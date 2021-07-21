BancorpSouth Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TUPELO, Miss., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2021 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million , or $0.69 per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $90.6 million , or $0.86 per diluted common share.

, or per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of , or per diluted common share. Generated $119.9 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.80 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.

in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.80 percent of average assets on an annualized basis. Credit quality indicators continued to improve as evidenced by a decline of $8.9 million , or 8.1 percent, in total non-performing assets; provision for credit losses of $11.5 million driven primarily by day one accounting provision requirements associated with loans acquired during the quarter.

, or 8.1 percent, in total non-performing assets; provision for credit losses of driven primarily by day one accounting provision requirements associated with loans acquired during the quarter. Generated organic total deposit and customer repo growth of $224.4 million for the quarter, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis, and total organic net loan growth of approximately $65.0 million .

for the quarter, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis, and total organic net loan growth of approximately . Sold 12,289 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $725.4 million , which generated a gain on sale of $21.6 million ; received PPP forgiveness payments totaling $347.1 million during the quarter.

, which generated a gain on sale of ; received PPP forgiveness payments totaling during the quarter. Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 14.57 percent at June 30, 2021 compared to 14.65 percent at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 14.65 percent at . Completed transactions with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, effective May 1, 2021 , which add approximately $1.6 billion in total assets to the Company.

, which add approximately in total assets to the Company. Announced the signing of a merger agreement with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A ., which creates a $46 billion institution on a pro forma basis that will be the 5th largest bank headquartered in the Company's nine-state footprint.

"While we aren't immune to the balance sheet and margin dynamics impacting the industry, we continue to report strong financial results," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Second quarter was another record quarter from an operating earnings standpoint. Consistent with the last several quarters, we reported meaningful organic deposit growth, improvement in our credit quality indicators, and a stable core expense base. We generated net organic loan growth for the first time since the second quarter of 2019. In addition, our insurance brokerage team had a great quarter from a revenue growth perspective."

"As we look at other highlights for the quarter, we sold $725.4 million in PPP loans, which resulted in a gain on sale of $21.6 million. In addition we received forgiveness payments totaling $347.1 million which, combined with the loan sale, resulted in less than $170 million in PPP loans remaining on the balance sheet at quarter end. This will allow our frontline team to return to critical sales and customer service activities including prospecting and building customer relationships. We are also pleased to have completed both the closing and operational integration of our transactions with National United Bancshares, Inc. and FNS Bancshares, Inc. These teams have made a seamless transition to our Company and will be an integral part of our growth efforts going forward."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $79.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $90.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $74.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company reported PPNR of $119.9 million, or 1.80 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $102.1 million, or 1.81 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2020 and $99.1 million, or 1.64 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $180.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.6 percent from $170.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 4.3 percent from $172.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.99 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.35 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2021. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.43 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 4.59 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.53 percent for the first quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.31 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.51 percent for the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 2.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 3.30 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.08 percent for the first quarter of 2021, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.35 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 4.53 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 4.43 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately four basis points on the yield on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 included approximately $3.7 million of accelerated PPP fee income recognition resulting from the payoff of loans that were forgiven by the SBA during the quarter. The average cost of deposits was 0.27 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.33 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, decreased $34.8 million during the second quarter of 2021 while deposits and customer repos increased $1.7 billion. The Company completed a sale of $725.4 million in PPP loans during the second quarter, which resulted in a gain on sale of $21.6 million. In addition, forgiveness payments were received during the quarter totaling $347.1 million. The Company also completed acquisitions with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, and FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, during the second quarter which collectively added $877.9 million in loans, net of day one accounting adjustments, and $1.5 billion in deposits and customer repos. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and PPP activity, total loans increased approximately $65.0 million compared to March 31, 2021, while deposits and customer repos increased approximately $225.0 million, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 reflect a provision for credit losses of $11.5 million, compared with a provision of $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021. The $11.5 million provision for the second quarter was primarily associated with the day one accounting provision requirements for loans acquired during the quarter. Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.8 million, or 0.05 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses was $265.7 million, or 1.77 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2021, compared with $237.0 million, or 1.54 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020, and $241.1 million, or 1.60 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses coverage, excluding the impact of PPP loans, was 1.79 percent of net loans and leases at June 30, 2021, compared with 1.67 percent at June 30, 2020 and 1.74 percent at March 31, 2021.

Total non-performing assets were $101.8 million, or 0.37 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared with $155.4 million, or 0.67 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and $110.7 million, or 0.43 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2021. Other real estate owned was $17.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $7.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $9.4 million at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $91.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $87.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. These results include a negative mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2021 was $906.4 million, compared with $989.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $789.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Home purchase money volume was $615.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $522.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $379.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2021, $344.1 million was portfolio loans, compared with $251.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Deposit service charge revenue was $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Wealth management revenue was $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Insurance commission revenue was $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Other noninterest revenue was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, second quarter 2021 results included a $21.6 million gain on the sale of PPP loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $174.0 million, compared with $162.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $155.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $108.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $108.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $101.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Occupancy expense was $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Other noninterest expense was $46.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, merger-related expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.0 million, compared with merger-related expense of $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense for the first quarter of 2021 benefited from an accrual true-up totaling approximately $3.0 million related to the Company's equity compensation plans.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.12 percent at June 30, 2021, compared with 11.76 percent at June 30, 2020 and 10.95 percent at March 31, 2021. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.11 percent at June 30, 2021, compared with 7.44 percent at June 30, 2020 and 7.04 percent at March 31, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The Company has 6.0 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire on December 31, 2021.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency final rule published on September 30, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at June 30, 2021, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.85 percent and total risk-based capital of 14.57 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Despite the current industry headwinds, our board and management team are excited about the pathway ahead for our Company. We are in a strong position from a credit quality and capital perspective. Our noninterest product lines, including mortgage and insurance, are performing quite well in this environment. While we continue to exercise caution, our relationship managers are pleased to be back out in person calling on customers and prospects. Finally, we continue to work diligently toward the completion of our merger with Cadence. Our operational and back office teams are making progress daily on our conversion and integration planning and we remain optimistic that we are on track for a fourth quarter 2021 transaction closing."

TRANSACTIONS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the Cadence Merger Agreement) with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as Cadence), pursuant to which Cadence will be merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Cadence operates 98 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of March 31, 2021, Cadence collectively reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $12.4 billion and total deposits of $16.1 billion. Under the terms of the Cadence Merger Agreement, each Cadence shareholder will receive 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, Cadence will pay a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share at closing. For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on April 12, 2021. The Cadence Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of the Company and Cadence. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory and shareholder approvals, the Cadence Merger is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021, although the Company can provide no assurance that the Cadence Merger will close during this time period or at all.

