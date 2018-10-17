BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend is payable Jan. 2, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 14, 2018.

BancorpSouth earlier reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2018. Net income was $66.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and net operating income – excluding MSR – was $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $18 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 285 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. "Like: us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

