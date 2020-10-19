BancorpSouth Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2020 included:

Achieved record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $71.5 million , or $0.69 per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $71.2 million , or $0.69 per diluted common share.

, or per diluted common share, and record net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of , or per diluted common share. Recorded provision for credit losses of $15.0 million primarily as a result of the lengthening of the anticipated recovery time for certain economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology associated with the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $1.4 million , or 0.04 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis.

primarily as a result of the lengthening of the anticipated recovery time for certain economic factors included in the Company's allowance for credit losses methodology associated with the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; net charge-offs for the quarter totaled , or 0.04 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis. Generated a record $110.0 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.88 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.87 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.81 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, or 1.88 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, which represents an increase from 1.87 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase from 1.81 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Generated total deposit and customer repo growth of $174.9 million for the quarter, or 3.5 percent on an annualized basis.

for the quarter, or 3.5 percent on an annualized basis. Mortgage production volume of $937.7 million contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $26.7 million .

contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of . Continued improvement in operating efficiency reflected in the decline in the operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – to 58.4 percent for the quarter.

Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 14.20 percent at September 30, 2020 compared to 11.28 percent at September 30, 2019 .

"We continue to report strong financial performance despite the lingering economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the economies across our footprint have generally re-opened and most businesses are performing well, there are certain industries, including hospitality, that are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. The economic forecasts that we utilize in our reserve methodology reflect a lengthening in the anticipated economic recovery time as compared to the forecasts at the end of the second quarter. Accordingly, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Outside of this additional provisioning, we continue to be pleased with our operating performance. We generated a record $110.0 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue for the quarter, or 1.88 percent of average assets on an annualized basis."

"As we look more specifically at our third quarter performance, our mortgage team had another outstanding quarter generating production volume of over $937.7 million and total production and servicing revenue of $26.7 million. Although refinance activity remains elevated, purchase money production remains very strong, representing 61 percent of total volume for the quarter. Although loan demand has been slow following the completion of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), we had a solid quarter from a deposit growth standpoint as total deposits and customer repos increased $174.9 million, or 3.5 percent on an annualized basis, during the third quarter. While we saw a meaningful increase in net interest income, the shift in earning asset mix resulting from the additional liquidity continues to pressure our net interest margin. Finally, our operating efficiency continues to improve as reflected in the operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – of 58.4 percent for the third quarter. This marks the first time our efficiency ratio has been below 60 percent for a quarter since well before the last financial crisis."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $71.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and net income available to common shareholders of $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $71.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $110.0 million, or 1.88 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to $90.4 million, or 1.87 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2019 and $102.1 million, or 1.81 percent of average assets, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $175.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.6 percent from $166.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of 3.1 percent from $170.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.31 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 3.88 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.35 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.54 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 5.16 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 4.59 percent for the second quarter of 2020, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.77 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 4.63 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.23 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.30 percent for the second quarter of 2020, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.44 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 4.53 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

The $1.2 billion in PPP loans on the balance sheet had an adverse impact of approximately 11 basis points on the yield on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, for the third quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 0.44 percent for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 0.71 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.50 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, decreased $99.7 million during the third quarter of 2020. Deposits and customer repos increased $174.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. There were no acquisitions during the third quarter of 2020. Most of the loan origination volume occurred during the second quarter of 2020, with the PPP expiring during the third quarter of 2020. In total, the Company originated and funded just over 15,000 loans totaling in excess of $1.2 billion under the program. Over 5,000 of these loans were made to new customers of the Company.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 reflect a provision for credit losses of $15.0 million, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and a provision of $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million, or 0.04 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses was $250.6 million, or 1.64 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2020, compared with $116.9 million, or 0.83 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, and $237.0 million, or 1.54 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses coverage, excluding the impact of PPP loans, was 1.78 percent at September 30, 2020.

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses" effective January 1, 2020. The increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from this implementation was $62.6 million. Of this increase, $22.6 million was a result of the reclassification of non-accretable difference on previously purchased credit impaired loans that are now considered purchased credit deteriorated loans, while $40.0 million was the result primarily of the requirement of estimating credits losses over the life of the loan portfolio. The adoption of this standard impacted the comparability of credit quality and coverage metrics to all periods preceding January 1, 2020.

Total non-performing assets were $157.3 million, or 1.03 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2020, compared with $116.0 million, or 0.82 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, and $155.4 million, or 1.01 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2020. Other real estate owned was $6.4 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $7.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $7.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $89.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $91.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. These results include a positive mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2020 was $937.7 million, compared with $536.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $989.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Home purchase money volume was $568.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $353.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $522.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2020, $218.0 million was portfolio loans, compared with $112.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $251.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Deposit service charge revenue was $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenue was $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Insurance commission revenue was $32.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Other noninterest revenue was $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $155.5 million, compared with $159.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $162.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $104.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $101.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $108.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Other noninterest expense was $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, merger-related expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million, compared with merger-related expense of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.81 percent at September 30, 2020, compared with 12.54 percent at September 30, 2019 and 11.76 percent at June 30, 2020. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 7.56 percent at September 30, 2020, compared with 8.47 percent at September 30, 2019 and 7.44 percent at June 30, 2020. The $1.2 billion in PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 43 basis points on tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets at September 30, 2020.

