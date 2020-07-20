BancorpSouth Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2020 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million , or $0.57 per diluted common share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $60.9 million , or $0.59 per diluted common share.



, or per diluted common share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of , or per diluted common share. Recorded provision for credit losses of $20.0 million primarily as a result of the continued deterioration in certain economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology resulting from the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic.



primarily as a result of the continued deterioration in certain economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology resulting from the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic. Generated $102.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.73 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.74 percent for the first quarter of 2020.



in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.73 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.74 percent for the first quarter of 2020. Originated and funded approximately 14,500 loans totaling approximately $1.2 billion under the U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP").



under the U.S. Small Business Association ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program (the "PPP"). Generated total deposit growth of $2.3 billion for the quarter; excluding the estimated impact of additional customer liquidity associated with the PPP loans and government stimulus payments, deposit growth totaled approximately $1.0 billion , or 24 percent on an annualized basis.



for the quarter; excluding the estimated impact of additional customer liquidity associated with the PPP loans and government stimulus payments, deposit growth totaled approximately , or 24 percent on an annualized basis. Record mortgage production volume of $989.0 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $31.9 million ; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $2.4 million .



contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of ; earnings were negatively impacted by a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of . Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 13.79 percent at June 30, 2020 compared to 11.28 percent at June 30, 2019 .

"We are very pleased with our second quarter financial results, particularly in light of the economic and industry headwinds associated with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We had hoped to be taking steps toward a return to normal operations by now but COVID-19 case counts have continued to rise across our footprint. Protecting the health of both our teammates and customers has been, and will continue to be, our top priority. While we have not yet seen increases in charge-offs or significant deterioration in other credit quality metrics, we did record a provision for credit losses of $20.0 million as a result of the deterioration of certain economic data points within our reserve methodology compared to March 31, 2020. Outside of the additional provisioning, our Company continues to perform at a very high level. We generated $102.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue for the quarter, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis."

"As we look more specifically at our second quarter performance, our efforts were largely focused on assisting our customers with the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. A tremendous effort was required of all of our teammates to originate and fund approximately 14,500 loans totaling $1.2 billion in a very short period of time. The additional customer liquidity created as a result of the PPP and other government stimulus programs contributed to tremendous deposit growth this quarter. Excluding the estimated impact of these programs, deposit growth was very strong totaling approximately $1.0 billion, or 24 percent on an annualized basis. Finally, our mortgage operation had a record quarter. Production volume totaled almost $1 billion, which contributed to total production and servicing revenue of $31.9 million. While elevated refinance activity has certainly benefitted our mortgage production, new purchase money volume continues to hold strong."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and net income available to common shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $34.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $102.1 million, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $80.6 million, or 1.73 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2019 and $91.7 million, or 1.74 percent of average assets, for the first quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $170.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.6 percent from $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 1.8 percent from $167.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2020. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.59 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 5.00 percent for the first quarter of 2020, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.27 percent for the first quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.30 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2020, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.53 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 4.93 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

The $1.2 billion in PPP loans that closed during the quarter had an adverse impact of approximately 14 basis points on the yield on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, and 5 basis points on the net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the earning asset mix shift resulting from the deposit growth above and beyond the PPP loan growth was responsible for approximately 10 basis points of margin decline compared to the first quarter. The average cost of deposits was 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019 and 0.67 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020. Deposits increased $2.3 billion during the second quarter of 2020. There were no acquisitions during the second quarter of 2020. The loan growth for the quarter was primarily attributable to the closing of $1.2 billion in PPP loans. Otherwise, loans and leases were essentially flat on an organic basis for the quarter. The additional customer liquidity created by the PPP and other government stimulus programs, also aided in the deposit growth total for the quarter. Excluding the impact of these programs, organic deposit growth for the quarter totaled approximately $1.0 billion, or 24.0 percent on an annualized basis. The elevated deposit growth resulted in an increase of approximately $800 million in additional securities and lower yielding assets for the quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 reflect a provision for credit losses of $20.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a provision of $46.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million, compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and net charge-offs of $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 consisted primarily of acquired loans. Of the $13.7 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, $12.7 million were acquired loans that were previously recorded as purchased credit impaired prior to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology ("CECL") and were subsequently classified as purchased credit deteriorated loans. The allowance for credit losses was $237.0 million, or 1.54 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020, compared with $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, and $218.2 million, or 1.53 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses coverage, excluding the impact of PPP loans, was 1.67 percent at June 30, 2020.

The Company implemented CECL effective January 1, 2020. The increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from this implementation was $62.6 million. Of this increase, $22.6 million was a result of the reclassification of non-accretable difference on previously purchased credit impaired loans that are now considered purchased credit deteriorated loans, while $40.0 million was the result primarily of the requirement of estimating credits losses over the life of the loan portfolio. The adoption of this standard impacted the comparability of credit quality and coverage metrics to all periods preceding January 1, 2020.

Total non-performing assets were $155.4 million, or 1.01 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020, compared with $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019, and $137.8 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2020. Other real estate owned was $7.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $6.2 million at June 30, 2019 and $9.2 million at March 31, 2020.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $91.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $76.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2020 was $989.0 million, compared with $495.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $477.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Home purchase money volume was $522.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $285.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $397.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2020, $251.7 million was portfolio loans, compared with $153.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $85.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Deposit service charge revenue, was $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue as well as deposit service charge revenue for the second quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wealth management revenue was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Insurance commission revenue was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $29.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest revenue was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2020 included a $4.2 million gain associated with the sale of a book of business within the Company's insurance agency.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $162.5 million, compared with $157.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $168.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $108.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $108.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense was $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $40.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million, compared with merger-related expense of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.76 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019 and 12.75 percent at March 31, 2020. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.44 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019 and 7.99 percent at March 31, 2020. The $1.2 billion in PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 44 basis points on tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets at June 30, 2020.

