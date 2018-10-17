BancorpSouth Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2018 included:

Record quarterly net income of $66.7 million , or $0.67 per diluted share, which represents an increase of 56 percent on a per share basis compared with the third quarter of 2017.

Recognized a one-time tax benefit of $11.3 million , or $0.11 per diluted share, as a result of a voluntary contribution to the Company's pension plan as well as a tax accounting method change related to the recognition of certain software development costs.

Earnings benefited from a positive pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $1.5 million .

Net operating income – excluding MSR – of $55.0 million , or $0.56 per diluted share.

Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – of 3.62 percent remained stable compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Continued focus on expense control reflected by a $1.8 million decline in total operating expense compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Repurchased 166,721 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $33.38 per share.

Completed the acquisition of Icon Capital Corporation effective October 1, 2018 , which will add over $600 million in both loans and deposits to the Company's presence in Houston, Texas in the fourth quarter.

The Company reported net income of $66.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared with net income of $39.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017 and net income of $54.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $39.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017 and $55.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and other one-time charges.

"Our results for the quarter are highlighted by continued strong credit quality, a decline in total operating expense, and a stable core net interest margin," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to experience a very competitive lending environment as well as upward pressure on deposit costs. We are pleased to have maintained a stable net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – at 3.62 percent despite these rising deposit costs and slower than anticipated balance sheet growth. We are also proud of our ability to continue to challenge expenses and realize cost savings from our previous mergers, which is evidenced by the $1.8 million decline in total operating expense."

"Additionally, our third quarter income tax expense includes a one-time income tax benefit totaling $11.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, as a result of a voluntary pension contribution as well as a tax method change related to the recognition of software development costs. This benefit is the result of our ability to deduct these items on the Company's 2017 federal income tax return at the prior statutory rate of 35 percent."

"Finally, we are pleased to have recently completed our merger with Icon Bank of Texas and its parent company in Houston, Texas. We are excited about the experience and leadership Mark Reiley and John Green and their team can provide in our efforts to grow in the Houston market. We anticipate completing the operational integration of Icon during the fourth quarter of this year."

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $142.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 17.9 percent from $120.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 and flat compared with the second quarter of 2018. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.67 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 3.58 percent for the third quarter of 2017 and 3.71 percent for the second quarter of 2018. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.72 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 4.33 percent for the third quarter of 2017 and 4.67 percent for the second quarter of 2018, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.21 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 3.89 percent for the third quarter of 2017 and 4.15 percent for the second quarter of 2018. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 3.63 percent for the second quarter of 2018 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 4.57 percent for the second quarter of 2018. Purchase accounting accretion did not impact the net interest margin or net loan and lease yields for the third quarter of 2017. The average cost of deposits was 0.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 compared with 0.26 percent for the third quarter of 2017 and 0.34 percent for the second quarter of 2018.

Asset, Deposit and Loan Activity

Total assets were $17.2 billion at September 30, 2018 compared with $14.8 billion at September 30, 2017. Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $12.4 billion at September 30, 2018 compared with $11.1 billion at September 30, 2017. Total deposits were $13.3 billion at September 30, 2018 compared with $11.8 billion at September 30, 2017. These balance sheet comparisons include the impact of the acquisitions of Central Community Corporation and Ouachita Bancshares Corp., each of which closed effective January 15, 2018, but do not include the impact of the acquisition of Icon, which closed effective October 1, 2018. Balance sheet totals for these two banks at the time of closing are disclosed in the "Transactions" section of this news release.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the third quarter of 2018 reflect no provision for credit losses, compared with a provision of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 and a provision of $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2018 were $1.1 million, compared with net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 and net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for credit losses was $121.0 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018, compared with $119.5 million, or 1.08 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2017 and $119.9 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the first quarter of 2018.