In November 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.125 percent Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029 (the "Notes") and an underwritten public offering of $172.5 million of its 5.50 percent Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). For additional details regarding the terms of the Notes, including those related to interest rates and interest payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, and the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, including those related to dividends and dividend payment dates, redemption, seniority, and maturity, please refer to the offering circulars related to each offering that the Company filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on November 15, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 4,700,000 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization which expires on December 31, 2020.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency interim final rule published on March 31, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at September 30, 2020, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.65 percent and total risk-based capital of 14.20 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we look to the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, we will not be immune to the headwinds facing our industry and our nation's economy. While we expect our mortgage operation to continue to provide a significant component of our revenue, it's not reasonable to believe that production volume can remain at the level that we have seen thus far in 2020. In addition, it's inevitable there will be some customers experience financial hardships as the economic impact of this pandemic continues. Beyond continuing to ensure we protect the health of our teammates and customers, monitoring credit quality and working through issues with our customers will be our top priority. Given the changes in customer behavior as well as lessons learned through this pandemic, banks like ours will need to continue to automate processes and rethink the workplace while ensuring the customer experience is a top priority. As we work through our 2021 strategic planning and budgeting process, our team is working diligently to identify ways to improve our cost structure including continued investments in technology as well as an enhanced focus on optimizing our branch structure. I'm confident that the strength of both our balance sheet and capital position will aide us in navigating this economic cycle and continuing to improve shareholder value."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed the merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First was merged with and into the Company. Texas First operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of January 1, 2020, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $396.9 million, total loans of $185.7 million and total deposits of $369.3 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 1,040,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 2, 2020. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as a Small Business Administration ("SBA") Preferred Lender, the Company actively participated in the SBA's PPP for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In the presentation that accompanies this news release and in its earnings conference call, the Company has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest revenue and net interest margin. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying presentation and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "aspire," "roadmap," "achieve," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to pay dividends or coupons on Series A Preferred Stock or the Notes or its ability to ultimately repay the Notes or otherwise comply with the terms of such instruments, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairments, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue and net interest margin, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, the ability of the Company to access successfully the capital and credit markets when needed or as desired, sources of funding, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, involve risk and are beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, increases in the provision and allowance for credit losses and interest rate pressure on net interest revenue and net interest margin, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the Securities and Exchange Commission's publicly available website after November 1, 2017, the impact of any ongoing pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, Consumer Protection Act, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and any similar or related rules and regulations, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its capital stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the Company's forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 200,670 $ 197,472 $ 202,064 $ 203,812 $ 199,004 $ 600,206 $ 571,200 Interest expense 24,739 26,902 34,534 33,038 32,405 86,175 92,030 Net interest revenue 175,931 170,570 167,530 170,774 166,599 514,031 479,170 Provision for credit losses 15,000 20,000 46,000 - 500 81,000 1,500 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 160,931 150,570 121,530 170,774 166,099 433,031 477,670 Noninterest revenue 89,924 91,258 76,496 74,697 75,432 257,678 205,984 Noninterest expense 155,505 162,504 168,006 162,351 159,614 486,015 467,256 Income before income taxes 95,350 79,324 30,020 83,120 81,917 204,694 216,398 Income tax expense 21,525 18,164 5,759 17,271 18,160 45,448 47,986 Net income $ 73,825 $ 61,160 $ 24,261 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 159,246 $ 168,412 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 - - 7,116 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 71,453 $ 58,788 $ 21,889 $ 65,849 $ 63,757 $ 152,130 $ 168,412















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 $ 23,555,422 $ 19,850,225 Total earning assets 21,340,371 21,119,073 18,939,750 18,891,021 17,619,053 21,340,371 17,619,053 Total securities 5,659,785 4,973,171 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 5,659,785 2,766,446 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,327,735 15,427,421 14,224,645 14,089,683 14,120,783 15,327,735 14,120,783 Allowance for credit losses 250,624 237,025 218,199 119,066 116,908 250,624 116,908 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,320,671 1,510,008 1,661,329 1,628,265 1,845,056 1,320,671 1,845,056 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,212,246 1,192,715 - - - 1,212,246 - Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 16,198 19,977 22,286 46,240 53,137 16,198 53,137 Total deposits 19,412,979 19,179,486 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 19,412,979 16,025,756 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 20,024,434 19,849,502 17,426,878 16,924,121 16,555,544 20,024,434 16,555,544 Long-term debt 4,508 4,615 4,721 5,053 5,161 4,508 5,161 Junior subordinated debt securities 297,074 296,898 296,723 296,547 - 297,074 - Total shareholders' equity 2,782,539 2,732,687 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 2,782,539 2,489,427 Common shareholders' equity 2,615,546 2,565,694 2,514,911 2,517,996 2,489,427 2,615,546 2,489,427















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 $ 22,408,734 $ 18,618,066 Total earning assets 21,241,896 20,594,889 19,113,449 18,125,676 17,148,574 20,320,121 16,669,610 Total securities 5,309,982 4,437,614 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 4,738,392 2,725,595 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 15,369,684 15,114,732 14,226,788 14,061,118 13,726,755 14,905,435 13,453,898 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,207,097 975,029 - - - 729,126 - Total deposits 19,258,930 18,454,472 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 18,210,053 15,015,973 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 19,940,330 19,098,599 17,446,936 16,748,932 16,017,069 18,832,679 15,499,616 Long-term debt 4,592 4,699 4,800 5,138 5,303 4,697 5,509 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,969 296,793 296,617 135,535 - 296,794 - Total shareholders' equity 2,729,870 2,738,434 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 2,709,077 2,297,322 Common shareholders' equity 2,562,877 2,571,441 2,491,678 2,498,033 2,378,882 2,542,075 2,297,322















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 122,108 $ 126,753 $ 110,074 $ 78,796 $ 76,383 $ 122,108 $ 76,383 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 17,641 9,877 7,272 17,531 16,659 17,641 16,659 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 11,154 11,575 11,284 15,184 15,033 11,154 15,033 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 150,903 148,205 128,630 111,511 108,075 150,903 108,075 Other real estate owned 6,397 7,164 9,200 6,746 7,929 6,397 7,929 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 157,300 $ 155,369 $ 137,830 $ 118,257 $ 116,004 $ 157,300 $ 116,004















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.26% 1.08% 0.46% 1.29% 1.32% 0.95% 1.21% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.26% 1.12% 0.70% 1.33% 1.44% 1.03% 1.35% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.76% 8.98% 3.67% 10.15% 10.63% 7.85% 9.80% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.72% 9.29% 5.56% 10.46% 11.63% 8.56% 10.92% Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.09% 9.19% 3.53% 10.46% 10.63% 7.99% 9.80% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 11.05% 9.53% 5.55% 10.78% 11.63% 8.75% 10.92% Return on average tangible equity* 16.08% 13.43% 5.56% 15.47% 16.23% 11.79% 14.88% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 16.03% 13.89% 8.42% 15.94% 17.75% 12.85% 16.57% Return on average tangible common equity* 17.13% 14.20% 5.54% 16.19% 16.23% 12.41% 14.88% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 17.08% 14.71% 8.71% 16.68% 17.75% 13.58% 16.57% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets* 1.88% 1.81% 1.74% 1.68% 1.87% 1.81% 1.75% Noninterest income to average assets 1.53% 1.62% 1.45% 1.46% 1.56% 1.54% 1.48% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.65% 2.88% 3.19% 3.18% 3.30% 2.90% 3.36% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.31% 3.35% 3.54% 3.76% 3.88% 3.39% 3.87% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 3.23% 3.30% 3.48% 3.61% 3.76% 3.33% 3.76% Net interest rate spread 3.06% 3.08% 3.24% 3.44% 3.56% 3.12% 3.56% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 58.36% 61.89% 68.65% 65.92% 65.68% 62.81% 67.90% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 58.41% 61.16% 63.89% 64.39% 63.01% 61.12% 65.07% Loan/deposit ratio 78.96% 80.44% 84.23% 85.86% 88.11% 78.96% 88.11% Price to earnings multiple (close) 9.18 11.15 9.46 13.60 13.77 9.18 13.77 Market value to common book value 75.99% 90.91% 77.21% 130.38% 124.62% 75.99% 124.62% Market value to common book value (avg) 83.75% 84.79% 107.86% 128.18% 120.12% 90.07% 122.35% Market value to common tangible book value 116.01% 140.44% 120.81% 201.13% 193.15% 116.01% 193.15% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 127.86% 130.99% 168.76% 197.74% 186.17% 137.50% 189.63% Employee FTE 4,691 4,742 4,737 4,693 4,674 4,691 4,674















