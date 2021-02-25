Bandwidth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a monumental year for Bandwidth. We fulfilled our mission to develop and deliver the power to communicate when America needed it most, and our team is grateful for the privilege to have served our customers through this difficult season. We're proud of the results, including record annual CPaaS revenue growth and dollar-based net retention and an accelerated return to positive Non-GAAP net income," stated David Morken, Chief Executive Officer of Bandwidth. "Today's businesses demand sophisticated communications solutions provided as part of a dynamic platform, allowing for integration with adjacent applications, exponential scale, and unfettered creativity and flexibility. On the heels of our successful acquisition of Voxbone, I believe Bandwidth is uniquely positioned to meet those demands on a global scale. Our opportunities have never been greater."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $113.0 million , up 82% compared to $62.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Within total revenue, CPaaS revenue was $98.1 million , up 84% compared to $53.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other revenue contributed the remaining $14.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Other revenue was $8.6 million in the same period last year. Total, CPaaS and Other Revenue include $17.5 million , $16.6 million and $0.9 million respectively from Voxbone starting on November 1, 2020 (the date of acquisition).

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the full year of 2020 was $343.1 million , up 48% compared to $232.6 million in 2019. Within total revenue, CPaaS revenue was $298.1 million , up 51% compared to $197.9 million in 2019. Other revenue contributed the remaining $45.0 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $34.7 million for the full year of 2019. Total, CPaaS and Other Revenue include $17.5 million , $16.6 million and $0.9 million respectively from Voxbone starting on November 1, 2020 (the date of acquisition).

Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Metrics

The number of active CPaaS customers was 2,848 as of December 31, 2020 , an increase of 65% from 1,728 as of December 31, 2019 . Active CPaaS customers in the current period include the contribution from Voxbone.

Additional information regarding our active CPaaS customers and dollar-based net retention rate and how each are calculated are included below.

Financial Outlook

Bandwidth's outlook assumes current business conditions, current foreign currency exchange rates and includes the impact of the Voxbone acquisition. Bandwidth is providing guidance for its first quarter and full year 2021 as follows:

First Quarter 2021 Guidance : CPaaS revenue is expected to be in the range of $96.6 million to $97.6 million . Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.0 million to $109.0 million . Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.02 per share, using 27.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Bandwidth has not reconciled its first quarter and full-year guidance related to non-GAAP net earnings or loss to GAAP net earnings or loss and non-GAAP earnings or loss per share to GAAP earnings or loss, because stock-based compensation cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Conference Call

Bandwidth will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. To access this call, dial (855) 327-6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or (631) 891-4304 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of Bandwidth's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com, and a recording will be archived and accessible at https://investors.bandwidth.com. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through March 4, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, and entering passcode 10012966.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information available at www.bandwidth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, future financial and business performance for the first quarter 2021 and full-year 2021, attractiveness of our product offerings and platform and the value proposition of our products, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "guide," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Voxbone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The presentation of Non-GAAP financial information and other business metrics is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. While our Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. We add back depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation because they are non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these non-cash items, because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe that showing gross margin, as adjusted to remove the impact of these non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation, is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin by dividing adjusted gross profit by revenue, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

We define Non-GAAP net (loss) income as net (loss) income adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. Non-GAAP net (loss) income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the Dash acquisition, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt, acquisition related expenses, impairment charges of intangibles assets, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, estimated tax impact of above adjustments, income tax (benefit) provision resulting from excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options, vesting of restricted stock units and equity compensation, and expense resulting from recording the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets ("DTA").

We define adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to: income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and loss (gain) from disposal of property and equipment. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of certain items in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can produce a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used in the acquisition of property, plant and equipment activities and capitalized development costs for software for internal use. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity and provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that can be used for investing in our business. Free cash flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, it does not take into consideration investment in long-term securities, nor does it represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate free cash flow along with our consolidated statements of cash flows.

We believe that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While a reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that we may incur in the future, we have provided a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures and other business metrics to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying financial statement tables included in this press release.

We define an active CPaaS customer account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which we have recognized at least $100 of revenue in the last month of the period. We believe that the use of our platform by active CPaaS customer accounts at or above the $100 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of our platform at levels below $100 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique active CPaaS customer accounts if it has multiple unique account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate active CPaaS customer account.