Total non-performing assets were $70.3 million, or 0.56 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018 compared with $71.0 million, or 0.64 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2017, and $81.2 million, or 0.65 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2018. Other real estate owned was $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 compared with $6.0 million at September 30, 2017 and $7.8 million at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $71.6 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $66.0 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $72.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. These results include a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with an immaterial MSR valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2017 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Excluding the MSR valuation adjustment, mortgage banking revenue was $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2018 was $384.8 million, compared with $342.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $523.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2018, $95.4 million was portfolio loans, compared with $61.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $209.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Credit and debit card fee revenue was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Wealth management revenue was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Other noninterest revenue was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Insurance commission revenue was $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. New accounting guidance, which became effective January 1, 2018, impacted the Company's accounting for insurance commission revenue. Previously, contingent commissions were recognized as revenue in the period of receipt; however, under the new guidance, the Company is required to estimate and accrue for contingent commissions throughout the year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2018 was $142.4 million, compared with $126.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $145.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $89.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared with $80.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $91.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Occupancy expense was $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Other noninterest expense was $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $30.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. Additionally, merger-related expense for the third quarter of 2018 was $0.9 million, compared with no merger-related expense for the third quarter of 2017 and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2018 included a one-time tax benefit of $11.3 million as a result of a voluntary contribution to the Company's pension plan as well as a tax accounting method change related to the recognition of certain software development costs. Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2018 was reduced by the tax benefit of the vesting of restricted stock during the quarter.

Capital Management

The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.27 percent at September 30, 2018, compared with 11.52 percent at September 30, 2017 and 12.03 percent at June 30, 2018. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.96 percent at September 30, 2018, compared with 9.56 percent at September 30, 2017 and 8.71 percent at June 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 166,721 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $33.38 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 785,877 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $31.39 per share. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had 2,973,416 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2018 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at September 30, 2018, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.72 percent and total risk-based capital of 12.61 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we look toward the remainder of the year and beyond, we will continue to focus on our initiatives of balance sheet growth, both organically and through strategic opportunities, strong credit quality, and diligent expense management. We continue to emphasize to our bankers the importance of developing and mining customer relationships that can contribute growth to both sides of the balance sheet. In addition to our growth efforts, we have also steadily increased our dividend and utilized our share repurchase program in an effort to maximize returns for our shareholders."

TRANSACTIONS

Icon Capital Corporation

Effective October 1, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon"), pursuant to which Icon was merged with and into the Company. Icon was headquartered in Houston, Texas and operated 7 full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of October 1, 2018, Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $760.4 million, total loans of $650.4 million and total deposits of $675.8 million. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Company issued approximately 4,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $17.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation's capital stock. For more information regarding the Icon Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on October 1, 2018.

Central Community Corporation

Effective January 15, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Central Community Corporation ("CCC"), headquartered in Temple, Texas, pursuant to which CCC merged with and into the Company. CCC was the parent company of First State Bank Central Texas ("First State Bank"), which was headquartered in Austin, Texas. First State Bank operated 31 full-service banking offices in central Texas. As of January 15, 2018, CCC, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.4 billion, total loans of $712.2 million and total deposits of $1.2 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 7,250,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $28.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of CCC's capital stock. For more information regarding the CCC merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 16, 2018. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Ouachita Bancshares Corp.

Effective January 15, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Ouachita Bancshares Corp., parent company of Ouachita Independent Bank (collectively referred to as "OIB"), headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, pursuant to which OIB was merged with and into the Company. OIB operated 11 full-service banking offices along the I-20 corridor and had a loan production office in Madison, Mississippi. As of January 15, 2018, OIB, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $707.1 million, total loans of $495.6 million and total deposits of $653.4 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,675,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $22.875 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Ouachita Bancshares Corp.'s capital stock. For more information regarding the OIB merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 16, 2018. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