In November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 4,700,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization which expires on December 31, 2020.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency interim final rule published on March 31, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at June 30, 2020, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.22 percent and total risk-based capital of 13.79 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we move into the second half of the year, our management team will continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our teammates and customers while at the same time ensuring the resources are available to meet each and every customer need. Our relationship managers and credit administrators are working diligently to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our customers and on our loan portfolio. While we expect there will be challenges along the way, we remain optimistic about the strength and position of our Company and our ability to weather the resulting credit cycle. Despite elevated provision levels, our capital metrics have continued to improve, which better positions our Company for any potential stressed scenarios."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company. Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the mergers with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company is actively participating in the SBA's PPP for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In the presentation that accompanies this news release and in its earnings conference call, the Company has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest revenue and net interest margin. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying presentation and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on July 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on Series A Preferred Stock or the Notes or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue and net interest margin, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, increases in the provision and allowance for credit losses and interest rate pressure on net interest revenue and net interest margin, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, Consumer Protection Act, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and any similar or related rules and regulations, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 197,472 $ 202,064 $ 203,812 $ 199,004 $ 191,063 $ 399,536 $ 372,196 Interest expense 26,902 34,534 33,038 32,405 31,046 61,436 59,625 Net interest revenue 170,570 167,530 170,774 166,599 160,017 338,100 312,571 Provision for credit losses 20,000 46,000 - 500 500 66,000 1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 150,570 121,530 170,774 166,099 159,517 272,100 311,571 Noninterest revenue 91,258 76,496 74,697 75,432 66,332 167,754 130,552 Noninterest expense 162,504 168,006 162,351 159,614 157,674 330,510 307,642 Income before income taxes 79,324 30,020 83,120 81,917 68,175 109,344 134,481 Income tax expense 18,164 5,759 17,271 18,160 15,118 23,923 29,826 Net income $ 61,160 $ 24,261 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 85,421 $ 104,655 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 - - - 4,744 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,788 $ 21,889 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 80,677 $ 104,655















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 23,236,176 $ 18,936,814 Total earning assets 21,119,073 18,939,750 18,891,021 17,619,053 16,948,009 21,119,073 16,948,009 Total securities 4,973,171 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 4,973,171 2,760,732 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,427,421 14,224,645 14,089,683 14,120,783 13,658,527 15,427,421 13,658,527 Allowance for credit losses 237,025 218,199 119,066 116,908 115,691 237,025 115,691 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,510,008 1,661,329 1,628,265 1,845,056 1,421,303 1,510,008 1,421,303 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,192,715 - - - - 1,192,715 - Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 19,977 22,286 46,240 53,137 38,408 19,977 38,408 Total deposits 19,179,486 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 19,179,486 15,136,648 Long-term debt 4,615 4,721 5,053 5,161 5,271 4,615 5,271 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,898 296,723 296,547 - - 296,898 - Total shareholders' equity 2,732,687 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,732,687 2,327,120 Common shareholders' equity 2,565,694 2,514,911 2,517,996 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,565,694 2,327,120















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 21,948,661 $ 18,337,053 Total earning assets 20,594,889 19,113,449 18,125,676 17,148,574 16,693,115 19,854,169 16,426,158 Total securities 4,437,614 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 4,449,456 2,718,939 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,114,732 14,226,788 14,061,118 13,726,755 13,549,591 14,670,759 13,315,208 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above) 975,029 - - - - 487,515 - Total deposits 18,454,472 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 17,679,851 14,765,114 Long-term debt 4,699 4,800 5,138 5,303 5,403 4,750 5,613 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,793 296,617 135,535 - - 296,705 - Total shareholders' equity 2,738,434 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,698,567 2,255,866 Common shareholders' equity 2,571,441 2,491,678 2,498,033 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,531,560 2,255,866















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 126,753 $ 110,074 $ 78,796 $ 76,383 $ 71,076 $ 126,753 $ 71,076 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 9,877 7,272 17,531 16,659 8,053 9,877 8,053 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 11,575 11,284 15,184 15,033 10,676 11,575 10,676 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 148,205 128,630 111,511 108,075 89,805 148,205 89,805 Other real estate owned 7,164 9,200 6,746 7,929 6,179 7,164 6,179 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 155,369 $ 137,830 $ 118,257 $ 116,004 $ 95,984 $ 155,369 $ 95,984















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.08% 0.46% 1.29% 1.32% 1.14% 0.78% 1.15% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.12% 0.70% 1.33% 1.44% 1.33% 0.92% 1.30% Return on average shareholders' equity 8.98% 3.67% 10.15% 10.63% 9.26% 6.37% 9.36% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 9.29% 5.56% 10.46% 11.63% 10.82% 7.46% 10.54% Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.19% 3.53% 10.46% 10.63% 9.26% 6.41% 9.36% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 9.53% 5.55% 10.78% 11.63% 10.82% 7.57% 10.54% Return on average tangible equity* 13.43% 5.56% 15.47% 16.23% 14.06% 9.58% 14.16% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 13.89% 8.42% 15.94% 17.75% 16.42% 11.22% 15.95% Return on average tangible common equity* 14.20% 5.54% 16.19% 16.23% 14.06% 9.97% 14.16% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 14.71% 8.71% 16.68% 17.75% 16.42% 11.78% 15.95% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets* 1.81% 1.74% 1.68% 1.87% 1.73% 1.78% 1.68% Noninterest income to average assets 1.62% 1.45% 1.46% 1.56% 1.43% 1.54% 1.44% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.88% 3.19% 3.18% 3.30% 3.39% 3.03% 3.38% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.35% 3.54% 3.76% 3.88% 3.87% 3.44% 3.86% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 3.30% 3.48% 3.61% 3.76% 3.79% 3.38% 3.77% Net interest rate spread 3.08% 3.24% 3.44% 3.56% 3.56% 3.15% 3.56% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 61.89% 68.65% 65.92% 65.68% 69.36% 65.15% 69.11% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 61.16% 63.89% 64.39% 63.01% 65.46% 62.50% 66.19% Loan/deposit ratio 80.44% 84.23% 85.86% 88.11% 90.23% 80.44% 90.23% Price to earnings multiple (close) 11.15 9.46 13.60 13.77 13.26 11.15 13.26 Market value to common book value 90.91% 77.21% 130.38% 124.62% 125.60% 90.91% 125.60% Market value to common book value (avg) 84.79% 107.86% 128.18% 120.12% 125.47% 95.14% 126.90% Market value to common tangible book value 140.44% 120.81% 201.13% 193.15% 191.45% 140.44% 191.45% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 130.99% 168.76% 197.74% 186.17% 191.25% 146.99% 193.43% Employee FTE 4,792 4,737 4,693 4,674 4,581 4,792 4,581















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

























Credit Quality Ratios:













Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03% 0.39% (0.06%) (0.02%) 0.04% 0.20% 0.08% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.53% 1.30% 0.00% 0.01% 0.01% 0.90% 0.02% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 1.54% 1.53% 0.85% 0.83% 0.85% 1.54% 0.85% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.67% 1.53% 0.85% 0.83% 0.85% 1.67% 0.85% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 159.93% 169.63% 106.78% 108.17% 128.83% 159.93% 128.83% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 152.56% 158.31% 100.68% 100.78% 120.53% 152.56% 120.53% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.96% 0.90% 0.79% 0.77% 0.66% 0.96% 0.66% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding













acquired loans and leases 0.63% 0.64% 0.65% 0.66% 0.61% 0.63% 0.61% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 1.01% 0.97% 0.84% 0.82% 0.70% 1.01% 0.70% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases, excluding













acquired loans and leases 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% 0.69% 0.63% 0.68% 0.63%















Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.76% 12.75% 12.75% 12.54% 12.29% 11.76% 12.29% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.04% 11.96% 11.96% 12.54% 12.29% 11.04% 12.29% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.18% 8.82% 8.92% 8.47% 8.42% 8.18% 8.42% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 8.65% 8.82% 8.92% 8.47% 8.42% 8.65% 8.42% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 7.44% 7.99% 8.09% 8.47% 8.42% 7.44% 8.42% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 7.86% 7.99% 8.09% 8.47% 8.42% 7.86% 8.42%















Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.21% 10.11% 10.57% 10.54% 10.52% 10.21% 10.52% Tier 1 capital 11.22% 11.13% 11.60% 10.54% 10.52% 11.22% 10.52% Total capital 13.79% 13.75% 14.17% 11.28% 11.28% 13.79% 11.28% Tier 1 leverage capital 8.54% 8.90% 9.69% 9.14% 8.96% 8.54% 8.96% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 0.53 0.78 $ 1.05 Diluted earnings per share 0.57 0.21 0.63 0.63 0.53 0.78 1.04 Operating earnings per share* 0.57 0.25 0.67 0.66 0.55 0.82 1.07 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.59 0.33 0.65 0.69 0.61 0.92 1.18 Cash dividends per share 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.37 0.34 Book value per share 25.01 24.50 24.09 23.76 23.12 25.01 23.12 Tangible book value per share* 16.19 15.66 15.62 15.33 15.17 16.19 15.17 Market value per share (last) 22.74 18.92 31.41 29.61 29.04 22.74 29.04 Market value per share (high) 25.93 31.61 32.97 30.54 31.10 31.61 33.45 Market value per share (low) 17.21 17.24 28.13 26.47 26.92 17.21 25.76 Market value per share (avg) 21.21 26.43 30.88 28.54 29.01 23.80 29.34 Dividend payout ratio 32.29% 88.20% 29.43% 29.36% 32.24% 47.46% 32.51% Total shares outstanding 102,566,301 102,632,484 104,522,804 104,775,876 100,651,798 102,566,301 100,651,798 Average shares outstanding - basic 102,603,525 104,354,328 104,739,906 101,168,730 100,610,746 103,478,927 100,058,849 Average shares outstanding - diluted 102,827,225 104,733,897 105,144,032 101,493,247 100,888,164 103,780,561 100,302,641































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 4.59% 5.00% 5.13% 5.16% 5.12% 4.79% 5.11% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.53% 4.93% 4.95% 5.02% 5.02% 4.72% 4.98% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases - excluding PPP loans 4.67% 4.93% 4.95% 5.02% 5.02% 4.80% 4.98% PPP loans 2.50% N/A N/A N/A N/A 2.50% N/A Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 1.95% 1.99% 2.00% 2.13% 2.10% 1.97% 2.07% Tax-exempt 3.86% 4.44% 4.69% 5.56% 4.53% 4.12% 4.58% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 0.20% 1.53% 1.95% 2.41% 2.52% 0.55% 2.59% Total interest earning assets and revenue 3.87% 4.27% 4.48% 4.63% 4.61% 4.06% 4.59% Deposits 0.50% 0.67% 0.68% 0.71% 0.68% 0.58% 0.66% Demand - interest bearing 0.61% 0.84% 0.88% 0.94% 0.91% 0.72% 0.88% Savings 0.18% 0.26% 0.28% 0.28% 0.29% 0.22% 0.29% Other time 1.54% 1.64% 1.68% 1.67% 1.60% 1.59% 1.53% Short-term borrowings 0.39% 1.25% 1.51% 1.90% 2.14% 0.81% 2.15% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 0.71% 0.95% 1.01% 1.07% 1.06% 0.83% 1.03% Junior subordinated debt 4.18% 4.42% 4.17% N/A N/A 4.42% N/A Long-term debt 4.81% 4.96% 4.83% 4.93% 4.87% 4.89% 4.88% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.79% 1.03% 1.04% 1.07% 1.06% 0.91% 1.03% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 66.65% 70.81% 69.37% 70.15% 70.47% 68.65% 70.80% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 725 $ 714 $ 800 $ 972 $ 974 $ 1,439 $ 2,009















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.











BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 240,354 $ 253,495 $ 261,773 $ 333,108 $ 212,080 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 318,615 29,490 71,233 466,650 314,172 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,973,171 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 2,760,732 Loans and leases* 15,444,794 14,241,912 14,107,743 14,137,563 13,674,990 Less: Unearned income 17,373 17,267 18,060 16,780 16,463 Allowance for credit losses 237,025 218,199 119,066 116,908 115,691 Net loans and leases 15,190,396 14,006,446 13,970,617 14,003,875 13,542,836 Loans held for sale 391,051 194,321 210,361 229,514 175,898 Premises and equipment, net 504,748 497,669 480,901 480,819 447,564 Accrued interest receivable 101,321 70,463 65,173 62,818 60,598 Goodwill 847,984 848,242 825,679 822,093 734,473 Other identifiable intangibles 56,989 59,345 60,008 61,100 65,930 Bank owned life insurance 329,167 327,312 326,417 328,670 315,398 Other real estate owned 7,164 9,200 6,746 7,929 6,179 Other assets 275,216 268,201 291,694 287,203 300,954 Total Assets $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 6,385,370 $ 4,861,155 $ 4,661,821 $ 4,770,907 $ 4,329,172 Interest bearing 7,907,637 7,268,053 7,176,934 6,745,329 6,511,332 Savings 2,234,853 2,013,343 1,937,985 1,898,813 1,861,247 Other time 2,651,626 2,745,365 2,633,959 2,610,707 2,434,897 Total deposits 19,179,486 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 15,136,648 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 670,016 538,962 513,422 529,788 439,541 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 220 290,224 725,000 480,000 730,000 Accrued interest payable 13,476 17,482 15,124 13,120 12,225 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,898 296,723 296,547 - - Long-term debt 4,615 4,721 5,053 5,161 5,271 Other liabilities 338,778 314,592 401,714 306,973 286,009 Total Liabilities 20,503,489 18,350,620 18,367,559 17,360,798 16,609,694 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 167,021 - - Common stock 256,416 256,581 261,307 261,940 251,629 Capital surplus 561,541 558,114 605,976 611,115 506,201 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25,191 17,849 (62,663) (50,538) (53,252) Retained earnings 1,722,546 1,682,367 1,713,376 1,666,910 1,622,542 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,732,687 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,327,120 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814























*Includes $1.193 billion in PPP loans at June 30, 2020.









BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 229,334 $ 246,860 $ 244,444 $ 229,814 $ 202,564 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 760,789 239,766 300,495 486,716 254,951 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,437,614 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 2,733,335 Loans and leases* 15,132,600 14,244,649 14,078,793 13,743,876 13,565,632 Less: Unearned income 17,868 17,861 17,675 17,121 16,041 Allowance for credit losses 217,508 193,796 117,668 116,232 116,339 Net loans and leases 14,897,224 14,032,992 13,943,450 13,610,523 13,433,252 Loans held for sale 261,377 147,798 173,649 157,691 117,995 Premises and equipment, net 499,767 494,413 481,623 458,758 453,239 Accrued interest receivable 137,456 64,010 60,678 57,941 54,977 Goodwill 848,160 844,635 823,812 761,084 735,540 Other identifiable intangibles 58,280 58,805 60,559 59,253 49,058 Bank owned life insurance 328,037 326,808 328,567 319,894 313,550 Other real estate owned 8,410 8,151 7,820 6,908 7,313 Other assets 241,238 264,101 262,912 283,653 281,484 Total Assets $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 5,942,570 $ 4,717,202 $ 4,803,104 $ 4,479,698 $ 4,307,570 Interest bearing 7,674,479 7,466,674 6,872,921 6,655,962 6,485,523 Savings 2,152,092 1,975,690 1,913,650 1,869,045 1,872,552 Other time 2,685,331 2,745,663 2,629,040 2,504,806 2,415,240 Total deposits 18,454,472 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 15,080,885 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 644,127 541,707 530,217 507,558 484,950 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 269,121 502,257 487,272 487,456 499,385 Accrued interest payable 16,268 19,205 14,942 13,756 12,239 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,793 296,617 135,535 - - Long-term debt 4,699 4,800 5,138 5,303 5,403 Other liabilities 283,772 261,123 278,454 268,460 255,884 Total Liabilities 19,969,252 18,530,938 17,670,273 16,792,044 16,338,746 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 167,021 74,717 - - Common stock 256,515 261,065 261,905 254,881 252,351 Capital surplus 559,737 600,880 611,667 538,665 511,786 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23,016 (36,367) (53,111) (52,204) (66,048) Retained earnings 1,732,173 1,666,100 1,677,572 1,637,540 1,600,423 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,738,434 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,298,512 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258























*Includes $975.0 million in PPP loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.







BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended















Year to Date

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jul-19 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 173,164

$ 177,019

$ 182,269

$ 178,729

$ 172,748

$ 350,183

$ 336,427 Deposits with other banks 207

739

1,225

2,456

1,292

946

2,808 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 178

315

426

735

542

493

916 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 20,783

21,508

17,241

13,759

13,223

42,291

25,660 Tax-exempt 1,178

1,060

1,266

1,883

1,890

2,238

4,011 Loans held for sale 1,962

1,423

1,385

1,442

1,368

3,385

2,374 Total interest revenue 197,472

202,064

203,812

199,004

191,063

399,536

372,196



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 11,631

15,522

15,202

15,689

14,741

27,153

27,880 Savings 943

1,290

1,334

1,341

1,348

2,233

2,686 Other time 10,296

11,168

11,134

10,546

9,635

21,464

17,700 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 291

1,436

1,591

1,857

1,972

1,727

3,747 Short-term and long-term debt 477

1,857

2,293

2,971

3,349

2,334

7,611 Junior subordinated debt 3,263

3,261

1,482

-

-

6,524

- Other 1

-

2

1

1

1

1 Total interest expense 26,902

34,534

33,038

32,405

31,046

61,436

59,625



























Net interest revenue 170,570

167,530

170,774

166,599

160,017

338,100

312,571 Provision for credit losses 20,000

46,000

-

500

500

66,000

1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 150,570

121,530

170,774

166,099

159,517

272,100

311,571



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 29,557

9,470

10,102

7,289

351

39,027

2,391 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,080

9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

18,256

19,042 Deposit service charges 7,647

11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

19,329

21,883 Security gains(losses), net 62

(85)

(41)

117

59

(23)

98 Insurance commissions 33,118

29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

62,721

64,131 Wealth management 6,421

6,570

6,617

6,651

5,906

12,991

11,541 Other 5,373

10,080

8,342

8,146

4,780

15,453

11,466 Total noninterest revenue 91,258

76,496

74,697

75,432

66,332

167,754

130,552



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 108,103

108,272

97,137

101,154

100,981

216,375

198,209 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,890

12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

25,598

23,539 Equipment 4,762

4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

9,411

8,311 Deposit insurance assessments 1,962

1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

3,508

4,905 Other 34,787

40,831

46,022

39,423

38,117

75,618

72,678 Total noninterest expense 162,504

168,006

162,351

159,614

157,674

330,510

307,642 Income before income taxes 79,324

30,020

83,120

81,917

68,175

109,344

134,481 Income tax expense 18,164

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

23,923

29,826 Net income $ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 85,421

$ 104,655 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

2,372

-

-

-

4,744

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,788

$ 21,889

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 80,677

$ 104,655



























Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.78

$ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.53

$ 0.78

$ 1.04

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 3,038,957

2,008,043

1,979,507

1,887,817

1,832,016 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,296,287

2,290,585

2,268,813

2,276,338

2,157,292 Total commercial and industrial 5,335,244

4,298,628

4,248,320

4,164,155

3,989,308 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 333,615

339,539

337,349

347,866

332,902 Construction, acquisition and development 1,658,678

1,582,039

1,577,342

1,538,073

1,441,269 Commercial real estate 3,323,744

3,303,537

3,220,914

3,345,166

3,287,453 Total commercial real estate 5,316,037

5,225,115

5,135,605

5,231,105

5,061,624 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,646,168

3,572,277

3,543,075

3,519,449

3,422,661 Home equity 655,543

686,202

683,515

678,294

670,352 Credit cards 86,592

93,896

102,559

101,213

101,024 Total consumer 4,388,303

4,352,375

4,329,149

4,298,956

4,194,037 All other 387,837

348,527

376,609

426,567

413,558 Total loans $ 15,427,421

$ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 218,199

$ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691

$ 116,499



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - cumulative effect adjustment -