Our dollar-based net retention rate compares the CPaaS revenue from customers in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the dollar-based net retention rate, we first identify the cohort of customers that generate CPaaS revenue and that were customers in the same quarter of the prior year. The dollar-based net retention rate is obtained by dividing the CPaaS revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the CPaaS revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When we calculate dollar-based net retention rate for periods longer than one quarter, we use the average of the quarterly dollar-based net retention rates for the quarters in such period.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Revenue $ 62,003



$ 113,047



$ 232,594



$ 343,113

Cost of revenue 32,979



61,357



124,959



185,252

Gross profit 29,024



51,690



107,635



157,861

Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,149



12,743



31,461



42,059

Sales and marketing 9,373



13,479



35,020



40,552

General and administrative 14,963



37,685



58,847



88,755

Total operating expenses 32,485



63,907



125,328



171,366

Operating (loss) income (3,461)



(12,217)



(17,693)



(13,505)

Other income (expense), net 758



(6,487)



2,469



(15,467)

Loss before income taxes (2,703)



(18,704)



(15,224)



(28,972)

Income tax benefit (provision) 747



(1,222)



17,718



(15,005)

Net (loss) income $ (1,956)



$ (19,926)



$ 2,494



$ (43,977)

















Earnings per share:













Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (0.08)



$ (0.81)



$ 0.11



$ (1.83)

Diluted $ (0.08)



$ (0.81)



$ 0.10



$ (1.83)

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 23,493,181



24,650,258



22,640,461



24,092,574

Diluted 23,493,181



24,650,258



23,923,777



24,092,574



The Company recognized total stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Cost of revenue $ 53



$ 47



$ 211



$ 208

Research and development 360



537



1,461



2,118

Sales and marketing 307



385



1,199



1,525

General and administrative 946



1,606



3,755



6,030

Total $ 1,666



$ 2,575



$ 6,626



$ 9,881



BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2019

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,414



$ 72,163

Restricted cash 590



9,274

Other investments —



40,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 30,187



55,243

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,260



14,508

Deferred costs 2,498



2,411

Total current assets 226,949



193,599

Property and equipment, net 41,654



51,645

Operating right-of-use asset 21,031



19,491

Intangible assets, net 6,569



248,055

Deferred costs, non-current 1,952



3,604

Other long-term assets 1,533



1,975

Goodwill 6,867



372,239

Deferred tax asset 34,861



—

Total assets $ 341,416



$ 890,608

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,190



$ 11,665

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,328



63,065

Current portion of deferred revenue 5,177



6,515

Advanced billings 4,167



5,429

Operating lease liability, current 4,876



5,515

Total current liabilities 45,738



92,189

Other liabilities, net of current portion —



1,707

Operating lease liability, net of current portion 19,868



17,202

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,720



6,386

Deferred tax liability —



61,005

Convertible senior notes —



282,196

Total liabilities 71,326



460,685

Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 24



24

Additional paid-in capital 275,553



451,463

Accumulated deficit (5,528)



(49,505)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 41



27,941

Total stockholders' equity 270,090



429,923

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 341,416



$ 890,608



BANDWIDTH INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2019

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 2,494



$ (43,977)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 9,538



16,803

Right-of-use asset amortization 4,269



4,812

Accretion of bond discount (700)



—

Gain on sale of marketable securities (4)



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 177



15,647

Stock-based compensation 6,626



9,881

Deferred taxes (17,502)



14,266

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 456



334

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (6,178)



(18,832)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,176)



(2,258)

Deferred costs (69)



(1,565)

Accounts payable 1,145



315

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,474



11,548

Deferred revenue and advanced billings 554



2,845

Operating right-of-use liability (3,357)



(5,301)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,253)



4,518

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (22,215)



(12,273)

Capitalized software development costs (3,544)



(2,319)

Purchase of marketable securities (68,361)



—

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 86,467



—

Purchase of other investments —



(230,780)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of other investments —



190,780

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



(400,493)

Net cash used in investing activities (7,653)



(455,085)

Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on finance leases —



(28)

Proceeds from the follow-on public offering, net of underwriting discounts 147,391



—

Payment of costs related to the follow-on public offering (757)



—

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes —



400,000

Payment of debt issuance costs (167)