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019















Credit Quality Ratios:













Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.04% 0.03% 0.39% (0.06%) (0.02%) 0.15% 0.05% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.39% 0.53% 1.30% 0.00% 0.01% 0.73% 0.01% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 1.64% 1.54% 1.53% 0.85% 0.83% 1.64% 0.83% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.78% 1.67% 1.53% 0.85% 0.83% 1.78% 0.83% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 166.08% 159.93% 169.63% 106.78% 108.17% 166.08% 108.17% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 159.33% 152.56% 158.31% 100.68% 100.78% 159.33% 100.78% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.98% 0.96% 0.90% 0.79% 0.77% 0.98% 0.77% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding













acquired loans and leases 0.74% 0.63% 0.64% 0.65% 0.66% 0.74% 0.66% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 1.03% 1.01% 0.97% 0.84% 0.82% 1.03% 0.82% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases, excluding













acquired loans and leases 0.78% 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% 0.69% 0.78% 0.69%















Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.81% 11.76% 12.75% 12.75% 12.54% 11.81% 12.54% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.10% 11.04% 11.96% 11.96% 12.54% 11.10% 12.54% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.30% 8.18% 8.82% 8.92% 8.47% 8.30% 8.47% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 8.77% 8.65% 8.82% 8.92% 8.47% 8.77% 8.47% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 7.56% 7.44% 7.99% 8.09% 8.47% 7.56% 8.47% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 7.99% 7.86% 7.99% 8.09% 8.47% 7.99% 8.47%















Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.64% 10.21% 10.11% 10.57% 10.54% 10.64% 10.54% Tier 1 capital 11.65% 11.22% 11.13% 11.60% 10.54% 11.65% 10.54% Total capital 14.20% 13.79% 13.75% 14.17% 11.28% 14.20% 11.28% Tier 1 leverage capital 8.59% 8.54% 8.90% 9.69% 9.14% 8.59% 9.14% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.57 $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 1.47 $ 1.68 Diluted earnings per share 0.69 0.57 0.21 0.63 0.63 1.47 1.67 Operating earnings per share* 0.70 0.57 0.25 0.67 0.66 1.51 1.73 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.69 0.59 0.33 0.65 0.69 1.61 1.86 Cash dividends per share 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.56 0.53 Book value per share 25.50 25.01 24.50 24.09 23.76 25.50 23.76 Tangible book value per share* 16.71 16.19 15.66 15.62 15.33 16.71 15.33 Market value per share (last) 19.38 22.74 18.92 31.41 29.61 19.38 29.61 Market value per share (high) 24.29 25.93 31.61 32.97 30.54 31.61 33.45 Market value per share (low) 18.11 17.21 17.24 28.13 26.47 17.21 25.76 Market value per share (avg) 21.36 21.21 26.43 30.88 28.54 22.97 29.07 Dividend payout ratio 26.56% 32.29% 88.20% 29.43% 29.36% 37.64% 31.31% Total shares outstanding 102,558,459 102,566,301 102,632,484 104,522,804 104,775,876 102,558,459 104,775,876 Average shares outstanding - basic 102,564,466 102,603,525 104,354,328 104,739,906 101,168,730 103,174,106 100,428,809 Average shares outstanding - diluted 102,839,749 102,827,225 104,733,897 105,144,032 101,493,247 103,466,957 100,699,510































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 4.54% 4.59% 5.00% 5.13% 5.16% 4.70% 5.13% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.44% 4.53% 4.93% 4.95% 5.02% 4.62% 4.99% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases - excluding PPP loans 4.55% 4.67% 4.93% 4.95% 5.02% 4.72% 4.99% PPP loans 3.11% 2.50% N/A N/A N/A 2.84% N/A Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 1.64% 1.95% 1.99% 2.00% 2.13% 1.85% 2.09% Tax-exempt 3.67% 3.86% 4.44% 4.69% 5.56% 3.97% 4.85% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 0.19% 0.20% 1.53% 1.95% 2.41% 0.47% 2.50% Total interest earning assets and revenue 3.77% 3.87% 4.27% 4.48% 4.63% 3.96% 4.61% Deposits 0.44% 0.50% 0.67% 0.68% 0.71% 0.53% 0.68% Demand - interest bearing 0.53% 0.61% 0.84% 0.88% 0.94% 0.66% 0.90% Savings 0.18% 0.18% 0.26% 0.28% 0.28% 0.20% 0.29% Other time 1.41% 1.54% 1.64% 1.68% 1.67% 1.53% 1.58% Total interest bearing deposits 0.65% 0.74% 0.92% 0.96% 0.99% 0.77% 0.95% Short-term borrowings 0.25% 0.39% 1.25% 1.51% 1.90% 0.63% 2.07% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 0.63% 0.71% 0.95% 1.01% 1.07% 0.76% 1.04% Junior subordinated debt 4.24% 4.18% 4.42% 4.17% N/A 4.44% N/A Long-term debt 4.85% 4.81% 4.96% 4.83% 4.93% 4.87% 4.89% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.71% 0.79% 1.03% 1.04% 1.07% 0.84% 1.05% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 65.61% 66.65% 70.81% 69.37% 70.15% 67.58% 70.58% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 618 $ 725 $ 714 $ 800 $ 972 $ 2,057 $ 2,982















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 306,164 $ 240,354 $ 253,495 $ 261,773 $ 333,108 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 39,782 318,615 29,490 71,233 466,650 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 5,659,785 4,973,171 4,468,340 4,481,974 2,766,446 Loans and leases* 15,344,006 15,444,794 14,241,912 14,107,743 14,137,563 Less: Unearned income 16,271 17,373 17,267 18,060 16,780 Allowance for credit losses 250,624 237,025 218,199 119,066 116,908 Net loans and leases 15,077,111 15,190,396 14,006,446 13,970,617 14,003,875 Loans held for sale 304,215 391,051 194,321 210,361 229,514 Premises and equipment, net 508,149 504,748 497,669 480,901 480,819 Accrued interest receivable 110,185 101,321 70,463 65,173 62,818 Goodwill 847,531 847,984 848,242 825,679 822,093 Other identifiable intangibles 54,757 56,989 59,345 60,008 61,100 Bank owned life insurance 331,799 329,167 327,312 326,417 328,670 Other real estate owned 6,397 7,164 9,200 6,746 7,929 Other assets 309,547 275,216 268,201 291,694 287,203 Total Assets $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 6,336,792 $ 6,385,370 $ 4,861,155 $ 4,661,821 $ 4,770,907 Interest bearing 8,170,402 7,907,637 7,268,053 7,176,934 6,745,329 Savings 2,325,980 2,234,853 2,013,343 1,937,985 1,898,813 Other time 2,579,805 2,651,626 2,745,365 2,633,959 2,610,707 Total deposits 19,412,979 19,179,486 16,887,916 16,410,699 16,025,756 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 611,455 670,016 538,962 513,422 529,788 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 95,217 220 290,224 725,000 480,000 Accrued interest payable 15,286 13,476 17,482 15,124 13,120 Junior subordinated debt securities 297,074 296,898 296,723 296,547 - Long-term debt 4,508 4,615 4,721 5,053 5,161 Other liabilities 336,364 338,778 314,592 401,714 306,973 Total Liabilities 20,772,883 20,503,489 18,350,620 18,367,559 17,360,798 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 167,021 - Common stock 256,396 256,416 256,581 261,307 261,940 Capital surplus 565,635 561,541 558,114 605,976 611,115 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18,490 25,191 17,849 (62,663) (50,538) Retained earnings 1,775,025 1,722,546 1,682,367 1,713,376 1,666,910 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,782,539 2,732,687 2,681,904 2,685,017 2,489,427 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 23,555,422 $ 23,236,176 $ 21,032,524 $ 21,052,576 $ 19,850,225