40,000

-

-

-



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - purchased loans with credit

















deterioration -

22,634

-

-

-



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate (1,506)

(10,792)

(1,273)

(218)

(866) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (13)

(184)

(192)

(65)

- Total commercial and industrial (1,519)

(10,976)

(1,465)

(283)

(866) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural (21)

(65)

(11)

-

- Construction, acquisition and development (9)

(3,173)

(26)

-

(45) Commercial real estate -

(67)

-

(49)

(250) Total commercial real estate (30)

(3,305)

(37)

(49)

(295) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (124)

(524)

(687)

(255)

(237) Home equity (162)

(236)

(173)

(39)

(124) Credit cards (703)

(798)

(797)

(631)

(922) Total consumer (989)

(1,558)

(1,657)

(925)

(1,283) All other (396)

(914)

(965)

(895)

(912) Total loans charged-off (2,934)

(16,753)

(4,124)

(2,152)

(3,356)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 277

355

353

835

747 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 136

1,179

30

49

71 Total commercial and industrial 413

1,534

383

884

818 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 6

6

4

3

10 Construction, acquisition and development 172

245

584

480

63 Commercial real estate 50

135

4,212

29

218 Total commercial real estate 228

386

4,800

512

291 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 345

397

407

278

244 Home equity 259

80

216

731

179 Credit cards 195

285

218

224

223 Total consumer 799

762

841

1,233

646 All other 320

344

258

240

293 Total recoveries 1,760

3,026

6,282

2,869

2,048



















Net (charge-offs)recoveries (1,174)

(13,727)

2,158

717

(1,308)



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration -

4,226

-

-

-



















Provision:

















Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter -

1,000

-

-

- Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 20,000

45,000

-

500

500 Total provision 20,000

46,000

-

500

500



















Balance, end of period $ 237,025

$ 218,199

$ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691



















Average loans for period $ 15,114,732

$ 14,226,788

$ 14,061,118

$ 13,726,755

$ 13,549,591



















Ratio:

















Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.03%

0.39%

(0.06%)

(0.02%)

0.04%

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19 BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:









































Loans and leases charged off:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$ (420)

$ (230)

$ (844)

$ (185)

$ (773) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(13)

(19)

(184)

(65)

- Total commercial and industrial

(433)

(249)

(1,028)

(250)

(773) Commercial Real estate



















Agricultural

-

(65)

(6)

-

- Construction, acquisition and development

-

(121)

(26)

-

(45) Commercial real estate

-

(67)

-

(49)

(250) Total real estate

-

(253)

(32)

(49)

(295) Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

(113)

(357)

(648)

(255)

(237) Home equity

(162)

(236)

(173)

(39)

(124) Credit cards

(703)

(798)

(797)

(631)

(922) Total consumer

(978)

(1,391)

(1,618)

(925)

(1,283) All other

(288)

(704)

(782)

(848)

(832) Total loans charged off

(1,699)

(2,597)

(3,460)

(2,072)

(3,183)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

210

325

277

833

720 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

136

1,177

30

49

41 Total commercial and industrial

346

1,502

307

882

761 Commercial Real estate



















Agricultural

5

4

4

3

10 Construction, acquisition and development

170

244

583

480

63 Commercial real estate

50

135

4,212

29

218 Total real estate

225

383

4,799

512

291 Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

343

395

405

275

241 Home equity

258

79

215

729

177 Credit cards

195

285

218

224

223 Total consumer

796

759

838

1,228

641 All other

275

316

245

226

291 Total recoveries

1,642

2,960

6,189

2,848

1,984





















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$ (57)

$ 363

$ 2,729

$ 776

$ (1,199)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19 ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:





































Loans and leases charged off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ (1,086)

$ (10,562)

$ (429)

$ (33)

$ (93) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied -

(165)

(8)

-

- Total commercial and industrial (1,086)

(10,727)

(437)

(33)

(93) Commercial Real estate

















Agricultural (21)

-

(5)

-

- Construction, acquisition and development (9)

(3,052)

-

-

- Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- Total real estate (30)

(3,052)

(5)

-

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (11)

(167)

(39)

-

- Home equity -

-

-

-

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer (11)

(167)

(39)

-

- All other (108)

(210)

(183)

(47)

(80) Total loans charged off (1,235)

(14,156)

(664)

(80)

(173)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 67

30

76

2

27 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied -

2

-

-

30 Total commercial and industrial 67

32

76

2

57 Commercial Real estate

















Agricultural 1

2

-

-

- Construction, acquisition and development 2

1

1

-

- Commercial real estate -

-

-

-

- Total real estate 3

3

1

-

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 2

2

2

3

3 Home equity 1

1

1

2

2 Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer 3

3

3

5

5 All other 45

28

13

14

2 Total recoveries 118

66

93

21

64



















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries $ (1,117)

$ (14,090)

$ (571)

$ (59)

$ (109)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 16,124

$ 16,589

$ 11,105

$ 10,430

$ 9,456 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 16,745

11,212

7,838

7,446

8,648 Total commercial and industrial 32,869

27,801

18,943

17,876

18,104 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 5,244

5,454

4,772

4,423

6,115 Construction, acquisition and development 9,715

13,899

6,225

2,231

2,071 Commercial real estate 45,047

29,697

16,199

16,823

13,064 Total commercial real estate 60,006

49,050

27,196

23,477

21,250 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 30,672

29,834

28,879

31,744

28,779 Home equity 2,584

2,597

2,993

2,767

2,432 Credit cards 90

122

63

85

86 Total consumer 33,346

32,553

31,935

34,596

31,297 All other 532

670

722

434

425 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 126,753

$ 110,074

$ 78,796

$ 76,383

$ 71,076



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 9,877

7,272

17,531

16,659

8,053 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 11,575

11,284

15,184

15,033

10,676 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 148,205

$ 128,630

$ 111,511

$ 108,075

$ 89,805



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 7,164

9,200

6,746

7,929

6,179



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 155,369

$ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984



















BXS originated assets $ 94,155

$ 85,908

$ 78,295

$ 84,413

$ 76,816 Acquired assets 61,214

51,922

39,962

31,591

19,168 Total Non-performing Assets $ 155,369

$ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004

$ 95,984



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 36,619

$ 47,523

$ 25,147

$ 26,331

$ 22,002



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 35,002

$ 54,315

$ 44,559

$ 40,668

$ 42,968 Acquired loans 10,450

14,405

23,054

16,741

14,042 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 45,452

$ 68,720

$ 67,613

$ 57,409

$ 57,010

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2020













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,980,373 $ - $ 43,368 $ 179 $ - $ 3,789 $ 11,248