The Reorganization

Effective October 31, 2017, the merger of BancorpSouth, Inc. with and into BancorpSouth Bank was closed, with BancorpSouth Bank continuing as the surviving entity (the "Reorganization"). The Reorganization resulted in the elimination of the holding company structure. The Reorganization is expected to improve efficiency through the elimination of redundant corporate infrastructure and duplicative regulatory oversight. For more information regarding the Reorganization, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on November 1, 2017.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $18 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 285 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may not be based upon historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "will," or "would" or future or conditional verb tenses and variations or negatives of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational impact of the Reorganization and the Icon, CCC and OIB mergers on the Company, the acceptance by customers of Icon, OIB and CCC of the Company's products and services after the closing of the mergers, the opportunities to enhance market share in certain markets and market acceptance of the Company generally in new markets, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") and anti-money laundering ("AML") compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's compliance with the consent order it entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the United States Department of Justice related to the Company's fair lending practices (the "Consent Order"), the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, amortization expense for intangible assets, goodwill impairments, loan impairment, utilization of appraisals and inspections for real estate loans, maturity, renewal or extension of construction, acquisition and development loans, net interest revenue, fair value determinations, the amount of the Company's non-performing loans and leases, credit quality, credit losses, liquidity, off-balance sheet commitments and arrangements, valuation of mortgage servicing rights, allowance and provision for credit losses, early identification and resolution of credit issues, utilization of non-GAAP financial measures, the ability of the Company to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of loan agreements, the Company's reserve for losses from representation and warranty obligations, the Company's foreclosure process related to mortgage loans, the resolution of non-performing loans that are collaterally dependent, real estate values, fully-indexed interest rates, interest rate risk, interest rate sensitivity, the impact of interest rates on loan yields, calculation of economic value of equity, impaired loan charge-offs, diversification of the Company's revenue stream, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's customer base and loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, liquidity needs and strategies, sources of funding, net interest margin, declaration and payment of dividends, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, improvement in the Company's efficiencies, operating expense trends, future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives and the impact of certain claims and ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors may include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to operate its regulatory compliance programs consistent with federal, state and local laws, including its BSA/AML compliance program and its fair lending compliance program, the Company's ability to successfully implement and comply with the Consent Order, the ability of the Company to meet expectations regarding the benefits, costs, synergies, and financial and operational impact of the Reorganization and the Icon, CCC and OIB mergers, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits, costs, synergies and financial and operational improvements of the Reorganization and the Icon, OIB and CCC mergers will not be realized or will not be realized as expected, the possibility that the Icon merger integration may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, the lack of availability of the Company's filings mandated by the Exchange Act from the SEC's publicly available website after the closing of the Reorganization, the impact of any ongoing, pending or threatened litigation, administrative and investigatory matters involving the Company, conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally, the adequacy of the Company's provision and allowance for credit losses to cover actual credit losses, the credit risk associated with real estate construction, acquisition and development loans, limitations