Ban.do And Starbucks Celebrate The Holiday Season With Exclusive Collection In The US And Canada*

The limited-edition collection will be available November 2 in select Starbucks US and Canada* licensed store locations, which includes Starbucks stores inside grocery stores, airports, hotels, and retailers. The six-piece assortment consists of a collectible ornament, stylish drinkware (a double-wall traveler, mug and cold cup), plus notebooks and a pencil pouch that are perfect for gift giving.

The pieces feature two new patterns: floral, ban.do's feminine take on the holidays with hits of foils and sequins that follows the past season's best-selling floral patterns; and phrases, printed with festive holiday slogans made from ribbon-like typography, a nod to gift giving during the season.

"The spirit of gifting is a huge part of who we are as a brand, not only because a lot of our products make great gifts, but because gift giving promotes togetherness and thoughtfulness, which are two huge parts of our brand philosophy," said Ali LaBelle, creative director of art and design at ban.do. "We wanted this collection to feel festive regardless of what you celebrate. We've also never created an ornament before, so it was really exciting to design something as iconic as the Starbucks holiday ornament."

Ban.do and Starbucks first partnered in the summer of 2017, launching a Los Angeles-inspired collection within the Asia Pacific region. Due to the positive customer response, ban.do launched its first Starbucks collection exclusively in US and Canada licensed stores this past fall.

"Ban.do celebrated 10 years in business this year, so it's been a year to be thankful for. We're lucky to be in the gift industry which celebrates people and to team up with Starbucks to kick-off the holiday season is a dream!" said Lana Hansen, chief growth officer at ban.do. "It's an honor to have Starbucks' ongoing support to create these special moments for our communities at such a meaningful time of the year."

To celebrate the collection, ban.do will also run a giveaway on instagram. For details and more information, visit ban.do on instagram @shopbando.

*excludes Quebec

About ban.do:

ban.do is a lifestyle brand based in sunny Los Angeles that designs clothes, accessories, gifts, stationery, and more. their products can be found globally in over 3,000 department stores and boutiques, as well as online at bando.com. we're inspired by the power of friendship, the good old days, and all things FUN. we're also really into supporting our community of customers, fellow artists, and like-minded brands. we think there's room at the top for all of us. For more information, visit www.bando.com

