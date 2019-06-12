BancorpSouth's Wealth Management Services President Named Among Top Program Managers

TUPELO, Miss., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Mobley, president of Wealth Management Services for BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS), was recently recognized among the top 10 program managers nationwide by Bank Investment Consultant, a sister publication of American Banker.

Bank Investment Consultant delivers relevant bank- and investment-related analysis and insights to financial advisers and wealth managers. For its ranking, the publication evaluated hundreds of companies and considered multiple variables, including the number of advisers on staff, team assets under management, annual team production, percentage growth in assets under management, percentage growth in production and production-per-adviser. Mobley ranked as 10th on Bank Investment Consultant's 2019 Top Program Managers list.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition, but the accolades should go to our team," Mobley said. "They continue to use their expertise and insights to help our customers grow and protect their wealth and assets."

BancorpSouth President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bagley agreed and added, "This recognition is well-deserved for Terry and his team. In his 10 years with BancorpSouth, Terry launched several initiatives that allow us to consistently exceed our customers' expectations and deliver a wide range of trusted wealth management services and solutions."

Under Mobley's leadership, the Wealth Services team oversees approximately $8 billion in assets. Mobley, who has 32 years of experience in banking and financial services, is responsible for the BancorpSouth's trust and retail investment lines of business. He joined BancorpSouth in 2008 as senior vice president and chief trust officer. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, Mobley worked for several Fortune 500 firms, including Citibank and SEI Investments. He currently holds the Certified Trust and Financial Adviser designation (CTFA), the Accredited Investment Fiduciary designation (AIF), as well as the Series 65 and Life & Health Insurance licenses.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