on the Company's ability to declare and pay dividends, the availability of capital on favorable terms if and when needed, liquidity risk, governmental regulation, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and supervision of the Company's operations, the short-term and long-term impact of changes to banking capital standards on the Company's regulatory capital and liquidity, the impact of regulations on service charges on the Company's core deposit accounts, the susceptibility of the Company's business to local economic and environmental conditions, the soundness of other financial institutions, changes in interest rates, the impact of monetary policies and economic factors on the Company's ability to attract deposits or make loans, volatility in capital and credit markets, reputational risk, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on the Company and its operations and financial performance, the impact of the loss of any key Company personnel, the impact of hurricanes or other adverse weather events, any requirement that the Company write down goodwill or other intangible assets, diversification in the types of financial services the Company offers, the growth of the Company's insurance business and commission revenue, the growth of the Company's loan, deposit and fee revenue sources, the Company's ability to adapt its products and services to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, competition with other financial services companies, risks in connection with completed or potential acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives, the Company's growth strategy, interruptions or breaches in the Company's information system security, the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform, unfavorable ratings by rating agencies, dilution caused by the Company's issuance of any additional shares of its common stock to raise capital or acquire other banks, bank holding companies, financial holding companies and insurance agencies, the utilization of the Company's share repurchase program, the implementation and execution of cost saving initiatives, other factors generally understood to affect the assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and/or results of operations of financial services companies and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, reports and other filings with the FDIC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Earnings Summary: Interest revenue $ 163,158 $ 159,290 $ 152,195 $ 132,276 $ 130,934 $ 474,643 $ 380,715 Interest expense 21,023 17,162 14,117 10,890 10,373 52,302 28,065 Net interest revenue 142,135 142,128 138,078 121,386 120,561 422,341 352,650 Provision for credit losses - 2,500 1,000 500 500 3,500 2,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 142,135 139,628 137,078 120,886 120,061 418,841 350,150 Noninterest revenue 71,616 72,456 78,934 63,074 65,960 223,006 204,959 Noninterest expense 142,409 145,182 147,701 125,881 126,903 435,292 381,565 Income before income taxes 71,342 66,902 68,311 58,079 59,118 206,555 173,544 Income tax expense 4,659 12,856 14,820 20,556 19,590 32,335 58,034 Net income $ 66,683 $ 54,046 $ 53,491 $ 37,523 $ 39,528 $ 174,220 $ 115,510 Balance Sheet - Period End Balances Total assets $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394 $ 17,249,175 $ 14,760,394 Total earning assets 15,594,549 15,600,037 15,593,366 14,081,818 13,606,145 15,594,549 13,606,145 Total securities 2,826,359 2,828,754 2,989,767 2,798,542 2,326,900 2,826,359 2,326,900 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 12,449,995 12,418,114 12,296,849 11,056,434 11,055,509 12,449,995 11,055,509 Allowance for credit losses 121,019 119,920 119,434 118,200 119,496 121,019 119,496 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 835,939 926,996 1,076,208 - - 835,939 - Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 13,368 14,485 19,330 - - 13,368 - Total deposits 13,347,193 13,476,558 13,894,301 11,915,596 11,775,988 13,347,193 11,775,988 Long-term debt 33,182 33,214 32,963 30,000 30,000 33,182 30,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,116,375 2,072,083 2,060,487 1,713,485 1,700,502 2,116,375 1,700,502 Balance Sheet - Average Balances Total assets $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245 $ 17,024,756 $ 14,760,991 Total earning assets 15,465,260 15,496,007 15,374,336 13,678,542 13,591,124 15,445,534 13,647,261 Total securities 2,814,751 2,906,235 2,966,917 2,414,140 2,334,717 2,895,410 2,424,067 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 12,433,701 12,334,756 12,084,020 11,010,187 11,013,270 12,285,440 10,906,326 Total deposits 13,387,849 13,539,324 13,563,510 11,840,049 11,802,682 13,496,251 11,881,806 Long-term debt 33,196 33,147 34,433 30,000 