*Includes $1.212 billion and $1.193 billion in PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 232,421 $ 229,334 $ 246,860 $ 244,444 $ 229,814 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 257,057 760,789 239,766 300,495 486,716 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 5,309,982 4,437,614 4,461,298 3,555,014 2,738,691 Loans and leases* 15,386,721 15,132,600 14,244,649 14,078,793 13,743,876 Less: Unearned income 17,037 17,868 17,861 17,675 17,121 Allowance for credit losses 236,536 217,508 193,796 117,668 116,232 Net loans and leases 15,133,148 14,897,224 14,032,992 13,943,450 13,610,523 Loans held for sale 296,352 261,377 147,798 173,649 157,691 Premises and equipment, net 507,190 499,767 494,413 481,623 458,758 Accrued interest receivable 104,435 137,456 64,010 60,678 57,941 Goodwill 847,744 848,160 844,635 823,812 761,084 Other identifiable intangibles 56,045 58,280 58,805 60,559 59,253 Bank owned life insurance 330,642 328,037 326,808 328,567 319,894 Other real estate owned 7,754 8,410 8,151 7,820 6,908 Other assets 236,107 241,238 264,101 262,912 283,653 Total Assets $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 6,340,942 $ 5,942,570 $ 4,717,202 $ 4,803,104 $ 4,479,698 Interest bearing 8,022,755 7,674,479 7,466,674 6,872,921 6,655,962 Savings 2,280,860 2,152,092 1,975,690 1,913,650 1,869,045 Other time 2,614,373 2,685,331 2,745,663 2,629,040 2,504,806 Total deposits 19,258,930 18,454,472 16,905,229 16,218,715 15,509,511 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 681,400 644,127 541,707 530,217 507,558 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 36,696 269,121 502,257 487,272 487,456 Accrued interest payable 15,589 16,268 19,205 14,942 13,756 Junior subordinated debt securities 296,969 296,793 296,617 135,535 - Long-term debt 4,592 4,699 4,800 5,138 5,303 Other liabilities 294,831 283,772 261,123 278,454 268,460 Total Liabilities 20,589,007 19,969,252 18,530,938 17,670,273 16,792,044 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 167,021 74,717 - Common stock 256,412 256,515 261,065 261,905 254,881 Capital surplus 563,267 559,737 600,880 611,667 538,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 24,758 23,016 (36,367) (53,111) (52,204) Retained earnings 1,718,440 1,732,173 1,666,100 1,677,572 1,637,540 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,729,870 2,738,434 2,658,699 2,572,750 2,378,882 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 23,318,877 $ 22,707,686 $ 21,189,637 $ 20,243,023 $ 19,170,926











*Includes $1.207 billion and $975.0 million in PPP loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Sep-20

Sep-19 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 175,810

$ 173,164

$ 177,019

$ 182,269

$ 178,729

$ 525,993

$ 515,156 Deposits with other banks 74

207

739

1,225

2,456

1,020

5,264 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 52

178

315

426

735

545

1,651 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 21,280

20,783

21,508

17,241

13,759

63,571

39,419 Tax-exempt 986

1,178

1,060

1,266

1,883

3,224

5,894 Loans held for sale 2,468

1,962

1,423

1,385

1,442

5,853

3,816 Total interest revenue 200,670

197,472

202,064

203,812

199,004

600,206

571,200



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 10,773

11,631

15,522

15,202

15,689

37,926

43,569 Savings 1,012

943

1,290

1,334

1,341

3,245

4,027 Other time 9,287

10,296

11,168

11,134

10,546

30,751

28,246 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 279

291

1,436

1,591

1,857

2,006

5,604 Short-term and long-term debt 49

477

1,857

2,293

2,971

2,383

10,582 Junior subordinated debt 3,338

3,263

3,261

1,482

-

9,862

- Other 1

1

-

2

1

2

2 Total interest expense 24,739

26,902

34,534

33,038

32,405

86,175

92,030



























Net interest revenue 175,931

170,570

167,530

170,774

166,599

514,031

479,170 Provision for credit losses 15,000

20,000

46,000

-

500

81,000

1,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 160,931

150,570

121,530

170,774

166,099

433,031

477,670



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 27,097

29,557

9,470

10,102

7,289

66,124

9,680 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,938

9,080

9,176

9,836

9,778

28,194

28,820 Deposit service charges 8,892

7,647

11,682

12,193

11,939

28,221

33,822 Security gains(losses), net 18

62

(85)

(41)

117

(5)

215 Insurance commissions 32,750

33,118

29,603

27,648

31,512

95,471

95,643 Wealth management 6,471

6,421

6,570

6,617

6,651

19,462

18,192 Other 4,758

5,373

10,080

8,342

8,146

20,211

19,612 Total noninterest revenue 89,924

91,258

76,496

74,697

75,432

257,678

205,984



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 104,219

108,103

108,272

97,137

101,154

320,594

299,363 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,053

12,890

12,708

12,267

12,323

38,651

35,862 Equipment 4,519

4,762

4,649

4,725

4,676

13,930

12,987 Deposit insurance assessments 1,522

1,962

1,546

2,200

2,038

5,030

6,943 Other 32,192

34,787

40,831

46,022

39,423

107,810

112,101 Total noninterest expense 155,505

162,504

168,006

162,351

159,614

486,015

467,256 Income before income taxes 95,350

79,324

30,020

83,120

81,917

204,694

216,398 Income tax expense 21,525

18,164

5,759

17,271

18,160

45,448

47,986 Net income $ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 159,246

$ 168,412 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

2,372

2,372

-

-

7,116

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 71,453

$ 58,788

$ 21,889

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 152,130

$ 168,412



























Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 1.47

$ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.57

$ 0.21

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 1.47

$ 1.67

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 2,937,608

3,038,957

2,008,043

1,979,507

1,887,817 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,297,008

2,296,287

2,290,585

2,268,813

2,276,338 Total commercial and industrial 5,234,616

5,335,244

4,298,628

4,248,320

4,164,155 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 333,839

333,615

339,539

337,349

347,866 Construction, acquisition and development 1,700,030

1,658,678

1,582,039

1,577,342

1,538,073 Commercial real estate 3,229,959

3,323,744

3,303,537

3,220,914

3,345,166 Total commercial real estate 5,263,828

5,316,037

5,225,115

5,135,605

5,231,105 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,704,490

3,646,168

3,572,277

3,543,075

3,519,449 Home equity 658,708

655,543

686,202

683,515

678,294 Credit cards 85,760

86,592

93,896

102,559

101,213 Total consumer 4,448,958

4,388,303

4,352,375

4,329,149

4,298,956 All other 380,333

387,837

348,527

376,609

426,567 Total loans $ 15,327,735

$ 15,427,421

$ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 237,025

$ 218,199

$ 119,066

$ 116,908

$ 115,691



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - cumulative effect adjustment -

