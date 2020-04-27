Bandgrip Joins Forces With Medline

CHICAGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BandGrip, innovator of the Micro-Anchor Skin Closure, has formed an exclusive sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Medline Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products.

"Medline always is looking for the next innovation of patient-centered solutions, and BandGrip's unique patented micro-anchor skin closure technology is faster for surgeons to apply than traditional sutures," said Hillary Epperson, senior product manager of Advanced Skin & Wound Care for Medline. "We especially appreciate that BandGrip reduces the likelihood of additional scarring for patients with longer incisions, compared to traditional closure methods like sutures and staples."

Enhancing the post-operative patient experience

Orthopedic surgeons are expected to perform more than 6.6 million procedures in 2020. With one in seven Americans reporting an orthopedic impairment, surgeons are looking at ways to reduce closure time and improve ambulation.

BandGrip is a 3.5"x1.5" bandage that offers a non-invasive method of wound closure without the use of needles or staples. Simple and intuitive, a wide range of healthcare professionals can apply the bandage without the involvement of the orthopedic surgeon. BandGrip uses non-invasive micro-anchors that grip the skin gently and securely to pull wound edges together, and reduce wound closure time by more than 30%.

The BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closure is perfectly positioned as the wound closure of choice especially for surgeons that have adopted a more integrated telemedicine protocol into their post-operative care. Unlike other wound closure techniques such as sutures and staples, patients can remove their BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closure from home, possibly preventing a return visit to their physician's office or hospital in this age of social distancing.

"COVID-19 is changing our wound closure protocol, and BandGrip has the solution," said Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon Brian Cole, M.D., M.B.A., managing partner at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and Associate Chairman and Professor, Department of Orthopedics at Rush University. "Patients are able to remove the adhesive wound closure bandage from home, a little more than a week following surgery. Through telemedicine, we're able to check-in and see how the surgical incision is healing. This has become the new standard of care in my practice." Dr. Cole, who consults and is an advisor to BandGrip, also is the head team physician for the Chicago Bulls and a co-team physician for the Chicago White Sox.

"We are thrilled to have this exclusive relationship with Medline," said Fred Smith, founder and CEO of BandGrip. "We anticipate extraordinary growth in these transformative times in healthcare. We are pleased to play a role in improved patient care, especially with telemedicine now reaching a tipping point."

The terms of the agreement between BandGrip and Medline are undisclosed.

For more information on BandGrip's wound closure technology, visit www.bandgrip.com. See the application of BandGrip by clicking here, and the removal of it by clicking here.

About BandGrip, Inc.

Based in Chicago, BandGrip was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing a faster, easier, and minimally invasive way to safely close wounds. The emerging medical device company canvassed surgeons to identify ways to reduce closure time, improve ambulation, and minimize scarring. As a result, the company's team of medical professionals developed the patented technology behind the BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closures. Today, BandGrip is advancing the wound-closure market by delivering medical innovations that allow hospitals and doctors to reduce procedure time and improve the patient experience, while envisioning a future where its products can help improve the lives of people around the world. BandGrip was named one of the Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers of 2019 by MedTech Outlook, an industry magazine committed to covering the trends, challenges, and solutions that impact the healthcare and medical device sectors.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company and manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources that make healthcare run better. As a family owned business with the resources of a Fortune 250 company, Medline is a big company that works like a small business, investing for the long-term needs of customers, rapidly responding with customized solutions for individual healthcare systems and nimbly shaping programs that respond to its customers' market changes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