FNS Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company. FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, FNS collectively reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

National United Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company. National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, National United collectively reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as a SBA Preferred Lender, the Company participated in the SBA's PPP for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In the presentation that accompanies this news release and in its earnings conference call, the Company has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding negative pressure on its net interest margin and loan demand. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations and the trading prices of its capital stock may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying presentation and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $28 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 315 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; the Company's: assets; business; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations; deposit and customer repo growth; interest and fee-based revenue; capital resources; capital metrics; efficiency ratio; valuation of mortgage servicing rights; net income; net interest revenue; non-interest revenue; net interest margin; interest expense; non-interest expense; earnings per share; interest rate sensitivity; interest rate risk; balance sheet and liquidity management; off-balance sheet arrangements; fair value determinations; asset quality; credit quality; credit losses; provision and allowance for credit losses, impairments, charge-offs, recoveries and changes in loan volumes; investment securities portfolio yields and values; ability to manage the impact of pandemics, natural disasters and other force majeure events; adoption and use of critical accounting policies; adoption and implementation of new accounting standards and their effect on the Company's financial results and the Company's financial reporting; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; mortgage origination volume; mortgage servicing and production revenue; insurance commission revenue; implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives; ability to successfully litigate, resolve or otherwise dispense with threatened, pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; ability to successfully complete pending or future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives; ability to successfully obtain regulatory approval for acquisitions and other growth initiatives; ability to successfully integrate and manage acquisitions; opportunities and efforts to grow market share; reputation; ability to compete with other financial institutions; ability to recruit and retain key employees and personnel; access to capital markets; availability of capital; investments in the securities of other financial institutions; and ability to operate the Company's regulatory compliance programs in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Company's net interest margin; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the "Economic Aid Act") and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters (including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan programs authorized by the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act); the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, and the effect of actions taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the Company's employees, the Company's customers, the global economy and the financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the current expected credit loss methodology on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Cadence Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the possibility that the Cadence Merger will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the Cadence Merger; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Cadence Merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and Cadence do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the Cadence Merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the Cadence Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the Cadence Merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Cadence Merger; the Company and Cadence's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 199,129 $ 192,783 $ 199,287 $ 200,670 $ 197,472 $ 391,912 $ 399,536 Interest expense 18,947 19,994 22,351 24,739 26,902 38,941 61,436 Net interest revenue 180,182 172,789 176,936 175,931 170,570 352,971 338,100 Provision for credit losses 11,500 - 5,794 16,000 20,000 11,500 67,250 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 168,682 172,789 171,142 159,931 150,570 341,471 270,850 Noninterest revenue 101,943 87,936 78,826 89,924 91,258 189,879 167,754 Noninterest expense 173,984 155,823 167,117 154,505 162,504 329,807 329,260 Income before income taxes 96,641 104,902 82,851 95,350 79,324 201,543 109,344 Income tax expense 21,102 23,347 14,046 21,525 18,164 44,449 23,923 Net income $ 75,539 $ 81,555 $ 68,805 $ 73,825 $ 61,160 $ 157,094 $ 85,421 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 4,744 4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,167 $ 79,183 $ 66,433 $ 71,453 $ 58,788 $ 152,350 $ 80,677















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176 $ 27,612,365 $ 23,236,176 Total earning assets 25,129,873 23,542,657 21,792,725 21,340,371 21,119,073 25,129,873 21,119,073 Total securities 9,084,111 7,640,268 6,231,006 5,659,785 4,973,171 9,084,111 4,973,171 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,004,039 15,038,808 15,022,479 15,327,735 15,427,421 15,004,039 15,427,421 Allowance for credit losses 265,720 241,117 244,422 250,624 237,025 265,720 237,025 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,646,031 1,023,252 1,160,267 1,320,671 1,510,008 1,646,031 1,510,008 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (included in loans and leases above) 167,144 1,146,000 975,421 1,212,246 1,192,715 167,144 1,192,715 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 13,037 10,069 13,886 16,198 19,977 13,037 19,977 Total deposits 22,838,486 21,173,186 19,846,441 19,412,979 19,179,486 22,838,486 19,179,486 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,521,621 21,833,671 20,484,156 20,024,434 19,849,502 23,521,621 19,849,502 Long-term debt 4,189 4,295 4,402 4,508 4,615 4,189 4,615 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,601 297,425 297,250 297,074 296,898 307,601 296,898 Total shareholders' equity 3,069,574 2,825,198 2,822,477 2,782,539 2,732,687 3,069,574 2,732,687 Common shareholders' equity 2,902,581 2,658,205 2,655,484 2,615,546 2,565,694 2,902,581 2,565,694















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686 $ 25,611,786 $ 21,948,661 Total earning assets 24,211,759 22,346,075 21,497,938 21,241,896 20,594,889 23,284,071 19,854,169 Total securities 8,067,109 6,606,027 5,820,425 5,309,982 4,437,614 7,340,604 4,449,456 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,470,539 15,029,076 15,219,402 15,369,684 15,114,732 15,251,027 14,670,759 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above) 973,036 1,062,423 1,139,959 1,207,097 975,029 1,017,483 487,515 Total deposits 22,385,883 20,472,080 19,600,863 19,258,930 18,454,472 21,434,268 17,679,851 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,092,969 21,123,774 20,272,881 19,940,330 19,098,599 22,113,811 18,272,768 Long-term debt 4,714 4,378 4,488 4,592 4,699 4,547 4,750 Junior subordinated debt securities 304,056 297,318 297,145 296,969 296,793 300,706 296,705 Total shareholders' equity 2,954,834 2,813,001 2,774,589 2,729,870 2,738,434 2,884,309 2,698,567 Common shareholders' equity 2,787,841 2,646,008 2,607,596 2,562,877 2,571,441 2,717,316 2,531,560















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 61,664 $ 73,142 $ 96,378 $ 122,108 $ 126,753 $ 61,664 $ 126,753 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 15,386 21,208 14,320 17,641 9,877 15,386 9,877 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 7,368 6,971 10,475 11,154 11,575 7,368 11,575 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 84,418 101,321 121,173 150,903 148,205 84,418 148,205 Other real estate owned 17,333 9,351 11,395 6,397 7,164 17,333 7,164 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 101,751 $ 110,672 $ 132,568 $ 157,300 $ 155,369 $ 101,751 $ 155,369