$ 3,038,957 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,222,454 - 61,204 - - 8,515 4,114

2,296,287 Total commercial and industrial 5,202,827 - 104,572 179 - 12,304 15,362

5,335,244 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 316,390 - 14,159 - - 714 2,352

333,615 Construction, acquisition and development 1,626,162 2,741 20,890 - - 3,122 5,763

1,658,678 Commercial real estate 3,164,522 - 113,206 - - 40,672 5,344

3,323,744 Total commercial real estate 5,107,074 2,741 148,255 - - 44,508 13,459

5,316,037 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,560,630 - 84,207 - - 594 737

3,646,168 Home equity 648,891 - 6,652 - - - -

655,543 Credit cards 86,592 - - - - - -

86,592 Total consumer 4,296,113 - 90,859 - - 594 737

4,388,303 All other 379,659 1,523 6,578 - - - 77

387,837 Total loans $ 14,985,673 $ 4,264 $ 350,264 $ 179 $ - $ 57,406 $ 29,635

$ 15,427,421



















BXS originated loans $ 13,516,292 $ 2,741 $ 231,687 $ 179 $ - $ 28,288 $ -

$ 13,779,187 Acquired loans* 1,469,381 1,523 118,577 - - 29,118 29,635

1,648,234 Total Loans $ 14,985,673 $ 4,264 $ 350,264 $ 179 $ - $ 57,406 $ 29,635

$ 15,427,421





















March 31, 2020













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,936,032 $ 3,424 $ 53,713 $ 191 $ 667 $ 1,769 $ 12,247

$ 2,008,043 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,224,075 - 56,824 - - 5,568 4,118

2,290,585 Total commercial and industrial 4,160,107 3,424 110,537 191 667 7,337 16,365

4,298,628 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 324,412 - 12,006 - - 711 2,410

339,539 Construction, acquisition and development 1,551,667 2,045 14,739 - - 7,778 5,810

1,582,039 Commercial real estate 3,199,726 - 74,263 - - 24,205 5,343

3,303,537 Total commercial real estate 5,075,805 2,045 101,008 - - 32,694 13,563

5,225,115 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,476,631 - 94,324 - - 596 726

3,572,277 Home equity 679,135 - 7,067 - - - -

686,202 Credit cards 93,896 - - - - - -

93,896 Total consumer 4,249,662 - 101,391 - - 596 726

4,352,375 All other 336,028 1,660 10,761 - - - 78

348,527 Total loans $ 13,821,602 $ 7,129 $ 323,697 $ 191 $ 667 $ 40,627 $ 30,732

$ 14,224,645



















BXS originated loans $ 12,150,616 $ 2,045 $ 225,506 $ 191 $ - $ 22,356 $ -

$ 12,400,714 Acquired loans* 1,670,986 5,084 98,191 - 667 18,271 30,732

1,823,931 Total Loans $ 13,821,602 $ 7,129 $ 323,697 $ 191 $ 667 $ 40,627 $ 30,732

$ 14,224,645







































*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.







BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























































Quarter Ended

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19 LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 14,985,673

$ 13,821,602

$ 13,738,979

$ 13,782,584

$ 13,363,023 Special Mention 4,264

7,129

2,240

2,530

490 Substandard 350,264

323,697

298,491

280,059

244,585 Doubtful 179

191

194

194

218 Loss -

667

-

-

- Impaired 57,406

40,627

24,094

24,948

24,048 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 29,635

30,732

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

25,685

30,468

26,163 Total $ 15,427,421

$ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783

$ 13,658,527



















BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 13,516,292

$ 12,150,616

$ 12,080,336

$ 11,901,311

$ 11,876,557 Special Mention 2,741

2,045

-

-

- Substandard 231,687

225,506

202,017

192,133

181,045 Doubtful 179

191

194

194

218 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 28,288

22,356

17,110

24,379

22,821 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) -

-

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

-

-

- Total $ 13,779,187

$ 12,400,714

$ 12,299,657

$ 12,118,017

$ 12,080,641



















ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 1,469,381

$ 1,670,986

$ 1,658,643

$ 1,881,273

$ 1,486,466 Special Mention 1,523

5,084

2,240

2,530

490 Substandard 118,577

98,191

96,474

87,926

63,540 Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Loss -

667

-

-

- Impaired 29,118

18,271

6,984

569

1,227 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 29,635

30,732

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

25,685

30,468

26,163 Total $ 1,648,234

$ 1,823,931

$ 1,790,026

$ 2,002,766

$ 1,577,886

BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2020

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 277,855 $ 232,865 $ 363,059 $ 813,505 $ 95,316 $ 191,870 $ 1,058,622 $ 5,865 $ 3,038,957 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 270,088 187,072 256,107 639,818 64,171 135,193 743,838 - 2,296,287 Total commercial and industrial 547,943 419,937 619,166 1,453,323 159,487 327,063 1,802,460 5,865 5,335,244 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 26,828 71,146 26,722 66,207 7,190 11,125 123,797 600 333,615 Construction, acquisition and development 158,608 48,414 79,285 323,112 19,204 122,846 907,209 - 1,658,678 Commercial real estate 355,893 353,641 316,082 676,399 230,650 224,551 1,164,087 2,441 3,323,744 Total commercial real estate 541,329 473,201 422,089 1,065,718 257,044 358,522 2,195,093 3,041 5,316,037 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 583,468 345,831 342,423 843,050 105,036 322,052 1,031,117 73,191 3,646,168 Home equity 104,309 46,520 85,555 234,473 16,229 131,247 36,890 320 655,543 Credit cards - - - - - - - 86,592 86,592 Total consumer 687,777 392,351 427,978 1,077,523 121,265 453,299 1,068,007 160,103 4,388,303 All other 66,043 43,392 33,804 113,763 3,628 18,373 99,599 9,235 387,837 Total loans $ 1,843,092 $ 1,328,881 $ 1,503,037 $ 3,710,327 $ 541,424 $ 1,157,257 $ 5,165,159 $ 178,244 $ 15,427,421