162,609 33,588 362,234 Total shareholders' equity 2,089,746 2,051,452 2,012,639 1,701,228 1,695,899 2,051,561 1,702,496 Nonperforming Assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 55,532 $ 60,045 $ 65,303 $ 61,891 $ 55,796 $ 55,532 $ 55,796 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 2,934 6,335 6,519 8,503 1,855 2,934 1,855 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 7,564 6,982 9,681 8,060 7,366 7,564 7,366 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 66,030 73,362 81,503 78,454 65,017 66,030 65,017 Other real estate owned 4,301 7,828 9,362 6,038 5,956 4,301 5,956 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 70,331 $ 81,190 $ 90,865 $ 84,492 $ 70,973 $ 70,331 $ 70,973 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Return on average assets 1.55% 1.27% 1.28% 1.01% 1.07% 1.37% 1.05% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.28% 1.31% 1.29% 0.99% 1.07% 1.29% 1.04% Return on average shareholders' equity 12.66% 10.57% 10.78% 8.75% 9.25% 11.35% 9.07% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.45% 10.88% 10.80% 8.58% 9.25% 10.71% 9.05% Return on tangible equity* 17.76% 15.00% 15.08% 10.67% 11.36% 15.64% 11.18% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR* 14.66% 15.44% 15.11% 10.46% 11.36% 14.75% 11.16% Noninterest income to average assets 1.67% 1.70% 1.89% 1.69% 1.78% 1.75% 1.86% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.31% 3.41% 3.54% 3.37% 3.42% 3.42% 3.46% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.67% 3.71% 3.67% 3.58% 3.58% 3.68% 3.52% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 3.62% 3.63% 3.60% N/A N/A 3.62% N/A Net interest rate spread 3.43% 3.52% 3.52% 3.44% 3.45% 3.49% 3.40% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 66.29% 67.31% 67.66% 67.45% 67.23% 67.11% 67.61% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 66.34% 66.36% 66.79% 68.16% 67.24% 66.52% 67.66% Loan/deposit ratio 93.28% 92.15% 88.50% 92.79% 93.88% 93.28% 93.88% Price to earnings multiple (avg) 15.07 17.07 17.77 18.95 19.42 15.07 19.42 Market value to book value 152.23% 156.95% 153.77% 165.76% 170.25% 152.23% 170.25% Market value to book value (avg) 158.19% 159.33% 159.14% 169.35% 158.92% 155.72% 160.35% Market value to tangible book value 216.28% 225.06% 220.18% 203.64% 209.66% 216.28% 209.66% Market value to tangible book value (avg) 224.75% 228.47% 227.87% 208.04% 195.70% 221.24% 197.47% Employee FTE 4,270 4,366 4,305 3,947 3,950 4,270 3,950 *Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Credit Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.04%) 0.07% (0.01%) 0.06% 0.09% 0.01% 0.08% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.00% 0.08% 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.04% 0.03% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.97% 0.97% 0.97% 1.07% 1.08% 0.97% 1.08% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases 1.04% 1.05% 1.07% N/A N/A 1.04% N/A Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 183.28% 163.46% 146.54% 150.66% 183.79% 183.28% 183.79% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 172.07% 147.70% 131.44% 139.89% 168.37% 172.07% 168.37% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.53% 0.59% 0.66% 0.71% 0.59% 0.53% 0.59% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.56% 0.65% 0.74% 0.76% 0.64% 0.56% 0.64% Equity Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.27% 12.03% 11.99% 11.20% 11.52% 12.27% 11.52% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.96% 8.71% 8.69% 9.31% 9.56% 8.96% 9.56% Capital Adequacy: Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.72% 11.42% 11.30% 12.15% 12.04% 11.72% 12.04% Tier 1 capital 11.72% 11.42% 11.30% 12.15% 12.04% 11.72% 12.04% Total capital 12.61% 12.30% 12.18% 13.13% 13.03% 12.61% 13.03% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.69% 9.38% 9.39% 10.12% 10.02% 9.69% 10.02% Estimated for current quarter Common Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 1.76 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share 0.67 0.55 0.54 0.41 0.43 1.76 1.25 Operating earnings per share* 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.42 0.43 1.72 1.25 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.56 0.56 0.54 0.41 0.43 1.67 1.25 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.45 0.39 Book value per share 21.48 20.99 20.68 18.97 18.83 21.48 18.83 Tangible book value per share* 15.12 14.64 14.44 15.44 15.29 15.12 15.29 Market value per share (last) 32.70 32.95 31.80 31.45 32.05 32.70 32.05 Market value per share (high) 35.40 35.45 35.55 34.45 32.70 35.55 32.70 Market value per share (low) 32.45 30.60 30.90 30.25 27.20 30.60 27.20 Market value per share (avg) 33.98 33.45 32.91 32.13 29.92 33.45 30.19 Dividend payout ratio 25.15% 25.62% 25.85% 