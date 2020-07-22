BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Common & Preferred Dividends

TUPELO, Miss., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.185 per share of common stock and $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The common stock dividend is payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. The preferred stock dividend is payable on August 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2020.

BancorpSouth earlier reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income available to common shareholders was $58.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – was $60.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