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) 28.32% 32.98% 34.25% 27.87% 24.31% 42.95% 40.77% 10.58% 34.01% Loan growth, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (6.46%) 2.87% (10.34%) (1.16%) 3.26% (1.99%) 8.17% (45.62%) 0.28%



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 594 $ 1,569 $ 1,193 $ 1,787 $ 1,457 $ 433 $ 10,311 $ 201 $ 17,545 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 3,278 2,444 622 3,375 163 94 12,661 - 22,637 Total commercial and industrial 3,872 4,013 1,815 5,162 1,620 527 22,972 201 40,182 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 410 727 223 251 - - 4,128 - 5,739 Construction, acquisition and development 203 182 2,404 161 - 462 6,579 - 9,991 Commercial real estate 3,320 33 5,347 1,214 - 95 38,164 - 48,173 Total commercial real estate 3,933 942 7,974 1,626 - 557 48,871 - 63,903 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 8,065 3,756 2,579 14,124 149 3,010 6,400 1,273 39,356 Home equity 243 259 390 997 188 965 100 - 3,142 Credit cards - - - - - - - 1,039 1,039 Total consumer 8,308 4,015 2,969 15,121 337 3,975 6,500 2,312 43,537 All other 204 3 2 108 - 16 247 3 583 Total loans $ 16,317 $ 8,973 $ 12,760 $ 22,017 $ 1,957 $ 5,075 $ 78,590 $ 2,516 $ 148,205



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.21% 0.67% 0.33% 0.22% 1.53% 0.23% 0.97% 3.43% 0.58% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1.21% 1.31% 0.24% 0.53% 0.25% 0.07% 1.70% N/A 0.99% Total commercial and industrial 0.71% 0.96% 0.29% 0.36% 1.02% 0.16% 1.27% 3.43% 0.75% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 1.53% 1.02% 0.83% 0.38% 0.00% 0.00% 3.33% 0.00% 1.72% Construction, acquisition and development 0.13% 0.38% 3.03% 0.05% 0.00% 0.38% 0.73% N/A 0.60% Commercial real estate 0.93% 0.01% 1.69% 0.18% 0.00% 0.04% 3.28% 0.00% 1.45% Total commercial real estate 0.73% 0.20% 1.89% 0.15% 0.00% 0.16% 2.23% 0.00% 1.20% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 1.38% 1.09% 0.75% 1.68% 0.14% 0.93% 0.62% 1.74% 1.08% Home equity 0.23% 0.56% 0.46% 0.43% 1.16% 0.74% 0.27% 0.00% 0.48% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.20% 1.20% Total consumer 1.21% 1.02% 0.69% 1.40% 0.28% 0.88% 0.61% 1.44% 0.99% All other 0.31% 0.01% 0.01% 0.09% 0.00% 0.09% 0.25% 0.03% 0.15% Total loans 0.89% 0.68% 0.85% 0.59% 0.36% 0.44% 1.52% 1.41% 0.96%

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-19 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 31,930

$ 20,553

$ 6,938

$ 11,283

$ 9,167

$ 52,483

$ 16,076 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment (2,373)

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(13,456)

(13,685) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,080

9,176

9,836

9,778

10,168

18,256

19,042 Deposit service charges 7,647

11,682

12,193

11,939

11,117

19,329

21,883 Securities gains (losses), net 62

(85)

(41)

117

59

(23)

98 Insurance commissions 33,118

29,603

27,648

31,512

33,951

62,721

64,131 Trust income 4,064

4,013

3,951

4,488

3,815

8,077

7,603 Annuity fees 54

55

136

184

245

109

510 Brokerage commissions and fees 2,303

2,502

2,530

1,979

1,846

4,805

3,428 Bank-owned life insurance 1,855

1,999

3,427

2,529

1,854

3,854

3,676 Other miscellaneous income 3,518

8,081

4,915

5,617

2,926

11,599

7,790 Total noninterest revenue $ 91,258

$ 76,496

$ 74,697

$ 75,432

$ 66,332

$ 167,754

$ 130,552



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 108,103

$ 108,272

$ 97,137

$ 101,154

$ 100,981

$ 216,375

$ 198,209 Occupancy, net of rental income 12,890

12,708

12,267

12,323

11,988

25,598

23,539 Equipment 4,762

4,649

4,725

4,676

4,423

9,411

8,311 Deposit insurance assessments 1,962

1,546

2,200

2,038

2,165

3,508

4,905 Advertising 918

1,099

1,153

1,382

1,427

2,017

2,374 Foreclosed property expense 1,306

924

855

870

519

2,230

1,143 Telecommunications 1,512

1,461

1,504

1,400

1,419

2,973

2,759 Public relations 459

680

880

1,069

934

1,139

1,699 Data processing 9,693

9,646

10,041

9,066

7,968

19,339

16,410 Computer software 4,979

4,315

4,478

3,825

3,835

9,294

7,534 Amortization of intangibles 2,355

2,394

2,508

2,117

2,508

4,749

4,493 Legal 1,375

898

854

786

1,310

2,273

1,915 Merger expense 510

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

5,004

4,027 Postage and shipping 1,198

1,441

1,353

1,281

1,217

2,639

2,629 Other miscellaneous expense 10,482

13,479

16,614

13,565

13,844

23,961

27,695 Total noninterest expense $ 162,504

$ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 330,510

$ 307,642



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 23,644

$ 21,246

$ 19,994

$ 22,643

$ 23,429

$ 44,890

$ 44,667 Life and health commissions 6,771

6,175

5,979

6,116

7,355

12,946

13,337 Risk management income 540

532

667

564

622

1,072

1,209 Other 2,163

1,650

1,008

2,189

2,545

3,813

4,918 Total insurance commissions $ 33,118

$ 29,603

$ 27,648

$ 31,512

$ 33,951

$ 62,721

$ 64,131

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 Jun-19 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 42,243 $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294 $ 64,643 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 4,297 3,079 4,025 3,410 2,790 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,144) (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model (2,575) (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) Other changes in fair value - (1) - (1) (1) Fair value, end of period $ 40,821 $ 42,243 $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 30,194 $ 17,906 $ 4,326 $ 8,922 $ 7,016 Servicing 4,880 5,153 4,935 4,903 4,890 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,144) (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) (2,739) Total production revenue 31,930 20,553 6,938 11,283 9,167 Market value adjustment on MSR (2,575) (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) (9,399) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 202 4,355 (751) 675 583 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 29,557 $ 9,470 $ 10,102 $ 7,289 $ 351