33.70% 32.20% 25.51% 31.05% Total shares outstanding 98,525,516 98,700,509 99,636,779 90,312,378 90,329,896 98,525,516 90,329,896 Average shares outstanding - basic 98,646,087 98,906,619 98,765,789 90,321,137 90,911,702 98,772,832 91,973,620 Average shares outstanding - diluted 98,819,905 99,057,054 98,942,268 90,546,824 91,099,770 98,939,743 92,157,392 Yield/Rate: (Taxable equivalent basis) Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 4.72% 4.67% 4.60% 4.36% 4.33% 4.66% 4.27% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.64% 4.57% 4.51% N/A N/A 4.58% N/A Available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1.80% 1.77% 1.72% 1.48% 1.41% 1.76% 1.38% Tax-exempt 4.40% 4.39% 4.30% 5.29% 5.25% 4.36% 5.26% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 2.04% 2.02% 1.54% 1.27% 1.22% 1.78% 0.84% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.21% 4.15% 4.05% 3.90% 3.89% 4.14% 3.80% Deposits 0.43% 0.34% 0.31% 0.27% 0.26% 0.36% 0.25% Demand - interest bearing 0.59% 0.43% 0.36% 0.29% 0.28% 0.46% 0.25% Savings 0.24% 0.15% 0.13% 0.13% 0.12% 0.17% 0.12% Other time 1.06% 0.95% 0.89% 0.86% 0.84% 0.97% 0.81% Short-term borrowings 1.79% 1.62% 1.25% 0.96% 0.85% 1.58% 0.68% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 0.77% 0.62% 0.51% 0.45% 0.41% 0.64% 0.37% Junior subordinated debt N/A N/A 0.00% N/A N/A N/A 3.29% Long-term debt 4.06% 4.11% 4.17% 4.05% 1.79% 4.11% 1.06% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.78% 0.63% 0.53% 0.46% 0.44% 0.65% 0.39% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 69.12% 70.27% 70.91% 69.09% 69.55% 70.09% 69.82% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,088 $ 1,119 $ 1,205 $ 2,155 $ 2,237 $ 3,302 $ 6,742 *Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 and 22.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sep-18 Jun-18 Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 169,493 $ 198,374 $ 180,104 $ 167,283 $ 167,871 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 138,677 152,566 127,345 53,440 52,316 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,826,359 2,828,754 2,989,767 2,798,542 2,326,900 Loans and leases 12,464,877 12,433,152 12,312,346 11,072,062 11,073,306 Less: Unearned income 14,882 15,038 15,497 15,628 17,797 Allowance for credit losses 121,019 119,920 119,434 118,200 119,496 Net loans and leases 12,328,976 12,298,194 12,177,415 10,938,234 10,936,013 Loans held for sale 132,080 153,396 141,979 136,577 138,353 Premises and equipment, net 342,947 339,372 342,353 314,362 311,530 Accrued interest receivable 56,369 51,921 52,856 45,671 44,454 Goodwill 590,292 588,004 580,900 300,798 300,798 Other identifiable intangibles 36,475 39,031 40,590 17,882 18,860 Bank owned life insurance 304,687 306,116 304,850 292,069 259,361 Other real estate owned 4,301 7,828 9,362 6,038 5,956 Other assets 318,519 258,935 238,251 227,622 197,982 Total Assets $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394 Liabilities Deposits: Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,007,158 $ 4,135,322 $ 4,035,830 $ 3,453,000 $ 3,414,397 Interest bearing 5,535,689 5,509,901 5,945,359 5,066,614 4,925,127 Savings 1,783,602 1,810,149 1,843,264 1,638,799 1,638,033 Other time 2,020,744 2,021,186 2,069,848 1,757,183 1,798,431 Total deposits 13,347,193 13,476,558 13,894,301 11,915,596 11,775,988 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 403,724 407,704 469,114 417,867 421,044 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowing 1,095,000 1,025,022 500,000 1,025,000 625,000 Accrued interest payable 7,330 5,961 5,525 4,882 4,826 Long-term debt 33,182 33,214 32,963 30,000 30,000 Other liabilities 246,371 201,949 223,382 191,688 203,034 Total Liabilities 15,132,800 15,150,408 15,125,285 13,585,033 13,059,892 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 246,314 246,751 249,092 225,781 225,825 Capital surplus 439,590 441,950 465,699 177,624 175,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,650) (88,751) (85,994) (63,843) (50,203) Retained earnings 1,522,121 1,472,133 1,431,690 1,373,923 1,349,043 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,116,375 2,072,083 2,060,487 1,713,485 1,700,502 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 17,249,175 $ 17,222,491 $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sep-18 Jun-18 Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 179,098 $ 203,220 $ 202,141 $ 154,843 $ 153,797 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 57,204 66,035 182,488 108,880 83,109 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,814,751 2,906,235 2,966,917 2,414,140 2,334,717 Loans and leases 12,448,814 12,350,226 12,099,694 11,026,437 11,032,159 Less: Unearned income 15,113 15,470 15,674 16,250 18,889 Allowance for credit losses 120,678 