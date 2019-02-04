Bandit Big Rig Series Announces 2019 Schedule

The Bandit Series brings new life to short tracks across the country. Designed to be fun and affordable for the drivers, as well as fans, this family-friendly event has activities for the kids, the Bandit Meet 'N Greet, local vendors and trucking industry partners. The thrill of these racing behemoths, coupled with big rig horsepower, squealing tires, and edge-of-your-seat racing excitement keeps fans coming back - time after time. The Bandit Series also includes a Truck Show prior to each race that gives fans an opportunity to engage with the big rigs that help keep America rolling with the goal of inspiring a new generation to consider Trucking as a career. Owner-operators to company drivers alike are encouraged to register their rigs and proudly display them at each event at www.fanseriestruckshow.com .

"We bring the excitement each and every night, it's definitely an event you'll want to see in person. I still get excited each time," said Jason Johnson, Bandit Series – "There's just something about big rig trucks and short track Saturday night racing that you just have to be there to experience! There's a little Bandit in all of us," said Johnson. "We're looking forward to bringing the action from Lake Erie, PA to Mobile, AL – and even Bristol, TN!"

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series brings back big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team, and something new and exciting for the average fan.

For additional Bandit Series information, please contact Jason Johnson at (507) 676-1987, or email jason@banditseries.com.

