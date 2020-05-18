Bandura Cyber and IntSights Partner to Maximize Threat Intelligence ROI

TYSONS, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandura Cyber today announced a partnership with IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™.

The collaboration between the two companies allows for simple integration of IntSights External Threat Protection Suite with the Bandura Cyber Threat Intelligence Firewall platform, enabling mutual customers to make threat indicators actionable in a more scalable and automated way. The IntSights plugin for Bandura Cyber is available immediately.

Bandura Cyber's Threat Intelligence Firewall platform aggregates and integrates threat intelligence in the cloud and makes it actionable by blocking known bad traffic before it hits a network. IntSights External Protection Suite is the only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. IntSights offers full visibility across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify threats from hackers collaborating in hidden forums and anonymous channels to plan attacks. By proactively blocking potential predators, the partnership strengthens our mutual customers' network security.

The companies will showcase the partnership and integration on a joint webinar on May 21, 2020, at 11 AM ET. For more information on the webinar and to register, please visit https://intsights.com/resources/intsights-bandura?utm_source=Bandura-Cyber&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_content=Webinar.

"We are very excited to partner with IntSights, a leader in the threat intelligence space," said Brian McMahon, CEO, Bandura Cyber. "Our companies share a common vision, recognizing the importance of using actionable threat intelligence to defend against dynamic cyber contamination."

"The partnership between IntSights and Bandura highlights the complementary nature of the two company's technologies to make threat intelligence actionable for joint customers," said Brian Costello, VP, Global Partnerships and Sales Americas at IntSights. "As we continue to lead the market in innovation and automation, IntSights proudly partners with the best in the industry."

About Bandura Cyber

Bandura Cyber's Threat Intelligence Firewall platform aggregates and integrates threat intelligence in the cloud and makes it actionable by blocking known bad traffic before it hits your network. The Bandura Cyber Threat Intelligence Firewall platform can block up to 150M IP and domain threat indicators at line speed far exceeding the capabilities of next-generation firewalls.

The company's turnkey solution can be quickly installed, easily deployed and managed from anywhere. Bandura Cyber's Threat Intelligence Firewall platform helps organizations strengthen network defenses, complement existing firewalls, and reduce staff workload. To learn more, visit banduracyber.com .

About IntSights

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

