 284,796 310,300

Total Assets $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081

Liabilities











Deposits:











Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,803,104 $ 4,479,698 $ 4,307,570 $ 4,078,027 $ 4,284,521

Interest bearing 6,872,921 6,655,962 6,485,523 6,283,089 5,753,655

Savings 1,913,650 1,869,045 1,872,552 1,837,197 1,836,148

Other time 2,629,040 2,504,806 2,415,240 2,247,521 2,198,092

Total deposits 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 14,445,834 14,072,416

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 530,217 507,558 484,950 457,875 447,727

Federal funds purchased











and other short-term borrowing 487,272 487,456 499,385 664,056 953,137

Accrued interest payable 14,942 13,756 12,239 9,998 8,305

Junior subordinated debt securities 135,535 - - - -

Long-term debt 5,138 5,303 5,403 5,826 17,403

Other liabilities 278,454 268,460 255,884 237,176 188,241

Total Liabilities 17,670,273 16,792,044 16,338,746 15,820,765 15,687,229

Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock 74,717 - - - -

Common stock 261,905 254,881 252,351 248,810 250,752

Capital surplus 611,667 538,665 511,786 475,390 497,330

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,111) (52,204) (66,048) (78,255) (91,541)

Retained earnings 1,677,572 1,637,540 1,600,423 1,566,803 1,535,311

Total Shareholders' Equity 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081



BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-18 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 182,269

$ 178,729

$ 172,748

$ 163,679

$ 162,237

$ 697,425

$ 589,238 Deposits with other banks 1,225

2,456

1,292

1,516

457

6,489

1,695 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 426

735

542

374

344

2,077

1,056 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 17,241

13,759

13,223

12,437

12,208

56,660

46,604 Tax-exempt 1,266

1,883

1,890

2,121

2,308

7,160

9,641 Loans held for sale 1,385

1,442

1,368

1,006

1,296

5,201

5,259 Total interest revenue 203,812

199,004

191,063

181,133

178,850

775,012

653,493



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 15,202

15,689

14,741

13,139

10,191

58,771

29,657 Savings 1,334

1,341

1,348

1,338

1,367

5,361

3,705 Other time 11,134

10,546

9,635

8,065

6,967

39,380

21,685 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 1,591

1,857

1,972

1,775

2,563

7,195

7,873 Short-term and long-term debt 2,293

2,971

3,349

4,262

4,880

12,875

15,348 Junior subordinated debt 1,482

-

-

-

-

1,482

- Other 2

1

1

-

1

4

3 Total interest expense 33,038

32,405

31,046

28,579

25,969

125,068

78,271



























Net interest revenue 170,774

166,599

160,017

152,554

152,881

649,944

575,222 Provision for credit losses -

500

500

500

1,000

1,500

4,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 170,774

166,099

159,517

152,054

151,881

648,444

570,722



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 10,102

7,289

351

2,040

(3,275)

19,782

23,411 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874

9,941

38,656

39,892 Deposit service charges 12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766

11,699

46,015

44,645 Security gains(losses), net (41)

117

59

39

162

174

133 Insurance commissions 27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180

27,981

123,291

121,781 Wealth management 6,617

6,651

5,906

5,635

5,534

24,809

22,992 Other 8,342

8,146

4,780

6,686

6,989

27,954

29,183 Total noninterest revenue 74,697

75,432

66,332

64,220

59,031

280,681

282,037



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 97,137

101,154

100,981

97,228

92,013

396,500

364,307 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551

12,107

48,129

45,704 Equipment 4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888

3,837

17,712

15,389 Deposit insurance assessments 2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740

1,866

9,143

10,309 Other 46,022

39,423

38,117

34,561

42,519

158,123

151,925 Total noninterest expense 162,351

159,614

157,674

149,968

152,342

629,607

587,634 Income before income taxes 83,120

81,917

68,175

66,306

58,570

299,518

265,125 Income tax expense 17,271

18,160

15,118

14,708

11,473

65,257

43,808 Net income $ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598

$ 47,097

$ 234,261

$ 221,317 Less: Preferred dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598

