BancorpSouth Hires Jake Munn to Lead Corporate Commercial and Industrial and Syndications Lending

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today that it has hired Jake Munn as president of Corporate Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Syndications Lending to help the bank diversify its loan portfolio and build out its loan syndications operations.

In his role, Munn will develop the bank's upper-middle market and corporate C&I banking platform, to include increased expansion and penetration into the industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, oilfield services, midstream, maritime, transportation and logistics, and sponsor finance industry segments. He will primarily be focused on the major markets in Texas and Louisiana, calling on upper middle-market and large corporate borrowers and private equity firms. He will also lead an effort to establish an enterprise-wide syndication desk, which will allow the bank to work with a network of other financial institutions to provide financing and capital solutions to larger companies.

"Jake will greatly assist us with growing our company by building a team and leading our effort to diversify and increase our lending portfolio and helping us to add more C&I customers," said BancorpSouth President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bagley. "He brings a wealth of experience to the role, and we're excited that he's joined our team."

Munn has commercial and corporate banking experience and has served in various leadership roles at national financial institutions. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. He is designated as a Certified Treasury Professional and serves on Texas A&M University's Commercial Banking Program Advisory Board.