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,000,425 $ 6,999,383 $ 6,898,195 $ 6,799,186 $ 6,749,416 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.58% 0.60% 0.83% 0.76% 0.82%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies $ 3,348,206 $ 3,532,905 $ 3,599,317 $ 2,323,159 $ 2,283,899 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 699,864 132,902 133,375 128,677 134,648 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 759,980 595,885 609,009 115,228 94,878 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 163,121 206,648 140,273 199,382 247,307 Corporate bonds 2,000 - - - - Total available-for-sale securities $ 4,973,171 $ 4,468,340 $ 4,481,974 $ 2,766,446 $ 2,760,732

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:





































Quarter ended

Year to Date





6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019































Net income

$ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 85,421

$ 104,655 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

383

3,372

4,339

3,049

2,354

3,755

3,023

Initial provision for acquired loans,





























net of tax

-

751

-

-

-

751

- Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

47

(64)

(30)

88

45

(17)

74 Net operating income

$ 61,496

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 89,944

$ 107,604 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

-

-

-

4,744

- Net operating income available to



























common shareholders

$ 59,124

$ 26,076

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 85,200

$ 107,604































































Net operating income

$ 61,496

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 55,366

$ 89,944

$ 107,604 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

(1,781)

(8,318)

2,374

(2,998)

(6,616)

(10,099)

(10,270) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 63,277

$ 36,766

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 100,043

$ 117,874 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

-

-

-

4,744

- Net operating income available to common



























shareholders-excluding MSR

$ 60,905

$ 34,394

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 61,982

$ 95,299

$ 117,874































































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















































Net income

$ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 53,057

$ 85,421

$ 104,655 Plus: Provision for credit losses

20,000

46,000

-

500

500

66,000

1,000

Merger expense

510

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

5,004

4,027

Income tax expense

18,164

5,759

17,271

18,160

15,118

23,923

29,826 Less: Security gains(losses)

62

(85)

(41)

117

59

(23)

98

MSR market value adjustment

(2,373)

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(8,816)

(13,456)

(13,685) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 102,145

$ 91,682

$ 85,779

$ 90,356

$ 80,568

$ 193,827

$ 153,095































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 162,504

$ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 157,674

$ 330,510

$ 307,642 Less: Merger expense

510

4,494

5,782

4,062

3,136

5,004

4,027 Total operating expense

$ 161,994

$ 163,512

$ 156,569

$ 155,552

$ 154,538

$ 325,506

$ 303,615

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



























Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:

































































Quarter ended

Year to Date





6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019 Tangible assets



























Total assets

$ 23,236,176

$ 21,032,524

$ 21,052,576

$ 19,850,225

$ 18,936,814

$ 23,236,176

$ 18,936,814 Less: Goodwill

847,984

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

847,984

734,473

Other identifiable intangible assets

56,989

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

56,989

65,930 Total tangible assets

$ 22,331,203

$ 20,124,937

$ 20,166,889

$ 18,967,032

$ 18,136,411

$ 22,331,203

$ 18,136,411 Less: PPP loans

1,192,715

-

-

-

-

1,192,715

- Total tangible assets-excluding PPP loans

$ 21,138,488

$ 20,124,937

$ 20,166,889

$ 18,967,032

$ 18,136,411

$ 21,138,488

$ 18,136,411































PERIOD END BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,732,687

$ 2,681,904

$ 2,685,017

$ 2,489,427

$ 2,327,120

$ 2,732,687

$ 2,327,120 Less: Goodwill

847,984

848,242

825,679

822,093

734,473

847,984

734,473

Other identifiable intangible assets

56,989

59,345

60,008

61,100

65,930

56,989

65,930 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,827,714

$ 1,774,317

$ 1,799,330

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,827,714

$ 1,526,717 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

167,021

-

-

166,993

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,660,721

$ 1,607,324

$ 1,632,309

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,526,717

$ 1,660,721

$ 1,526,717































AVERAGE BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,738,434

$ 2,658,699

$ 2,572,750

$ 2,378,882

$ 2,298,512

$ 2,698,567

$ 2,255,866 Less: Goodwill

848,160

844,635

823,812

761,084

735,540

846,398

715,773

Other identifiable intangible assets

58,280

58,805

60,559

59,253

49,058

58,542

49,583 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,831,994

$ 1,755,259

$ 1,688,379

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,513,914

$ 1,793,627

$ 1,490,510 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

167,021

74,717

-

-

167,007

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,665,001

$ 1,588,238

$ 1,613,662

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,513,914

$ 1,626,620

$ 1,490,510































Total average assets

$ 22,707,686

$ 21,189,637

$ 20,243,023

$ 19,170,926

$ 18,637,258

$ 21,948,661

$ 18,337,053 Total shares of common stock outstanding

102,566,301

102,632,484

104,522,804

104,775,876

100,651,798

102,566,301

100,651,798 Average shares outstanding-diluted

102,827,225

104,733,897

105,144,032

101,493,247

100,888,164

103,780,561

100,302,641































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.18%

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.42%

8.18%

8.42% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (2)

8.65%

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.42%

8.65%

8.42% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)

7.44%

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

8.42%

7.44%

8.42% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (4)

7.86%

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

8.42%

7.86%

8.42% Return on average tangible equity (5)

13.43%

5.56%

15.47%

16.23%

14.06%

9.58%

14.16% Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.20%

5.54%

16.19%

16.23%

14.06%

9.97%

14.16% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (7)

13.89%

8.42%

15.94%

17.75%

16.42%

11.22%

15.95% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (8)

14.71%

8.71%

16.68%

17.75%

16.42%

11.78%

15.95% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (9)

1.12%

0.70%

1.33%

1.44%

1.33%

0.92%

1.30% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (10)

9.29%

5.56%

10.46%

11.63%

10.82%

7.46%

10.54% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (11)

9.53%

5.55%

10.78%

11.63%

10.82%

7.57%

10.54% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (12)

1.81%

1.74%

1.68%

1.87%

1.73%

1.78%

1.68% Tangible book value per common share (13)

$ 16.19

$ 15.66

$ 15.62

$ 15.33

$ 15.17

$ 16.19

$ 15.17 Operating earnings per common share (14)

$ 0.57

$ 0.25

$ 0.67

$ 0.66

$ 0.55

$ 0.82

$ 1.07 Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (15)

$ 0.59

$ 0.33

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.61

$ 0.92

$ 1.18

































































(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.



(2) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.



(3) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.



(4) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.



(5) Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.



(7) Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.



(8) Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.



(9) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.



(10) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.



(11) Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity.



(12) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR.



(13) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.































(14) Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































(15) Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