$ 47,097

$ 234,261

$ 221,317



























Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 0.47

$ 2.31

$ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.52

$ 0.47

$ 2.30

$ 2.23

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 1,979,507

1,887,817

1,832,016

1,728,897

$ 1,766,515 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,268,813

2,276,338

2,157,292

2,128,763

2,267,902 Total commercial and industrial 4,248,320

4,164,155

3,989,308

3,857,660

4,034,417 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 337,349

347,866

332,902

309,931

318,038 Construction, acquisition and development 1,577,342

1,538,073

1,441,269

1,322,671

1,286,786 Commercial real estate 3,220,914

3,345,166

3,287,453

3,169,117

3,026,214 Total commercial real estate 5,135,605

5,231,105

5,061,624

4,801,719

4,631,038 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,543,075

3,519,449

3,422,661

3,242,769

3,259,390 Home equity 683,515

678,294

670,352

663,120

663,572 Credit cards 102,559

101,213

101,024

99,260

105,569 Total consumer 4,329,149

4,298,956

4,194,037

4,005,149

4,028,531 All other 376,609

426,567

413,558

406,531

418,163 Total loans $ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527

$ 13,071,059

$ 13,112,149



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 116,908

$ 115,691

$ 116,499

$ 120,070

$ 121,019



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate (1,273)

(218)

(866)

(819)

(1,042) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (192)

(65)

-

-

(237) Total commercial and industrial (1,465)

(283)

(866)

(819)

(1,279) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural (11)

-

-

-

(6) Construction, acquisition and development (26)

-

(45)

-

(142) Commercial real estate -

(49)

(250)

(3,815)

(594) Total commercial real estate (37)

(49)

(295)

(3,815)

(742) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (687)

(255)

(237)

(185)

(298) Home equity (173)

(39)

(124)

(353)

(237) Credit cards (797)

(631)

(922)

(955)

(816) Total consumer (1,657)

(925)

(1,283)

(1,493)

(1,351) All other (965)

(895)

(912)

(831)

(761) Total loans charged-off (4,124)

(2,152)

(3,356)

(6,958)

(4,133)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 353

835

747

360

504 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 30

49

71

100

40 Total commercial and industrial 383

884

818

460

544 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 4

3

10

4

304 Construction, acquisition and development 584

480

63

714

197 Commercial real estate 4,212

29

218

78

139 Total commercial real estate 4,800

512

291

796

640 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 407

278

244

1,081

419 Home equity 216

731

179

75

86 Credit cards 218

224

223

218

245 Total consumer 841

1,233

646

1,374

750 All other 258

240

293

257

250 Total recoveries 6,282

2,869

2,048

2,887

2,184



















Net recoveries(charge-offs) 2,158

717

(1,308)

(4,071)

(1,949)



















Provision charged to operating expense -

500

500

500

1,000 Balance, end of period $ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691

$ 116,499

$ 120,070



















Average loans for period $ 14,061,118

$ 13,726,755

$ 13,549,591

$ 13,078,221

$ 13,063,422



















Ratio:

















Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.06%)

(0.02%)

0.04%

0.12%

0.06%

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 11,105

$ 10,430

$ 9,456

$ 10,431

$ 10,537 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 7,838

7,446

8,648

8,782

8,637 Total commercial and industrial 18,943

17,876

18,104

19,213

19,174 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 4,772

4,423

6,115

6,263

4,617 Construction, acquisition and development 6,225

2,231

2,071

2,710

3,124 Commercial real estate 16,199

16,823

13,064

12,283

16,590 Total commercial real estate 27,196

23,477

21,250

21,256

24,331 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 28,879

31,744

28,779

25,680

23,932 Home equity 2,993

2,767

2,432

2,259

2,686 Credit cards 63

85

86

160

173 Total consumer 31,935

34,596

31,297

28,099

26,791 All other 722

434

425

381

259 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 78,796

$ 76,383

$ 71,076

$ 68,949

$ 70,555



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 17,531

16,659

8,053

8,471

18,695 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 15,184

15,033

10,676

9,874

7,498 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 111,511

$ 108,075

$ 89,805

$ 87,294

$ 96,748



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 6,746

7,929

6,179

9,686

9,276



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984

$ 96,980

$ 106,024



















BXS originated assets $ 78,295

$ 84,413

$ 76,816

$ 77,110

$ 72,527 Acquired assets 39,962

31,591

19,168

19,870

33,497 Total Non-performing Assets $ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984