-

40,000

-

-



















Impact of adopting ASC 326 - purchased loans with credt

















deterioration -

-

22,634

-

-



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate (560)

(1,506)

(10,792)

(1,273)

(218) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (441)

(13)

(184)

(192)

(65) Total commercial and industrial (1,001)

(1,519)

(10,976)

(1,465)

(283) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

(21)

(65)

(11)

- Construction, acquisition and development -

(9)

(3,173)

(26)

- Commercial real estate (738)

-

(67)

-

(49) Total commercial real estate (738)

(30)

(3,305)

(37)

(49) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (81)

(124)

(524)

(687)

(255) Home equity (41)

(162)

(236)

(173)

(39) Credit cards (682)

(703)

(798)

(797)

(631) Total consumer (804)

(989)

(1,558)

(1,657)

(925) All other (599)

(396)

(914)

(965)

(895) Total loans charged-off (3,142)

(2,934)

(16,753)

(4,124)

(2,152)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 294

277

355

353

835 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 163

136

1,179

30

49 Total commercial and industrial 457

413

1,534

383

884 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 3

6

6

4

3 Construction, acquisition and development 55

172

245

584

480 Commercial real estate 209

50

135

4,212

29 Total commercial real estate 267

228

386

4,800

512 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 352

345

397

407

278 Home equity 132

259

80

216

731 Credit cards 270

195

285

218

224 Total consumer 754

799

762

841

1,233 All other 263

320

344

258

240 Total recoveries 1,741

1,760

3,026

6,282

2,869



















Net (charge-offs)recoveries (1,401)

(1,174)

(13,727)

2,158

717



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration -

-

4,226

-

-



















Provision:

















Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter -

-

1,000

-

- Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 15,000

20,000

45,000

-

500 Total provision 15,000

20,000

46,000

-

500



















Balance, end of period $ 250,624

$ 237,025

$ 218,199

$ 119,066

$ 116,908



















Average loans for period $ 15,369,684

$ 15,114,732

$ 14,226,788

$ 14,061,118

$ 13,726,755



















Ratio:

















Net charge-offs(recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.04%

0.03%

0.39%

(0.06%)

(0.02%)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19 BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:









































Loans and leases charged off:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$ (490)

$ (420)

$ (230)

$ (844)

$ (185) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(434)

(13)

(19)

(184)

(65) Total commercial and industrial

(924)

(433)

(249)

(1,028)

(250) Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

-

-

(65)

(6)

- Construction, acquisition and development

-

-

(121)

(26)

- Commercial real estate

(155)

-

(67)

-

(49) Total real estate

(155)

-

(253)

(32)

(49) Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

(70)

(113)

(357)

(648)

(255) Home equity

(41)

(162)

(236)

(173)

(39) Credit cards

(682)

(703)

(798)

(797)

(631) Total consumer

(793)

(978)

(1,391)

(1,618)

(925) All other

(459)

(288)

(704)

(782)

(848) Total loans charged off

(2,331)

(1,699)

(2,597)

(3,460)

(2,072)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

231

210

325

277

833 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

163

136

1,177

30

49 Total commercial and industrial

394

346

1,502

307

882 Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

3

5

4

4

3 Construction, acquisition and development

55

170

244

583

480 Commercial real estate

208

50

135

4,212

29 Total real estate

266

225

383

4,799

512 Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

350

343

395

405

275 Home equity

130

258

79

215

729 Credit cards

270

195

285

218

224 Total consumer

750

796

759

838

1,228 All other

235

275

316

245

226 Total recoveries

1,645

1,642

2,960

6,189

2,848





















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$ (686)

$ (57)

$ 363

$ 2,729

$ 776

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19 ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:





































Loans and leases charged off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ (70)

$ (1,086)

$ (10,562)

$ (429)

$ (33) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (7)

-

(165)

(8)

- Total commercial and industrial (77)

(1,086)

(10,727)

(437)

(33) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

(21)

-

(5)

- Construction, acquisition and development -

(9)

(3,052)

-

- Commercial real estate (583)

-

-

-

- Total real estate (583)

(30)

(3,052)

(5)

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (11)

(11)

(167)

(39)

- Home equity -

-

-

-

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer (11)

(11)

(167)

(39)

- All other (140)

(108)

(210)

(183)

(47) Total loans charged off (811)

(1,235)

(14,156)

(664)

(80)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 63

67

30

76

2 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied -

-

2

-

- Total commercial and industrial 63

67

32

76

2 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

1

2

-

- Construction, acquisition and development -

2

1

1

- Commercial real estate 1

-

-

-

- Total real estate 1

3

3

1

- Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 2

2

2

2

3 Home equity 2

1

1

1

2 Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer 4

3

3

3

5 All other 28

45

28

13

14 Total recoveries 96

118

66

93

21



















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries $ (715)

$ (1,117)

$ (14,090)

$ (571)

$ (59)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 17,936

$ 16,124

$ 16,589

$ 11,105

$ 10,430 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 18,343

16,745

11,212

7,838

7,446 Total commercial and industrial 36,279

32,869

27,801

18,943

17,876 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 5,907

5,244

5,454

4,772

4,423 Construction, acquisition and development 10,434

9,715

13,899

6,225

2,231 Commercial real estate 32,554

45,047

29,697

16,199

16,823 Total commercial real estate 48,895

60,006

49,050

27,196

23,477 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 32,872

30,672

29,834

28,879

31,744 Home equity 3,325

2,584

2,597

2,993

2,767 Credit cards 144

90

122

63

85 Total consumer 36,341

33,346

32,553

31,935

34,596 All other 593

532

670

722

434 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 122,108

$ 126,753

$ 110,074

$ 78,796

$ 76,383



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 17,641

9,877

7,272

17,531

16,659 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 11,154

11,575

11,284

15,184

15,033 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 150,903

$ 148,205

$ 128,630

$ 111,511

$ 108,075



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 6,397

7,164

9,200

6,746

7,929



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 157,300

$ 155,369

$ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004



















BXS originated assets $ 109,418

$ 94,155

$ 85,908

$ 78,295

$ 84,413 Acquired assets 47,882

61,214

51,922

39,962

31,591 Total Non-performing Assets $ 157,300

$ 155,369

$ 137,830

$ 118,257

$ 116,004



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 19,973

$ 36,619

$ 47,523

$ 25,147

$ 26,331



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 42,978

$ 35,002

$ 54,315

$ 44,559

$ 40,668 Acquired loans 5,694

10,450

14,405

23,054

16,741 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 48,672

$ 45,452

$ 68,720

$ 67,613

$ 57,409

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















September 30, 2020













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,875,468 $ - $ 47,526 $ 178 $ - $ 3,664 $ 10,772

