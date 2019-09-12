BancorpSouth Contributes $100,000 to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) today announced a $100,000 contribution to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center to help the organization with its programs that provide vital services to children in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the surrounding areas.

The contribution underscores BancorpSouth's unwavering dedication to making a difference in its communities and will assist Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center with its efforts to provide young people with resources to achieve their full potential.

"We hope our donation will impact the children and families that the Oseola McCarty center helps on a daily basis," said Grant Walker, president - Hattiesburg, Mississippi Market for BancorpSouth. "The organization does a great job helping our youth succeed in life, and we greatly appreciate the work it does in our communities."

Research shows that youth development programs offer several positive benefits, including safe environments for the children of working parents, improved academic performance, prevention of a variety of risky behaviors, reduced health disparities and more.

"We consider it our privilege and responsibility to act as the stewards for meaningful resources for parents and caretakers of children," said Janet Baldwin, executive director of Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center and member of the bank's Community Advisory Council in Hattiesburg. "We wish to serve as humanitarians just as Miss Oseola McCarty, who gave so unselfishly to help others. This contribution from BancorpSouth will help us continue our efforts to help families make special memories with the people they love."

Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center offers a range of high-quality educational and recreational services for the area's local youth. It provides services for approximately 175 families and 250 children through its after-school, summer and monthly-activities programs.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center

Our mission is to "Empower Youth to Win in Every Area of their Lives." Our goal is to devote the necessary resources to ensure that all young people are able to build new skills, make contributions, and become a productive part of a community and feel in control over their future. We are committed to good family values, and we are committed to assisting families to instill successful behaviors in our youth. We do not leave this to schools, daycare centers, or even the church alone. Children are taught to be obedient and respectful to parents and adults. We teach them the principles of right and wrong, honesty, integrity and morality from God's word.