$ 96,980

$ 106,024



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 25,147

$ 26,331

$ 22,002

$ 15,419

$ 28,572



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 44,559

$ 40,668

$ 42,968

$ 34,591

$ 43,922 Acquired loans 23,054

16,741

14,042

10,840

9,769 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 67,613

$ 57,409

$ 57,010

$ 45,431

$ 53,691



















Credit Quality Ratios:

















Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

0.03% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.85%

0.83%

0.85%

0.89%

0.92% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 106.78%

108.17%

128.83%

133.46%

124.11% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 100.68%

100.78%

120.53%

120.13%

113.25% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.79%

0.77%

0.66%

0.67%

0.74% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.84%

0.82%

0.70%

0.74%

0.81%

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2019



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,914,055 $ - $ 56,035 $ 194 $ - $ 1,054 $ 8,169

$ 1,979,507 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,214,870 - 44,077 - - 4,296 5,570

2,268,813 Total commercial and industrial 4,128,925 - 100,112 194 - 5,350 13,739

4,248,320 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 326,983 - 8,200 - - 757 1,409

337,349 Construction, acquisition and development 1,554,291 - 11,759 - - 5,457 5,835

1,577,342 Commercial real estate 3,130,489 - 74,606 - - 11,934 3,885

3,220,914 Total commercial real estate 5,011,763 - 94,565 - - 18,148 11,129

5,135,605 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,455,307 - 86,373 - - 596 799

3,543,075 Home equity 675,642 - 7,873 - - - -

683,515 Credit cards 102,559 - - - - - -

102,559 Total consumer 4,233,508 - 94,246 - - 596 799

4,329,149 All other 364,783 2,240 9,568 - - - 18

376,609 Total loans $ 13,738,979 $ 2,240 $ 298,491 $ 194 $ - $ 24,094 $ 25,685

$ 14,089,683



















BXS originated loans $ 12,080,336 $ - $ 202,017 $ 194 $ - $ 17,110 $ -

$ 12,299,657 Acquired loans* 1,658,643 2,240 96,474 - - 6,984 25,685

1,790,026 Total Loans $ 13,738,979 $ 2,240 $ 298,491 $ 194 $ - $ 24,094 $ 25,685

$ 14,089,683





















September 30, 2019



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,820,611 $ 500 $ 52,338 $ 194 $ - $ 1,653 $ 12,521

$ 1,887,817 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,224,622 - 41,503 - - 4,211 6,002

2,276,338 Total commercial and industrial 4,045,233 500 93,841 194 - 5,864 18,523

4,164,155 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 337,586 - 8,876 - - - 1,404

347,866 Construction, acquisition and development 1,518,970 - 13,298 - - - 5,805

1,538,073 Commercial real estate 3,256,932 - 70,072 - - 14,244 3,918

3,345,166 Total commercial real estate 5,113,488 - 92,246 - - 14,244 11,127

5,231,105 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,436,136 - 77,677 - - 4,840 796

3,519,449 Home equity 671,520 - 6,774 - - - -

678,294 Credit cards 101,213 - - - - - -

101,213 Total consumer 4,208,869 - 84,451 - - 4,840 796

4,298,956 All other 414,994 2,030 9,521 - - - 22

426,567 Total loans $ 13,782,584 $ 2,530 $ 280,059 $ 194 $ - $ 24,948 $ 30,468

$ 14,120,783



















BXS originated loans $ 11,901,311 $ - $ 192,133 $ 194 $ - $ 24,379 $ -

$ 12,118,017 Acquired loans* 1,881,273 2,530 87,926 - - 569 30,468

2,002,766 Total Loans $ 13,782,584 $ 2,530 $ 280,059 $ 194 $ - $ 24,948 $ 30,468

$ 14,120,783



















* Includes certain loans that are no longer included in acquired loans in the purchase accounting disclosures on page 19 as a result of a maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.



BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2019

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 187,413 $ 166,612 $ 286,662 $ 484,697 $ 72,087 $ 94,013 $ 671,902 $ 16,121 $ 1,979,507 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 281,496 192,232 264,664 628,581 60,540 152,978 688,322 - 2,268,813 Total commercial and industrial 468,909 358,844 551,326 1,113,278 132,627 246,991 1,360,224 16,121 4,248,320 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 33,078 72,005 28,369 70,455 6,672 12,321 114,354 95 337,349 Construction, acquisition and development 175,862 65,186 76,151 329,486 20,620 117,061 792,976 - 1,577,342 Commercial real estate 336,559 364,466 335,106 654,115 216,542 210,732 1,096,382 7,012 3,220,914 Total commercial real estate 545,499 501,657 439,626 1,054,056 243,834 340,114 2,003,712 7,107 5,135,605 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 570,223 345,258 348,855 856,314 95,571 322,045 913,246 91,563 3,543,075 Home equity 109,625 49,778 91,307 244,346 17,588 139,404 31,452 15 683,515 Credit cards - - - - - - - 102,559 102,559 Total consumer 679,848 395,036 440,162 1,100,660 113,159 461,449 944,698 194,137 4,329,149 All other 31,861 22,409 18,691 132,072 3,044 16,801 75,259 76,472 376,609 Total loans $ 1,726,117 $ 1,277,946 $ 1,449,805 $ 3,400,066 $ 492,664 $ 1,065,355 $ 4,383,893 $ 293,837 $ 14,089,683



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) (5.83%) (6.46%) (11.12%) (15.13%) 7.51% (9.18%) 11.56% 159.92% (0.87%)



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 165 $ 1,077 $ 1,641 $ 1,045 $ 472 $ 317 $ 9,579 $ 236 $ 14,532 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1,242 1,313 1,127 4,033 - - 9,506 - 17,221 Total commercial and industrial 1,407 2,390 2,768 5,078 472 317 19,085 236 31,753 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 681 594 223 78 - - 3,916 - 5,492 Construction, acquisition and development 137 423 552 120 - 177 11,334 - 12,743 Commercial real estate 780 801 1,033 1,155 - - 16,712 - 20,481 Total commercial real estate 1,598 1,818 1,808 1,353 - 177 31,962 - 38,716 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 5,225 3,479 2,491 11,513 151 2,319 9,719 770 35,667 Home equity 232 214 472 1,312 164 945 119 - 3,458 Credit cards - - - - - - - 1,130 1,130 Total consumer 5,457 3,693 2,963 12,825 315 3,264 9,838 1,900 40,255 All other 115 125 11 105 1 67 359 4 787 Total loans $ 8,577 $ 8,026 $ 7,550 $ 19,361 $ 788 $ 3,825 $ 61,244 $ 2,140 $ 111,511



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.09% 0.65% 0.57% 0.22% 0.65% 0.34% 1.43% 1.46% 0.73% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 0.44% 0.68% 0.43% 0.64% 0.00% 0.00% 1.38% N/A 0.76% Total commercial and industrial 0.30% 0.67% 0.50% 0.46% 0.36% 0.13% 1.40% 1.46% 0.75% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 2.06% 0.82% 0.79% 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% 3.42% 0.00% 1.63% Construction, acquisition and development 0.08% 0.65% 0.72% 0.04% 0.00% 0.15% 1.43% N/A 0.81% Commercial real estate 0.23% 0.22% 0.31% 0.18% 0.00% 0.00% 1.52% 0.00% 0.64% Total commercial real estate 0.29% 0.36% 0.41% 0.13% 0.00% 0.05% 1.60% 0.00% 0.75% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 0.92% 1.01% 0.71% 1.34% 0.16% 0.72% 1.06% 0.84% 1.01% Home equity 0.21% 0.43% 0.52% 0.54% 0.93% 0.68% 0.38% 0.00% 0.51% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.10% 1.10% Total consumer 0.80% 0.93% 0.67% 1.17% 0.28% 0.71% 1.04% 0.98% 0.93% All other 0.36% 0.56% 0.06% 0.08% 0.03% 0.40% 0.48% 0.01% 0.21% Total loans 0.50% 0.63% 0.52% 0.57% 0.16% 0.36% 1.40% 0.73% 0.79%