$ 2,937,608 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,224,302 - 56,919 - - 12,116 3,671

2,297,008 Total commercial and industrial 5,099,770 - 104,445 178 - 15,780 14,443

5,234,616 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 324,010 - 7,109 - - 725 1,995

333,839 Construction, acquisition and development 1,656,961 - 34,197 - - 2,961 5,911

1,700,030 Commercial real estate 3,070,472 - 127,835 - - 27,493 4,159

3,229,959 Total commercial real estate 5,051,443 - 169,141 - - 31,179 12,065

5,263,828 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,615,071 - 85,827 - - 2,859 733

3,704,490 Home equity 651,525 - 7,183 - - - -

658,708 Credit cards 85,760 - - - - - -

85,760 Total consumer 4,352,356 - 93,010 - - 2,859 733

4,448,958 All other 374,374 - 5,887 - - - 72

380,333 Total loans $ 14,877,943 $ - $ 372,483 $ 178 $ - $ 49,818 $ 27,313

$ 15,327,735



















BXS originated loans $ 13,592,460 $ - $ 252,875 $ 178 $ - $ 30,909 $ -

$ 13,876,422 Acquired loans* 1,285,483 - 119,608 - - 18,909 27,313

1,451,313 Total Loans $ 14,877,943 $ - $ 372,483 $ 178 $ - $ 49,818 $ 27,313

$ 15,327,735





















June 30, 2020













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,980,373 $ - $ 43,368 $ 179 $ - $ 3,789 $ 11,248

$ 3,038,957 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,222,454 - 61,204 - - 8,515 4,114

2,296,287 Total commercial and industrial 5,202,827 - 104,572 179 - 12,304 15,362

5,335,244 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 316,390 - 14,159 - - 714 2,352

333,615 Construction, acquisition and development 1,626,162 2,741 20,890 - - 3,122 5,763

1,658,678 Commercial real estate 3,164,522 - 113,206 - - 40,672 5,344

3,323,744 Total commercial real estate 5,107,074 2,741 148,255 - - 44,508 13,459

5,316,037 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,560,630 - 84,207 - - 594 737

3,646,168 Home equity 648,891 - 6,652 - - - -

655,543 Credit cards 86,592 - - - - - -

86,592 Total consumer 4,296,113 - 90,859 - - 594 737

4,388,303 All other 379,659 1,523 6,578 - - - 77

387,837 Total loans $ 14,985,673 $ 4,264 $ 350,264 $ 179 $ - $ 57,406 $ 29,635

$ 15,427,421



















BXS originated loans $ 13,516,292 $ 2,741 $ 231,687 $ 179 $ - $ 28,288 $ -

$ 13,779,187 Acquired loans* 1,469,381 1,523 118,577 - - 29,118 29,635

1,648,234 Total Loans $ 14,985,673 $ 4,264 $ 350,264 $ 179 $ - $ 57,406 $ 29,635

$ 15,427,421



















*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19 LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:















Pass $ 14,877,943

$ 14,985,673

$ 13,821,602

$ 13,738,979

$ 13,782,584 Special Mention -

4,264

7,129

2,240

2,530 Substandard 372,483

350,264

323,697

298,491

280,059 Doubtful 178

179

191

194

194 Loss -

-

667

-

- Impaired 49,818

57,406

40,627

24,094

24,948 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 27,313

29,635

30,732

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

-

25,685

30,468 Total $ 15,327,735

$ 15,427,421

$ 14,224,645

$ 14,089,683

$ 14,120,783



















BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 13,592,460

$ 13,516,292

$ 12,150,616

$ 12,080,336

$ 11,901,311 Special Mention -

2,741

2,045

-

- Substandard 252,875

231,687

225,506

202,017

192,133 Doubtful 178

179

191

194

194 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 30,909

28,288

22,356

17,110

24,379 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) -

-

-

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

-

-

- Total $ 13,876,422

$ 13,779,187

$ 12,400,714

$ 12,299,657

$ 12,118,017



















ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 1,285,483

$ 1,469,381

$ 1,670,986

$ 1,658,643

$ 1,881,273 Special Mention -

1,523

5,084

2,240

2,530 Substandard 119,608

118,577

98,191

96,474

87,926 Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Loss -

-

667

-

- Impaired 18,909

29,118

18,271

6,984

569 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 27,313

29,635

30,732

-

- Purchased Credit Impaired -

-

-

25,685

30,468 Total $ 1,451,313

$ 1,648,234

$ 1,823,931

$ 1,790,026

$ 2,002,766

BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















September 30, 2020

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 275,711 $ 237,417 $ 352,908 $ 739,580 $ 78,753 $ 189,569 $ 1,058,826 $ 4,844 $ 2,937,608 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 265,239 185,519 238,839 636,024 62,987 128,232 777,603 2,565 2,297,008 Total commercial and industrial 540,950 422,936 591,747 1,375,604 141,740 317,801 1,836,429 7,409 5,234,616 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 26,136 70,808 24,489 71,275 7,362 10,925 122,401 443 333,839 Construction, acquisition and development 173,894 49,582 83,313 310,262 22,506 104,294 956,179 - 1,700,030 Commercial real estate 333,696 338,794 304,446 659,031 230,587 222,234 1,141,171 - 3,229,959 Total commercial real estate 533,726 459,184 412,248 1,040,568 260,455 337,453 2,219,751 443 5,263,828 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 584,926 335,889 344,462 828,965 109,091 340,804 1,093,636 66,717 3,704,490 Home equity 102,779 46,382 79,574 227,479 16,660 145,480 40,354 - 658,708 Credit cards - - - - - - - 85,760 85,760 Total consumer 687,705 382,271 424,036 1,056,444 125,751 486,284 1,133,990 152,477 4,448,958 All other 61,241 42,561 34,041 121,036 3,818 19,284 88,622 9,730 380,333 Total loans $ 1,823,622 $ 1,306,952 $ 1,462,072 $ 3,593,652 $ 531,764 $ 1,160,822 $ 5,278,792 $ 170,059 $ 15,327,735



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) (4.20%) (6.56%) (10.84%) (12.51%) (7.10%) 1.23% 8.75% (18.27%) (2.57%) Loan growth, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (5.32%) (6.83%) (11.42%) (12.95%) (7.59%) 0.91% 8.29% (17.53%) (3.07%)