119,622 118,840 119,124 121,501 Net loans and leases 12,313,023 12,215,134 11,965,180 10,891,063 10,891,769 Loans held for sale 112,387 144,400 98,662 112,118 127,112 Premises and equipment, net 340,456 342,395 343,098 313,874 309,592 Accrued interest receivable 50,437 48,767 47,770 40,228 40,100 Goodwill 588,777 583,188 544,840 300,798 300,798 Other identifiable intangibles 37,529 39,752 17,811 18,231 19,222 Bank owned life insurance 305,476 305,016 301,982 265,761 261,100 Other real estate owned 6,245 8,997 9,300 5,777 6,985 Other assets 254,482 231,144 238,379 183,784 181,944 Total Assets $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245 Liabilities Deposits: Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,076,890 $ 3,976,039 $ 3,822,216 $ 3,479,771 $ 3,369,468 Interest bearing 5,495,517 5,697,444 5,898,269 4,949,183 4,985,113 Savings 1,794,229 1,820,013 1,801,128 1,631,617 1,634,577 Other time 2,021,213 2,045,828 2,041,897 1,779,478 1,813,524 Total deposits 13,387,849 13,539,324 13,563,510 11,840,049 11,802,682 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 427,583 416,839 445,840 471,581 444,999 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowing 918,153 875,641 667,546 589,261 411,815 Accrued interest payable 6,617 5,600 5,177 4,718 4,507 Long-term debt 33,196 33,147 34,433 30,000 162,609 Other liabilities 196,721 172,280 189,423 172,660 187,734 Total Liabilities 14,970,119 15,042,831 14,905,929 13,108,269 13,014,346 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 246,635 247,120 247,189 225,808 227,247 Capital surplus 441,779 444,379 447,576 176,613 189,545 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89,244) (88,962) (71,205) (55,181) (48,591) Retained earnings 1,490,576 1,448,915 1,389,079 1,353,988 1,327,698 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,089,746 2,051,452 2,012,639 1,701,228 1,695,899 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 17,059,865 $ 17,094,283 $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year to Date Sep-18 Jun-18 Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 Sep-18 Sep-17 INTEREST REVENUE: Loans and leases $ 147,404 $ 143,029 $ 136,568 $ 120,381 $ 119,599 $ 427,001 $ 346,383 Deposits with other banks 243 331 664 300 214 1,238 955 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreement to resell, FHLB and other equity investments 295 226 191 157 143 712 361 Available-for-sale securities: Taxable 11,529 11,554 11,313 7,957 7,235 34,396 21,876 Tax-exempt 2,394 2,435 2,504 2,417 2,514 7,333 7,657 Loans held for sale 1,293 1,715 955 1,064 1,229 3,963 3,483 Total interest revenue 163,158 159,290 152,195 132,276 130,934 474,643 380,715 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest bearing demand 8,113 6,075 5,278 3,645 3,482 19,466 9,472 Savings 1,087 667 584 517 494 2,338 1,449 Other time 5,399 4,862 4,457 3,853 3,819 14,718 11,126 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 2,071 1,898 1,341 930 754 5,310 1,585 Short-term and long-term debt 4,353 3,660 2,455 1,943 1,824 10,468 4,422 Junior subordinated debt - - - - - - 9 Other - - 2 2 - 2 2 Total interest expense 21,023 17,162 14,117 10,890 10,373 52,302 28,065 Net interest revenue 142,135 142,128 138,078 121,386 120,561 422,341 352,650 Provision for credit losses - 2,500 1,000 500 500 3,500 2,500 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 142,135 139,628 137,078 120,886 120,061 418,841 350,150 NONINTEREST REVENUE: Mortgage banking 6,517 6,904 13,265 7,246 6,909 26,686 22,033 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,857 10,530 9,564 9,530 9,346 29,951 27,814 Deposit service charges 11,278 10,767 10,901 10,257 10,388 32,946 29,783 Security gains, net (54) (2) 27 523 5 (29) 1,099 Insurance commissions 31,705 32,965 29,130 25,758 28,616 93,800 92,682 Wealth management 6,016 5,745 5,697 5,619 5,386 17,458 15,835 Other 6,297 5,547 10,350 4,141 5,310 22,194 15,713 Total noninterest revenue 71,616 72,456 78,934 63,074 65,960 223,006 204,959 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 89,646 91,451 91,197 77,268 80,541 272,294 241,776 Occupancy, net of rental income 11,690 11,103 10,804 10,064 10,343 33,597 31,100 Equipment 3,994 3,804 3,754 3,710 3,352 11,552 10,358 Deposit insurance assessments 2,954 3,129 2,360 2,659 2,499 8,443 7,244 Other 34,125 35,695 39,586 32,180 30,168 109,406 91,087 Total noninterest expense 142,409 145,182 147,701 125,881 126,903 435,292 381,565 Income before income taxes 71,342 66,902 68,311 58,079 59,118 206,555 173,544 Income tax expense 4,659 12,856 14,820 20,556 19,590 32,335 58,034 Net income $ 66,683 $ 54,046 $ 53,491 $ 37,523 $ 39,528 $ 174,220 $ 115,510 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 1.76 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.76 $ 1.25