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.14% 1.35% 1.16% 1.26% 1.08% 1.24% 0.78% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.40% 1.28% 1.23% 1.26% 1.12% 1.34% 0.92% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.25% 11.76% 9.87% 10.76% 8.98% 10.98% 6.37% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 12.62% 11.13% 10.49% 10.72% 9.29% 11.90% 7.46% Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.53% 12.14% 10.14% 11.09% 9.19% 11.31% 6.41% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 13.04% 11.47% 10.80% 11.05% 9.53% 12.28% 7.57% Return on average tangible equity* 15.21% 17.35% 14.66% 16.08% 13.43% 16.25% 9.58% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 18.73% 16.42% 15.58% 16.03% 13.89% 17.61% 11.22% Return on average tangible common equity* 16.08% 18.46% 15.54% 17.13% 14.20% 17.24% 9.97% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 19.92% 17.44% 16.56% 17.08% 14.71% 18.72% 11.78% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets* 1.80% 1.64% 1.59% 1.89% 1.81% 1.72% 1.79% Noninterest income to average assets 1.53% 1.45% 1.33% 1.53% 1.62% 1.50% 1.54% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.62% 2.57% 2.81% 2.64% 2.88% 2.60% 3.02% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 2.99% 3.15% 3.29% 3.31% 3.35% 3.07% 3.44% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 2.94% 3.08% 3.24% 3.23% 3.30% 3.01% 3.38% Net interest rate spread 2.83% 2.97% 3.07% 3.06% 3.08% 2.90% 3.15% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 61.55% 59.64% 65.16% 57.98% 61.89% 60.63% 64.91% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 57.66% 60.74% 62.87% 58.03% 61.16% 59.11% 62.26% Loan/deposit ratio 65.70% 71.03% 75.69% 78.96% 80.44% 65.70% 80.44% Price to earnings multiple (close) 10.08 12.07 12.88 9.18 11.15 10.08 11.15 Market value to common book value 106.01% 125.39% 105.98% 75.99% 90.91% 106.01% 90.91% Market value to common book value (avg) 113.49% 119.10% 97.56% 83.75% 84.79% 114.43% 95.14% Market value to common tangible book value 162.77% 190.14% 161.00% 116.01% 140.44% 162.77% 140.44% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 174.26% 180.60% 148.21% 127.86% 130.99% 175.70% 146.99% Employee FTE 4,835 4,546 4,596 4,691 4,742 4,835 4,742















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.























BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 331,873 $ 263,289 $ 284,095 $ 306,164 $ 240,354 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 629,390 336,253 133,273 39,782 318,615 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 9,084,111 7,640,268 6,231,006 5,659,785 4,973,171 Loans and leases* 15,023,228 15,056,559 15,039,239 15,344,006 15,444,794 Less: Unearned income 19,189 17,751 16,760 16,271 17,373 Allowance for credit losses 265,720 241,117 244,422 250,624 237,025 Net loans and leases 14,738,319 14,797,691 14,778,057 15,077,111 15,190,396 Loans held for sale 403,046 518,352 397,076 304,215 391,051 Premises and equipment, net 533,276 508,508 508,147 508,149 504,748 Accrued interest receivable 98,575 106,355 106,318 110,185 101,321 Goodwill 957,474 851,612 851,612 847,531 847,984 Other identifiable intangibles 54,659 53,581 55,899 54,757 56,989 Bank owned life insurance 355,660 335,707 333,264 331,799 329,167 Other real estate owned 17,333 9,351 11,395 6,397 7,164 Other assets 408,649 381,530 391,052 309,547 275,216 Total Assets $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 7,619,308 $ 6,990,880 $ 6,341,457 $ 6,336,792 $ 6,385,370 Interest bearing 9,671,662 9,067,373 8,524,010 8,170,402 7,907,637 Savings 2,939,958 2,678,276 2,452,059 2,325,980 2,234,853 Other time 2,607,558 2,436,657 2,528,915 2,579,805 2,651,626 Total deposits 22,838,486 21,173,186 19,846,441 19,412,979 19,179,486 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 683,135 660,485 637,715 611,455 670,016 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing - - - 95,217 220 Accrued interest payable 8,718 11,879 10,885 15,286 13,476 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,601 297,425 297,250 297,074 296,898 Long-term debt 4,189 4,295 4,402 4,508 4,615 Other liabilities 700,662 830,029 462,024 336,364 338,778 Total Liabilities 24,542,791 22,977,299 21,258,717 20,772,883 20,503,489 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 271,536 256,562 256,404 256,396 256,416 Capital surplus 730,294 563,481 565,187 565,635 561,541 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (34,575) (43,459) 11,923 18,490 25,191 Retained earnings 1,935,326 1,881,621 1,821,970 1,775,025 1,722,546 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,069,574 2,825,198 2,822,477 2,782,539 2,732,687 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176























*Includes $167.1 million, $1.146 billion, $975.4 million, $1.212 billion and $1.193 billion in PPP loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.













BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 365,647 $ 261,519 $ 247,799 $ 232,421 $ 229,334 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 302,845 412,313 171,650 257,057 760,789 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 8,067,109 6,606,027 5,820,425 5,309,982 4,437,614 Loans and leases* 15,488,980 15,045,837 15,235,827 15,386,721 15,132,600 Less: Unearned income 18,441 16,761 16,425 17,037 17,868 Allowance for credit losses 245,095 242,935 247,049 236,536 217,508 Net loans and leases 15,225,444 14,786,141 14,972,353 15,133,148 14,897,224 Loans held for sale 361,999 289,755 277,600 296,352 261,377 Premises and equipment, net 526,960 508,551 508,053 507,190 499,767 Accrued interest receivable 100,357 102,190 105,513 104,435 137,456 Goodwill 910,448 851,612 852,472 847,744 848,160 Other identifiable intangibles 52,564 54,876 54,858 56,045 58,280 Bank owned life insurance 348,378 333,837 332,543 330,642 328,037 Other real estate owned 12,293 11,043 14,872 7,754 8,410 Other assets 392,252 327,696 302,365 236,107 241,238 Total Assets $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 7,367,832 $ 6,484,703 $ 6,391,006 $ 6,340,942 $ 5,942,570 Interest bearing 9,598,550 8,956,420 8,268,528 8,022,755 7,674,479 Savings 2,851,113 2,550,095 2,386,034 2,280,860 2,152,092 Other time 2,568,388 2,480,862 2,555,295 2,614,373 2,685,331 Total deposits 22,385,883 20,472,080 19,600,863 19,258,930 18,454,472 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 707,086 651,694 672,018 681,400 644,127 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 3,901 1,500 3,893 36,696 269,121 Accrued interest payable 11,169 11,607 14,175 15,589 16,268 Junior subordinated debt securities 304,056 297,318 297,145 296,969 296,793 Long-term debt 4,714 4,378 4,488 4,592 4,699 Other liabilities 294,653 293,982 293,332 294,831 283,772 Total Liabilities 23,711,462 21,732,559 20,885,914 20,589,007 19,969,252 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 266,676 256,536 256,422 256,412 256,515 Capital surplus 674,949 563,529 568,343 563,267 559,737 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (30,614) (5,090) 12,432 24,758 23,016 Retained earnings 1,876,830 1,831,033 1,770,399 1,718,440 1,732,173 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,954,834 2,813,001 2,774,589 2,729,870 2,738,434 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686