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 582 $ 1,363 $ 2,160 $ 1,742 $ 1,799 $ 595 $ 10,611 $ 225 $ 19,077 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,921 2,373 677 3,644 166 - 14,201 - 23,982 Total commercial and industrial 3,503 3,736 2,837 5,386 1,965 595 24,812 225 43,059 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 279 618 166 999 - - 3,850 - 5,912 Construction, acquisition and development 161 166 2,573 208 - 315 7,270 - 10,693 Commercial real estate 3,388 33 5,265 876 - 95 24,052 - 33,709 Total commercial real estate 3,828 817 8,004 2,083 - 410 35,172 - 50,314 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 9,198 4,069 4,224 13,572 1,032 6,456 11,741 1,912 52,204 Home equity 363 258 395 996 237 1,228 387 - 3,864 Credit cards - - - - - - - 817 817 Total consumer 9,561 4,327 4,619 14,568 1,269 7,684 12,128 2,729 56,885 All other 197 2 52 95 - 16 279 4 645 Total loans $ 17,089 $ 8,882 $ 15,512 $ 22,132 $ 3,234 $ 8,705 $ 72,391 $ 2,958 $ 150,903



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.21% 0.57% 0.61% 0.24% 2.28% 0.31% 1.00% 4.64% 0.65% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1.10% 1.28% 0.28% 0.57% 0.26% 0.00% 1.83% 0.00% 1.04% Total commercial and industrial 0.65% 0.88% 0.48% 0.39% 1.39% 0.19% 1.35% 3.04% 0.82% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 1.07% 0.87% 0.68% 1.40% 0.00% 0.00% 3.15% 0.00% 1.77% Construction, acquisition and development 0.09% 0.33% 3.09% 0.07% 0.00% 0.30% 0.76% N/A 0.63% Commercial real estate 1.02% 0.01% 1.73% 0.13% 0.00% 0.04% 2.11% N/A 1.04% Total commercial real estate 0.72% 0.18% 1.94% 0.20% 0.00% 0.12% 1.58% 0.00% 0.96% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 1.57% 1.21% 1.23% 1.64% 0.95% 1.89% 1.07% 2.87% 1.41% Home equity 0.35% 0.56% 0.50% 0.44% 1.42% 0.84% 0.96% N/A 0.59% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.95% 0.95% Total consumer 1.39% 1.13% 1.09% 1.38% 1.01% 1.58% 1.07% 1.79% 1.28% All other 0.32% 0.00% 0.15% 0.08% 0.00% 0.08% 0.31% 0.04% 0.17% Total loans 0.94% 0.68% 1.06% 0.62% 0.61% 0.75% 1.37% 1.74% 0.98%

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Sep-20

Jun-20

Mar-20

Dec-19

Sep-19

Sep-20

Sep-19 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 26,667

$ 31,930

$ 20,553

$ 6,938

$ 11,283

$ 79,150

$ 27,359 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment 430

(2,373)

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(13,026)

(17,679) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,938

9,080

9,176

9,836

9,778

28,194

28,820 Deposit service charges 8,892

7,647

11,682

12,193

11,939

28,221

33,822 Securities gains (losses), net 18

62

(85)

(41)

117

(5)

215 Insurance commissions 32,750

33,118

29,603

27,648

31,512

95,471

95,643 Trust income 3,902

4,064

4,013

3,951

4,488

11,979

12,091 Annuity fees 53

54

55

136

184

162

694 Brokerage commissions and fees 2,516

2,303

2,502

2,530

1,979

7,321

5,407 Bank-owned life insurance 1,902

1,855

1,999

3,427

2,529

5,756

6,205 Other miscellaneous income 2,856

3,518

8,081

4,915

5,617

14,455

13,407 Total noninterest revenue $ 89,924

$ 91,258

$ 76,496

$ 74,697

$ 75,432

$ 257,678

$ 205,984



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 104,219

$ 108,103

$ 108,272

$ 97,137

$ 101,154

$ 320,594

$ 299,363 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,053

12,890

12,708

12,267

12,323

38,651

35,862 Equipment 4,519

4,762

4,649

4,725

4,676

13,930

12,987 Deposit insurance assessments 1,522

1,962

1,546

2,200

2,038

5,030

6,943 Advertising 826

918

1,099

1,153

1,382

2,843

3,756 Foreclosed property expense (278)

1,306

924

855

870

1,952

2,013 Telecommunications 1,462

1,512

1,461

1,504

1,400

4,435

4,159 Public relations 1,130

459

680

880

1,069

2,269

2,768 Data processing 9,477

9,693

9,646

10,041

9,066

28,816

25,476 Computer software 4,779

4,979

4,315

4,478

3,825

14,073

11,359 Amortization of intangibles 2,357

2,355

2,394

2,508

2,117

7,106

6,610 Legal (316)

1,375

898

854

786

1,957

2,701 Merger expense 129

510

4,494

5,782

4,062

5,133

8,089 Postage and shipping 1,199

1,198

1,441

1,353

1,281

3,838

3,910 Other miscellaneous expense 11,427

10,482

13,479

16,614

13,565

35,388

41,260 Total noninterest expense $ 155,505

$ 162,504

$ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 486,015

$ 467,256



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 24,060

$ 23,644

$ 21,246

$ 19,994

$ 22,643

$ 68,950

$ 67,310 Life and health commissions 6,072

6,771

6,175

5,979

6,116

19,018

19,453 Risk management income 609

540

532

667

564

1,681

1,773 Other 2,009

2,163

1,650

1,008

2,189

5,822

7,107 Total insurance commissions $ 32,750

$ 33,118

$ 29,603

$ 27,648

$ 31,512

$ 95,471

$ 95,643

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-19 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 40,821 $ 42,243 $ 57,109 $ 51,492 $ 55,294 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 7,041 4,297 3,079 4,025 3,410 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,198) (3,144) (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model 280 (2,575) (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) Other changes in fair value - - (1) - (1) Fair value, end of period $ 44,944 $ 40,821 $ 42,243 $ 57,109 $ 51,492











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 23,632 $ 30,194 $ 17,906 $ 4,326 $ 8,922 Servicing 6,233 4,880 5,153 4,935 4,903 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,198) (3,144) (2,506) (2,323) (2,542) Total production revenue 26,667 31,930 20,553 6,938 11,283 Market value adjustment on MSR 280 (2,575) (15,438) 3,915 (4,669) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 150 202 4,355 (751) 675 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 27,097 $ 29,557 $ 9,470 $ 10,102 $ 7,289