(11,990)

Purchase of capped call —



(43,320)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 7,357



4,073

Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities (1,406)



(1,844)

Net cash provided by financing activities 152,418



346,891

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9)



109

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 143,503



(103,567)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 41,501



185,004

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,004



$ 81,437











BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Consolidated



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,









2019

2020

2019

2020







Consolidated Gross Profit $ 29,024



$ 51,690



$ 107,635



$ 157,861









Consolidated Gross Profit Margin % 47 %

46 %

46 %

46 %







Depreciation 2,060



2,578



6,583



9,536









Amortization of acquired intangible assets —



1,445



—



1,445









Stock-based compensation 53



47



211



208









Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 31,137



$ 55,760



$ 114,429



$ 169,050









Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 50 %

49 %

49 %

49 %









By Segment

CPaaS



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020 CPaaS Gross Profit $ 24,170



$ 45,892



$ 87,601



$ 137,384

CPaaS Gross Profit Margin % 45 %

47 %

44 %

46 % Depreciation 2,060



2,578



6,583



9,536

Amortization of acquired intangible assets —



1,445



—



1,445

Stock-based compensation 53



47



211



208

Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Profit $ 26,283



$ 49,962



$ 94,395



$ 148,573

Non-GAAP CPaaS Gross Margin % 49 %

51 %

48 %

50 %

Other

There are no non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit for the Other segment.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020















Net (loss) income $ (1,956)



$ (19,926)



$ 2,494



$ (43,977)

Stock-based compensation 1,666



2,575



6,626



9,881

Amortization of acquired intangibles 130



3,276



520



3,666

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs for convertible debt —



4,713



—



15,565

Acquisition-related expenses —



12,713



—



14,458

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 102



71



456



334

Estimated tax effects of adjustments (1) (459)



(758)



(1,914)



(758)

Valuation allowance (2) —



851



—



15,024

Income tax benefit of equity compensation 4



—



(13,484)



—

Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (513)



$ 3,515



$ (5,302)



$ 14,193

















Net (loss) income per share













Basic $ (0.08)



$ (0.81)



$ 0.11



$ (1.83)

Diluted $ (0.08)



$ (0.81)



$ 0.10



$ (1.83)

















Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP share













Basic $ (0.02)



$ 0.14



$ (0.23)



$ 0.59

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ 0.13



$ (0.23)



$ 0.55

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares outstanding













Non-GAAP basic shares 23,493,181



24,650,258



22,640,461



24,092,574

Convertible debt conversion —



1,967,546



—



1,022,941

Stock options issued and outstanding —



243,936



—



443,738

Nonvested RSUs outstanding —



353,367



—



352,854

Non-GAAP diluted shares 23,493,181



27,215,107



22,640,461



25,912,107



________________________ (1) The Non-GAAP tax-effect is determined using a blended rate of statutory tax rates in the jurisdictions where the Company has tax

filings. When the Company has a valuation allowance recorded and no tax benefits will be recognized, the rate is considered to be

zero. The rate was 25.2% and 1.8% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (2) The Company recognized a tax expense of $0 and $15,024 to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets in the

years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

BANDWIDTH INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Net (loss) income $ (1,956)



$ (19,926)



$ 2,494



$ (43,977)

Income tax (benefit) provision (1) (2) (747)



1,222



(17,718)



15,005

Interest (income) expense, net (748)



4,749



(2,446)



13,672

Depreciation 2,780



3,600



9,018



13,137

Amortization 130



3,276



520



3,666

Acquisition-related expenses —



12,713



—



14,458

Stock-based compensation 1,666



2,575



6,626



9,881

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 102



71



456



334

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,227



$ 8,280



$ (1,050)



$ 26,176



________________________ (1) Includes excess tax benefits associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units of $13,484 and $0

in the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $0 and $15,024 of tax expense to record a valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets in the years ended

December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Free Cash Flow



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,227



$ (6,813)



$ (1,253)



$ 4,518

Net cash used in investing in capital assets (1) (9,922)



(3,210)



(25,759)



(14,592)

Free cash flow $ (7,695)



$ (10,023)



$ (27,012)



$ (10,074)



________________________ (1) Represents the acquisition cost of property, equipment and capitalized development costs for software for internal use.