BancorpSouth Bank

Acquired Loan Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)























Quarter Ended December 31, 2019













Acquired Loans

Accounted for Under

ASC 310-20 Acquired Loans

Accounted for

Under ASC 310-30 Total Acquired

Loans











Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period $ 1,814,588 $ 30,468 $ 1,845,056

Fair value of loans acquired during the period - - -

Changes in acquired loans (212,008) (4,783) (216,791)

Net book value of acquired loans at end of period $ 1,602,580 $ 25,685 $ 1,628,265





















Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period $ (27,544) $ (25,593) $ (53,137)

Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period - - -

Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only) - 332 332

Net accretion recognized on acquired loans 3,770 2,795 6,565

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans* $ (23,774) $ (22,466) $ (46,240)













Quarter Ended September 30, 2019













Acquired Loans

Accounted for Under

ASC 310-20 Acquired Loans

Accounted for

Under ASC 310-30 Total Acquired

Loans











Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period $ 1,395,140 $ 26,163 $ 1,421,303

Fair value of loans acquired during the period 583,780 6,253 590,033

Changes in acquired loans (164,332) (1,948) (166,280)

Net book value of acquired loans at end of period $ 1,814,588 $ 30,468 $ 1,845,056





















Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period $ (15,493) $ (22,915) $ (38,408)

Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period (14,826) (5,327) (20,153)

Change in remaining nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only) - 315 315

Net accretion recognized on acquired loans 2,775 2,334 5,109

Remaining loan mark on acquired loans $ (27,544) $ (25,593) $ (53,137)























Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended



12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019

Loan yield, as reported 5.13% 5.16% 5.12%











Loan yield, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 4.95% 5.02% 5.02%











Net interest margin, as reported 3.76% 3.88% 3.87%











Net interest margin, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 3.61% 3.76% 3.79%





















Certain balances within the Acquired Loan Information have been adjusted for prior periods to reflect changes made to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 during the measurement period. These changes may result in certain balances not agreeing to other prior period information presented within this news release.



















* The remaining loan mark shown above for loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 includes approximately $426,000 in accretable yield as of December 31, 2019 compared to $865,000 in accretable yield as of September 30, 2019. In addition, the same loans include $22.0 million in nonaccretable difference as of December 31, 2019 compared to $24.7 million as of September 30, 2019.

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Mar-19

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-18 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 6,938

$ 11,283

$ 9,167

$ 6,909

$ 4,789

$ 34,297

$ 24,671 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment 3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(4,869)

(8,064)

(14,515)

(1,260) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,836

9,778

10,168

8,874

9,941

38,656

39,892 Deposit service charges 12,193

11,939

11,117

10,766

11,699

46,015

44,645 Securities gains (losses), net (41)