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,218,090 $ 7,000,425 $ 6,999,383 $ 6,898,195 $ 6,799,186 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.62% 0.58% 0.60% 0.83% 0.76%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies $ 3,116,458 $ 3,348,206 $ 3,532,905 $ 3,599,317 $ 2,323,159 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 1,625,325 699,864 132,902 133,375 128,677 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 758,116 759,980 595,885 609,009 115,228 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 141,896 163,121 206,648 140,273 199,382 Corporate bonds 17,990 2,000 - - - Total available-for-sale securities $ 5,659,785 $ 4,973,171 $ 4,468,340 $ 4,481,974 $ 2,766,446













BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, return on tangible equity, return on tangible common equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:







Quarter ended

Year to Date





9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019































Net income

$ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 159,246

$ 168,412 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

97

383

3,372

4,339

3,049

3,852

6,072

Initial provision for acquired loans,





























net of tax

-

-

751

-

-

751



Less: Security gains(losses), net of tax

13

47

(64)

(30)

88

(4)

162 Net operating income

$ 73,909

$ 61,496

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 163,853

$ 174,322 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

-

-

7,116

- Net operating income available to



























common shareholders

$ 71,537

$ 59,124

$ 26,076

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 156,737

$ 174,322































































Net operating income

$ 73,909

$ 61,496

$ 28,448

$ 70,218

$ 66,718

$ 163,853

$ 174,322 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax 323

(1,781)

(8,318)

2,374

(2,998)

(9,776)

(13,268) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 73,586

$ 63,277

$ 36,766

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 173,629

$ 187,590 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

-

-

7,116

- Net operating income available to common



























shareholders-excluding MSR

$ 71,214

$ 60,905

$ 34,394

$ 67,844

$ 69,716

$ 166,513

$ 187,590































































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue



















































Net income

$ 73,825

$ 61,160

$ 24,261

$ 65,849

$ 63,757

$ 159,246

$ 168,412 Plus: Provision for credit losses

15,000

20,000

46,000

-

500

81,000

1,500

Merger expense

129

510

4,494

5,782

4,062

5,133

8,089

Income tax expense

21,525

18,164

5,759

17,271

18,160

45,448

47,986 Less: Security gains(losses)

18

62

(85)

(41)

117

(5)

215

MSR market value adjustment

430

(2,373)

(11,083)

3,164

(3,994)

(13,026)

(17,679) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 110,031

$ 102,145

$ 91,682

$ 85,779

$ 90,356

$ 303,858

$ 243,451































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 155,505

$ 162,504

$ 168,006

$ 162,351

$ 159,614

$ 486,015

$ 467,256 Less: Merger expense

129

510

4,494

5,782

4,062

5,133

8,089 Total operating expense

$ 155,376

$ 161,994

$ 163,512

$ 156,569

$ 155,552

$ 480,882

$ 459,167

































BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



























Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:

































































Quarter ended

Year to Date





9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Tangible assets



























Total assets

$ 23,555,422

$ 23,236,176

$ 21,032,524

$ 21,052,576

$ 19,850,225

$ 23,555,422

$ 19,850,225 Less: Goodwill

847,531

847,984

848,242

825,679

822,093

847,531

822,093

Other identifiable intangible assets

54,757

56,989

59,345

60,008

61,100

54,757

61,100 Total tangible assets

$ 22,653,134

$ 22,331,203

$ 20,124,937

$ 20,166,889

$ 18,967,032

$ 22,653,134

$ 18,967,032 Less: PPP loans

1,212,246

1,192,715

-

-

-

1,212,246

- Total tangible assets-excluding PPP loans

$ 21,440,888

$ 21,138,488

$ 20,124,937

$ 20,166,889

$ 18,967,032

$ 21,440,888

$ 18,967,032































PERIOD END BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,782,539

$ 2,732,687

$ 2,681,904

$ 2,685,017

$ 2,489,427

$ 2,782,539

$ 2,489,427 Less: Goodwill

847,531

847,984

848,242

825,679

822,093

847,531

822,093

Other identifiable intangible assets

54,757

56,989

59,345

60,008

61,100

54,757

61,100 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,880,251

$ 1,827,714

$ 1,774,317

$ 1,799,330

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,880,251

$ 1,606,234 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

167,021

-

166,993

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,713,258

$ 1,660,721

$ 1,607,324

$ 1,632,309

$ 1,606,234

$ 1,713,258

$ 1,606,234































AVERAGE BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,729,870

$ 2,738,434

$ 2,658,699

$ 2,572,750

$ 2,378,882

$ 2,709,077

$ 2,297,322 Less: Goodwill

847,744

848,160

844,635

823,812

761,084

846,850

731,043

Other identifiable intangible assets

56,045

58,280

58,805

60,559

59,253

57,704

52,842 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,826,081

$ 1,831,994

$ 1,755,259

$ 1,688,379

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,804,523

$ 1,513,437 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

167,021

74,717

-

167,002

- Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,659,088

$ 1,665,001

$ 1,588,238

$ 1,613,662

$ 1,558,545

$ 1,637,521

$ 1,513,437































Total average assets

$ 23,318,877

$ 22,707,686

$ 21,189,637

$ 20,243,023

$ 19,170,926

$ 22,408,734

$ 18,618,066 Total shares of common stock outstanding

102,558,459

102,566,301

102,632,484

104,522,804

104,775,876

102,558,459

104,775,876 Average shares outstanding-diluted

102,839,749

102,827,225

104,733,897

105,144,032

101,493,247

103,466,957

100,699,510































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.30%

8.18%

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.30%

8.47% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (2)

8.77%

8.65%

8.82%

8.92%

8.47%

8.77%

8.47% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)

7.56%

7.44%

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

7.56%

8.47% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (4) 7.99%

7.86%

7.99%

8.09%

8.47%

7.99%

8.47% Return on average tangible equity (5)

16.08%

13.43%

5.56%

15.47%

16.23%

11.79%

14.88% Return on average tangible common equity (6)

17.13%

14.20%

5.54%

16.19%

16.23%

12.41%

14.88% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (7)

16.03%

13.89%

8.42%

15.94%

17.75%

12.85%

16.57% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (8)

17.08%

14.71%

8.71%

16.68%

17.75%

13.58%

16.57% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (9)

1.26%

1.12%

0.70%

1.33%

1.44%

1.03%

1.35% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (10)

10.72%

9.29%

5.56%

10.46%

11.63%

8.56%

10.92% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (11) 11.05%

9.53%

5.55%

10.78%

11.63%

8.75%

10.92% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (12)

1.88%

1.81%

1.74%

1.68%

1.87%

1.81%

1.75% Tangible book value per common share (13)

$ 16.71

$ 16.19

$ 15.66

$ 15.62

$ 15.33

$ 16.71

$ 15.33 Operating earnings per common share (14)

$ 0.70

$ 0.57

$ 0.25

$ 0.67

$ 0.66

$ 1.51

$ 1.73 Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (15)

$ 0.69

$ 0.59

$ 0.33

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 1.61

$ 1.86

































(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans. (3) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (4) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans. (5) Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (7) Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity. (8) Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (9) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets. (10) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity. (11) Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity. (12) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR. (13) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (14) Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (15) Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions

The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