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Sep-18 Jun-18 Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO: Commercial and industrial $ 1,617,293 $ 1,668,174 $ 1,695,718 $ 1,480,279 $ 1,506,352 Real estate Consumer mortgages 3,184,674 3,143,215 3,000,479 2,864,623 2,826,333 Home equity 655,213 653,450 655,634 638,394 626,961 Agricultural 315,842 315,828 313,470 243,449 247,211 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,157,177 2,147,176 2,102,493 1,846,085 1,835,430 Construction, acquisition and development 1,103,532 1,346,370 1,377,153 1,153,187 1,175,979 Commercial real estate 2,923,791 2,636,533 2,640,503 2,345,231 2,336,219 Credit cards 102,353 102,790 102,114 107,848 104,613 All other 390,120 404,578 409,285 377,338 396,411 Total loans $ 12,449,995 $ 12,418,114 $ 12,296,849 $ 11,056,434 $ 11,055,509 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 119,920 $ 119,434 $ 118,200 $ 119,496 $ 121,561 Loans and leases charged-off: Commercial and industrial (322) (1,057) (484) (1,234) (1,963) Real estate Consumer mortgages (210) (366) (134) (773) (1,193) Home equity (227) (107) (143) (95) (439) Agricultural (6) (6) (12) (5) (54) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (315) (279) (41) (720) (20) Construction, acquisition and development (41) (66) (163) (206) (29) Commercial real estate 0 (946) (35) (159) (49) Credit cards (596) (830) (794) (849) (745) All other (941) (551) (725) (627) (711) Total loans charged-off (2,658) (4,208) (2,531) (4,668) (5,203) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 1,558 684 372 599 481 Real estate Consumer mortgages 522 361 95 755 642 Home equity 58 72 333 69 378 Agricultural 20 10 79 7 77 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 413 46 80 391 285 Construction, acquisition and development 564 308 1,262 483 260 Commercial real estate 200 149 53 98 151 Credit cards 198 367 220 218 177 All other 224 197 271 252 187 Total recoveries 3,757 2,194 2,765 2,872 2,638 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 1,099 (2,014) 234 (1,796) (2,565) Provision charged to operating expense - 2,500 1,000 500 500 Balance, end of period $ 121,019 $ 119,920 $ 119,434 $ 118,200 $ 119,496 Average loans for period $ 12,433,701 $ 12,334,756 $ 12,084,020 $ 11,010,187 $ 11,013,270 Ratio: Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.04%) 0.07% (0.01%) 0.06% 0.09%