Bandai America Selected as Finalist for Two 2021 Toy of the Year Awards!

The TOTY awards are often referred to as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, and finalists are announced from a list of hundreds of nominations. Finalists are determined by elite members of the toy industry, including play experts, journalists, academics, retailers, and other toy experts.

"The team is extremely proud to have been named a finalist in two categories for TOTY 2021," said Kenji Washida, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "It reflects the hard work and effort we've put into bringing these products to market and we're honored consumers and industry professionals have recognized that."

"Thanks to the expertise of our expert panel of judges, this year's TOTY finalists embody all the best aspects of play – fun, discovery, and product innovation," said Ken Seiter, Executive Vice President of Marketing Communications at The Toy Association. "From games that put a new spin on classic play to toys offering new play patterns that speak to today's generation of kids, we are excited to reveal these finalists. All are encouraged to cast votes at ToyAwards.org to help determine the winners!"

TOTY winners will be announced virtually on Friday, February 12, 2021! This is a great opportunity to present our products to an even bigger audience and open up the experience to fans everywhere!

To vote for Bandai visit ToyAwards.org

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Dragon Ball®, Charaction CUBE™ by MegaHouse, Anime Heroes™, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass five strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Visual and Music Production, IP Creation and Affiliated Business Companies. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® and © 2020 Bandai.

About The Toy Association

www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $107.5 billion, and its 950+ members drive the annual $26.5 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play, and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned North American International Toy Fair and Fall Toy Preview; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

SOURCE Bandai America