117

59

39

162

174

133 Insurance commissions 27,648

31,512

33,951

30,180

27,981

123,291

121,781 Trust income 3,951

4,488

3,815

3,788

3,681

16,042

15,121 Annuity fees 136

184

245

265

218

830

1,148 Brokerage commissions and fees 2,530

1,979

1,846

1,582

1,635

7,937

6,723 Bank-owned life insurance 3,427

2,529

1,854

1,822

3,636

9,632

11,684 Other miscellaneous income 4,915

5,617

2,926

4,864

3,353

18,322

17,499 Total noninterest revenue $ 74,697

$ 75,432

$ 66,332

$ 64,220

$ 59,031

$ 280,681

$ 282,037



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 97,137

$ 101,154

$ 100,981

$ 97,228

$ 92,013

$ 396,500

$ 364,307 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,267

12,323

11,988

11,551

12,107

48,129

45,704 Equipment 4,725

4,676

4,423

3,888

3,837

17,712

15,389 Deposit insurance assessments 2,200

2,038

2,165

2,740

1,866

9,143

10,309 Advertising 1,153

1,382

1,427

947

1,440

4,909

5,043 Foreclosed property expense 855

870

519

624

1,113

2,868

3,396 Telecommunications 1,504

1,400

1,419

1,340

1,364

5,663

5,226 Public relations 880

1,069

934

765

834

3,648

3,252 Data processing 10,041

9,066

7,968

8,442

8,231

35,517

31,674 Computer software 4,478

3,825

3,835

3,699

3,840

15,837

14,452 Amortization of intangibles 2,508

2,117

2,508

1,985

2,040

9,118

6,639 Legal 854

786

1,310

605

1,082

3,555

3,998 Merger expense 5,782

4,062

3,136

891

4,456

13,871

13,036 Postage and shipping 1,353

1,281

1,217

1,412

1,214

5,263

4,840 Other miscellaneous expense 16,614

13,565

13,844

13,851

16,905

57,874

60,369 Total noninterest expense $ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 149,968

$ 152,342

$ 629,607

$ 587,634



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 19,994

$ 22,643

$ 23,429

$ 21,238

$ 19,242

$ 87,304

$ 84,290 Life and health commissions 5,979

6,116

7,355

5,982

5,892

25,432

24,750 Risk management income 667

564

622

587

558

2,440

2,548 Other 1,008

2,189

2,545

2,373

2,289

8,115

10,193 Total insurance commissions $ 27,648

$ 31,512

$ 33,951

$ 30,180

$ 27,981

$ 123,291

$ 121,781

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 51,492 $ 55,294 $ 64,643 $ 69,822 $ 77,796 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 4,025 3,410 2,790 1,976 2,840 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) (2,052) (2,465) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) (5,103) (8,348) Other changes in fair value - (1) (1) - (1) Fair value, end of period $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294 $ 64,643 $ 69,822











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 4,326 $ 8,922 $ 7,016 $ 4,068 $ 2,207 Servicing 4,935 4,903 4,890 4,893 5,047 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) (2,052) (2,465) Total production revenue 6,938 11,283 9,167 6,909 4,789 Market value adjustment on MSR 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) (5,103) (8,348) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (751) 675 583 234 284 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 10,102 $ 7,289 $ 351 $ 2,040 $ (3,275)



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 6,898,195 $ 6,799,186 $ 6,749,416 $ 6,718,236 $ 6,686,475 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.83% 0.76% 0.82% 0.96% 1.04%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies 3,599,317 2,323,159 $ 2,283,899 $ 2,179,699 $ 2,200,158 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 133,375 128,677 134,648 141,542 136,846 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 609,009 115,228 94,878 98,941 107,841 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 140,273 199,382 247,307 272,317 304,343 Total available-for-sale securities $ 4,481,974 $ 2,766,446 $ 2,760,732 $ 2,692,499 $ 2,749,188

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating-excluding MSR income available to common shareholders, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR Available to Common Shareholders to Net Income:





































Quarter ended

Year to Date





12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018































Net income

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 51,598

$ 47,097

$ 234,261

$ 221,317 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

4,339

3,049

2,354

669

3,345

10,411

9,784 Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

(30)

88

45

29

122

132

100

Tax-related matters

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,288 Net operating income

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238

$ 50,320

$ 244,540

$ 219,713 Less: Preferred dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Net operating income available to



























common shareholders

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238

$ 50,320

$ 244,540

$ 219,713































































Net operating income

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 52,238

$ 50,320

$ 244,540

$ 219,713 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax 2,374

(2,998)

(6,616)

(3,654)

(6,052)

(10,894)

(946) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 55,892

$ 56,372

$ 255,434

$ 220,659 Less: Preferred dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Net operating income-excluding MSR available



























to common shareholders

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 55,892

$ 56,372

$ 255,434

$ 220,659































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 149,968

$ 152,342

$ 629,607

$ 587,634 Less: Merger expense

5,782

4,062

3,136

891

4,456

13,871

13,036 Total operating expense

$ 156,569

$ 155,552

$ 154,538

$ 149,077

$ 147,886

$ 615,736

$ 574,598