*Includes $973.0 million, $1.062 billion, $1.140 billion, $1.207 billion and $975.0 million in PPP loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-20 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 171,305

$ 169,195

$ 174,072

$ 175,810

$ 173,164

$ 340,500

$ 350,183 Deposits with other banks 97

108

50

74

207

205

946 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 28

6

6

52

178

34

493 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 23,983

21,192

21,895

21,280

20,783

45,175

42,291 Tax-exempt 676

687

760

986

1,178

1,363

2,238 Loans held for sale 3,040

1,595

2,504

2,468

1,962

4,635

3,385 Total interest revenue 199,129

192,783

199,287

200,670

197,472

391,912

399,536



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 8,247

8,796

9,766

10,773

11,631

17,043

27,153 Savings 626

700

872

1,012

943

1,326

2,233 Other time 6,428

6,966

8,189

9,287

10,296

13,394

21,464 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 206

203

276

279

291

409

1,727 Short-term and long-term debt 44

45

47

49

477

89

2,334 Junior subordinated debt 3,387

3,269

3,201

3,338

3,263

6,656

6,524 Other 9

15

-

1

1

24

1 Total interest expense 18,947

19,994

22,351

24,739

26,902

38,941

61,436



























Net interest revenue 180,182

172,789

176,936

175,931

170,570

352,971

338,100 Provision for credit losses 11,500

-

5,794

16,000

20,000

11,500

67,250 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 168,682

172,789

171,142

159,931

150,570

341,471

270,850



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 9,105

25,310

20,129

27,097

29,557

34,415

39,027 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,589

9,659

10,053

9,938

9,080

21,248

18,256 Deposit service charges 8,849

8,477

9,708

8,892

7,647

17,326

19,329 Security gains(losses), net 96

82

63

18

62

178

(23) Insurance commissions 36,106

30,667

29,815

32,750

33,118

66,773

62,721 Wealth management 7,543

8,465

6,751

6,471

6,421

16,008

12,991 Gain on sale of PPP loans 21,572

-

-

-

-

21,572

- Other 7,083

5,276

2,307

4,758

5,373

12,359

15,453 Total noninterest revenue 101,943

87,936

78,826

89,924

91,258

189,879

167,754



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 108,188

101,060

97,215

104,219

108,103

209,248

216,375 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,187

12,814

13,004

13,053

12,890

26,001

25,598 Equipment 4,967

4,564

4,756

4,519

4,762

9,531

9,411 Deposit insurance assessments 1,638

1,455

1,696

1,522

1,962

3,093

3,508 Pension settlement expense -

-

5,846

-

-

-

- Other 46,004

35,930

44,600

31,192

34,787

81,934

74,368 Total noninterest expense 173,984

155,823

167,117

154,505

162,504

329,807

329,260 Income before income taxes 96,641

104,902

82,851

95,350

79,324

201,543

109,344 Income tax expense 21,102

23,347

14,046

21,525

18,164

44,449

23,923 Net income $ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 157,094

$ 85,421 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,167

$ 79,183

$ 66,433

$ 71,453

$ 58,788

$ 152,350

$ 80,677



























Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 1.46

$ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.57

$ 1.46

$ 0.78

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 2,056,034

2,865,706

2,673,429

2,937,608

3,038,957 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,273,433

2,260,456

2,281,127

2,297,008

2,296,287 Total commercial and industrial 4,329,467

5,126,162

4,954,556

5,234,616

5,335,244 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 350,067

337,710

317,994

333,839

333,615 Construction, acquisition and development 1,926,421

1,707,800

1,728,682

1,700,030

1,658,678 Commercial real estate 3,323,883

3,127,510

3,211,434

3,229,959

3,323,744 Total commercial real estate 5,600,371

5,173,020

5,258,110

5,263,828

5,316,037 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,991,790

3,700,076

3,726,241

3,704,490

3,646,168 Home equity 625,365

608,924

630,097

658,708

655,543 Credit cards 84,699

81,499

89,077

85,760

86,592 Total consumer 4,701,854

4,390,499

4,445,415

4,448,958

4,388,303 All other 372,347

349,127

364,398

380,333

387,837 Total loans $ 15,004,039

$ 15,038,808

$ 15,022,479

$ 15,327,735

$ 15,427,421



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 241,117

$ 244,422

$ 250,624

$ 237,025

$ 218,199



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate (1,411)

(2,269)

(4,343)

(560)

(1,506) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (471)

(677)

(1,168)

(441)

(13) Total commercial and industrial (1,882)

(2,946)

(5,511)

(1,001)

(1,519) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

(98)

(155)

-

(21) Construction, acquisition and development (125)

(807)

(1,773)

-

(9) Commercial real estate (498)

(478)

(3,134)

(738)

- Total commercial real estate (623)

(1,383)

(5,062)

(738)

(30) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (421)

(293)

(731)

(81)

(124) Home equity (64)

(50)

(395)

(41)

(162) Credit cards (476)

(733)

(458)

(682)

(703) Total consumer (961)

(1,076)

(1,584)

(804)

(989) All other (396)

(501)

(875)

(599)

(396) Total loans charged-off (3,862)

(5,906)

(13,032)

(3,142)

(2,934)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 2,318

1,031

779

294

277 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 735

62

37

163

136 Total commercial and industrial 3,053

1,093

816

457

413 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 8

86

24

3

6 Construction, acquisition and development 1,265

53

73

55

172 Commercial real estate 26

56

45

209

50 Total commercial real estate 1,299

195

142

267

228 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 510

403

230

352

345 Home equity 201

220

151

132

259 Credit cards 254

297

211

270

195 Total consumer 965

920

592

754

799 All other 345

393

280

263

320 Total recoveries 5,662

2,601

1,830

1,741

1,760



















Net recoveries(charge-offs) 1,800

(3,305)

