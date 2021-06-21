BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Dr. Peter J. West as Non-Executive Director Tweet this

Dr. West is currently Economic Advisor at EM Funding, a London-based specialist in the research and distribution of niche investment strategies. His previous roles include Head of Research at PAM Global Investments, Head of Latin American Fixed Income Strategy and Chief Economist for Latin America at BBVA, Economic Adviser at WestLB, Senior Economic Affairs Officer at the UN Economic Commission for Latin America (CEPAL), Senior Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and Economic Adviser at Banco Mercantil.

Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive at BancTrust commented, "I am delighted to work alongside Peter who brings extensive expertise in dealing within emerging and frontier markets and will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our firm and clients".

"I am honoured to bring my knowledge to the BancTrust team, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm" stated Dr. West.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based investment bank specialised in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

