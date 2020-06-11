Bandai America Launches Tamagotchi On Wonder Garden

In new lavender and turquoise colors, the Wonder Garden is equipped with a number of new, special features that'll keep consumers entertained for hours.

"Last year when we launched Tamagotchi On, we were overwhelmed by the support from consumers," said Tara Badie, Bandai America Senior Director of Brand Strategy. "It's amazing to see those who remembered the Original Tamagotchi from the 90's pickup the Tamagotchi On as well as watch young users fall in love with having a virtual pet."

Tamagotchi On Wonder Garden Features:

Two new colors: Lavender, Turquoise

New home screen

New Room to change to

Games IN YOUR TOWN

LIBRARY – keep track of the number of books lent out



DRESSMAKER – push the button to give the dressmaker energy to create a gorgeous dress

Special Land: Wonder Garden

Exclusive characters: Yumemi-Alice, Kirarihatter



New accessories, items, meals and snacks in Wonder Garden



In place of Magic Land/ Fairy Land

"Through research, we've learned that 67% of users play their Tamagotchi On device with a friend and that 96% of all Tamagotchi users love the device so much that they'd likely purchase a new version," said Tara Badie. "That's why we continue to innovate and bring new products to the market. There's no slowing down for Tamagotchi!"

For more information, please visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MANTM, Dragon Ball®, Pretty PixelsTM, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass three strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Video Games and Online Entertainment and Film and Music. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tamagotchi: ©BANDAI, WiZ

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® and © 2020 Bandai.

SOURCE Bandai America