(11,202)

(1,401)

(1,174)



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration 12,803

-

-

-

-



















Provision:

















Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter 11,500

-

-

-

- Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases (1,500)

-

5,000

15,000

20,000 Total provision for loans and leases 10,000

-

5,000

15,000

20,000



















Balance, end of period $ 265,720

$ 241,117

$ 244,422

$ 250,624

$ 237,025



















Average loans for period $ 15,470,539

$ 15,029,076

$ 15,219,402

$ 15,369,684

$ 15,114,732



















Ratio:

















Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.05%)

0.09%

0.29%

0.04%

0.03%



















RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS*

















Balance, beginning of period $ 7,044

$ 7,044

$ 6,250

$ 5,250

$ 5,250 Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments 1,500

-

794

1,000

- Balance, end of period $ 8,544

$ 7,044

$ 7,044

$ 6,250

$ 5,250



















*The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.









BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20 BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:









































Loans and leases charged off:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$ (1,108)

$ (1,971)

$ (1,991)

$ (490)

$ (420) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(471)

(187)

(303)

(434)

(13) Total commercial and industrial

(1,579)

(2,158)

(2,294)

(924)

(433) Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

-

(94)

(124)

-

- Construction, acquisition and development

(113)

(344)

(1,709)

-

- Commercial real estate

(110)

(27)

(1,704)

(155)

- Total real estate

(223)

(465)

(3,537)

(155)

- Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

(398)

(181)

(537)

(70)

(113) Home equity

(64)

(50)

(395)

(41)

(162) Credit cards

(476)

(733)

(458)

(682)

(703) Total consumer

(938)

(964)

(1,390)

(793)

(978) All other

(315)

(399)

(698)

(459)

(288) Total loans charged off

(3,055)

(3,986)

(7,919)

(2,331)

(1,699)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

1,014

387

645

231

210 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

325

61

27

163

136 Total commercial and industrial

1,339

448

672

394

346 Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

(65)

5

23

3

5 Construction, acquisition and development

1,184

51

73

55

170 Commercial real estate

(403)

36

45

208

50 Total real estate

716

92

141

266

225 Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

359

392

221

350

343 Home equity

199

219

149

130

258 Credit cards

254

297

211

270

195 Total consumer

812

908

581

750

796 All other

287

325

249

235

275 Total recoveries

3,154

1,773

1,643

1,645

1,642





















Net recoveries/(charge-offs)

$ 99

$ (2,213)

$ (6,276)

$ (686)

$ (57)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20 ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:





































Loans and leases charged off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ (303)

$ (298)

$ (2,352)

$ (70)

$ (1,086) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied -

(490)

(865)

(7)

- Total commercial and industrial (303)

(788)

(3,217)

(77)

(1,086) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

(4)

(31)

-

(21) Construction, acquisition and development (12)

(463)

(64)

-

(9) Commercial real estate (388)

(451)

(1,430)

(583)

- Total real estate (400)

(918)

(1,525)

(583)

(30) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (23)

(112)

(194)

(11)

(11) Home equity -

-

-

-

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer (23)

(112)

(194)

(11)

(11) All other (81)

(102)

(177)

(140)

(108) Total loans charged off (807)

(1,920)

(5,113)

(811)

(1,235)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 1,304

644

134

63

67 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 410

1

10

-

- Total commercial and industrial 1,714

645

144

63

67 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 73

81

1

-

1 Construction, acquisition and development 81

2

-

-

2 Commercial real estate 429

20

-

1

- Total real estate 583

103

1

1

3 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 151

11

9

2

2 Home equity 2

1

2

2

1 Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer 153

12

11

4

3 All other 58

68

31

28

45 Total recoveries 2,508

828

187

96

118



















Net recoveries/(charge-offs) $ 1,701

$ (1,092)

$ (4,926)

$ (715)

$ (1,117)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 10,485

$ 9,703

$ 12,768

$ 17,936

$ 16,124 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 11,872

15,019

15,783

18,343

16,745 Total commercial and industrial 22,357

24,722

28,551

36,279

32,869 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 1,284

2,293

5,013

5,907

5,244 Construction, acquisition and development 2,582

8,494

9,738

10,434

9,715 Commercial real estate 13,483

12,838

16,249

32,554

45,047 Total commercial real estate 17,349

23,625

31,000

48,895

60,006 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 20,532

23,535

32,951

32,872

30,672 Home equity 686

847

2,657

3,325

2,584 Credit cards 122

131

173

144

90 Total consumer 21,340

24,513

35,781

36,341

33,346 All other 618

282

1,046

593

532 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 61,664

$ 73,142

$ 96,378

$ 122,108

$ 126,753



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 15,386

21,208

14,320

17,641

9,877 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 7,368

6,971

10,475

11,154

11,575 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 84,418

$ 101,321

$ 121,173

$ 150,903

$ 148,205



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 17,333

9,351

11,395

6,397

7,164



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 101,751

$ 110,672

$ 132,568

$ 157,300

$ 155,369



















BXS originated assets $ 81,039

$ 85,266

$ 97,025

$ 109,418

$ 94,155 Acquired assets 20,712

25,406

35,543

47,882

61,214 Total Non-performing Assets $ 101,751

$ 110,672

$ 132,568

$ 157,300

$ 155,369



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 16,005

$ 10,029

$ 11,087

$ 19,973

$ 36,619



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 36,748

$ 34,929

$ 40,424

$ 42,978

$ 35,002 Acquired loans 10,701

2,798

6,048

5,694

10,450 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 47,449

$ 37,727

$ 46,472

$ 48,672

$ 45,452

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2021













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,005,765 $ - $ 40,286 $ 171 $ - $ 1,885 $ 7,927

$ 2,056,034 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,193,141 4,000 63,638 - - 7,452 5,202

2,273,433 Total commercial and industrial 4,198,906 4,000 103,924 171 - 9,337 13,129

4,329,467 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 341,430 - 6,326 - - - 2,311

350,067 Construction, acquisition and development 1,879,040 - 40,498 - - 714 6,169

1,926,421 Commercial real estate 3,150,789 - 159,066 - - 9,316 4,712

3,323,883 Total commercial real estate 5,371,259 - 205,890 - - 10,030 13,192

5,600,371 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,926,705 - 63,645 - - 1,256 184

3,991,790 Home equity 619,269 - 6,096 - - - -

625,365 Credit cards 84,699 - - - - - -

84,699 Total consumer 4,630,673 - 69,741 - - 1,256 184

4,701,854 All other 362,556 - 9,726 - - - 65

372,347 Total loans $ 14,563,394 $ 4,000 $ 389,281 $ 171 $ - $ 20,623 $ 26,570

$ 15,004,039



















BXS originated loans $ 13,007,886 $ 4,000 $ 219,242 $ 171 $ - $ 13,989 $ -

$ 13,245,288 Acquired loans* 1,555,508 - 170,039 - - 6,634 26,570

1,758,751 Total Loans $ 14,563,394 $ 4,000 $ 389,281 $ 171 $ - $ 20,623 $ 26,570

$ 15,004,039





















March 31, 2021













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,825,297 $ - $ 30,526 $ 171 $ - $ 1,909 $ 7,803

$ 2,865,706 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,184,516 3,471 58,754 - - 11,086 2,629

2,260,456 Total commercial and industrial 5,009,813 3,471 89,280 171 - 12,995 10,432

5,126,162 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 331,802 - 2,877 - - 705 2,326

337,710 Construction, acquisition and development 1,659,787 1,534 38,665 - - 2,448 5,366

1,707,800 Commercial real estate 2,987,075 - 127,147 - - 9,642 3,646

3,127,510 Total commercial real estate 4,978,664 1,534 168,689 - - 12,795 11,338

5,173,020 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,629,182 - 67,881 - - 2,825 188

3,700,076 Home equity 603,768 - 5,156 - - - -

608,924 Credit cards 81,499 - - - - - -

81,499 Total consumer 4,314,449 - 73,037 - - 2,825 188

4,390,499 All other 343,656 - 5,404 - - - 67

349,127 Total loans $ 14,646,582 $ 5,005 $ 336,410 $ 171 $ - $ 28,615 $ 22,025

$ 15,038,808



















BXS originated loans $ 13,635,053 $ 5,005 $ 252,140 $ 171 $ - $ 18,188 $ -

$ 13,910,557 Acquired loans* 1,011,529 - 84,270 - - 10,427 22,025

1,128,251 Total Loans $ 14,646,582 $ 5,005 $ 336,410 $ 171 $ - $ 28,615 $ 22,025

$ 15,038,808







































*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.







BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























































Quarter Ended

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20 LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 14,563,394

$ 14,646,582

$ 14,602,079

$ 14,877,943

$ 14,985,673 Special Mention 4,000

5,005

8,736

-

4,264 Substandard 389,281

336,410

358,988

372,483

350,264 Doubtful 171

171

172

178

179 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 20,623

28,615

29,545

49,818

57,406 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 26,570

22,025

22,959

27,313

29,635 Total $ 15,004,039

$ 15,038,808

$ 15,022,479

$ 15,327,735

$ 15,427,421



















BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 13,007,886

$ 13,635,053

$ 13,459,529

$ 13,592,460

$ 13,516,292 Special Mention 4,000

5,005

8,736

-

2,741 Substandard 219,242

252,140

259,682

252,875

231,687 Doubtful 171

171

172

178

179 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 13,989

18,188

17,520

30,909

28,288 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) -

-

-

-

- Total $ 13,245,288

$ 13,910,557

$ 13,745,639

$ 13,876,422

$ 13,779,187



















ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 1,555,508

$ 1,011,529

$ 1,142,550

$ 1,285,483

$ 1,469,381 Special Mention -

-

-

-

1,523 Substandard 170,039

84,270

99,306

119,608

118,577 Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 6,634

10,427

12,025

18,909

29,118 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 26,570

22,025

22,959

27,313

29,635 Total $ 1,758,751

$ 1,128,251

$ 1,276,840

$ 1,451,313

$ 1,648,234

BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2021

Alabama







Tennessee







and Florida







and







Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Georgia Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 200,136 $ 140,703 $ 189,328 $ 438,063 $ 70,107 $ 124,418 $ 886,927 $ 6,352 $ 2,056,034 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 304,416 160,747 217,698 579,772 63,502 119,129 827,525 644 2,273,433 Total commercial and industrial 504,552 301,450 407,026 1,017,835 133,609 243,547 1,714,452 6,996 4,329,467 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 32,020 68,507 22,108 66,530 6,920 12,187 140,762 1,033 350,067 Construction, acquisition and development 241,404 56,528 70,949 359,989 20,030 92,610 1,084,692 219 1,926,421 Commercial real estate 476,140 313,530 236,752 632,114 202,824 230,910 1,229,165 2,448 3,323,883 Total commercial real estate 749,564 438,565 329,809 1,058,633 229,774 335,707 2,454,619 3,700 5,600,371 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 703,186 322,580 343,656 815,369 109,712 356,234 1,305,445 35,608 3,991,790 Home equity 128,529 43,435 70,696 201,327 16,118 126,052 39,208 - 625,365 Credit cards - - - - - - - 84,699 84,699 Total consumer 831,715 366,015 414,352 1,016,696 125,830 482,286 1,344,653 120,307 4,701,854 All other 64,976 31,056 32,756 122,687 1,750 20,578 98,232 312 372,347 Total loans $ 2,150,807 $ 1,137,086 $ 1,183,943 $ 3,215,851 $ 490,963 $ 1,082,118 $ 5,611,956 $ 131,315 $ 15,004,039



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) 5.29% (30.14%) (48.57%) (28.97%) (11.70%) (39.49%) (16.63%) (69.02%) (22.86%) Loan growth, excluding PPP loans (annualized) 101.71% (6.60%) (5.03%) (5.16%) 5.60% 25.94% 36.65% (13.45%) 25.18%



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 525 $ 689 $ 1,369 $ 973 $ 936 $ 314 $ 6,178 $ - $ 10,984 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 571 827 1,067 1,076 163 - 10,758 - 14,462 Total commercial and industrial 1,096 1,516 2,436 2,049 1,099 314 16,936 - 25,446 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 63 219 - 964 - - 98 - 1,344 Construction, acquisition and development 119 630 72 25 - 191 1,676 - 2,713 Commercial real estate 2,756 171 1,741 872 - - 8,762 - 14,302 Total commercial real estate 2,938 1,020 1,813 1,861 - 191 10,536 - 18,359 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 9,012 3,438 3,764 9,050 1,454 3,167 6,649 1,184 37,718 Home equity 244 50 298 270 87 233 132 - 1,314 Credit cards - - - - - - - 771 771 Total consumer 9,256 3,488 4,062 9,320 1,541 3,400 6,781 1,955 39,803 All other 121 2 45 190 - 48 404 - 810 Total loans $ 13,411 $ 6,026 $ 8,356 $ 13,420 $ 2,640 $ 3,953 $ 34,657 $ 1,955 $ 84,418



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.26% 0.49% 0.72% 0.22% 1.34% 0.25% 0.70% 0.00% 0.53% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 0.19% 0.51% 0.49% 0.19% 0.26% 0.00% 1.30% 0.00% 0.64% Total commercial and industrial 0.22% 0.50% 0.60% 0.20% 0.82% 0.13% 0.99% 0.00% 0.59% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 0.20% 0.32% 0.00% 1.45% 0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 0.00% 0.38% Construction, acquisition and development 0.05% 1.11% 0.10% 0.01% 0.00% 0.21% 0.15% 0.00% 0.14% Commercial real estate 0.58% 0.05% 0.74% 0.14% 0.00% 0.00% 0.71% 0.00% 0.43% Total commercial real estate 0.39% 0.23% 0.55% 0.18% 0.00% 0.06% 0.43% 0.00% 0.33% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 1.28% 1.07% 1.10% 1.11% 1.33% 0.89% 0.51% 3.33% 0.94% Home equity 0.19% 0.12% 0.42% 0.13% 0.54% 0.18% 0.34% N/A 0.21% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.91% 0.91% Total consumer 1.11% 0.95% 0.98% 0.92% 1.22% 0.70% 0.50% 1.63% 0.85% All other 0.19% 0.01% 0.14% 0.15% 0.00% 0.23% 0.41% 0.00% 0.22% Total loans 0.62% 0.53% 0.71% 0.42% 0.54% 0.37% 0.62% 1.49% 0.56%

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-20 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 11,013

$ 17,929

$ 19,917

$ 26,667

$ 31,930

$ 28,942

$ 52,483 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment (1,908)

7,381

212

430

(2,373)

5,473

(13,456) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,589

9,659

10,053

9,938

9,080

21,248

18,256 Deposit service charges 8,849

8,477

9,708

8,892

7,647

17,326

19,329 Securities gains (losses), net 96

82

63

18

62

178

(23) Insurance commissions 36,106

30,667

29,815

32,750

33,118

66,773

62,721 Trust income 4,434

5,129

4,046

3,902

4,064

9,563

8,077 Annuity fees 50

51

53

53

54

101

109 Brokerage commissions and fees 3,059

3,285

2,652

2,516

2,303

6,344

4,805 Gain on sale of PPP loans 21,572

-

-

-

-

21,572

- Bank-owned life insurance 1,845

2,020

2,425

1,902

1,855

3,865

3,854 Other miscellaneous income 5,238

3,256

(118)

2,856

3,518

8,494

11,599 Total noninterest revenue $ 101,943

$ 87,936

$ 78,826

$ 89,924

$ 91,258

$ 189,879

$ 167,754



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 108,188

$ 101,060

$ 97,215

$ 104,219

$ 108,103

$ 209,248

$ 216,375 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,187

12,814

13,004

13,053

12,890

26,001

25,598 Equipment 4,967

4,564

4,756

4,519

4,762

9,531

9,411 Deposit insurance assessments 1,638

1,455

1,696

1,522

1,962

3,093

3,508 Pension settlement expense -

-

5,846

-

-

-

- Advertising 783

1,004

899

826

918

1,787

2,017 Foreclosed property expense 649

1,021

2,122

(278)

1,306

1,670

2,230 Telecommunications 1,517

1,398

1,448

1,462

1,512

2,915

2,973 Public relations 1,012

741

897

1,130

459

1,753

1,139 Data processing 11,024

10,424

9,980

9,477

9,693

21,448

19,339 Computer software 4,887

5,113

5,301

4,779

4,979

10,000

9,294 Amortization of intangibles 2,401

2,318

2,499

2,357

2,355

4,719

4,749 Legal 774

1,166

1,474

(316)

1,375

1,940

2,273 Merger expense 9,962

1,649

212

129

510

11,611

5,004 Postage and shipping 1,317

1,547

1,418

1,199

1,198

2,864

2,639 Other miscellaneous expense 11,678

9,549

18,350

10,427

10,482

21,227

22,711 Total noninterest expense $ 173,984

$ 155,823

$ 167,117

$ 154,505

$ 162,504

$ 329,807

$ 329,260



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 26,040

$ 21,949

$ 21,304

$ 24,060

$ 23,644

$ 47,989

$ 44,890 Life and health commissions 7,130

6,494

5,915

6,072

6,771

13,624

12,946 Risk management income 611

613

829

609

540

1,224

1,072 Other 2,325

1,611

1,767

2,009

2,163

3,936

3,813 Total insurance commissions $ 36,106

$ 30,667

$ 29,815

$ 32,750

$ 33,118

$ 66,773

$ 62,721

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 60,332 $ 47,571 $ 44,944 $ 40,821 $ 42,243 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 6,833 5,588 6,608 7,041 4,297 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,946) (3,273) (3,898) (3,198) (3,144) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model (3,604) 10,446 (83) 280 (2,575) Other changes in fair value - - - - - Fair value, end of period $ 60,615 $ 60,332 $ 47,571 $ 44,944 $ 40,821











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 8,646 $ 15,955 $ 18,561 $ 23,632 $ 30,194 Servicing 5,313 5,247 5,254 6,233 4,880 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,946) (3,273) (3,898) (3,198) (3,144) Total production revenue 11,013 17,929 19,917 26,667 31,930 Market value adjustment on MSR (3,604) 10,446 (83) 280 (2,575) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 1,696 (3,065) 295 150 202 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 9,105 $ 25,310 $ 20,129 $ 27,097 $ 29,557



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,407,690 $ 7,259,808 $ 7,330,293 $ 7,218,090 $ 7,000,425 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.82% 0.83% 0.65% 0.62% 0.58%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies 2,758,412 2,642,646 2,871,408 $ 3,116,458 $ 3,348,206 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 4,709,540 3,438,246 2,421,409 1,625,325 699,864 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 1,478,058 1,414,345 806,206 758,116 759,980 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 117,248 126,589 113,953 141,896 163,121 Corporate bonds 20,853 18,442 18,030 17,990 2,000 Total available-for-sale securities $ 9,084,111 $ 7,640,268 $ 6,231,006 $ 5,659,785 $ 4,973,171

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, average tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:





Quarter ended

Year to Date





6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020































Net income

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 157,094

$ 85,421 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

7,476

1,238

159

97

383

8,714

3,755

Initial provision for acquired loans,





























net of tax

8,631

-

-

-

-

8,631

751

Pension settlement expense, net of tax

-

-

4,388

-

-

-

- Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

72

62

48

13

47

134

(17) Net operating income

$ 91,574

$ 82,731

$ 73,304

$ 73,909

$ 61,496

$ 174,305

$ 89,944 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744 Net operating income available to



























common shareholders

$ 89,202

$ 80,359

$ 70,932

$ 71,537

$ 59,124

$ 169,561

$ 85,200































































Net operating income

$ 91,574

$ 82,731

$ 73,304

$ 73,909

$ 61,496

$ 174,305

$ 89,944 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

(1,432)

5,539

159

323

(1,781)

4,107

(10,099) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 93,006

$ 77,192

$ 73,145

$ 73,586

$ 63,277

$ 170,198

$ 100,043 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

4,744

4,744 Net operating income available to common



























shareholders-excluding MSR

$ 90,634

$ 74,820

$ 70,773

$ 71,214

$ 60,905

$ 165,454

$ 95,299































































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















































Net income

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 157,094

$ 85,421 Plus: Provision for credit losses

11,500

-

5,794

16,000

20,000

11,500

67,250

Merger expense

9,962

1,649

212

129

510

11,611

5,004

Pension settlement expense

-

-

5,846

-

-

-

-

Income tax expense

21,102

23,347

14,046

21,525

18,164

44,449

23,923 Less: Security gains(losses)

96

82

63

18

62

178

(23)

MSR market value adjustment

(1,908)

7,381

212

430

(2,373)

5,473

(13,456) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 119,915

$ 99,088

$ 94,428

$ 111,031

$ 102,145

$ 219,003

$ 195,077































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 173,984

$ 155,823

$ 167,911

$ 155,505

$ 162,504

$ 329,807

$ 329,260 Less: Merger expense

9,962

1,649

212

129

510

11,611

5,004

Pension settlement expense

-

-

5,846

-

-

-

- Total operating expense

$ 164,022

$ 154,174

$ 161,853

$ 155,376

$ 161,994

$ 318,196

$ 324,256

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

























































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



























Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:





























































Quarter ended

Year to Date



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Tangible assets



























Total assets

$ 27,612,365

$ 25,802,497

$ 24,081,194

$ 23,555,422

$ 23,236,176

$ 27,612,365

$ 23,236,176 Less: Goodwill

957,474

851,612

851,612

847,531

847,984

957,474

847,984

Other identifiable intangible assets

54,659

53,581

55,899

54,757

56,989

54,659

56,989 Total tangible assets

$ 26,600,232

$ 24,897,304

$ 23,173,683

$ 22,653,134

$ 22,331,203

$ 26,600,232

$ 22,331,203 Less: PPP loans

167,144

1,146,000

975,421

1,212,246

1,192,715

167,144

1,192,715 Total tangible assets-excluding PPP loans

$ 26,433,088

$ 23,751,304

$ 22,198,262

$ 21,440,888

$ 21,138,488

$ 26,433,088

$ 21,138,488































PERIOD END BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,069,574

$ 2,825,198

$ 2,822,477

$ 2,782,539

$ 2,732,687

$ 3,069,574

$ 2,732,687 Less: Goodwill

957,474

851,612

851,612

847,531

847,984

957,474

847,984

Other identifiable intangible assets

54,659

53,581

55,899

54,757

56,989

54,659

56,989 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,057,441

$ 1,920,005

$ 1,914,966

$ 1,880,251

$ 1,827,714

$ 2,057,441

$ 1,827,714 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,890,448

$ 1,753,012

$ 1,747,973

$ 1,713,258

$ 1,660,721

$ 1,890,448

$ 1,660,721































AVERAGE BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,954,834

$ 2,813,001

$ 2,774,589

$ 2,729,870

$ 2,738,434

$ 2,884,309

$ 2,698,567 Less: Goodwill

910,448

851,612

852,472

847,744

848,160

881,192

846,398

Other identifiable intangible assets

52,564

54,876

54,858

56,045

58,280

53,714

58,542 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,991,822

$ 1,906,513

$ 1,867,259

$ 1,826,081

$ 1,831,994

$ 1,949,403

$ 1,793,627 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

167,007 Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,824,829

$ 1,739,520

$ 1,700,266

$ 1,659,088

$ 1,665,001

$ 1,782,410

$ 1,626,620































Total average assets

$ 26,666,296

$ 24,545,560

$ 23,660,503

$ 23,318,877

$ 22,707,686

$ 25,611,786

$ 21,948,661 Total shares of common stock outstanding

108,614,595

102,624,818

102,561,480

102,558,459

102,566,301

108,614,595

102,566,301 Average shares outstanding-diluted

105,838,056

102,711,584

102,817,409

102,839,749

102,827,225

104,274,819

103,780,561































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.73%

7.71%

8.26%

8.30%

8.18%

7.73%

8.18% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (2)

7.78%

8.08%

8.63%

8.77%

8.65%

7.78%

8.65% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)

7.11%

7.04%

7.54%

7.56%

7.44%

7.11%

7.44% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (4)

7.15%

7.38%

7.87%

7.99%

7.86%

7.15%

7.86% Return on average tangible equity (5)

15.21%

17.35%

14.66%

16.08%

13.43%

16.25%

9.58% Return on average tangible common equity (6)

16.08%

18.46%

15.54%

17.13%

14.20%

17.24%

9.97% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (7)

18.73%

16.42%

15.58%

16.03%

13.89%

17.61%

11.22% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (8)

19.92%

17.44%

16.56%

17.08%

14.71%

18.72%

11.78% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (9)

1.40%

1.28%

1.23%

1.26%

1.12%

1.34%

0.92% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (10)

12.62%

11.13%

10.49%

10.72%

9.29%

11.90%

7.46% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (11)

13.04%

11.47%

10.80%

11.05%

9.53%

12.28%

7.57% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (12)

1.80%

1.64%

1.59%

1.89%

1.81%

1.72%

1.79% Tangible book value per common share (13)

$ 17.41

$ 17.08

$ 17.04

$ 16.71

$ 16.19

$ 17.41

$ 16.19 Operating earnings per common share (14)

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 1.63

$ 0.82 Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (15)

$ 0.86

$ 0.73

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

$ 0.59

$ 1.59

$ 0.92































































(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans. (3) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (4) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans. (5) Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (7) Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible hareholders' equity. (8) Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (9) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets. (10) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity. (11) Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity. (12) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR. (13) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.































(14) Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































(15) Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions

















The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

